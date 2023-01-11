Jennifer Coolidge wore Dolce & Gabbana at the Golden Globes and gave a too-long intro

Jennifer Coolidge was one of the presenters at the Globes last night and her speech went on so long it was uncomfortable. SO many of the winners got played off the stage during their speeches after that and it just seemed… short sighted to let her talk so long. I get that Coolidge’s schtick is being awkward and self deprecating, but it could have easily been cut in half to better effect. She won Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and The White Lotus won Best Television Limited Series. I have not see the second season yet and am not sure I will, but I’ve heard about the boat thing and Globes host Jerrod Carmichael made a crack about it last night. She was in Dolce & Gabbana.
Niecy Nash was also in Dolce & Gabbana and I liked the drama of her puffy purple cape! She was nominated in the same category as Jennifer, for her work in Dahmer. Ryan Murphy got the Carol Burnett award and in his acceptance speech he said some sweet things about Niecy living her truth. She was so cute with her wife, Jessica Betts! They look so happy together.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was in Balmain and I like that this is basically a giant bow wrapped around her. I wonder if there was math involved in making the folds lie perfect like that. Ryan Murphy pointed out that Michaela was the first trans actress to win a Globe. She won last year, for her work in Pose, when the ceremony wasn’t televised.
Billy Porter was in an elaborate Christian Siriano tuxedo dress that was a play on his historic 2019 Oscars tuxedo dress in black, also by Siriano! Murphy gave the look a shout out in his speech too. This is regal.
I don’t care for any of these.
Same.
Not into any of these looks.
I like Jennifer’s, it’s understated. Niecy’s is fun.
I thought Jennifer was hilarious (more during her acceptance speech than when she was presenting, but still funny) and she looked gorgeous. Niecy looked gorgeous as well, and Billy looked amazing as always. Not a fan of MJ’s dress except for the color, which is beautiful, but congrats to her on her groundbreaking win last year and Ryan giving her the moment she was denied by last year’s ceremony not being televised.
I thought MJ looked gorgeous and im so glad Ryan gave her a moment to be recognized. I love her on Loot. As for Jennifer, her acceptance speech was gold. Her intro was funny but it was too long if they were going to cut off the greats like Michelle Yeoh.
Designing clothes is all math.
Watch Making the Cut, especially season 1. They really show you what goes into designing clothing, making patterns. It’s pretty interesting & those that use pattern makers really show how little they know about actually designing.
It’s not just coloured markers (Martha!).
Her dress is beautiful.
I agree. I think I like it best actually. Such a pretty color too.
Sure is! I did a pattern-making course years ago and it was endless maths. I knew then that I would never be a pattern maker! LOL!
Niecy Nashs look might be my favorite of the night.
No Coolidge fan here. Thankfully she’s done with Lotus.
Jennifer Coolidge is a national treasure. Don’t you come for her!!!
Aside from Jennifer, I find all these looks too extra. How will they ramp it up for the Oscars?
Jennifer presenting actually made me wish she had hosted lol. I loved it. For the sake of time I get what you’re saying, but she’s hilarious!
Love her!
Niecy was my look of the night. She looked so stunning on that stage…the color was gorgeous and she was absolutely glowing
Coolidge deserved to win. The White Lotus was great.
I can’t stand Ryan Murphy.
I love the theory of the tuxedo dress but the way Billy Porter poses in them makes him look like a centaur.
I love MJ’s dress, beautifully constructed and interesting to look at while still being glamorous and beautiful