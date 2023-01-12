Princess Kate & William step out in Liverpool for their first event of the year

Genuinely thought that the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales wouldn’t do an event until Friday, but King Charles must have told them to hustle their lazy bums to a hospital and look happy. This, then, is the official response from the Windsors: carrying on. We know they’re not keeping calm. William has absolutely been rage-shrieking at everyone and everything. But outwardly, he’s trying to pretend to be calm.
The event today was a visit to Liverpool, to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. William and Kate are “highlighting the work being done by those working in healthcare and mental health support services. The couple wanted to thank healthcare staff for their ongoing contribution through the harsh winter months.” William and Camilla literally joined forces to push a narrative about Harry being “kidnapped by psychotherapists,” but sure. Reporters tried to shout questions at Will and Kate as they entered the hospital, but they didn’t respond.
I haven’t seen an ID yet on Kate’s ensemble but it definitely looks like Kate is trying to emphasize her near-constant copykeening of Meghan. During Meghan’s first trip to Edinburgh, she wore a blue and green tartan coat from Burberry. Kate is absolutely psychotic for this, the way she keeps copying Meghan so plainly.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The coat is Holland Cooper because I was going to buy it and then change the buttons to black ones but Khate has saved me some money because I wouldn’t be buried in something she has worn.
😂
That is hilarious!!! I love Cefinn, but I’m thinking I’ll look elsewhere for a bit. The thought of people thinking she is a moodboard inspiration for me is DIRE!
I got a beautiful dupe (from Meghan’s Black Watch coat) from Hobbs of London with a blue velvet collar and sane buttons!
Can anybody ID the dress? I actually think this is a good look for her. The belt shortens her super-long torso and it is a nice length, not down to her ankles.
I know she wore a Mango dress in olive/green which I also have and I have another Mango sweater dress which looks exactly like this one. Can’t say for sure but as an option, Mango had the same, not sure if they still do but they have great sweater dresses every season.
Lol!
Is Kate *GASP* not wearing tights???
I wonder if the queen’s rule about stockings died with her.
In the North of England? In January??
Khhhates obsession with her hair makes no sense considering it should be and look better.
That is what you sit in a chair for 4 hours a day, 3 times a week for?
For the first time, I think they’re really starting to look less and less royal 😁 When you change the way you look at things the things you look at really change 😁
@Swaz, I thought the same thing! This is exactly what they were so afraid of. And it’s happening. And I’m loving it
That wiglet doing the hard work in that wind! Happy wiglet!
I thought the same thing 🤣🤣
I love to see that thing take flight and blow away one of these days…
OMG @jaded, I just about spewed my tea everywhere reading that! So funny! I didn’t think she was wearing it today; there’s no tell-tale bump at the back of her head. Honestly, I’d feel bad for her if it blew off, but at the same time, I’m such a terrible person I’d probably watch any video of the wiglet freeing itself on repeat several times.
Watching her hair blow around I was thinking – don’t these people watch the weather? Tie your hair back or put it up if it’s that windy!
Kate is really the only thing that makes William stand out and even then that’s not saying much because she’s just as plain.
I wonder if william gets bothered about kate overshadowing him constantly. Or if it doesn’t bother him considering she is his wife and the future queen, and therefore should be the one on the frontpage.
I think it does bother him that she can get more attention over him. I saw a video once on YouTube and I wish I could find it now – fairly recent around the time of the James Bond premiere i believe and might have even been that event. They were backstage and khate knelt down to talk to a child. Egg was standing up talking to two men next to them. As Egg was talking to the men they looked over at what khate was doing and william suddenly got this evil,demonic face about him, gave khate that horrible scowl he always gives her and literally plowed his way over Bones and knelt down and started talking to the other kid next to her. I think it very much bothers him.
He definitely does. Sometime last year on Twitter, one of the RRs/papers let it slip that he asked to be put on the covers for some event…can’t remember which one though. Back in 2019–I think in that Shipman article–William was said to have same views as his father on married-ins outshining ‘proper’ royals.
He must be incredibly bland for someone like Kate to overshadow him! I can’t imagine her overshadowing anything or anybody.
So this:“highlighting the work being done by those working in healthcare and mental health support services. The couple wanted to thank healthcare staff for their ongoing contribution through the harsh winter months.”
Is what Royals consider work? Shaking some hands for half an hour and taking some photos with overworked, overwhelmed staff? I don’t know how the UK public hasn’t gotten rid of this useless lot yet.
I think showing appreciation would be better if it involved money exchanging hands as a bonus for work well done or at least have a meal brought in.
Well he did say “All we can give is a smile”. What a butthead.
Yep. This is what they consider work. I have said repeatedly that i don’t understand why william has made the environment his passion project. As earthshot is as empty as his head. He could have done something with the NHS instead. Set up a fund that would give them additional money or something. At least that would have been actually impactful. Instead all they have for healthcare workers is thoughts prayers and thanks.
