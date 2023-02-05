Jennifer Lawrence: ‘To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson’

Jennifer Lawrence is one of W Magazine’s many cover subjects for their Best Performances issue. J-Law was in Causeway, and she also produced it. She played a veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury – the reviews were mild and I’m not sure many people believe this is one of her most notable performances. But J-Law will always say “yes” to appearing on a magazine so here we are. Her interview is fine – these W pieces are not in-depth at all, but some of them are interesting.

How she got involved with Causeway: “Causeway came into my life via my producing partner. I read it, and loved it, and we proceeded to make it as quickly as possible in the next two months. But then it ended up being the longest process of three and a half years.

She spent time at a VA hospital: “We did. We met with many service members. I spoke to a lot of ex-service members who suffered from TBIs and physician assistants, physical therapists, and occupational therapists to learn how to move and to make sure we were telling the story as accurately as possible. The whole process came with a lot of gratitude and humbling. So much of acting is almost an exploitation of your own empathy.

What films make her cry: “Father of the Bride always makes me cry. Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she’s like, “Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we’re getting married.” But I’m so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals.

Whether she’s ever been star-struck: “To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.

Secret skills? “I don’t think I have any skills whatsoever. But I can parallel park.

Her zodiac sign: “I’m obviously a Leo. Leos are cocky, but generous. We love attention. We’re not shy.