Jennifer Coolidge wore Dolce & Gabbana at the Golden Globes and gave a too-long intro



Jennifer Coolidge was one of the presenters at the Globes last night and her speech went on so long it was uncomfortable. SO many of the winners got played off the stage during their speeches after that and it just seemed… short sighted to let her talk so long. I get that Coolidge’s schtick is being awkward and self deprecating, but it could have easily been cut in half to better effect. She won Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and The White Lotus won Best Television Limited Series. I have not see the second season yet and am not sure I will, but I’ve heard about the boat thing and Globes host Jerrod Carmichael made a crack about it last night. She was in Dolce & Gabbana.

Niecy Nash was also in Dolce & Gabbana and I liked the drama of her puffy purple cape! She was nominated in the same category as Jennifer, for her work in Dahmer. Ryan Murphy got the Carol Burnett award and in his acceptance speech he said some sweet things about Niecy living her truth. She was so cute with her wife, Jessica Betts! They look so happy together.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was in Balmain and I like that this is basically a giant bow wrapped around her. I wonder if there was math involved in making the folds lie perfect like that. Ryan Murphy pointed out that Michaela was the first trans actress to win a Globe. She won last year, for her work in Pose, when the ceremony wasn’t televised.

Billy Porter was in an elaborate Christian Siriano tuxedo dress that was a play on his historic 2019 Oscars tuxedo dress in black, also by Siriano! Murphy gave the look a shout out in his speech too. This is regal.