Don’t forget the occasional smile from the future King! That’ll help feed your kids. SMH
He can’t because it would go against the Tory project of decimating the NHS (and other public services) to set them up for privatization. Plus they don’t really do “impactful” – just photos.
It seems so patronizing and out of touch, too. “Thank you for working….even during the winter! Wow, that’s so crazy that you guys come to work even if it’s like, cold out. Good job not just taking a 4 month holiday to Mustique or something!” Like of course people work in the winter. And not because they want to, and it’s not some huge magnanimous gift we give to people by not “wintering” elsewhere when the weather is cold. We HAVE TO work. “Thanks for working” is like “thanks for being poor.” It’s just so…weird.
And it’s even more annoying and weird because everyone has to STOP WORKING to meet with these people and be thanked for working. Make it make sense!
The way I took the statement is that more people require mental health services over the winter months (e.g. Seasonal Affective Disorder).
Wonder if they asked any of them where the cult of psychotherapy was? Honestly if I was working there and heard they were coming I’d call in sick
So how is a picture of two work shy Royals walking through a door highlighting anything, other than the fact that they are panicking because people are waking up to the fact that they have NO real purpose and NO real personalities. The staff in the hospital can barely afford to feed their families and many are relying on food banks, but hey, let’s use THEM to make Billy bully and botox barbie look good. PATHETIC
If you compare Kate’s style 7-10 years ago compared to today, it is so clear to see that Meghan has had a profound effect on her.
Kate has upped her game – the shoes, smoother silhouette, more modern dressing. Even the hair colour and blow dry’s seem more slick.
And she looks good for doing it! Seriously she even looks relaxing and happy wearing it. This look really suits her- more than some of the styles and colours she picks when left to her own devices.
It is very weird to 97% mimic your SIL you can’t stop saying bad things about but she needs to keep doing it rather than trust her own instincts. Looking modern makes her more styling! She’s closer to the Diana comparisons as a fashion icon doing (MM’s) own thing than wearing the looks Diana did.
Is this the same plaid coat she wore to pretend to plant a tree not too long ago? Or a different copykeen of Meg’s coat?
Will they refuse to ever answer questions, just waving from a safe distance for the next 50 years?
I think its the same one.
I don’t want to start an unfounded rumour but….is she pregnant?! Hand on belly. Nice smile. A little more weight on her then usual….. maybe all this crazy press convinced William to have a distraction baby after all? *suspicious side eye*
I think it’s really interesting that they’re mathinching as well as they are– they never put in that effort?
I like her outfit, it’s perfect for cold weather.
It is a nice outfit. Pretty dress with belt too. He looks like a schlub, though.
I like it, too. I would wear a scarf to break up all the dark blue and bring more light to my face, but I like scarves, in general.
Me, too. I love her purse.
It’s ridiculous, though, that they’re so matchy matchy.
Same, I’m kinda suprised by how good she looks…
I am through disgusted at the copy keening of Kate at this point. Why can’t she be her own person with a personal style.. willywilly looking horrible as usual, you know when you are evil, it resonate outwardly. I can see some of their diehard fans are still praising them on the twitter thread above as the best couple.
They can barely stand each other but putting on a show for the public, of what good is their visiting the hospital, except to disrupt the day of hardworking healthcare workers. Lazy, vindictive and violent bums
OMG they are SO matchy matchy. They look like a competitive dance pair, maybe competing in a very sedate waltz. Going beyond coordinating so that you don’t clash or look like you are in different climates is very weird.
They look like twin toddlers on picture day.
Yes! This is how mummies might dress small children to coordinate without being identical.
HA YES! I have boy/girl twins and they were once toddlers and this is the truth.
The matchy matchy clothes are to make them look ‘together’ a ‘team’. As let’s face it its clear they are living separately, given Harry’s bombs about them I think there will be a divorce where she is fed to the wolves to protect William.
Given that Harry has now opened the doors it only a matter of time before the press start dropping what they have on the Keens, the UK press won’t but I think the international press will. I wonder if the US media will do it?
^^ Exactly this.
They don’t live together so can’t see what they other is wearing so now they’re overdoing it.
That also tends to confirm what we’ve always known – these two will NEVER divorce. The Crown comes first.
Before Meghan arrived, William was a lazy reluctant heir. Now he’s a lazy ‘I will be King’ heir.
Tom and Lorenzo are going to loveeee the matchy messaging.
Keep bringing “symbolic dressing” as your primary contribution royals, it’s incredibly telling.
It’s so embarrassing and blatant, especially after years of frequently looking like they’ve dressed up for completely different events. Also saw a screenshot of the Fail saying that they “left Windsor together” with photos of them smiling awkwardly in the car. I have several thoughts on that phrasing and the photos.
