The Sussexes attended Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal

Portia de Rossi’s 50th birthday was this week, on January 31st. She’s been with Ellen DeGeneres since 2004, and they married in 2008. For her birthday, Portia threw a “surprise vow renewal” – she organized a party at one of the many homes she shares with Ellen, and when Ellen came home, she was greeted by Brandi Carlisle serenading her and the guests. Then Portia stepped out in a wedding gown. Kris Jenner officiated the vow renewal and a videographer was there for the whole thing. There’s a crazy addendum to this story though: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there! You can see a blurry Harry and Meghan (not standing together) in the crowd of people watching the vow renewal.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a “wonderful time” attending Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal this week, Page Six has exclusively learned.
“They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” an insider told us on Thursday. The source added that they are all “close friends.”
In a video of the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling amongst the crowd as they watched Kris Jenner officiate the ceremony between the couple, who have been married for more than 14 years.
Well, Oprah might have snubbed the Sussexes (lol), but at least they still get elite invitations from Ellen and Portia! I’m actually dying a little bit here – to think of Meghan starting to roll with that crowd is a bad-news/good-news situation. The good news is that Ellen is a very powerful person, even though she’s off the air, and she has powerful, elite friends. The bad news is that a lot of her friends suck and I don’t want Meghan to be friendly without those d-ckheads. That being said, I would love to know if Kris Jenner chatted with Harry and Meghan. Come on, you know Kris was all over it. Don’t worry about the Sussexes appearing on The Kardashians though, that show is on Hulu. H&M are strictly Netflix.
I thought I heard a familiar laugh at Portia’s birthday turned vow renewal with Ellen. Great to see Harry and Meghan joining the friends celebrating the couple. 🥂
🎥 https://t.co/hfE88UG0pa pic.twitter.com/u9Glr9ha85
— R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) February 2, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of The Ellen Show.
do we still like ellen? didn’t she treat her production/show staff horribly during the pandemic and got outted as incredibly mean? weird that harry and meghan are close to her enough to go to her vow renewal but not oprah’s party. i think they were invited to oprah’s party but declined it and made time for ellen’s vow renewal. strange. also the fact that harry’s close to james corden, who…is also an a**hole. lol their white friends suck…
No, can’t imagine anyone liking Ellen
First of all, it wasn’t Oprah’s party, it was a 25th anniversary party for the Anastasia product line. There would be no reason to invite them in the first place.
Also, one has nothing to do with the other. They are completely unrelated.
Thank you Sniffles! I was typing the same thing!
Oprah NEVER had a party,it was Anastasia business anniversary. And who says they are that close with Oprah anyways, they are adults and will go where they please.
No, we do not like Ellen. She was truly vile to people she had power over.
For I think the 8th/9th/10th/whatever-th time….that was NOT Oprah’s birthday party. It was an anniversary party for Anastasia Beverly Hills and their longtime brand supporters. A cake was brought out for Oprah because it coincided with her birthday. End of. Your concern sounds a bit disingenuous. Harry and Meghan are fully grown and able to curate their own friend group. I don’t think any of us can claim that every single person we have a relationship will qualify for sainthood. 🙄
Oprah’s “party” was not a birthday party for her. It was an anniversary celebration for Anastasia Beverly Hills that just happened to coincide with Oprah’s actual birthday. It was a Hollywood/ business event, not an intimate/personal event.
Ellen seems like an absolutely trash person. They can obviously choose their own friends but yikes. I could not imagine being friendly with someone who treats their colleagues and staff the way Ellen was reported to. Rich people are strange
Hangonamin, it wasn’t Oprah’s party. It was an anniversary party for a makeup brand that fell during the same week as Oprah’s bday.
It wasn’t Oprah’s birthday party. It was an anniversary party for a makeup brand and they brought a cake out for Oprah during the party.
Are you under the impression these are their only friends? Meghan’s friends include Lindsay Roth from university, Abigail Spencer, her niece, etc.
Yeah, they hang out with some people I don’t care for sometimes. But Ellen and Meghan go way back.
It was not Oprah’s party, it was a celebration for Anastasia Cosmetics and Oprah was given a birthday cake by Anastasia.
People in business associate with unpalatable people all the time for the sake of networking. Maybe H&M are close to Portia, who is the one who organized the party.
☝🏽This. And their neighbors. It seems like most of the guests were also Montecito neighbors. I don’t see any problem with them attending what was essentially a neighborhood party.
The party Oprah attended was for Anastasia Beverly hill’s 25 anniversary. Oprah was a guest at the event. Anything coming from Page Six, Us Weekly, and the UK Press, is usually a lie, speculation, or second-hand information.
Ugh , can i just hope that isnt them?
i really wish they had more POC friends but whatever, their lives, but this does seem like a very white crowd. i’m happy to rationalise this by saying that these are the people that Ellen & Portia invited but yeah, im conflicted.
Ellen is still a big NO in my book.
🙄 Stop spreading disinformation, it’s already been well established that was NOT Oprah’s party.
