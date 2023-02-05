Jennifer Lawrence: ‘To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson’

Jennifer Lawrence is one of W Magazine’s many cover subjects for their Best Performances issue. J-Law was in Causeway, and she also produced it. She played a veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury – the reviews were mild and I’m not sure many people believe this is one of her most notable performances. But J-Law will always say “yes” to appearing on a magazine so here we are. Her interview is fine – these W pieces are not in-depth at all, but some of them are interesting.
How she got involved with Causeway: “Causeway came into my life via my producing partner. I read it, and loved it, and we proceeded to make it as quickly as possible in the next two months. But then it ended up being the longest process of three and a half years.
She spent time at a VA hospital: “We did. We met with many service members. I spoke to a lot of ex-service members who suffered from TBIs and physician assistants, physical therapists, and occupational therapists to learn how to move and to make sure we were telling the story as accurately as possible. The whole process came with a lot of gratitude and humbling. So much of acting is almost an exploitation of your own empathy.
What films make her cry: “Father of the Bride always makes me cry. Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she’s like, “Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we’re getting married.” But I’m so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals.
Whether she’s ever been star-struck: “To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.
Secret skills? “I don’t think I have any skills whatsoever. But I can parallel park.
Her zodiac sign: “I’m obviously a Leo. Leos are cocky, but generous. We love attention. We’re not shy.
Yes, she’s a Leo. Peak Leo – the sign of actors and politicians. If there’s a stage, a Leo is on it. If there’s a gregarious interview to be given, a Leo will give it. As for being starstruck… I would be starstruck by someone like Angelina Jolie, probably. But Pete Davidson looks and acts like tons of dudes in every college everywhere. Jessica Simpson is probably one of the most normal and relatable celebrities out there too – I wouldn’t be starstruck, I would just feel at ease with J-Simpson and we would probably talk about food and clothes. Also: I can’t parallel park.
Photos courtesy of W Magazine.
I feel like I will never understand the love of/appeal of Pete Davidson. And the long line of women (seemingly) dying to date him. He’s sort of gross looking and very unfunny to me. Does he have a magic penis? What is it that so many people/woman find attractive about him? And would we say he’s a ‘big’ celebrity?? I am just so confused when it comes to him.
Agree with Sussexwatcher. Don’t see any appeal or particular talents in P.D.
“Father of the Bride always makes me cry.” It took me a minute to realize she was talking about the remake. To me, Father of the Bride will always be Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, no matter how many times they remake (ruin) it. It’s funny, especially Tracy’s narration, and it will make you cry.
Pete Davidson the biggest celebrity in the 🌍? It’s a small 🌍!
I am the worst parallel parker ever.
Agree with AJ being more interesting to meet. To me, the biggest celebs are those who have a passion or cause for giving back or making the world better.
I am a great parallel parker too! Otherwise, I’ve got nothing.
I think she’s a good actress and have no problem watching her on film, but I don’t enjoy watching her in interviews or reading her interviews for some reason.
It’s rare this happens.
That compelling quality Julia Roberts or Sandra Bullock has in an interview, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t seem to have. They’ve probably made way worse movies, but they make for good interviews. She, not so much. It’s a conundrum to me