The fashion bloggers says Kate’s dress is Cefinn. It’s new. The press is making much about William and Kate being mobbed by the hospital staff. I have no doubt staff were told to be on their best behaviour.
Mobbed by “hospital staff”! My god that’s almost as good as mobbed by global celebrities.
They become nursing home favorites next. (No insult to nursing homes, just making a point about desperate reaches.)
Maybe they accidentally walked into a picket line and assumed the crowds were for them?
THIS ☝️
Cefinn is one of my favourite brands. I really like their stuff. They tend to work round dark blue as the base to all their clothes.
Cefinn is owned by David Cameron’s wife. It’s a political statement for her to wear it
@Original penguin I thought the RF are supposed to be politically neutral ?
**rolls eyes**
There are photos of them at an atrium where there are people out there waiting for them. The fact that they made hospital staff do that for a photo op is really disturbing. Anyone who has worked at or spent enough time at a hospital knows that you aren’t going to have large crowds of people just waiting around because there is always work to be done.
Plus there is a major understaffing issue in the UK especially with nurses.
She’s worn that coat before, I can’t remember the engagement but she definitely wore a repeat so people wouldn’t talk about her clothes. The dress or shirt/skirt combo is new, I don’t remember ever seeing Kate wear that ribbed black shirt but it’s basic black so nothing exciting. She definitely dressed as minimal as possible. The pictures of her driving around yesterday to pick up the kids from school (?) she looked rough though. The past few days have been rough for the Sussexes and just as rough for the Cambridges, though for different reasons. I finished the book yesterday and I already had a low opinion of Kate but the book lowered it even more. Kate doesn’t come out looking good at all. I know it wasn’t Harry’s intention, he kept referring to a culture clash/stress/the press but the book showed Kate’s true colors. She is not a nice person and that’s why she has no friends.
They look good, I’m shocked. I think we’ve seen this coat on Kate before. It’s very similar to one she’s worn in the side by side copykeening photos. But it’s Kate so she’ll buy the same thing 50 times.
They’ve gone overboard with the matching and look more foolish than usual.
My husband and I do this. Getting ready to go out (to the few places we go) , he’ll ask me what I’m wearing before he goes to his closet to coordinate. Does a pretty good job, too. I think it’s thoughtful of him to do that, but I seriously doubt that Wm is trying to please Kate.
That is nice.
William is just trying hard to show that they are a close couple, its all fake.
Did they make these 2 go out for an event before Charles just to see how it’d be, or if eggs would be thrown at them? lol I dont think there was a crowd, it’s always the same person or 2 yelling to make believe they’re a huge crowd cheering them, when there’s nobody. too bad we can’t see the reflection on the building.
Their PR team must be really hard at work hiring fake crowds to greet them.
I thought this exactly. Rent a mob. A bit like that chap at the Christmas service who was shouting out his adoration. They’ve also gone all out on her photoshop.
Charles was also out doing an engagement today in the north of Scotland. He is staying at Birkhall. Princess Anne is in Cyprus for a couple of days
I am laughing so hard. Story about Kate and I am being served an ad for a device that lets a woman pee standing up. With a diagram showing how you’d use it and everything.
Abuser Alert! (The keens)
William and Kate doing anything with mental health is farcical.
@amy bee they are incredibly desperate and it shows.
Showing appreciation for mental health support services just days after calling them a cult. 🫤
I wonder if any psychotherapists were allowed near them.
W: So what do you do?
P/t: Psychotherapist
(holding his gaze)
W: (turns to next person) So what do you do?
William would have asked the psychotherapist,”Did you and Meghan kidnap my brother?”
LOL Charles definitely told them to get off their butts and work. It’s been a month since the christmas concert, and the only appearance they’ve made in that month was Christmas morning.
Kate’s outfit looks nice but is a total Meghan copy. One of the ironies of her copying Meghan is that the style generally works for Kate (not always the proportions etc but the overall look) and is way more professional and modern than her previous style.
But its still creepy that she is so blatantly copying M.
The coat has been worn before but the dress is new and from cefinn. Wearing cefinn is a political statement if I ever saw one. They have some nice designs but I would never spend money there
What’s the issue with Cefinn? I’ve never heard of that brand before.
Cefinn is Samantha Cameron’s company. She’s the wife of ex PM David Cameron
Cefinn is a brand founded by the wife of former PM David Cameron. It’s supposed to be a mix of her and her children’s names. Nothing exciting, just something like Joseph, Whistles, maybe Jaeger?
It’s Samantha Cameron’ label.
It’s a UK co. I buy their stuff. It’s good. The assoc with the Camerons is a downside.
Yikes! Thanks for the warning about cefinn, I was about to look them up to see their usual style and price point. The Camerons can shove it.
I don’t think this is the first time she’s worn Cefinn either–I swear that unusual (at least to me) name has come up in connection with her before.
