“Lourdes Leon got blocked from entering the Marc Jacobs show” links

Qué fuerterrímo, no dejaron entrar a Lourdes Leon al desfile de Marc Jacobs por llegar tarde y cuando el desfile ya había comenzado. Ser hija de Madonna no fue suficiente para que la dejaran entrar. Y lxs paparazzis diciendo que la dejaran entrar. Hermosa me ha pasado. 😬 pic.twitter.com/MQ8EmcEZsc
— ✨𝕷𝖆 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖊 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖊 🌒🌕🌘 (@BastillaJenner) February 3, 2023
What is with Texas’s love affair with guns???
Texas is a mostly red, very wild west state, full of cowboys and gun nuts. it’s always been like that. if you have to live in Texas, Austin is pretty nice.
I had a good friend rave about Austin when she lived there – but one lone city would not be enough for me to move to Texas.
Unless you’re a woman. Or a minority. Or poor. Could not live in a state where I’m deemed unable to make my own health care decisions.
It’s not full of cowboys, it’s full of guys that wish they were cowboys with old-fashioned and chauvinistic ideals. The thing is there are plenty of metropolitian and large cities, it is no where near the wild west. The problem is the massive rural areas where people are uneducated and hold onto the ideals of the generations before them.
I have friends that moved to Austin, and for the 2nd year in a row they lose power anytime it gets cold because Texas just had to have their own separate power grid that was built to enrich power companies. Hubris.
it has a very “wild west” attitude. much of the western states do, until you get to the coast. yes, the cowboys are wannabees, more hat than cattle as they say. they have the huge lifted trucks, the dumb hats, and the guns. and the attitude.
I do not live in Texas, nor do I want to! but if you have to live there, Austin is the best city. jeez.
Texas is more interested in killing women. It matches perfectly with their abortion laws
Poor nepo baby Lourdes. Entitled much?
I guess being young and beautiful didn’t get her in either. She is a Spanish beauty.
She’s half Puerto Rican not “Spanish.”
I feel sorry for marky mark’s wife Rhea. I don’t know anything about her but I know they had at least one kid by 2006 although they were about 3 kids in before they actually married. To find out he was unfaithful this way or at least how everyone else knows now is awful for her and her kids.
Did she raise a big stink, say anything at all? Maybe she was mad at herself for being late or ran into a problem? Just wondering if there is more than this to judge from. The shows are well known for starting 30-90 minutes late so I’m surprised they didn’t let her in.
Why was she shielding her face from the paps on the way to the staircase? It would seem like she’d welcome the publicity. And surely she’d expect the flashbulbs.
So scientists discovered…bisexuality?
Lol
Nepo baby gets a hard come-down.
Lourdes: “Don’t you know who I am?!?!?”
Security Guard: “You’re an entitled brat. Get outta here.”
She has not done anything that would make her famous on her right.
“Don’t you know who I am??”
“Yeah, you’re late! Out you go!” LOL
I think it was not her that said that, it was reported it was a bystander. Also reported that she arrived exactly on time at 6, but they wouldn’t let her in because the door was already shut. FWIW.
The show started at 6, the guests are all supposed to be seated by then.
I was being sarcastic. Lourdes is known for being rude BTW.
Less than 3000 people studied, all of them under the age of 40, mostly women…… that seems like a very shallow pool from which to draw conclusions. I’m not criticizing what the study says, on its face, but it seems like a poor sampling for the purpose of the research.
Maybe this will teach her time management and if other people can show up on time so should she.
how embarrassing to be turned away at the door for being 5 minutes late, in a ridiculous outfit. and then have to run the pap gauntlet again. what I want to know is, who is the other latecomer, in the polka dot catsuit and fuzzy coat?
I think that was her friend and +1, according to another website.
Lourdes sure is gorgeous. Her dad sure was/is a looker.
I’ve been following Madonna for ages and I can’t even recall why. I loved her singing in Evita, and the buzz around her selecting Carlos Leon to father her first child. I think he was a pretty good parent to their daughter; I have mixed feelings about her as a Mom as I’ve read she was overly strict with Lourdes.
This is not a glitch in the system. It is a feature. Must be very scary to leave a man in Texas.
“Texas court says that even a domestic abuser has gun rights.”
A Domestic abuser has gun rights in Texas? Good grief.
IIRC, Lourdes did have a modeling contract. She is a beauty.
Did she attend college or further education? Just wondering because I looked up Carlos Leon and his celeb net worth is listed at $5M. Madonnas is listed at $850M .
I know those celeb net worth things aren’t that accurate but, I hope Lourdes and all Madonnas’ children are educated so that they will be prepared to handle their inheritances.
Madonna is a good business woman.
Just so much news in the last few weeks about LM had me thinking.
Btw, the top that Lourdes is wearing looks painful to me. Corset style or whatever it is, she looks smashed into it. Whoever styled this, could have done better. She is a beautiful woman, you can see both parents in her looks.
She transferred to SUNY Purchase after first attending University of Michigan. I can’t believe I know that.
Lourdes’ cleavage in those photos is painful