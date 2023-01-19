This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld’ & the co-hosts were announced

Oof, the 2023 Met Gala is less than four months away. Prepare yourselves! This year’s gala will be a doozy. At some point, surely, Anna Wintour just has to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to host the gala, right? But it’s not happening this year. This year, the hosts are Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel and… Roger Federer! Wintour is obsessed with Roger. Roger retired from tennis last September, so he has the time to show up in New York and do all of the dinners and press that come with co-hosting the gala.
As for the theme, it could be a tearjerker! The theme is “Karl Lagerfeld,” Wintour’s good friend. Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, and I wondered (in recent years) why they hadn’t devoted a gala theme to his work yet. I guess it took several years to put it together (plus, the pandemic). The actual exhibition will feature Karl’s iconic designs for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe, Balmain and his eponymous brand. The theme is officially “in honor of Karl,” meaning… I think most people will probably just wear vintage Chanel, right? Or will they get designers to create “odes” to Lagerfeld himself, with the fingerless gloves, white coif and black suits? Could be all of the above. Page Six even brought up Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette – do you think anyone will dress up as a fluffy white kitty? Please say that’s what Roger’s doing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Karl Lagerfeld – Couturier / Createur
CELEBRITIES : Champs Elysees Christmas Lightnings – 22/11/2018
B5258_325783_0055,Image: 534677607, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JB Autissier / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Karl Lagerfeld Â© fotostore USA, CAN, AUS, ESP, POR, S AMERICA ONLY Photograph: © IPA/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 535363280, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA, CAN, AUS, ESP, POR, S AMERICA ONLY – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: IPA/PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Anna Wintour during Met Gala departures from THE MARK Hotel in New York City, Monday, September 13, 2021.
917-519-7666,Image: 632055611, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Penelope Cruz attends the ‘Competencia oficial’ (Official Competition) premiere. February 21, 2022.,Image: 664091599, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Not to be resold by any non direct partner of ALTERPHOTOS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Acero / Alter Photos / Avalon
-
-
Dua Lipa at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 743944860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Celebrities attend the European premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ held at the Cineworld Leicester Square.
Pictured: Michaela Coel
BACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Mitsis / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
, New York, NY – 05/01/2017 – The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala for Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garcons-Art of the In-Between Costume Institute Gala
-PICTURED: Roger Federer, Mirka Federer
-PHOTO by: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_MET_Gala_2017_073063281
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Roger Federer, Mirka Federer
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2017
Credit: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com
Ooooh. This is one where I’m going to be really interested to see what Anna Wintour wears. I bet she has some amazing vintage Chanel in her closet. (or Vogue’s closet.)
Bring on the Chanel. The real, designed by Mademoiselle herself. By Karl when he was cosplaying her designs. The gowns, the hats and the beautiful hem weighed down by a chain jackets. As you might imagine, I adore Chanel. The first big purchase I ever made for myself the minute I had a little money. Wear it to this day. I am so excited for a Met Gala Theme I care about. Brava. Bow to The Kaiser.
We stay idolizing the worst people.
Yeah. My first thought when I read the theme was “yuk”
My thoughts as well.
Yes, let’s honor one of the most insufferable, bigoted, fatphobic, anti-Semitic assholes that has ever walked this earth, shall we?
Maybe i don’t appreciate high fashion enough but this theme is a bit disappointing. I get that Anna wants to honour her friend, i am just not sure this is the stage to do it. I feel like we’ll see people in black suits and dresses and that is it
Ha! My first thought was, “Who is going to dress as the fluffy white pussy?” I know, I know… are used that word, but we in Australia just mean “cat”. Maybe the younger ones use it as you do in the US, but no one I know uses it to mean you-know-what.
Aaaaanyway, Who will dress as a cat? One of the Kar-Jenners? Maybe they will come as a family of fluffy white Choupettes? I don’t usually take much notice of the Met Gala, but this year I might pay close attention, because there is sure to be some hilarity! 😂
I detested Karl Lagerfeld. He was an absolute cyunt.
My first thought was that Kim would dress up as a cat. Not sure why though!
Definitely Taylor Swift.
Lol at pussy being generally used for cat here (def among older Aussies). My porn star name is Pussy Harrison because our family pet was just called pussy!
And co-signed on the Karl hate, not only is the fashion going to be bloody boring, we get to relive his racist, grotesquely fat phobic greatest hits in the lead up coverage I’m sure!
The Met Gala used to be fun and now it just feels trashy. This year’s theme just solidifies that it’s time has come and gone.
I wish Anna Wintour would go back to not inviting talentless influencers and tik tokers. You don’t even see many A Listers anymore. The Kardashians are going to be insufferable.
Was Karl Lagerfeld problematic? Yes. Should he be still called out for his assholery? yes! Was he very, very important and influential in fashion? Absolutely!
As we continue our much-needed cultural reckoning with the past, I think it’s important to acknowledge the failings of these fallible peopleas we celebrate their art. I think it’s dangerous to throw out art because the artist doesn’t hold up to 2023 standards. Very, very few artists in fashion, visual arts, or performing arts will pass through that filter. I think it’s possible to celebrate the art while looking realistically at the artist. There’s a lot about KL that’s worth celebrating. There’s also a lot about him that is absolutely worth critiquing. We can do both. It would be nice if the exhibit gives a complete picture of Karl. I have no idea if it will or not. I think that’s what we should call for–make the exhibit objective and not just a praise fest. I’d rather see that than not see Karl’s work discussed at all.
The Met Gala is not a discussion though. There is no forum to acknowledge how despicable his attutudes were. There are ways to do that, but celebrating him at the Met Gala is not it. And I think you are very seriously downplaying how very awful he was and how he used his hateful opinions to hurt people and careers. He wasn’t some dotty old man — he was a powerful individual whose opinions actievly hurt people. He didn’t die 50 years ago. He lived in modern times and held on to the worst of opinions.
This is a sore subject, and I’m not going to respond again to this thread, but I do believe that the exhibit (which is going to be seen by the public, as opposed to the exclusive party) could include Karl’s controversies. I don’t think it’s possible to do a good Coco Chanel exhibit and not talk about her Nazi links. Or Hugo Boss, or Adidas. Those realities are definitely part of the corporate stories and shouldn’t be ignored. I hope the exhibit at the Met (which I might see if I pass through NYC, while I ain’t going to the Met gala) is really comprehensive–it can be and it should be. I would argue that the exhibit itself should include a full picture of KL, and if it doesn’t then criticize the exhibit for that. I think that’s a better take than not having a KL exhibit at all. But I do understand that people have different POVs, so this isn’t an argument against your position. I’m just hoping for a nuanced, 3D portrayal. I’d rather see public figures who make valuable contributions to their field held to public scrutiny instead of having their contributions ignored or erased.
Choupette’s Instagram is full of cute, fluffy cat pictures. I can just imagine Anna Wintour’s reaction if a bunch of people decide that honoring KL and high fashion means an ode to Choupette🤣
https://www.instagram.com/choupetteofficiel/?hl=en
Im surprised Kristen Stewart wasnt asked to host given her run with Chanel and Karl at the end.
Me too.
She and Vanessa Paradis have been his muse for years.