It’s not the first time
They look pretty good but it’s making me laugh how they are all of a sudden matching each other.
To whom are they waving?
I thought they were holding up their hands to say: “we didn’t read the book! We aren’t answering any questions about the book! We’re here because we care about mental health. It’s our passion! Ask us about our passion for mental health!”
Jackasses! I wish I had been in the crowd I would have yelled things like:
“do you know your brother has 12 bathrooms now? How do you feel about Meghan and Harry having so many bathrooms?”
“Do you know Harry’s sales beat the Obamas on the first day?”
“Do you think Harry will buy another mansion in California across the street from the first one for guests that visit?”
“Do you think Harry and Meghan will become billionaires?”
“Do you think you should have let Meghan wear Diana’s jewelry?”
“Kate, Kate, Kate – will you be greeting more Black children through chained linked fences?”
“Will there be a colonizer drive by to inspect Black military after the meet and greet with the health care workers?”
So NHS nurses and others have been striking to protest poor NHS funding and these two turn up at a hospital in expensive outfits to do what? Offer a few rictus smiles?
According to media reports, NHS nurses are working amid terrible staffing shortages. How about bringing them a hot meal, Kate and Willy?? And how could they look the mental health staff in the eyes after the “cult of psychotherapists” smear?? Appalling.
I agree, bring a hot meal to these overworked people, ffs. So lazy & stingy.
Considering how much Liverpool dislikes the BRF, this feels like a punishment.
Thanks!!
Surprised they haven’t trotted the kids out yet- or released some behind the scenes holiday snap as a “thank you for all your well wishes during the holidays.” Or would that be too obvious?
He’s looking 55
Wailses dressed like Barbie and Ken go on tour.
At this stage these little appearances are proof of life.
@L4Frimaire LOL – perfect comment!
I actually agree, Kate looks great! I really like the outfit. William on the other hand…
The outfit is nice, fully agree. I love Cefinn. But I always caution against “Kate looks great” in and of herself. Her photos go through massive pots of photoshop rinse before they are published. Kate doesn’t look great in real life. Sometimes photos of her slip through that aren’t so edited and they’re a shocker. The DM is now, more than ever, K&W ride or die. She will be photoshopped for ever more. This is a rag that can’t even publish the full figures of Harry’s book sales. They are invested in this woman and will continue to publish the photos she wants and exactly how she wants them. People who’ve met her in real life are less than impressed.
I get our point, but I saw video footage of her on social media (by random posters), and she looks surprisingly good?
There were pics of her driving around yesterday and she did not look good, she looked like she’d been barely sleeping. She looked rough.
I agree, they’re still terrible but I can’t deny they’re both looking well put together for once.
“Look, we match! Ergo, we live together, he never cheats, and we’re super in love!”
It’s like they’re wearing Garanimals for grown-ups.
I think they are launching themselves as Sussex Lite 2.0. The Queen is gone and its clear W&K do not respect/like Charles so they’re ditching all the old rules. Notice W look is very similar to the one Harry was wearing when he and Meghan did the Edinburgh visit also? Notice no tights for K which will def be the norm moving forward.
I have a feeling Egg will take it a step further and grow out his beard now that The Queen is gone and that coupled with Kate imitating Meghan they will have become the thing they say they loathe but inspires them the most. The Sussexes are their north star.
I wonder if Kate has seen the #DuchessofTights hashtag – that would be hilarious
NHS nurses are striking, as are ambulance staff. How tone deaf to take up the time and resources of a hospital, inc a security sweep, just so you can walk in and shore up the BRF in matching outfits. There will be a shoe string staff operating. Idiots.
Since when has Kate worn her coats open like that? /rhetorical question
Yes they (especially her) look great but, it’s 12 days into the new year and most of us went back to work on Jan 3rd. If they really want to keep H&M off the front pages then they’re going to have to make a lot more appearances. Using unnamed “sources” and royal “experts” to slate H&M and to hide the fact they’re off on holiday somewhere is no longer going to cut it. IMHO these “photo-ops” are useless. As others had said if they had come in with a few tins of biscuits for the staffroom that would have been a lovely gesture and giving them a lot of good will. These two are supposed to be modernising the monarchy surely they could have used their teams to come up with some sort of initiative which would help these strapped for cash services.
More of the same. Style over substance.
Consider the PR optics.
One cannot argue that their behaviour is based on tradition.
At least they remain consistent, mired in need for attention and mediocrity.
The Atlantic has a great article “Prince Harry’s Book Undermines the Very Idea of Monarchy”. The BRF knows what’s coming and they’re going to smile, wave, and photo op their way right into it.
Try as I might I cannot see a wiglet!
I want to believe!
This is giving off huge ice dancers energy – have secretly hated each other for years, but still have to get out there and smile for the judges in their coordinated outfits.