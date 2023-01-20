Brad Pitt ‘has more energy than ever’ to keep up with his 30-year-old girlfriend

Brad Pitt has been very visible in January, sitting front and center at the Golden Globes and finally doing some promotion for Babylon (which is still a huge box office flop). But in recent weeks, we’ve heard nothing about Ines de Ramon, Pitt’s latest “girlfriend.” Ines and Pitt started hanging out in October or November last year. No one even knows if she’s officially divorced from Paul Wesley, the entertainment press is just calling her a “jewelry designer” and that’s about all anyone knows about her. Just after New Year’s, Ines and Brad were photographed very carefully in Cabo, where it definitely looked like he was healing after some new face work and Ines was probably there to check his stitches. I’ve been saying this whole time that I hope she’s getting paid. But her body language in those Cabo photos was definitely weird and uncomfortable, and given her recent absences… I thought maybe she was done. Not so, says Us Weekly.
The yin to his yang! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is getting stronger after she received the stamp of approval from his pals, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” the insider says. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”
The health coach, 30, is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” after only dating a few months, the source adds, noting that the age gap between the couple “isn’t an issue for either of them.”
While the Fight Club actor, 59, is nearly three decades older than his girlfriend, the insider explains that Pitt has “more energy than ever.” As their relationship continues to grow, the twosome are “excited about what’s to come next for them,” the source tells Us.
As someone who’s covered Pitt’s PR for years, I’ve always wondered why his team doesn’t do a better job of making him sound like a confident, mature man who can handle a mature woman. Post-Jolie, they always make Brad’s hookups or girlfriends sound so vapid, like their whole lives revolve around him the second that they meet. Like, it’s clear that Brad thinks he’s God’s gift, but maybe try a little harder to make it sound like you’re not paying women to be your beck-and-call girls? Anyway, my hope is that Ines gets a good look at Pitt’s whole deal and she runs away screaming. I suspect that’s exactly what happened with Emily Ratajkowski too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Energy ain’t what is keeping, the bankroll she thinks you have is, dude.
The sex’s got to be good, though. Look at him.
Not necessarily. Sometimes the hottest guys are the most selfish lovers and don’t give a flying flip if their partner has any fun at all.
He grosses me out these days. I thought he was sooooo hot in Thelma and Louise back in the day. He’s just not aging well and being a complete dick makes him so unattractive imo.
Ew? He looks greasy and gross and always drunk.
Also, good looks (which he does not have any more) do not mean good sex. How good the sex is and what someone looks like have absolutely zero to do with each other. There’s an old saying: “At night, all cats are grey.”
And he is paying for such embarrassing pr…
He definitely needs a new PR team! Someone needs to tell them that
It’s not a flex to say he’s unbothered by the 30 year age gap, when he’s always liked young women and used to date underaged girls when he was in his mid to late 20s.
Also, the statement that she’s a “big hit with Brad’s friends,” makes her sound like a pass around.
It would be better if they didn’t say anything. This sounds so forced.
Yet, everyone thought he was so woke when he was with Angelina. She is my age and I thought their relationship was disgusting. His cheating and flaunting of pregnancy and adoption. These women are complicant.
Angelina was no innocent. No one deserves abuse but she had her agency and had 6 children with him. I watched in horror as Aniston was dragged through the mud.
The only one to blame for Aniston being dragged in the press is Brad Pitt, the same pattern that happened when he divorced her in 2005, it’s happening again with Jolie these days, his PR team is solely responsible for it, because Jolie has never said anything about Aniston in all these years.
He is so embarrassing. He has absolutely no dignity.
If you have to share this info, you’re probably struggling
Someone trying to deflect from the stories of him selling his home and having money problems.🤣🤣🤣 but it’s doing the opposite it’s just solidifies those stories to be true.
He’s entering Hugh Hefner embarrassing territory.
I read the headline and my brain went straight to “hawking rhino boner pills” (from Glass Onion) 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I have Shania Twain’s song “You don’t impress me much” running through my head.
Oh-ooh-oh, you think you’re special
Oh-ooh-oh, you think you’re something else
OK, so you’re Brad Pitt
That don’t impress me much (Oh, oh, uh)
Brad has “more energy than ever?” Assuming he’s not passed out drunk.
I wonder if Hollywood considers BP box office poison? Lol.
Why was she being reported as a jewellery designer and now is a health coach? Do they feel health coach sounds more like Brad MUST be healthy also because he’s keeping up with/has won over someone who is so focused on health, it’s literally her job? It just makes it sound more like she’s been hired to babysit him through awards season so he stays presentable. Like Depp’s babysitters.
If he wasn’t an abusive a**hole, I would feel embarrassed for him.
He’s pathetic excuse of a man.
Aw, I call BS!
Brad Pitt needs to stop schilling all this phony PR.
Nobody cares Brad.
I do like that black suit with light check details, tho.
Can we get Keanu to wear it? lol
Well I still think Brad is super-hot…
I can’t separate his actions towards his kids and Angie, and how he’s never really owned up to it and atoned. So no appeal for me.
Ick.
He physically abused his wife and kids and continues to do so through his despicable lawyers. Whatever hotness he still had left instantly dissipated and turned him ugly, inside and out.
If he thinks this makes him sound young he is sorely mistaken
It makes him sound so old and pathetic.
“More energy than ever” is just laughable to people in their ACTUAL 20s and 30s when they look at some who’s 60. We see the wrinkles, Brad, even if you’ve spent buckets of money trying to buff them out.
This is the least of his problems or issues, but hard agree that he needs a new PR team.
Lol this man is a sad excuse for a human being ewwww can his PR give it a rest.
His an embarrassment
I’m the same age as Brad and I’m thinking EWWWWWW.
Have some dignity, man.
Somebody should tell Brad’s team that bragging about a fifty- something man’s “energy” level to keep up with his younger girlfriend has the opposite effect of what they intended. It’s like calling a senior “spry” – it’s implied you mean “considering their age”. This reeks of desperation.
Every description of Brad Pitt from now on needs to incorporate the word spry! That’s too perfect!
BWAHAHAHA Yes!
Tell me you’re taking pills for ED, without telling me you’re taking pills for ED…
It’s schadenfreude but I’m really enjoying the fear and desperation wafting off of Pitt.
She may have completed some course and recieved a certificate in nutrition or something but health coach she is not. There are many photos of her smoking cigs AND joints and she loves to party and always has a drink in her hand. Thinking this article is correct – she is the yin to his yang. I don’t know what is up but wish we’d hear something from Angelina or older kids though they likely are not healed enough to take that kind of scrutiny. Supposedly Jen A is friends or has friends of Paul Wesley and things about Ines are “red flags”. Honestly think Jen could care less but the whole thing is Hollyweird. Personally, I think if they are a couple that Brad had affair with her and this is a not so new coupling. Otherwise she better be paid big – for 2 who proclaim they are private he or both had no problem selling pics of her topless which btw, Mexico is very conservative nation and topless sunbathing anywhere is illegal though I hear fancy places let is slide. Still if your going to import pics from another nation know the laws and maybe just kiss.
He’s really pathetic and coming across as desperate. Give it a rest Brad!
Well….
when you don’t have to expend any energy raising kids…
when you don’t have to worry about the production company….
when you’ve relieved yourself of some property…
when you still have enough money to buy all the energizing “little blue pills” you could ever want…
Yeah I can see it. Plenty of energy.