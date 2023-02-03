Princess Kate’s Early Years busy work is even getting called out by Americans

This week, it’s been a real pleasure to watch as the Princess of Wales’s button-covered busy work keeps getting gently exposed. Kate launched Shaping Us, her latest Early Years rebrand and the campaign includes a 90-second creepy claymation video, a billboard, tons of videos of a preening Kate (and her wonky eyebrow) and a lot of nothingness. No plan, no call to action, no fundraising scheme, no actual program. It’s not just Omid Scobie calling her out, however gently. The royal rota have started pointing out that there’s no there there, especially in an era where nursery schools are closing and early-childhood programs are being slashed. Even worse, even the American magazines – the ones normally on the monarchy’s side – are starting to publish critical pieces. Town & Country covered the recent criticisms of Kate by that group of credible experts. T&C went even further by publishing some very critical social media comments too:
Some critics are saying though the Princess of Wales’s intentions are good, and early childhood is important, awareness is not enough.
“We are well accustomed to MPs and royalty visiting early years settings, praising the invaluable work of practitioners from David Cameron to Gordon Brown and the Queen Consort,” Dr. Mine Conkbayir, a member of the Practitioners of the Early Years Sector, said, per Sky News. “But nothing is done. The time has long passed for ‘awareness.’ We need action — long-term investment and funding in the early years. Childcare providers are having to turn to food charities to provide nutritious meals for children while stagnant government funding still is not being directed to the sector. The paltry government funding of early years that is provided does not cover the provision of any food.”
Many pointed out that the programs necessary to make children happy and healthy adults, as Kate is advocating for, have been cut in the UK, like Sure Start, an initiative launched in 1998 with the aim of “giving children the best possible start in life.” In the past few years, hundreds of Sure Start centers have been closed.
As one UK resident, Chloë Reeves, tweeted, “The Princess of Wales looks to be launching a sincere & thoughtful campaign, but it’s kind of wild that Sure Start was an evidence-based solution to the problems she’s raising, was evaluated and found to be wonderfully successful, and we’re sort of pretending it wasn’t cut.”
Another, SJ Howitt, wrote, “I’m curious whether The Princess of Wales knows that all our sure start centres and family centres have been closed and whether she is aware that was a political decision?” Yet another user, Carole Britton, who writes in her bio she is a “wife, mum, gran,” tweeted, “Seeing the Princess of Wales at the launch of her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign, highlighting the importance of years 0 to 5, irked a little. We knew these were vital years in child development and ‘Sure Start’ was an initiative to try and address this. It needed work not scrapping!”
There’s a difference between Kate’s message and Sure Start, Naomi Eisenstadt, the first director of the Sure Start Unit in 1999, said. “Sure Start to begin with was explicitly aimed at families in poverty. It became universal because everybody wanted it, which was great,” Eisenstadt told Newsweek. “She’s trying to do something slightly different which is to say that there are some things all parents can do, should be doing, which are good for children. That’s right and you can’t argue with that. What’s missing from the campaign is the political side of it. Everyone can be a good parent but there are circumstances that make it much harder for parents in poverty.”
I would have thought that the timing would be the opposite, that American publications would be the first to poke holes in Kate’s busy work, then the Brits would follow. But it’s been the opposite – UK social media has been highly critical and it definitely feels like the royal rota and “monarchist factions” of the British media feel emboldened to criticize Kate’s childish keenery. And now the Americans are following suit.
Kensington Palace posted this video on Thursday. This is actually the most we’ve heard Kate speak without a script in front of her. Putting her with a half-dozen squirmy kids and trying to show them a 90-second claymation video… and the kids could not have given less of a f–k. Yikes. This video is absolutely not doing what she thinks it’s doing. Yet another example of Kate using children – especially children of color – as props.
Maybe I’m just cynical but I wonder if the mild criticism she is getting is so that the BM can claim to not just go after Meghan. Or is it being orchestrated so that she can drop the project as “too political”? Or to make it look like she is such an activist.
I personally think they are mad because she can’t compete with the type of projects that Meghan has put together with tangible results. This is Kate’s big effort that she allegedly spent years developing and it’s just hollow and pointless.
I think they’re mad too. They’re stuck with the boring Waleses and Charles and Camilla. Now that’s the fault of the british press (in large part), but they were definitely told it was okay to go after Meghan the way they did. I don’t think anyone ever expected that the Sussexes would actually walk away. And now they haven’t just walked away, they’re successful, and they’re calling out the British media and the RRs and their abusive tactics, their lies, their collussion with the palace, etc. And the RRs are stuck with Kate showing up in another designer coat to do absolutely nothing and yet they have to churn out glowing article after glowing article about it.
