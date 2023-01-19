This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld’ & the co-hosts were announced

Oof, the 2023 Met Gala is less than four months away. Prepare yourselves! This year’s gala will be a doozy. At some point, surely, Anna Wintour just has to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to host the gala, right? But it’s not happening this year. This year, the hosts are Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel and… Roger Federer! Wintour is obsessed with Roger. Roger retired from tennis last September, so he has the time to show up in New York and do all of the dinners and press that come with co-hosting the gala.

As for the theme, it could be a tearjerker! The theme is “Karl Lagerfeld,” Wintour’s good friend. Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, and I wondered (in recent years) why they hadn’t devoted a gala theme to his work yet. I guess it took several years to put it together (plus, the pandemic). The actual exhibition will feature Karl’s iconic designs for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe, Balmain and his eponymous brand. The theme is officially “in honor of Karl,” meaning… I think most people will probably just wear vintage Chanel, right? Or will they get designers to create “odes” to Lagerfeld himself, with the fingerless gloves, white coif and black suits? Could be all of the above. Page Six even brought up Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette – do you think anyone will dress up as a fluffy white kitty? Please say that’s what Roger’s doing.