Michelle Yeoh wore Armani & won at the Golden Globes: stunning?

I went into Tuesday night’s Golden Globes with low expectations and the Globes met them. I’m surprised that many celebrities came out, honestly. It seemed so last minute – I imagine most women only got their dresses about 48 hours beforehand, and there was a general air of “incomplete” in the air. Like, half-assed styling, people getting drunk early in the evening, people weren’t even being served food at their tables (there was a buffet of sandwiches and veggie platters in the back). It felt like a useless exercise, but here we are.
You can see the winners list here – in film, the big winners included The Fabelmans (Drama and Director), Banshees of Inisherin (Comedy), Cate Blanchett (Drama actress, and she wasn’t there), Michelle Yeoh (Comedy actress), Colin Farrell (Comedy actor), Austin Butler (Drama actor) and Angela Bassett (supporting) and Ke Huy Quan (supporting).
One of the few highlights was everyone remembering that Colin Farrell will literally flirt with anyone and everyone, and Colin deciding to shoot his shot with Ana de Armas. The man had me convinced that Blonde was a good movie (it was not).
Michelle Yeoh’s speech was amazing too. The Best Actress race – between Michelle and Cate Blanchett – is going to rip apart Hollywood this year! I kind of wonder if that’s why Cate didn’t go to the Globes – she’s like, “give everything to Michelle Yeoh.”
Fashion notes: Michelle wore Armani and she looked amazing and expensive. Bonus pics of Ke Huy Quan and the Banshees team.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