“That being said, I would love to know if Kris Jenner chatted with Harry and Meghan. Come on, you know Kris was all over it. ”
Oh, you KNOW Kris Jenner was all over that shit trying to make a connection!!! I’m 100% certain they’ve been trying to secure a connection with them the moment the landed in California.
Not that want it, but I wouldn’t count Kris Jenner out. While there is no way in hell that Meghan or Harry would associate themselves with anything Kardashian related, they might accept some Kardashian support on one of their projects.
On another note, Harry must have been geeking out to be around Monica and Rachel! 😜
Omg, I thought the same thing. Today they mingle with Kris Jenner and then it’s downhill from that. Please H&M, not to be elitist, but please be choosy! I’m sure Kim K has her sights on M!
Compared to the royal family, I would imagine everyday d-ckheads would be a refreshing change.
While there are a lot of terrible things about the Kardashians, I will give them one thing, they stick together as a family unit and have each others backs. How sincere that is I have no idea, but they have developed a Kardashian FAMILY brand and are smart enough not to blatantly leak and backstab each other.
And, even though they did have a family advantage in gaining deals and wealth, they do actually work for it.
The Kardashians treat each other like absolute shit. It’s a rat race between each other for power, money and relevancy. Few things come from the heart for them, and powerful friends is not one of them. H & M would give them a “legitimacy” and a seat at many tables they’ve only looked from afar for years. I bet Meghan’s interview with Paris Hilton’s was a woulda, coulda, shoulda for the K’s.
I think Kim has already been working on that seat. She has been to the White House for an event with Trump and one with Obama.
Surprise ‘vow renewal’ is that a thing? My mind at suprise weddings etc is well what if the other person doesn’t want that!?
Please let this be the start of a trend of Bigfoot style blurry photos of H&M 🤣
Or people who blurrily resemble them because….
Portia looks amazing! Ellen looks shocked and rather awkward (and is certainly underdressed in her khakis and sneakers). and I love this for her because she’s always pranking people!
I will say, tho, that if you’re planning a surprise party that people will be dressing up for, the nice thing to do is plan a ruse that the surprisee will dress up for too. don’t get me rolling up in my work clothes or yoga pants!
well played, Portia.
I mean…congratulations on attending a party? Like, wtf are people reporting on this? Is it to detract from Shaping Us, because…whew! Slow news week!
What a beautiful ceremony, I teared up! Portia and Ellen seem to really, really love and have great devotion for each other. Love still exists!
Gross. Ellen is awful.
Seems more like these people are all neighbors and have similar amounts of press intrusion into their lives so can relate and are likely to show up if each other are having parties. Didn’t Meghan say they hung out on Halloween too? I have dropped by more 4th of July and Halloween parties than I can count as an adult because I want to be a good neighbor and have people watch out for me and my home. This all sounds very normal, but of course because of the BM narratives it has to be a “thing”.
I havent liked Ellen for years before it was popular. Two of my favorites in Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle really seem to get a long with her. Whatever…I still don’t like her and probably never will. It is lovely to spend time with friends and support them. Hopefully the couple have many more years of happiness and that Ellen learns from those who spoke out against her and takes it to heart and changes. I DO believe that some behavior can change.
Ellen visited the Sussexes at Frogmore when Archie was a new born and said he had red hair.
My favorite parties are when I don’t have to travel far.
😂Meant this in response to dee(2)
They aren’t strictly Netflix. And thank goodness for that. TMYCS was on Apple+. Once the new password rules at Netflix go into effect they are never going to reach the audience that the docuseries did again. They need to rush through whatever projects they have under contract over there so they can move to another platform.
Haha, I love the stealth videos of H&M. You know this is going to drive the RRs NUTS – they had all those stories this week about H&M being rejected by Hollywood and here they are.
I don’t like Ellen based on everything we’ve heard about her treatment of staff, and I agree with what many others have said that just bc she’s nice to Harry and Meghan and other famous people it doesn’t negate how she treats her staff, which is the real indicator IMO of how someone is as a person.
That said, I do appreciate her for speaking out in defense of Harry and Meghan in the summer of 2019, when the royal family was silent and was in fact actively encouraging the press abuse of them. Ellen and Elton John spoke out against the press coverage of their private jet usage etc, William set up the FlyBe stunt.
You know who I really want to see the Sussexes befriend? Angelina Jolie. Can you imagine!? On paper I feel like they have so much in common.
But ughhhh Ellen & Co.
Yaaaaaaaassssss!! Universe make it happen!
Oprah, Tyler Perry, and James Corden, but not Ellen, was acknowledged in Harry’s book. There are many different levels of friendship.
There will probably be loud fauxrage over them hanging with someone problematic. That is an area where people get a bit ridiculous- wanting to cancel by association. Cults are not something to emulate, and not every problematic person needs to be shunned like a nazi, predator, or wife beater.
Isn’t one of properties in Monticeto? If they are neighbors, I can see them speaking and getting to know each other.
And also, Ellen has never been a douche to anyone in her tax bracket. There are always 2 faces.