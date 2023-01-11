Scobie: The Windsors are ‘rattled’ by Prince Harry’s criticisms in ‘Spare’

For days now, as the scope of Prince Harry’s Spare has come out and Harry’s promotional tour is getting wall-to-wall coverage, the Windsors have stayed performatively quiet while they send out their courtiers and minions to brief the media about their “fury.” Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has gotten a steady stream of briefings about how Charles is “deeply hurt” and how Charles can’t believe that Harry dragged Camilla so hard. William is, as always, incandescent with rage. The family also thinks that Harry getting much-needed therapy is a bad thing. Beyond these quick and easy headlines, is there any evidence that Harry might actually affect some change in how the Windsors operate, especially with the media? Well, Omid Scobie has a new piece with Harper’s Bazaar and it’s a doozy.
The partnership between monarchy & media. After Prince Harry revealed just how deeply embedded members of his family are with some of the United Kingdom’s newspapers and senior media figures, that historically secretive relationship has been left exposed. The uncovering has left family members and individuals within Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace feeling “rattled,” a source exclusively tells BAZAAR.com. “There was a feeling that whatever Harry said in his book would just be news today, gone tomorrow,” a palace insider tells BAZAAR. “However, the level of detail given in the book about specific relationships with the media has put it all under the microscope now.”
Scobie on Camilla’s media connections: Last month, Camilla was spotted at a Christmas lunch attended by Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, and several senior newspaper editors. And last summer, the queen consort and King Charles III hired a former seasoned Daily Mail editor to head up their communications team. As Harry writes in Spare, “My problem has never been with the monarchy, not the concept of monarchy. It’s been with the press and the sick relationship evolved between it and the Palace.”
William is thinking: Harry’s memoir revelations have reportedly left brother Prince William “devastated,” but a source adds, “He’s not ignoring the things his brother has shared. The dust needs to settle, but … this has been food for thought.”
Palace conversations: Adds a former longtime palace aide, “The public-facing side of the institution may be putting on a dignified silence, but make no mistake that behind closed doors many conversations will be taking place about Spare and what to do next. Yes, there is a sense that a lot of the things that came up, particularly pertaining to the Sussexes’ exit, will be forgotten in time … but the public chatter now happening about relationships with the press, and the actions that have come alongside that, may result in a more cautious approach in the future. A lot of people are watching.”
“There is a sense that a lot of the things that came up, particularly pertaining to the Sussexes’ exit, will be forgotten in time…” These people have the PR instincts of a turnip. The Sussexes and how they were abused has been THE topic for five years now. The Sussexit was one of the biggest stories for the monarchy since Harry’s mother died. When QEII died, every media outlet (British and outside of the UK) made her death about Harry and Meghan and where they were and what they were doing. This is the larger problem: the Windsors have never fully understood how badly they fumbled the bag. The Windsors have never realized – or been told – that they did irrevocable damage to the institution with the way they treated (and still treat) Harry and Meghan. I’m sure there will be some minor solutions offered – I’ve already seen some stuff about how Charles and William’s press secretaries might give comments on the record now – but those are just superficial changes to a system which has been broken for years, if not decades.
Without QEII around to shield them, they’re looking more and more vulnerable. The British should be taking a hard look at this institution. If they’re not yet ready to scrap it, they better make big changes fast. A younger, more diverse demo is coming up. As Harry says, the ball is in their court. I don’t think it can be saved long term. A short term fix could delay the inevitable.
I agree, they look vulnerable because they are finally being seen…really seen. And the view is terrible. There isn’t enough sparkle in all of those stolen diamonds to cover up the glare of this spotlight. And you know what?!? I bet having the press and his family torture his wife to almost killing herself RATTLED Harry too so pardon me if I have no sympathy for the Racist Royals of Windsor. Who know they were the real Eastenders (the soap opera not real people living in the East End).
