Anya Taylor Joy in a chartreuse Dior at the Globes: lovely or disappointing?

Anya Taylor Joy has her Dior contract and usually it works out pretty well. I mean, Anya can wear anything and she has a model’s build and look, so Dior is a good fit for her in every way. But Dior really gave Anya a lemon-chartreuse bandeau top and a wrinkled skirt and said “you’re good.” I actually have a lot of feelings about putting a pale blonde in this color too – while it doesn’t look flat-out bad on her, it does make her look kind of sickly? You could literally put her in any other color!
Elizabeth Debicki was also done dirty by Dior. The fit of this dress, my God. Dior is supposed to be one of the best ateliers in the world! And you’re sending women out in these untailored, baggy-boobed messes??
I genuinely thought Jenny Slate looked lovely in this Rodarte. I’m surprised she went with this color and design, but it was very flattering.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
