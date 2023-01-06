Prince Harry: William ‘wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to’

In America, “red mist” isn’t a common parlance. “Red mist” means “a feeling of extreme anger,” and I suppose it’s supposed to denote that anger descends like a mist. British people use “red mist” a lot, but as I said, it doesn’t feel very common in America. Prince Harry spoke about his own red mist and his brother’s red mist in the ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The questions Bradby asks in the clip make me believe that Bradby was one of the few people to get an advanced copy of Spare weeks ago. Bradby seems to ask specifically about William’s violent assault on Harry in 2019.
Prince Harry has said he saw “the red mist” in his brother, Prince William, when his older sibling allegedly attacked him during a confrontation over the younger duke’s relationship with Meghan Markle. In a newly released clip from ITV’s forthcoming interview with Harry, the Duke of Sussex said his brother, William, was so frustrated during the 2019 incident he saw “the red mist in him”.
“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to,” he says of his brother, who he earlier claimed in his book had physically attacked him – as was first reported by the Guardian.
In the clip, released early on Friday morning, Harry tells the interviewer, Tom Bradby: “What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.”
The duke first recounted the confrontation in his autobiography Spare – an extract from which was reported by the Guardian on Thursday. In the book, it is claimed the Prince of Wales grabbed Harry’s collar and knocked him to the floor, ripping his necklace and shattering a dog bowl under his back. The duke also states he wants to reconcile with his family – something he says cannot happen without “some accountability”.
“I want reconciliation,” he says, “but, first, there needs to be some accountability.”
His statement about accountability is why I believed ITV did him dirty with the way they edited the first trailer, with Harry saying “I would like to get my father back” and “I would like to have my brother back” – those were so clearly incomplete statements out of context. It felt like the ITV trailer was cut just so the royal reporters would shriek for days about how Harry is desperate to reconcile with his brother. Harry is saying: nope, there has to be accountability.
As for the “red mist” – as I said, I hope Harry really talks about the assault and William’s rage and violence. I hope Harry’s memoir includes even more, and I hope he talks about it in his interviews. I do think there’s a slim part of Harry who still feels protective of his brother no matter what, so… yeah, we’ll see how these conversations play out.
NEW: Prince William was consumed by “red mist” claims Harry when they had the fight in the kitchen of his home.
“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to”, Harry claims in new clip from @ITV interview.
Also ‘acknowledges’ taking ‘marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine’. pic.twitter.com/PTDbvWhbH0
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
It’s a powerful thing when you realise you have outgrown a toxic dynamic and someone you love dearly is desperate to cling to it.
After everything the media has briefed we now learn that William is actually the stunted one.
William is desperate to hold on to him because he’s also Harry’s boss. William has all the power over him in that situation, if Harry goes William has no more control. It’s exactly what Meghan said ” when the family and the family business is one”.
AMEN! I was just thinking that…he’s the only one in his family who has gotten therapy, who has grown out of the bad behaviour his family condones on an interpersonal level.
“Seeing red” is the common term in America. Good for Harry for overcoming it.
Along with everything you said Flower, I have some food for thought as well: Pegs would have leaked the fight to the press, making himself the victim if Harry had hit him. Whether Harry wants to admit it or not, he knew exactly what would happen and he was smart not to he baited into it. I’m sure it took every fiber of his being to not give in.
I say this as someone who is estranged from my abusive mother and I’m going to project myself a bit. Harry may not have gotten to this point yet but I have. He wants the father and brother that never truly existed. He wants that vision of them back. He doesn’t want Charles and William back, just the delusion that they actually cared about him.
I am right there with you.
I have no parents, no family, because f abuse.
My story path is a lot like Harry’s, the partner who set boundaries with love, helped me see I wasn’t the problem, that I was worthy.
I mourn what I never had, not what I lost. I didn’t lose anything, & neither has Harry.
But the pain of knowing I’m not ever going to have parents, a sister, is every day. It’s in my dreams. It’s inescapable. I have no one to call with good news, no one to call for help. It’s just me, my husband, & ours kids.
So all I can do is remind myself daily I broke the cycle, & that MY kids will never feel like I do. They’ll always have me.
I do wonder what it’s like for them though, having parents. Seems nice to have people to rely on 100%.
@Kokiri I’m so sorry. I hope you have good friends that can eventually feel like family. I’ve done that to an extent and it does help.
Harry is maturing. Willy is stuck in a juvenile sibling dynamic.
I’ve heard the phrase red mist before but not sure if that’s bc I read a fair amount of British authors? I don’t think its super common here but I don’t think its uncommon either, IDK.