It’s going to be fascinating watching how they handle things going forward. We all have known the real deal about the RF getting in bed with the BM, but now everyone knows and will be watching. Even if the RF came to their senses and decided “maybe we need to pump the brakes a bit” with the feeding stories to the media, that very media will turn on them and drop whatever they have on them. But if they keep leaking to the media, everyone will see it now. The RF are in quite the pickle and they did it all to themselves.
I dont think the press will change their business model anytime soon, because they have all the dirt and frankly are more powerful than the Family. I just don’t think they will ever use the never complain, never explain nonsense since more people know it’s a load of tosh. But the RF themselves must be tired of this arrangement, no wonder Willy is a rage monster. Imagine living life knowing people have a vault of your secrets.
But if they did what Harry did, aired ALL their dirty laundry out in a ghostwritten book themselves, then the media has no control over them. It’s what people running for office do. It’s why Charles leaked his cash for honors scandals himself so he could get ahead of it and blame it on others. Be an open book, there’s nothing anyone can hold over you. Oh, and be a good person who has grown from his and her mistakes. I think THAT is the part they cannot fathom and cannot do.
But the Royals felt safe hiding behind their palaces and secret tabloid sources, and Harry and Meghan protected them now up until now by being vague in previous interviews. They never thought that Harry would name names to this extent. Camilla has actually been the biggest revelation to me. There have been ongoing debates on this site about whether Charles or William or the Middletons were the biggest culprits and it now seems that Camilla has been the puppet master the whole time (going back to the Diana days). Don’t get me wrong, Charles/William/Kate are still terrible but I really thought that Camilla was a mostly indifferent, horsey older woman for the past two decades. I definitely got that wrong.
tradition=inertia.
They were reliant on the queen’s reputation and longevity for so long that they thought that the love and respect the queen earned would “magically” transfer onto them. Big mistake. They have done nothing to earn love and respect from the public. The UK exists to serve them, not the other way around. Is that the message that’s going to keep them comfortable from taxpayer money in these times?
Let them keep thinking so. No amount of outrage over Meghan’s existence can fix their fundamental problem, one that they apparently have no idea how to address. The only thing keeping them in their palaces is the complicity of the tabloid media and the passivity of the public. But the queen’s magic is wearing thin. No amount of “Kate looked pretty in a dress” or “the Wales kids looked cute walking to church” or Charles and Camilla smiling and waving is going to maintain public support indefinitely.
Harry and Meghan are the sizzle. Their appearances garner attention. Their absense garners attention. They royals have no idea what to do. It’s hilarious to me, because there are a bunch of us who could spin out a whole host of workable ideas for the royals right here at Celebitchy. We’ve done it often, and we’re just commenters on an entertainment blog. I don’t think there’s 1 courtier that has the awareness, creativity, and focus of the commenters here. Not a one.
The royal remainders don’t deserve grace. Let them flay, stew, and bubble in their own toxic mix of irrelevance. Game over. Time to pick up the bits and pieces and stay a local concern.
This family has always been deeply dysfunctional but Camilla has brought a whole new level of destructiveness to both the family and the institution. She seems to be a downright vicious person and she has so much influence over Charles. A lot of the current toxic intertwining between the royals and the tabloid press came about during the War of the Waleses through mark Bolland (and Camilla – and she’s really kept it up).
The Bolland stuff has been on the record for years, hasn’t it? I think that it has been written about many, many times. Part of the gaslighting is pretending that things that have been previously documented are shocking new revelations and therefore figments of the Sussex’s imagination. Didn’t Harry and his brother call Bolland Blackadder? And didn’t Bolland later write a newspaper column using that name?
Camilla is an OG – she’s been at this for 40+ years. It’s who she is.
I was so surprised. And now it’s on record because it is coming from a direct witness to her crap. Amazing. Harry is amazing. (obviously so is Meghan.)
