Chrissy Teigen & John Legend named their newborn daughter Esti Maxine

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow baby on January 13th. We didn’t hear much about anything, other than mother and baby were fine. They didn’t do photos at the hospital – or, they didn’t post any hospital photos – and they finally made it home with their newborn baby girl. On Thursday, Chrissy and John posted the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, and they announced their daughter’s name:
She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X
[From Chrissy’s IG]
Esti Maxine joins Luna Simone and Miles Theodore. Those names do sort of fit together, they *sound* like siblings. Chrissy and John lost Jack in October 2020 – she waited and grieved and then underwent IVF for Esti Maxine. She was incredibly careful and she was very worried that she would lose this pregnancy too. Chrissy’s not my cup of tea (to put if mildly) but I’m very happy for her and John and I’m relieved that they were able to have a healthy pregnancy and another healthy baby. I like the name Esti too! It’s cute. It already sounds like a nickname.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.
-
-
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673523732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673523750, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673523764, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
-
United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden host President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France at the White House in Washington, DC for a State Dinner in their honor on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Featuring: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Pool/CNP/startrak/Cover Images
Congrats to them! They truly are a gorgeous family.
I’m not familiar with the origin of the name but between Esti and Este (like the Haim sister) I think I prefer the latter spelling?
I think I remember Este Haim saying on a Haim Time episode that it’s a variant form of Esther. Agree that Este is the better spelling, and even Esty would be better than Esti.
Esty is too close to Etsy.
Don’t know why on Twitter people were laughing at the name Esti, saying French Canadians would be having a good laugh.
I was just coming here to comment this lol .. French Northern Ontarian here having a little laugh over the name.
Hello! I’m not Franco-Ontarienne but my daughter is. Nice to see someone else from Northern Ontario.
For non-Canadians, “esti” refers to the Eucharist in Catholic mass and is used as a swear word by French-Canadians.
I was going to mention this too, lol. I live in Montreal and the swear word is the first thing that came to my mind when I saw the name Esti. (Although sometimes people will pronounce it Oss-tsee or even Oss-tick.)
From Google, “esti” in Quebequois is an expression of anger aimed at someone perceived to be lacking in intellectual acumen.
Yes, it’s kind of used as damn or f**k! It’s probably the most common or combined with other swears such as “Esti de calice de tabarnak!” like when you would stub your toe or something lol. It’s derived from the word ostie meaning the host (bread that Catholics eat during the communion).
Ex Montrealer here with lots of francophone friends and family. In French parts of Quebec and Canada “Esti” is a phonetic swear word (generated from “ostie” which is “the host” in a Catholic service.) Most swear words in French Canadian or Quebec French generate from the Catholic Church – in large measure as rebellion against how oppressive it was until the late 1960’s here. It is usually combined with another church term like “tabarnac” (from tabernacle) or “criss” (obvious where that’s from). The best is to string them all together – “Mon esti de tabarnac de criss” for example! I laughed and said her name in French as a swear word when I saw it “Mon esti de maxine tabarnac!”
It’s been a minute since I went to Hebrew school, but I think Esti is Hebrew for star.
Esti/osti means damn in French I believe. I’m from Canada and studied French briefly, and usually the swear words in Quebec are religion/Catholic-based. Osti refers to the host during communion.
Sorry my French is rusty but anyone from Quebec can please correct me if I’m wrong.
From the french canadian province myself, I thought it was the worst idea! A swear word as name, it’s like Krissy is going to be yelling after her her whole life 😂
I wonder what the origins are of the name. I have a Spanish friend named Esti.
Lovely news. A lost child can never be replaced, but may baby Esti bring them joy and much happiness.
Could be short for Esther
Doesn’t he have a song with the name Maxine in it?
Taylor Swift has a song about Este. No Body No Crime.
I went to school with an Estee so I’m biased in thinking the double E is the superior spelling version. Stepping past her name (and her mother’s problematic tendencies), I am sincerely happy for them with this healthy baby.
Esti is a fairly common name in the Orthodox Jewish community, though I am not sure if the spelling is the same.
Congrats to them on a healthy baby! Cute family.
Happy for the family.
Also who is that woman, she is barely recognizable from the Chrissy of yore.
Why do these people surgically change everything that makes them unique. She looks like everyone else now 🙁
I don’t think I’ve ever heard the name Esti before but it is beautiful. That child is so loved. Congratulations to John and Chrissy and their growing family.