And yes, no reconciliation without accountability. I feel like that is really what Harry wants – I think he does want a reconciliation with his family, but he wants full accountability first and he is at peace with the possibility that there will never be a reconciliation because there will never be that accountability.
I’m not even sure what accountability would look like at this point in time? Telling the press to back the eff off the Sussexes? Changing the way the rota operates? Stopping the leaks? Just a private apology? Again, I don’t know.
I would think among other things that the apology would have to be public.
I think in this case, accountability is going to be something that passes as genuine remorse, and personal growth as demonstrated on an ongoing basis by development of healthy coping mechanisms and they stop doing (insert lengthy list).
So another words, they’ll have to become completely different people after they’ve already reached middle/late age.
I don’t think anyone should be holding their breath.
I was just thinking as I read another post that the biggest sign of accountability might be how they raise George, Charlotte and Louis. Will Louis be given Nott Cott with ikea furniture (I love ikea, I’m not knocking it overall, lol) while George lives in luxury 100 feet away? Or will things be more equal between them? Will Charlotte and Louis be protected in the press the way George will be? Or used as cannon fodder?
Will George be raised to see his siblings as his constant competition, or will they be able to have a real relationship?
We obviously wont’ know any of that for years but change is the best sign of accountability, right?
Every time I see Louis I wonder, what will happen to you when you are grown up and have nephews and nieces and are surplus to requirements? Will they cut you out like they did Harry?
I understand what he’s saying! I had something similar happen for the first time in an argument with my dad over his treatment of my little brother! I had never experienced that before and luckily it was over the phone lol. He’s really done the work and I’m once again glad he’s laying this all out.
History will look kindly on Harry and Meghan and with them being so honest and open across multiple platforms NO ONE will be able to rewrite their story like they’ve tried for Diana. I know they still try now but with H&M speaking multiple times it will be hard to ignore when movies about them come out in the future!
Harry is walking the same journey as Meghan did with her father. He’s refused accountability and cannot be trusted so she moved on after giving her multiple chances.
I feel like if the Charles and William continue on this path even after Harry laying this all bare then he’ll have to do the same thing with them.
I don’t have much hope for them changing though but I guess we’ll see.
By bearing his soul this way, Harry is putting to rest any and all speculation about his life. In his own words, he’s telling the unvarnished truth about his life, the good, the bad and the ugly. The Rota rats can never again come up fictional stories about Harry in their unauthorized biographies.
Yes yes yes!!! I know some people are uncomfortable with how forthcoming and honest Harry and Meghan are but I love it!! It obliterates the rotas ability to make money off Harry and Meghans story!! They are telling you every detail but it also lends credibility to their story. some haters who would initially not want to believe them but they are so honest in the good and the bad that you do. I’ve seen so many comments like that.
Imagine the universal condemnation if Harry had assaulted William. And yes as we thought ITV’s promo led royal reporters down the wrong road.
Yep.
Men have rights. Domestic violence against men is still violence. The press focus on anything else harms DV survivors.
Absolutely. It’s a shame that a lot of the men are victims too folks have been shaming Harry for coming forward about this.
Okay Harry you need to drop the deets of your therapist bc I know a few people who could do with their help….
I think that Harry would have taken Willy OUT. I think that Harry knows this and that he refrained because he still loves him very much, but also knew that it would be a regression to hit him back.
That punk really waited until Meghan wasn’t home and attacked his brother. His cheating, jealous, racist ass was/is scared of Meghan. He knows she’ll stand up to him and doesn’t take shit.
This assault is so concerning. I hope everyone in William’s orbit is safe.
They can’t possibly be safe.
If he’s never shaken Kate, or grabbed her, pushed her, screamed in her face, I’ll eat my hat.
The dysfunction is so deep, he’s dragged his kids down in it with him.
If they can break the cycle as adults, I hope so. But no doubt they are victims of domestic violence.
Add in staff, other family. Look as his father & the pen. That is just a small public example of what these men are like.
@Kokiri — do you remember the Zoom call William and Kate did from Sandringham during worst part of the covid epidemic where they were thanking all the health workers? Kate looked exhausted, red-eyed, and could barely read from her speaking notes. She really did appear to be badly shaken up and there was some discussion here on CB on what could have caused it. Many opined that William must have been bullying her in some fashion just before the call. So I do fear he has been abusive to her. I’m no Kate fan but if this is happening it makes me feel sick. I sincerely hope their kids aren’t getting dragged into this mess.
The fact that Harry “chose” not to respond with the same violence really demonstrates that he’s the one who is more emotionally mature and has done the work to change and grow. I can’t tell you how many comments I’ve seen on social media downplaying William’s violence like it’s no big deal — “brothers fight all the time!” Uh, just because a lot of men engage in violent behavior doesn’t make it right. Also — it may be “common” for brothers to physically fight like this when they’re CHILDREN, but it’s not common and it’s disturbing when it’s an adult MAN. Anyone who resorts to physical violence is someone who needs therapy so they can find mature and productive ways to deal with uncomfortable emotions. And that’s what Harry did. And William clearly did not.
I wrote this in the other thread but it bears repeating. I think a key point is William saying, ‘like when we were kids’. That indicates to me that William’s physical violence towards Harry wasn’t constant when they were adults. Physical fights when they were kids, none after they were early teens.
This was a deliberate, planned, isolated physical incident. Coldly planned by a narcissist who is a physical coward as I wrote in another thread. He attacked Harry physically this one time, deliberately, with his security just outside the door to do *whatever* to Harry that William demanded included the psych hold, treason charges, etc mentioned in the other thread.
the moment you choose not to engage in the toxic dynamic that has been established in your family is the the most happiest and scariest time. You have outgrown the people around you, you have learn more about yourself and are in a path of self discovery.
I completely understand him as prob many people who have done the work on themselves do. I choose to stop responding to toxic situations and to family members. i cut relationships out ( even with 2 bothers) and therefore I am the villain. Bravo for Harry for seeing through his brother schemes and bullshit.
I don’t want to go into it all, but escaping a toxic family dynamic is both the hardest and best thing I ever did. No regrets.
Same. And the resentment towards me is massive.
No regrets here either.
We did it. Worth every moment of pain.
100%. Hardest and best thing. And I can’t imagine going through it in front of a global audience like Harry. But his story helps me realize I made healthy choices, too. Love to all the Celebitchy cycle-breakers this week.
It is liberating, frightening, and exhausting all at once. It’s a lot, and Harry is still going through it.
And I hate that William’s assault on Harry is being called a fight. It was domestic violence. Full stop.
I cannot put into words how healing and helpful it is to not only read about Harry’s survival, but also, to read all the CB comments from those who understand from their own experience what it is to endure and survive abuse.
Same. Like @Tacky, there used to be massive resentment toward me. Now I think they’re all just happy for the money
“ I do think there’s a slim part of Harry who still feels protective of his brother no matter what”
I think Harry is mature enough to understand that William and he grew up with the same traumas and in the same gilded cage. In addition, he has said that William has the pressure of being heir so he “can’t” leave even if he wanted to. They went through the same sh*t and just reacted differently.
Let me be clear that doesn’t excuse his behavior- but it reminds me of my cousins, their mom is an alcoholic. The oldest kid had to mother her siblings, she is a type A high achiever. The youngest one is a total mess like her mom. Same trauma, different reactions to it. While the siblings hate that their sibling is a mess, they know why she is like that and feel bad for her.
@COLBY, this is how I also view H’s relationship/feelings towards his brother. I think he feels terribly disappointed and betrayed but also gets why his brother is like that. The comments he has made about William being stuck and the family being scared have always struck me. I honestly have a suspicion his war on the press is a hopeful endeavor to liberate his family from their bonds to them. Just my two cents.
William needed to be able to twist the story, if it ever came out, into Harry having hit William. But Harry made the adult choice, while William is still a petulant toddling tantruming two-year-old.
This. Or at a bare minimum that it was “mutual”
it is being spun as “mutual” and called a “fight” even with the clear description. this is not a translated tidbit; it’s straight from the book. and yet, it is still presented as a fistfight rather than the one sided assault it was.
also sometimes, angry people just really really want you to hit them back, so they feel justified or can both sides it. or so they can keep hitting you. people who have been through this kind of thing before can see the patterns very clearly.
Ugh. I’ve also seen articles and comments just straight up saying “god for Will, Harry deserved it”
Like…..what!!?
William needed therapy immediately after Diana’s death. Still, I’m sure it was discouraged because of the image it would impose on the monarchy—Crown first, successful survival tools later. Later never came for William.
These excerpts intentionally omit the context, so taking them at face value is challenging. I pre-ordered the book last year. Reading is fundamental; you can remove several sentences from the center of a paragraph and create a new scenario. These excerpts are non-visual trailers designed to promote interest. According to stats, they’ve increased order requests.
I believe this argument occurred while Meghan was in New York for the baby shower. If the confrontation became two-sided, William would have Harry’s assault on him declared as proof that he was mentally unbalanced. The tabloid headlines and morning talk shows would echo the same, and pregnant Meghan in NY would be distraught and unable to help her husband. Of course, she would be the total blame.