Just how big Camilla’s role is in this mess has been a revelation to me as well @OriginalLeigh. I didn’t think much of her either way this entire time! I guess her PR worked very well.
I half-watched the last season of The Crown (awful, soft-pedalled, pro-royalty mess from Morgan) but there was a scene in the last episode after Camilla was exposed as Charles’ mistress and she was getting a lot of abuse where she met with the palace PR team? Crisis managers? (you know who I mean) – in it she said she was “all in” as in she was ready to do anything and everything to be Charles’ wife and eventually queen. I remember being surprised and not fully believing that attitude since I assumed the push to get her accepted by the public was all Charles and she went along with his wishes but now I’m rethinking that. Harry has revealed her to be a calculating, back-stabbing, vile woman all in the service of her own self-promotion. What a spineless tool Charles is for not reigning her in.
So I think Charles and Willy are both narcissists, and they present as two different types.
Charles: “Pity me!”
Willy: “Fear me!”
The “pity me” type can actually do a lot more damage than the “fear me” type.
Absolutely. The vulnerable narcissist is by far the more dangerous of the two types. At least with a loud and proud narc you can see them coming from a mile away. The vulnerable narc is much more manipulative and underhanded, all under the guise of self-pity and abnegation, so you get sucked in much more deeply before you realize you’re being pulled under.
Ding ding ding Emily C shout it for the folks in the cheep seats! For the damage a pity me Narc can do just look at the pics from Diana’s car crash. They do that emotionally to everyone around them. And to some extent he Pitt -me’d her into that car crash. He tried and continues to try to manipulate his sons. Will is dangerous to have no doubt…but he can’t hide who he is as easily…he is all rage and even without the assault stories his red flags were bright.
Cluck reminds me of my dad – covert narcissist. Passive aggressive, lots of DARVO, forcing the kids to be his emotional caretaker, using his children as human shields… oh and ridiculing their child for learning disabilities, they had that in common too (untreated dyslexia in Harry’s case, untreated dyscalculia in mine).
They’d all have to be COMPLETELY self absorbed to not know this is how Harry has felt for the last few years.
They deserve this.
Abusers have a certain cognitive dissonance when it comes to accountability for their actions. Harry has literally spelled out the reasons things are the way they are in the book and his family is still scratching their heads and failing to understand why he would do this. Their brains will never allow them to understand.
I couldn’t agree more.. I hope they are now welcomed anywhere they go on the meaningless tours and learn just how irrelevant and ridiculous the world sees these petty hateful people. If the British want to keep the monarchy fine but keep them within your borders and keep the Sussex’s out of your tabloid racist hate rags and briefings!
The sheer amount of “I have no idea WHY you’d possibly leave this paradise!” out of Charles and William is astounding. Do they live in a hole?
Food for thought?!?! That mess of a family is actually full of dummies. You use your brother as your human shield for his ENTIRE life and make no secret of it and when he finally decides enough is enough you use the media to abuse his wife.
Whenever I think I can’t be surprised or more disgusted I find myself MORE disgusted.
He’s devastated that his brother didn’t cover up his abusive behaviour as he probably expected. The “food for thoughts” probably means that someone in Willnot’s camp has realised how bad his behaviour looks for any other than the derangers. Especially for a man who is supposed to advocate for mental health. They’ve seen Harry say he’s learning, and now Willnot’s copying that, and call it a day.
William is all words no action. That Harry has shown the world he realized he needed therapy and took action says so much about his dedication to making himself and the world a better place. William just parrots some words and gets on with being a totally self-immersed and tempermental wanker.
Really really hope his food for thought is about how he raises his own spares now seeing how his brother felt. I do hope (and I’m sure Harry does too) that this benefits Charlotte and Louis.
Keep that facial expression, Charlotte. You’re going to need it A LOT in the future.
As soon as I saw that first picture, I mentally captioned it: “ Charlotte looks like she’s already started reading Harry’s book — and has QUESTIONS.” lol.
I wouldnt be surprised at all if one of the kids reads the book–within the next few years (I would have totally read it as a 9 year old, had I gotten my hands on a copy). I’ll bet Eugenie and Beatrice are reading it too.
Omid needs an award.
It’s been gratifying to find out how much we’ve been right about here over the years. If anything, we underestimated how bad it was. And the RF is about 100 years behind understanding any of this.
They’ve been exposed as compete a hole abusers and the best they can come up with is, well, I guess our secretaries can now be named sources? I LOL’d just writing that.
They are useless, unprepared and so self absorbed I’m surprised they’re visible to the human eye. I would’ve thought light wouldn’t be able to escape their orbit.
Harry didn’t just bring a match, this is napalm. It will be 50 years before they can stop looking over their shoulders for him. FAFO
Lucy- Steven Schmidt wrote another article this week that sums up the situation so well. He hit it out of the park explaining this to the public. I would link the article but I suck at it.
Schmidt’s piece is viciously good.
Here’s the link, the article is great! https://steveschmidt.substack.com/p/prince-harry-has-changed-the-rules?r=2ibrr&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post
I tried to post the link, too (twice) and it didn’t show. But everyone should read that Schmidt piece. As Eurydice put it, it’s “viciously good.” Just savage.
I read the link twice to make sure I was seeing right. He called Meghan appalling and rude, among other nasty names. How is that good?
He was being sarcastic, but he didn’t set it up well. he was writing those lines from the POV of the British press
@Julia K — he should have put parentheses around the Meghan comment, he was parroting the tabloid bottom-feeders.
That article was vicious. Sweet Karma for the remainders.
Regarding Schmidt, Blue Hens are vicious. Don’t let the name and appearance fool you. 😉 We will come for your eyes. (Blue hen is the state bird of Delaware and the UD mascot. Schmidt, like POTUS and FLOTUS—as well as myself and various family—are alumni.)
@Julia K – he was pantomiming what Charles, Camilla, William and Kate have been saying – “how dare she hug us, who does she think she is, rude American actress!” He was not actually calling her rude.
great article, thanks!
yes, that photo shows who they really are. William is the ultimate nepobaby!!!
I appreciate the slight incredulous tone of the article. It’ s like Omid is going, “really? You saw this coming. You had warning this was coming.” Each and every one of them decided to FA & FO with Harry and Meghan. So they reap what they’ve sown. I fail to understand what there is to think about or be rattled by. They brought this on themselves. I do think that if Charles has any shred of intelligence, he would use this as an opportunity to overhaul how the entire family engages with the press and do a little pest control with certain press rats. My question is why do Charles, Camilla, and then W & K need individual press secretaries? That just sets the stage for each to be working against the other when they should be showing a united front as a family. It also is a complete waste of resources. Charles has the power to rip up the invisible contract or is he that worried they’ll turn against him and “The Revolution” will truly begin?
But these changes won’t have an effect on one of the underlying problems: the personalities of the main players Charles, Camilla and William. Harry’s book has really shined a light on the abuse that went on behind the scenes that isn’t connected to the press. We are talking about at least one narcissists (Charles), one truly vicious and hateful woman enabling said narcissist and one deeply damaged man with severe anger issues.
The British press is toxic in general and the royals’ relationship to the press is toxic and it adds another horrific layer to the internal abuse in the family. However, reform on this aspect of operations doesn’t change that this family is lead by a bunch of abusive people within an institution where this kind of abuse is pretty much formalized.
@Arthistorian It doesn’t change the players already involved or their awful personalities. But it prevents future generations like George, Charlotte, and Louis from repeating history within the monarchy. That should count for something.
K8erade, but will it change the future for the three Wales children if the parents and grandparents don’t change? I don’t see a way forward for Charlotte and Louis that doesn’t follow the same pattern that has been established for generations. These are people so entrenched in their annointed by God crap that they will never change. What chance does that leave the kids?
