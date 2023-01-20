Chrissy Teigen & John Legend named their newborn daughter Esti Maxine

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow baby on January 13th. We didn’t hear much about anything, other than mother and baby were fine. They didn’t do photos at the hospital – or, they didn’t post any hospital photos – and they finally made it home with their newborn baby girl. On Thursday, Chrissy and John posted the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, and they announced their daughter’s name:

She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X

[From Chrissy’s IG]

Esti Maxine joins Luna Simone and Miles Theodore. Those names do sort of fit together, they *sound* like siblings. Chrissy and John lost Jack in October 2020 – she waited and grieved and then underwent IVF for Esti Maxine. She was incredibly careful and she was very worried that she would lose this pregnancy too. Chrissy’s not my cup of tea (to put if mildly) but I’m very happy for her and John and I’m relieved that they were able to have a healthy pregnancy and another healthy baby. I like the name Esti too! It’s cute. It already sounds like a nickname.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Chrissy Teigen & John Legend named their newborn daughter Esti Maxine”

  1. SAS says:
    January 20, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Congrats to them! They truly are a gorgeous family.

    I’m not familiar with the origin of the name but between Esti and Este (like the Haim sister) I think I prefer the latter spelling?

    Reply
    • Miss617 says:
      January 20, 2023 at 8:01 am

      I think I remember Este Haim saying on a Haim Time episode that it’s a variant form of Esther. Agree that Este is the better spelling, and even Esty would be better than Esti.

      Reply
  2. Jan says:
    January 20, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Don’t know why on Twitter people were laughing at the name Esti, saying French Canadians would be having a good laugh.

    Reply
    • NG_76 says:
      January 20, 2023 at 7:32 am

      I was just coming here to comment this lol .. French Northern Ontarian here having a little laugh over the name.

      Reply
      • Fineskylark says:
        January 20, 2023 at 7:38 am

        Hello! I’m not Franco-Ontarienne but my daughter is. Nice to see someone else from Northern Ontario.

        For non-Canadians, “esti” refers to the Eucharist in Catholic mass and is used as a swear word by French-Canadians.

      • LadyMTL says:
        January 20, 2023 at 8:19 am

        I was going to mention this too, lol. I live in Montreal and the swear word is the first thing that came to my mind when I saw the name Esti. (Although sometimes people will pronounce it Oss-tsee or even Oss-tick.)

    • Barbara says:
      January 20, 2023 at 7:35 am

      From Google, “esti” in Quebequois is an expression of anger aimed at someone perceived to be lacking in intellectual acumen.

      Reply
      • NG_76 says:
        January 20, 2023 at 8:14 am

        Yes, it’s kind of used as damn or f**k! It’s probably the most common or combined with other swears such as “Esti de calice de tabarnak!” like when you would stub your toe or something lol. It’s derived from the word ostie meaning the host (bread that Catholics eat during the communion).

    • MtlExPat says:
      January 20, 2023 at 8:11 am

      Ex Montrealer here with lots of francophone friends and family. In French parts of Quebec and Canada “Esti” is a phonetic swear word (generated from “ostie” which is “the host” in a Catholic service.) Most swear words in French Canadian or Quebec French generate from the Catholic Church – in large measure as rebellion against how oppressive it was until the late 1960’s here. It is usually combined with another church term like “tabarnac” (from tabernacle) or “criss” (obvious where that’s from). The best is to string them all together – “Mon esti de tabarnac de criss” for example! I laughed and said her name in French as a swear word when I saw it “Mon esti de maxine tabarnac!”

      Reply
    • Tacky says:
      January 20, 2023 at 8:20 am

      It’s been a minute since I went to Hebrew school, but I think Esti is Hebrew for star.

      Reply
    • Andy Dufresne says:
      January 20, 2023 at 8:36 am

      Esti/osti means damn in French I believe. I’m from Canada and studied French briefly, and usually the swear words in Quebec are religion/Catholic-based. Osti refers to the host during communion.

      Sorry my French is rusty but anyone from Quebec can please correct me if I’m wrong.

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      January 20, 2023 at 8:41 am

      From the french canadian province myself, I thought it was the worst idea! A swear word as name, it’s like Krissy is going to be yelling after her her whole life 😂

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    January 20, 2023 at 7:24 am

    I wonder what the origins are of the name. I have a Spanish friend named Esti.

    Reply
  4. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    January 20, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Lovely news. A lost child can never be replaced, but may baby Esti bring them joy and much happiness.

    Reply
  5. Mel says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Could be short for Esther

    Reply
  6. K.Tate says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Doesn’t he have a song with the name Maxine in it?

    Reply
  7. Elsa says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Taylor Swift has a song about Este. No Body No Crime.

    Reply
  8. CuriousCole says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:19 am

    I went to school with an Estee so I’m biased in thinking the double E is the superior spelling version. Stepping past her name (and her mother’s problematic tendencies), I am sincerely happy for them with this healthy baby.

    Reply
  9. AnneL says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Esti is a fairly common name in the Orthodox Jewish community, though I am not sure if the spelling is the same.

    Congrats to them on a healthy baby! Cute family.

    Reply
  10. Runaway says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:37 am

    Happy for the family.
    Also who is that woman, she is barely recognizable from the Chrissy of yore.
    Why do these people surgically change everything that makes them unique. She looks like everyone else now 🙁

    Reply
  11. Frippery says:
    January 20, 2023 at 9:08 am

    I don’t think I’ve ever heard the name Esti before but it is beautiful. That child is so loved. Congratulations to John and Chrissy and their growing family.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment