Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere: amazing?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel at last night’s LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding. This movie won’t be in theaters – you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Which makes sense, I guess? This was a pretty troubled production with Armie Hammer getting fired/stepping away right before the production began and Josh flew in last minute to replace him. Plus, this was filmed as J.Lo was dumping Alex Rodriguez! Remember that? Amazing.

Anyway, I’ve been trying to figure out the design of J.Lo’s dress. I think the design is: a body-con, nude bodysuit with a bright yellow bow around the waist, then a sparkly transparent dress “overlay.” The fact that the yellow bow is underneath the sparkly overlay has broken my brain. The dress is Valentino! She loves Valentino.

I was disappointed that Ben Affleck didn’t walk the red carpet with his wife, but Ben did come out for the premiere afterparty. It looks like J.Lo went somewhere and changed into a minidress and she also picked up Ben, who was very affectionate with her at the party. So everything is fine in Bennifer World.