I’m really glad that it appears that Eugenie and Beatrice are keeping their children out of the focus of the bm. I hope they are able to continue keeping their privacy.
It’s fascinating to me how the BRF seems to assume that everything is a zero sum game… attention for you means less attention for me, success for you means less success for me. The notion of cooperation where everybody contributes and the group benefits collectively doesn’t ever seem to occur to them. It really is pathetic.
it’s the colonizer mindset. grab all you can and to hell with everyone else! NepoBaby William and NepoOldMan Charles are the product of centuries of it.
Spare was an interesting read. Harry has written and shown that without the press doing the mess they do, the Royal Family would come out better than they are now. It’s an interesting idea, but I call BS on it. I think the Royal Rota is a mess and needs massive change (no more anonymous sources). But I think his family and how they do things is a mess and blaming the press isn’t it for me.
Harry wants to end the symbiotic relationship between the palaces and the press. I don’t think that would work because the media now has massive amounts of dirt on the royals, and even if the media did not deliver the dirt to the public, what would they deliver to maintain public interest? Aside from Harry and Meghan, this family is just boring as hell. And the two next in line don’t want to do much anyway. No media really means no monarchy.
@Brassy agreed. I get he wants to end it, but it’s so enmeshed now and they have too much dirt on the RF.
Harry and Meghan are both optimistic and idealists. I can relate. But looking from the outside, the state of the monarchy looks much grimmer than I think they’re willing to accept. Meghan and Harry aren’t bringing down the monarchy with their revelations. The monarchy has been nosediving since the death of the queen (and steadily tanking before that).
I do also agree with Harry that with no vicious tabloid press, his family probably would be closer. For the media, drama sells so they’ll feed into any small drama or completely create drama. His family may never be functional but they’d be less dysfunctional for sure.
But I also agree with you guys that Harry’s dreams of the symbiotic relationship with the press ending is highly improbable. The reason is because Harry committed his illegal activities and crazy mistakes at a young age where it was more forgivable. And he’s had years of non sketchy activities. We can’t say the same for Charles and William. Charles won’t let it go because he’s waited all his life for this moment. His reign will be short. He doesn’t want it to be riddled with drama. He knows he’s not as popular as his mother. And I think for both Charles and William, there is much more to lose. They will be written down in history as kings and have the duty to keep this monarchy going. I think the pressure of that is immense. What Harry did is so brave. He’s the first to call it out and I think it’s always brave to be the first to go against the grain. But it would require just as much, if not more, courage from William and Charles to admit their faults because they have more to lose and have more faults to admit to doing. I just don’t think William and Charles have enough courage to do any of this. It would take strength of character and they both seem to fall incredibly short.
The RF deserves blame without a doubt, but the press absolutely deserves blame too. There’s no absolving Rupert Murdoch and Rebekah Brooks. Harry shouldn’t give the press a pass just because his family is also to blame. They clearly both are. Get that you want Harry to go harder on his family but that’s no reason to not also go hard on the British press. They absolutely deserve it.
I love that Harry used a completely obvious pseudonym for Rebekah Brooks in his book, and he went in hard on her.
Oh I definitely agree the press deserves the dirt she got.
@Jaded Is she the one that is creepily obsessed with Harry or is that another rota? I mean, they are all creepily obsessed, but the one who acts like she thinks Harry is cheating on her with Meghan, because he bought her a drink once or something like that… All the rota start to blend together in my head.
I haven’t gotten to that part of the book yet, but I am speechless at what I’m reading so far.
I saw that about Rebecca. But I want to know who the three courtiers are that Harry nicknamed as The Fly, The Wasp and The Bee. After I read that chapter on the Summit, I wanted to punch The Bee in the face.
“….but the public chatter now happening about relationships with the press, and the actions that have come alongside that, may result in a more cautious approach in the future. A lot of people are watching.”
^^ This was always the point and what H&M intended. They told on their abusers with such accuracy so that Chuckles, Camilla, Kate and Willy cannot fight back bc it becomes messy.
Harry basically check-mated them and it’s delicious to watch.
On Stephen Colbert, he laid it out well; when he said the Palace source, a person close to the situation, a friend. All that is the Palace speaking. I mean, where does the Palace go from here? He keeps repeating it with his whole chest. I’m laughing at how other Journalists are calling each other out.
Dr. Shola was on Good Morning Britain this morning, letting them know they can’t hide behind the Queen anymore and that no one cares for King C and his feelings as they did the Queen. She called the Palace out on their fake dignified silence. Since the book’s release, some parts of the Media are covering this differently now.
Peter Hunt laid it out the same way over the weekend on some show. I saw a clip on Twitter of him explaining it the exact same way, as he stood in front of Buckingham Palace gates. Very interesting that he would say the quiet part out loud like that.
There should be no more use of anonymous royal sources whatsoever by the Firm. Accountability means going on the record just as Harry has done. I can’t tell you how cowardly, hypocritical and despicable it is to pretend to be maintaining a dignified silence whilst continuing to rubbish a family member with the use of anonymous briefings from courtiers. I am a Brit and feel both RF and tabs are trying to gaslight all of us with this BS !! Every time they trash Harry with these briefings they merely confirm the truth contained in Spare. It is just horrible to witness in 2023 all these continued lies about RF briefing the media to laughingly preserve their brand. It is not working, makes them looks terrible and make me long for a properly accountable Head of State instead of these dreadful people.
The Royal Sources nonsense was just their way of circumventing never complain never explain.
The world now knows that is a lie and they have no where to go from here. My twitter feed this morning was people who don’t ordinarily comment on the Royals saying the same thing. Everyone can see it now.
What a delicious blow Harry has dealt them. It will be interesting how they move on from here and how they choose their next scapegoat. H&M will always be ‘it’ but that will be a lot harder to accomplish from this point forward.
it will never end. it’s not just never complain/explain. they have to use “sources” or they would be caught in outright lies, with their names on them. or they could stop lying, but I don’t see that ever happening either.
it’s quite the nifty trap they’ve created for themselves! ngl I am thoroughly enjoying watching this all go down.
and I’m enjoying our little Spare book club we’ve got going on here! I’m up to H&M meeting. it’s a great read and very well written.
Yep! I want them to just say it with their whole chest. All of the BRF dignified silence, hints with their clothing and picture frames, and their petty military uniform shenanigans need to end. You can be diplomatic but say it aloud. I find it so cowardly and difficult to respect.
Awwwwww poor pets.
Will the royals change? I’m not sure if or how they can. The whole system needs to be revamped, in a way. As long as there is this whole section of “journalists” who make their living as “royal experts,” and as long as the papers want a certain number of articles a day about the royals – someone in the royal family will give those people SOMETHING, because the RRs know too many of the “real” dirty secrets and the family does not want those secrets out in public.
It’s such a toxic relationship and toxic system that I’m not sure what the next step is. Stopping all “royal insider” sources may be a good start though.
Correcting blatantly false stories is another good start. I was shocked at the lie about Harry going to rehab. Like, that was a really big story that stayed with him for years in one way or the other, and….it was a lie that the family refused to correct.
Don’t forget the “body language experts.”
Not finished reading, but I think Harry often paints Charles in a sympathetic light. You can tell he has genuine affection for his father and feels like his dad is a a victim of his circumstances. On the other hand, I am not sure he gives his brother as much sympathy. Not a William fan, by any means, but- at least in their earlier parts of the book- William was dealing with his own trauma and still a child. Harry doesn’t really seem to allow any grace for that. Whereas, with his father, it seems like Harry is more willing to explain and sympathize with why his dad is the way he is, put the blame on Camilla, etc. All this to say- I think (so far) Charles is coming off way better than I anticipated and William is the true villain. The one who should know better and gets no excuses or grace for his behavior.