If I’m a RR, I’d be really really ticked at the Waleses right about now. No one to blame but themselves obviously, but I can see how they thought they would be able to ride the Meghan hate-train for years, and instead when they try to pump out the Meghan hate stories they just look sad and stalkerish (the bookstore in Montecito, Oprah’s “birthday party” story etc.) And there is nothing left to fill that void.
Well they’ll find something eventually, so WanK better be careful.
It could be any of the things you mentioned. I also hope part of the motivation is that royal reporters are starting to worry that their own credibility is at stake, and continuing to play the mindless sycophant isn’t necessarily a good career choice in the long term.
Normally I’d be inclined to think the same but I think the campaign is receiving criticism because a) it has come at such a bad time in the uk with the cost of living crisis, rising inflation & interest rates, rising food banks & even warm banks use that just “raising awareness” instead of doing something tangible to help is genuinely irritating some in the public b) i think Spare & interviews harry did means that the public may be looking at the media machinery around the royal family more critically so that’s why there’s more criticism about obvious palace PR. But also maybe some in the media want to appear to be more objective & less like obvious propagandists c) there was a lot of pre launch hype so to see Kate come up with same old same old is disappointing even her stans & not exciting enough for the media to sell. K&W helped drive moneymakers H&M away but aren’t really giving them anything dynamic or impactful in return. Earthshot didn’t bring the ratings & seemed to be quickly forgotten & this early years campaign is a boring rehash. for the media its like trying to put lipstick on a pig. I think that’s why Rhiannon Mills & Russell Myers said her messaging & speeches need to be stronger.
She has been barely criticised by the press. Except for the one critical article by Rhiannon Mills, the British press has been supportive of her efforts.
I have to agree with Amy here. She’s barely been criticized. Even in this article most of the blame is being put on politics. Nobody dares to say what really the issue is here: that kate has an opportunity to do real good work here if she were only to actively (and financially) support charities that focus on childrens wellbeing. She’s actively refused to do so.
Remember “The Cambridge Way”? After the Caribbean Flop Tour, it was reported by William and Kate’s camp that they were going to focus on, IIRC “big impact” events (focusing on glamour and celebrities), focus on “positivity” (so no poverty talk! No one wants to get all gloomy and such!) and blahblah. It boiled down to 1) less events/less work and 2) only doing things with celebrities where attention is all on them. No impact, no results, just photo ops in between vacations and other private activities.
It appears that the Cambridge Way is as big a flop as everything they’ve done….
I’m sure the KP courtiers thought it would be cute and charming to have Kate speak to under 5s, but this ain’t the audience she needs to reach. What does she expect? For the kids to go back to their parents and demand more cuddles for the sake of their future?
Thank you Snuffles. I could not exactly put my finger on it but I guess 5 year olds are what she can handle – which speaks volumes. Kate can not handle adults or teens. So they correctly placed it her with 5 year olds – no offence to the 5 year olds.
This is exactly it! The kids are adorable and Kate is sweet with them here but they are not her audience(parents are). If either her team or any member of her staff was competent, they would have filmed the intro teddy bit with the kids or had a few shots with them, and shown Kate talking with parents/a focus group about their needs, or even their general approach to these years. However that would be too political so the Duchess of Dolittle is going to show a bunch of 4-year olds a video not even meant to entertain them.
Yeah, it should have been a talk with parents and carers. She also should have done an interview with one of the morning shows.
This was such a stupid photo op. I watched the first like 5 seconds of it, up until where she says “oh I’ve brought something for you too! its a video!” and I was like, NO. She did not show up to this daycare/nursery school with that damn claymation video and is going to show it to small children to…..what, tell them they better make the most of these years because they’re SO IMPORTANT?!?!
I am wondering why keen was given the ok to do this. Especially since she has no qualifications to advise. Meeting with children and showing a plantation video is more smoke and mirrors. And it’s also a time for Kate to play dress up and play to the cameras
C l a y m a t i o n. Spell check failure.
Tbh she calculatingly uses black and brown children as interchangeable props for the benefit of only herself, so her whole enterprise is very plantation-like
I don’t know if this is a new development but I went to the comments on their instagram to see what the tone was like, and a lot of comments are ‘ we love you from America’, ‘you have our support from US.’ etc
That is not a new development.
Probably Bots posting all this love from America nonsense.
