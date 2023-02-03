“Lourdes Leon got blocked from entering the Marc Jacobs show” links
  • February 03, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lourdes Leon was shut out of the Marc Jacobs show because she arrived late. She looked really upset about it too. [Just Jared]
John Corbett’s Adian Shaw will be insufferable. [Go Fug Yourself]
Erika Jayne’s ex-husband has been indicted on embezzlement charges. [Dlisted]
More gossip backstory on Jessica Simpson’s blind item. [LaineyGossip]
A queer classic gets a reprint. [OMG Blog]
What do fans want from The Last of Us? [Pajiba]
NBC is giving the Night Court redux a second season. [Seriously OMG]
I would have worn a different coat, Naomi Ackie. [RCFA]
Texas court says that even a domestic abuser has gun rights. [Jezebel]
Ciara’s cargo ensemble is hilarious. [Egotastic]
These people are having a terrible week! [Buzzfeed]
Scientists discover that many heterosexuals are attracted to same-sex folks. [Towleroad]

33 Responses to ““Lourdes Leon got blocked from entering the Marc Jacobs show” links”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 3, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    What is with Texas’s love affair with guns???

    Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      February 3, 2023 at 2:08 pm

      Texas is a mostly red, very wild west state, full of cowboys and gun nuts. it’s always been like that. if you have to live in Texas, Austin is pretty nice.

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        February 3, 2023 at 2:17 pm

        I had a good friend rave about Austin when she lived there – but one lone city would not be enough for me to move to Texas.

      • Josephine says:
        February 3, 2023 at 2:33 pm

        Unless you’re a woman. Or a minority. Or poor. Could not live in a state where I’m deemed unable to make my own health care decisions.

      • Nicole says:
        February 3, 2023 at 3:12 pm

        It’s not full of cowboys, it’s full of guys that wish they were cowboys with old-fashioned and chauvinistic ideals. The thing is there are plenty of metropolitian and large cities, it is no where near the wild west. The problem is the massive rural areas where people are uneducated and hold onto the ideals of the generations before them.

      • Tiffany:) says:
        February 3, 2023 at 4:43 pm

        I have friends that moved to Austin, and for the 2nd year in a row they lose power anytime it gets cold because Texas just had to have their own separate power grid that was built to enrich power companies. Hubris.

      • SomeChick says:
        February 3, 2023 at 4:56 pm

        it has a very “wild west” attitude. much of the western states do, until you get to the coast. yes, the cowboys are wannabees, more hat than cattle as they say. they have the huge lifted trucks, the dumb hats, and the guns. and the attitude.

        I do not live in Texas, nor do I want to! but if you have to live there, Austin is the best city. jeez.

    • JJ says:
      February 3, 2023 at 6:19 pm

      Texas is more interested in killing women. It matches perfectly with their abortion laws

      Reply
  2. grace says:
    February 3, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    Poor nepo baby Lourdes. Entitled much?

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      February 3, 2023 at 1:12 pm

      I guess being young and beautiful didn’t get her in either. She is a Spanish beauty.

      Reply
      • MaryContrary says:
        February 3, 2023 at 2:01 pm

        She’s half Puerto Rican not “Spanish.”

      • Lens says:
        February 3, 2023 at 2:18 pm

        I feel sorry for marky mark’s wife Rhea. I don’t know anything about her but I know they had at least one kid by 2006 although they were about 3 kids in before they actually married. To find out he was unfaithful this way or at least how everyone else knows now is awful for her and her kids.

    • Josephine says:
      February 3, 2023 at 2:36 pm

      Did she raise a big stink, say anything at all? Maybe she was mad at herself for being late or ran into a problem? Just wondering if there is more than this to judge from. The shows are well known for starting 30-90 minutes late so I’m surprised they didn’t let her in.

      Reply
    • Isabella says:
      February 3, 2023 at 3:28 pm

      Why was she shielding her face from the paps on the way to the staircase? It would seem like she’d welcome the publicity. And surely she’d expect the flashbulbs.

      Reply
  3. TIFFANY says:
    February 3, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    So scientists discovered…bisexuality?

    Reply
  4. Jaded says:
    February 3, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    Nepo baby gets a hard come-down.

    Lourdes: “Don’t you know who I am?!?!?”
    Security Guard: “You’re an entitled brat. Get outta here.”

    Reply
  5. Frippery says:
    February 3, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    Less than 3000 people studied, all of them under the age of 40, mostly women…… that seems like a very shallow pool from which to draw conclusions. I’m not criticizing what the study says, on its face, but it seems like a poor sampling for the purpose of the research.

    Reply
  6. Coco says:
    February 3, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Maybe this will teach her time management and if other people can show up on time so should she.

    Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      February 3, 2023 at 2:18 pm

      how embarrassing to be turned away at the door for being 5 minutes late, in a ridiculous outfit. and then have to run the pap gauntlet again. what I want to know is, who is the other latecomer, in the polka dot catsuit and fuzzy coat?

      Reply
  7. j.ferber says:
    February 3, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    Lourdes sure is gorgeous. Her dad sure was/is a looker.

    Reply
  8. Julia K says:
    February 3, 2023 at 3:42 pm

    I’ve been following Madonna for ages and I can’t even recall why. I loved her singing in Evita, and the buzz around her selecting Carlos Leon to father her first child. I think he was a pretty good parent to their daughter; I have mixed feelings about her as a Mom as I’ve read she was overly strict with Lourdes.

    Reply
  9. Isabella says:
    February 3, 2023 at 3:51 pm

    This is not a glitch in the system. It is a feature. Must be very scary to leave a man in Texas.

    “Texas court says that even a domestic abuser has gun rights.”

    Reply
  10. HeyKay says:
    February 3, 2023 at 4:29 pm

    A Domestic abuser has gun rights in Texas? Good grief.

    Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    February 3, 2023 at 4:41 pm

    IIRC, Lourdes did have a modeling contract. She is a beauty.

    Did she attend college or further education? Just wondering because I looked up Carlos Leon and his celeb net worth is listed at $5M. Madonnas is listed at $850M .
    I know those celeb net worth things aren’t that accurate but, I hope Lourdes and all Madonnas’ children are educated so that they will be prepared to handle their inheritances.
    Madonna is a good business woman.
    Just so much news in the last few weeks about LM had me thinking.

    Btw, the top that Lourdes is wearing looks painful to me. Corset style or whatever it is, she looks smashed into it. Whoever styled this, could have done better. She is a beautiful woman, you can see both parents in her looks.

    Reply
  12. one of the marys says:
    February 3, 2023 at 6:20 pm

    Lourdes’ cleavage in those photos is painful

    Reply