As Truman said “The Buck stops here.” The buck stops with Charles. He could have put an end to this and told William to back off but didn’t.
It’s amazing how much in denial they are or they believe they are above reproach and can do no wrong. They should have thought of if after the way THEY hurt people. This includes, Kate, Camilla, William, and Charles. I hold Charles the most accountable.
In terms of “too much therapy”, perhaps they mean it’s been the wrong kind of therapy?
They don’t know what they mean. They just lash out, and hope that whatever bullshit they hurl sticks. If it doesn’t then they try something else. See the “Meghan made Kate cry” story: “it was about dresses! No, tights! No, Meghan tried to kill Charlotte with flowers! No, Meghan bullied Charlotte! No, something else I pulled out of my rear end”
I would say no since they never tried any therapy whatsoever after Diana’s death. Despite their insistence on performative mental health gestures here and there, they don’t know what it is.
According to at least one biographer, Charles wanted to get the boys therapy after Diana. The queen signed off but then courtiers got involved and convinced them it would look bad. More of the family business coming before the family.
Harry really was correct when he said his family is trapped. I don’t mean that in a sympathetic way at all, it’s just the truth – they made a deal with the devil and now they have absolutely nowhere to go. If they decide to stop leaking or planting salacious stories with the press, how long with the tabloids tow the line before they start exposing the literal half-century (at least!) worth of royal dirt they’ve been shoveling under the rug by the truckload? It’s interesting, actually – we know the British press at large is nearly entirely aligned with the right-wing Tory establishment and protection of the status quo, which obviously extends to the monarchy itself. So would they turn on the royals and risk bringing down the very institutions that enable their existence? I’m honestly not sure if they would, but I understand why the royals don’t want to play those odds.
Even if the royals merely decide to implement their version of the US’s White House Press Corps briefing style and go on the record with their responses to timely news stories instead of hiding behind anonymous sources, it will devolve into a maelstrom so quickly it would make our heads spin. How many comments from the palace on the record about Prince Charles accepting bags of cash, or Virginia Giuffre’s gag order expiring, or Camilla’s endorsement of Jeffrey Clarkson, how many comments can they make before they reveal their true nature in all its vindictive, petty, hateful, corrupt, cruelty?
IDK, reaping, sowing, dog, fleas, etc etc.
All of this. ☝🏾
The dysfunction of the king is the cause of most if not all the problems. Marrying Diana who was barely a woman at that point and using her as a brood mare. Letting his obsession with Camilla destroy everything. And his jealousy of anyone in the family getting more attention than him.
It all traces back to Charles and the sins of how he was raised as well.
Kate gets a lot of crap (deservedly so) but I also thinks she know she is not supposed to upstage the other 3 main actors.
Kate never had any ambition or real work ethic. I think she likes not having to do much work and get a large wardrobe. She’s there for “show” with the gaudy gold gowns and red outfits. No substance. I don’t think she’s afraid of upstaging anybody, she does not want to work. It was all in view for years when she never had any sort of real work except the brief part time stint at Jigsaw. Kate imo also has a huge ego and does not like others “upstaging” her. She takes over events like the concerts and makes it about herself. OTOH, Diana actually had substance to her and liked working and her causes. So does Meghan. This is something the royals find “bad.”
I believe that Kat’s imagination took her to the altar and not one step further. She wants to be the Princess of Wales. She doesn’t want any of the responsibilities that the title, or the next title, entail. This is a woman who has done exactly nothing with her life beyond having children, and I doubt she plays much of a role in raising them.
The former palace aide tells Scobie: “The public-facing side of the institution may be putting on a dignified silence, but make no mistake that behind closed doors many conversations will be taking place about Spare and what to do next.”
I have no faith whatsoever that the royals will have the right conversations, let alone make the right choices.