That was cringe-making. I actually, stupidly,thought that as a mother herself she would be better at this.
The script writer needs firing too And that hair!
What the actual factual does dropping an ice cream have to do with this?
My eyes are bleeding now.
I think it went just about as well as could be expected, by Kate standards. Sure, she’s a mother, but we all saw during the Jubbly what her own son around that age thought of her. None of these kids put a hand over her mouth, at least. Success!
Miranda, yes she is a mother, but does very little mothering, that’s what she is missing. It’s called REAL EMPATHY and she doesn’t have any. It’s all very well when children are with nanny most of the time to say children between 0 to 5 need xyz, but did the nanny tell her this?0hitu ops and walking into school with your children a couple of
Times a year (photographers present), is NOT about giving the children what they need, it’s about giving the press what THEY want. It’s easy to smile in a classroom full of children and mess around with them, who wouldn’t, I used to love it, but let’s put her in a room full of parents asking her questions about how SHE would improve THEIR lives to be able to give the children everything they need. 5 years old is right for her level of intelligence, or better still, she should just tell the parents and media that if they want to see a real study on this, they should go look at the one already done by Durham University.
Why is there always these POC folks in these videos? They are NOT props!
I loved the kids looking at the video like HUH????
I will say that I could not connect with her here. The energy was off. Yes, she interacted with them but something was off. Watching it twice, and I know we get slices of the event, it all seems like it’s superficial and forced interaction. If that makes sense.
And her discussing “talking about feelings” is complete BS. Knowing what we know about her, her platform is very hard to swallow. I guess that’s why she is shoveling it to kids.
Did you see their poor wee faces when she said she’d brought something for them?
They were likely expecting a cake or some sweets and they got Morph.
I know right?!?!!? I bet they were like: a Princess comes to visit and THIS is what she brings us?!?!?!
That’s when I had to stop, does she really have insight into children of that age if she can say “I brought you something…(pause)…a film to watch” poor wee faces indeed
Kate got a university degree in art history her acting like an expert on early childhood is wrong on so many levels. She had plenty of years to pursue another degree in her life interest or so she calls it.
What’s truly tragic is that art therapy strategies in the classroom, especially with younger grades, are a beautiful tool. It’s bizarre that Kate does not even try to utilize her natural skillset to do good. It’s all just smoke and mirrors. Imagine if the twist of her foundation was to provide legitimate funding and opportunities for these early-grade arts programs or community connections.
Idk I would not call a degree in art history a skill set, she may have the educational background to be a museum curator or assess pieces for an auction house (neither of which she ever bothered to try since she never planned to use her degree for anything) but it doesn’t mean she has any artistic talents or any ability to transmit an appreciation of art to others.
People don’t need a degree to become knowledgeable. They just have to do the reading and put the time in listening to the leaders on the subject.
The idea that you need a master’s to open your mouth on a topic is why we have the student loan crisis in the US.
Meghan hasn’t gone back to school. Harry famously is not into reading. They manage to know a lot and do useful work.
The Prince’s Trust was just sitting there, already up and running. The toxic dysfunction of this family does so much harm.
How on earth would you know how much PH reads? They seem to have a lot of books in their house. And when he speaks and writes he is articulate. That would seem to indicate a reader. If Kate has put in the time and studied some it doesn’t come across in her speaking.
perhaps the tides are turning! it’s about time.
The tide will turn when William and Kate stop playing the game. They have benefited by colluding with the media at the expense of Harry and Meghan and don’t see them ending the game anytime soon.
Somechick I would love to think so, but I think the reality is that the press have realised the only couple that did do REAL work for good causes was driven out by them and the Royal family. They are left with the mediocre couple who want celebrities to be at their every whimsical flight of fancy, and know a lot about nothing. Then you have cowmilla keeping it on the down low at the moments, I wonder why? No, the media have realised they have fkd up big time, because the real workers are in the USA, happy and thriving and they can’t even write about it for fear of upsetting the ones left behind.
Another thing that probably turns people off on this is that Kate is acting like she is the only person ever to come up with the first 5 years. She makes is seem like she thought of this all on her own and it’s been well known for a while.
Also, the way it’s described does it no no favors. Landmark. Revolutionary. As you say, @ginger, she is not the first to come up with these ideas so saying it’s revolutionary is silly. The over the top hype is patronizing to the audience.
Wow. That video was so pointless. “Who treats you nice?” “My mum.” “Well, my work here is done.”
Her decades-long work has and will always accomplish nothing. Why doesn’t she feel like an abject failure and why isn’t she humiliated, driven to do better because of the deep shame? That’s some caucasity and undeserved self esteem and privilege, that.
As long as the poverty stricken people of her country support her lavish lifestyle, that’s what she cares about. It’s so obvious.
The “groundbreaking” report Kate put out in Fall of 2020, based on her Big 5 Questions survey, clearly states that only 31% of people think the period between infancy and age 5 is most important for health and happiness in adulthood. So she identified the problem 3 years ago. What is that number now? Has it changed? Has her work (?) since then had any positive impact on raising awareness? What a waste of time of money.
This has landed very badly in UK given standard of living crisis and ongoing strikes including school teachers in certain regions on Wednesday. Okay we all get that she has had a fat promotion to PoW and needs a big project to look like she is a major player as FQ. This feels like more window dressing for HER using children as PROPS. It is insulting for all us women who live in the real world who cope with demanding jobs, family responsibilities and paying the bills to have PoW as a show pony with nothing substantial to offer repeatedly state the obvious.
I’m not sure about the royal rota and monarchists being embolden to criticise Kate. I mean the majority of the rota is still in lock step with Kate repeating the KP talking point that this is her life’s work and stating that she can’t be political. I’m waiting for the rota to be outraged as they were about Meghan’s work. I’ve seen a few royalists say that they were expecting more but they’re still hopeful that soon Kate would be announcing projects. I think they are going to be disappointed. The reason they hated Meghan’s work was because it wasn’t Kate doing it. As for this new video, it’s boring and does nothing to promote early years. It’s just a video of her talking to children. She has no chemistry with them and she doesn’t seem to know how to talk to children. It also seemed like she had trouble maintaining her posh accent.
I think the reason the US “royal media” is lagging on this story is because it’s not about celebrity – it’s about policy in the UK.
Has anyone posted a video with Kate where her audio has been cut out and replaced with the voice of the little girl, Molly Wright, who gave the TED talk?
“Wow, Kate’s saying some impressive stuff – and I never knew she did a killer Australian accent!”
The Sure Start director is also giving her too much credit – “she’s trying to do something slightly different, which is to say there are some things all parents can do, should be doing, which are good for children.”
Is she trying to say that? If so, WHAT are those things that all parents can do, should be doing, which are good for children?
That’s what’s missing from this. There’s this big open ended question she’s just not answering. Yes, the Early Years are important. Yes, all society plays a role in shaping the early years for everyone. but how? How do we make it better? How do we improve?
There is no answer to that and it is infuriating me. I am also really mad at all the “well she means well but…..” comments. Does she mean well? Does she really? Or is this just busy work to make Kate look like she is working hard when she is really counting down the days to her next vacation?
Kate is doing a huge, glitzy and expensive PR blitz on her early years campaign. At what costs and what is the impact. The royals are performing public service, so they should be open to scrutiny and audit.
She has nannies (funded by the British taxpayer) to take care of her children. She has, nor has ever had, a job. She has a degree in Art History. Her family comes from money, have attended the best private schools, have access to the best medical care, have multiple homes, have never known poverty or the effects of those on a family. I can’t think of any hardship she or her family has ever had to face that we face as “regular” folk.
I can’t think of anyone less I’d like to hear advice from when it comes to my children’s upbringing, I am sorry/not sorry.
I think that politicians and royals should pay a million-pound fee per preschool photo op, and that would solve the funding crisis right there. As it stands, the stupendously wealthy adults get all the benefit of posing with adorable little kids, without having to make any meaningful contribution to the programs.
Who is she paying that they are so out of touch as to recommend her big program is ONLY to raise awareness? That’s silly. There is already an awareness of this issue. In the US, we are having a crisis moment with the early years of education. CBS News, or the New York Times, did an article this week about the dire circumstances of these programs. They are out of funding. Smaller childcare daycares that can help are closing. PreK programs are vastly underfunded, and parents cannot afford to send their children to PreK programs and Kindergarten curriculum is so fast-paced that children are falling behind on Day 1. Kate is in a position to really do something, anything, and this is all she’s producing. Infuriating.
Saw a tweet recently that said that courtiers like to start problems just so they can be seen fixing it later. Don’t be surprised if in a month, Keen helps build a playground or starts a baby clothes capsule or donates her children’s old clothes to charity, or writes a children’s charity cookbook or book about the bond between William and George. We know her fans will never donate or start fundraisers because they’re too obsessed with Meghan so that’s out of the question.
Cute video, I hope it translates into something positive…..and not just the usual “awareness “