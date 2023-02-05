Seth Rogen: Marvel movies are ‘all kind of geared towards kids, you know?’

Seth Rogen is currently promoting his collaboration with Airbnb, plus he’s part of the now Oscar-nominated Spielberg film The Fabelmans. He’s also promoting The Boys, which he executive produces. You get the idea – while Rogen might sound, act, look and smell like a dude who smokes weed all day, he’s actually got a lot going on, and that’s why he’s been giving so many interviews recently. Rogen made news for talking about Marvel movies and how he thinks Superbad (which he co-wrote) was the last great high school movie. People have some thoughts about all of that. Some highlights from multiple interviews:

He wouldn’t do a Freaks and Geeks revival: “I don’t think anyone would do it. It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good. I know enough now not to f— with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it. And just let it exist.”

His ‘Fabelmans’ costar Gabriel LaBelle loves Superbad. “What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favorite movie is Superbad… So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

On Marvel movies: In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Rogen admitted that “The Boys” would “not exist or be interesting” without the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he watches Marvel movies.

Marvel movies are too geared towards kids: “I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’”

He still believes ‘The Boys’ owes a debt of gratitude to Marvel: “Truthfully, without Marvel, ‘The Boys’ wouldn’t exist or be interesting. I’m aware of that. I think if it was only Marvel [in the marketplace], it would be bad. But I think it isn’t – clearly. An example I’m always quoting is, there’s a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, ‘Do you think we’ll ever make a movie that’s not a Western again? Everything’s a Western! Westerns dominate the f–king movies. If it doesn’t have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren’t going to go see it anymore.’ The situation, sadly, is that we now have two separate fields: There’s worldwide audiovisual entertainment, and there’s cinema. They still overlap from time to time, but that’s becoming increasingly rare. And I fear that the financial dominance of one is being used to marginalize and even belittle the existence of the other.”

The Superbad thing – Rogen apparently said it with a laugh, like he was joking, so I don’t believe he thinks Superbad was really the last great high school movie. Especially not when Lady Bird exists. And Booksmart. The kids are also saying Project X, but I’ve never seen that. As for what he says about Marvel… I’m sure his nuanced take will be accepted and mulled over respectfully, right? Or will the Marvel youths scream that he’s an old has-been who needs to be put in a wood chipper with Martin Scorsese??

2 Responses to “Seth Rogen: Marvel movies are ‘all kind of geared towards kids, you know?’”

  1. Mia4s says:
    February 5, 2023 at 8:26 am

    “I’m sure his nuanced take will be accepted and mulled over respectfully, right?”

    Ha! Thanks, I just choked on my morning coffee. Cue all the tweets and comments to the effect of “I’m a 58 year old, child free, Nobel prize winning astrophysicist and I enjoy them!”. Yes, that’s nice dear. 🙄

    They are often enjoyable….and also often formulaic, visually lazy, and full of quips that stand in for genuine emotion. Opinions are subjective. So enjoy!

  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    February 5, 2023 at 8:53 am

    I’m with him. I just don’t care about the MCU. And if I want to watch a great superhero movie, I’ll watch Superman II!