Harry is the only one of them with any emotional intelligence, empathy and common sense.
Also … LOL at “dignified silence.”
Very well put QuiteContrary, but as others have said, it is not that they want to be dignified in their silence, but that are covering their shame with their so-called silence.
Exactly!
One of the interesting things about the history of the Royal Family is how going back to Edward VIII/Duke of Windsor, the tabloids in Britain kept silent about his relationship with Wallis Simpson for years. At the same time, the newspapers in the United States weren’t so circumspect. Things slowly started to change with Princess Margaret’s relationship with Peter Townsend and went even further downhill when Rupert Murdoch bought News of the World. Harry doesn’t mention it, but Charles and Diana were briefing against each other during The War of the Wales during the late 80s/early 90s. Richard Kay, now Wilileaks favorite hack at the Daily Mail, was also Diana’s.
Elizabeth, but it was actually Chuck and Escort briefing against Diana. Diana may have briefed, but she simply wasn’t as ruthless as the Escort.
I didn’t understand until now just how much influence the Escort has over Chuck. I think she plays him like a fiddle–not hard because as long as she keeps agreeing with him and then makes sure the lies/smears get to the press in the form she wants. I agree with Harry. She is dangerous, and I can’t tell you how happy I am that this is front and center. Diana tried to explain just how much of a presence the Escort was in her marriage, but I wonder how much people believed. I believed her because I saw Di’s interview and watched this all happen in real time. I hope this has TRULY damaged the Escort’s reputation in the UK.
The BRF is so deeply entrenched in tradition, and under the sway of the tabloids who will not hesitate to unleash a sh*t-ton of unflattering, even criminal behaviour, that they only have 2 choices, and neither will guarantee the continuation of the royal family as it stands. First, they cut ties with the tabloids. Period. Fire all the courtiers and grey men and *sources* within the palaces (and put a f*cking muzzle on Camzilla) and take the punishment, or second; start mending fences with the Sussexes publicly. I doubt either choice would be palatable for them so the natural outcome will be a slow crumbling of support. Many prognosticators are suggesting that Charles’s reign will be short and disasterous — maybe he’ll get caught in even a larger financial scandal that he can’t get out of — and William the Incandescent takes over with Princess Bitchy at his side and that will mean utter chaos and a quicker end to the monarchy as we currently know it.
The good part of that is they are ceremonial so it’s not going to be a collapse of government.
Everybody knows the meaning of royal sources now. The Palace will try but they can’t hide behind those sources anymore.
So they are rattled and planning to just remain silent instead of addressing their issues and affecting real change? What a shock.
Nobody wants to change unless they are absolutely forced to, and no one wants to change less than the BRF.
They’re not rattled by the content of the comments. They’re deeply shaken because they honestly didn’t think Harry would go full-on “burn it all down” in his book. To be honest, I didn’t expect this either.
Don’t get me wrong, I freaking love it. But I wasn’t expecting it.
Harry Book has exposed the careful crafted narratives that the royal family and the British media have been creating out thin air . William Is not this statesman like brother who cares deeply for his younger brother instead the book reveal William true nature he is a arrogant racist vile human beings who think it’s ok to abuse his brother . Royal family will continue to play the same playbook because they live in a echo chamber.
Am halfway through the book. My interpretation is that he is telling his story openly and honestly. This alone challenges how the family operates and blows open their years of carefully coordinated PR/smear campaigns, especially Camilla & William. Not sure what this means for the monarchy and the British public will have to decide. Happy that Harry and his family have established a new life. I hope that they can move on. I have to say that I fear for them as well given the racist/violent rhetoric from the UK press and “palace sources”, as well the vipers in the palace and their well placed friends. I also wonder what will become of the next generation if things do not change.
All I see now are “Horse Hairs”
I’m dying to know what Anne is thinking. What are Soph and Ed thinking? I hope everyone starts talking and talking. I know, it’s dream but.