William is cunning and dangerous. Harry and Meghan did the right thing by leaving. Their lives would only be peaceful in the UK if they agreed to live solely under William’s rule.
I have a sister who is prone to rages and stuck in a cult-like mindset (in fact she just left an actual cult last year). I finally had to draw a line…I love you, and I would be willing to work on a relationship with you, but only if you lose the rages. The second you start ranting or raging, I’m out. After a lifetime of being captive to her rages, and doing everything I could to try to prevent them and calm them, it was so freeing, and I look back and wonder what took me so long. I imagine Harry felt a similar sense freedom relief when he left.
That could be my sister Lululu, she had terrible rages all her life — I’m sure she was a walking compendium of personality disorders. I finally had to cut off all ties with her too. She eventually died of a combination of eating disorders and alcoholism, but told the doctors that her family was abusive and blamed us for her issues as a final f*ck you. Harry’s doing the right thing. In NPD/BPD lingo, it’s called disconnecting and it’s the only way you can maintain your own sanity and make the other person understand their behaviour has become completely intolerable.
The only way to win is not to play.
I hope somewhere Harry has recordings or video of William or Tindall doing this as they wanted to see if H’s protection step in, Tindall thought abuse was funny, a coward abs a thug hopefully someone will give him the same treatment when he’s alone & not so brave.
I now want to see see H&M ruin that rabble of creatures. Just release everything as they destroyed and mocked Diana. I’m done with them, a disgusting bunch of pampered, ungrateful narcissists.
Please pray H&M will convince people how they were treated. H had to accept they won’t change and hopefully if they are in danger from the others they have left some sort of evidence that’ll bring down the rest of them. Permanently.
If Harry had hit back…the Spare laying hands on the Heir…it could have potentially been a very serious legal issue, not to mention the potential damage of Harry’s reputation in public perception. Very wise of him to show restraint!!
So, when do UK citizens get to initiate Monarchexit???
Good for Harry – he didn’t take the bait as let’s face it Peggy was baiting him. William wanted a physical fight so he can play the victim and use against H&M. And it would have been leaked with a headline about how Harry attacked William because of Meghan.
Harry and his book have opened the door – will the press walk through it and drop their receipts on the Cambridges and Camilla? As I said in another post, these 3 have been the most protected by the press. Cams by Chuck and the Keens by Peggy being the heir (and by his father and grandmother).
The only course of action to rectify this is for William to get therapy and let the public know he’s addressing his anger issues. They are so deeply rooted in him that no amount of self-examination is going to rectify it. In many ways I think the genesis of it is actually self-loathing. He knows he’s an awful person but is too fearful of opening Pandora’s Box and facing his demons head on the way Harry did, so he takes it out on the people closest to him.
There will never be an apology or acknowledgment of wrongdoing or going to a therapist for William. He has no idea what they have all done. They are all in serious denial. His “job” is to protect his ass (and the monarchy). Harry will be sorely disappointed if he thinks trying to reason with unreasonable people will be effective. They have ears that do not hear. Lost cause . I wish them both peace. They’ve told their truth. Time to let go.
Harry did the right thing william definitely was trying to get Harry to hit him so he turn around and leak the story to the royal rota . As Harry has turned into a raging thug since his marriage to Meghan . All this stories about William and Kate paint a picture of two vile disgusting jealous racist individuals who want to make Harry life hell and torture Meghan as much as possible. I wonder how William favorite royal reporters are going to spin this .
It’s already begun. They’re saying he’s put himself at risk over the killings when he was in the military on the media in uk. So if something happens they could use that as an excuse. Although the uk press gave away his location when he was actually oversees. Dreadful they will be as someone said on the wrong side of history.
Of course, William wanted Harry to hit him back. Not only would he portray himself as the victim, but he would have a ready excuse for why fought back and possibly seriously injured Harry. Willy was just protecting himself. As for reconciliation, I think Harry knows that is impossible. Just as Meghan knows there’s no way back for her and Thomas. Harry knows Charles and William are stuck in their roles and mindsets. Look how they acted at Phillip’s funeral. Both in denial as to why H&M left. Fast forward to the Queen’s and nothing has changed. They still refuse to admit they were at fault, that they ran them off. Harry may say it, but he’s coming around to the truth. This book, the miniseries, all of it is leading to a severing of ties with the BRF.
I can’t wait for Sunday. I’ve figured out a way to watch ITV live (and for free) through my Firestick so I am ready. Just need to get some snacks. To borrow from Willy, this is my Superbowl!
Isn’t that common of abusers? To ask their victims to fight back?