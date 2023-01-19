Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere: amazing?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel at last night’s LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding. This movie won’t be in theaters – you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Which makes sense, I guess? This was a pretty troubled production with Armie Hammer getting fired/stepping away right before the production began and Josh flew in last minute to replace him. Plus, this was filmed as J.Lo was dumping Alex Rodriguez! Remember that? Amazing.
Anyway, I’ve been trying to figure out the design of J.Lo’s dress. I think the design is: a body-con, nude bodysuit with a bright yellow bow around the waist, then a sparkly transparent dress “overlay.” The fact that the yellow bow is underneath the sparkly overlay has broken my brain. The dress is Valentino! She loves Valentino.
I was disappointed that Ben Affleck didn’t walk the red carpet with his wife, but Ben did come out for the premiere afterparty. It looks like J.Lo went somewhere and changed into a minidress and she also picked up Ben, who was very affectionate with her at the party. So everything is fine in Bennifer World.
The Queen Jennifer Coolidge with The Iconic Couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the after party of Shotgun Wedding. pic.twitter.com/FzQecQjQgR
She looks amaaaaazing in that mini dress and love the earrings. Always more pics of Bennifer. I am fascinated by them and hope it’s a real happy ending for those two.
Me too! I like the idea of the Valentino, but maybe without the bow?
Why does she do that squinty eye thing. Not attractive. Looks weird. She is not a good actress but she likes to do comedy.
You think so?? I think she is a great actress. She was so good in Selena, Out of Time, Money Train and also her older rom com movies . Maid in Manhattan was so cute. I haven’t seen much of her newer stuff, but I think she is really talented. I think if she were respected a bit more she may get better scripts. Her being a sex symbol pop star who works hard puts the old movie makers in Hollywood off. Its a shame really.
Lol! She looks ridiculous with that open mouth pout thing.
I blame Keira Knightly for making it popular, but isn’t it way past time we left that look behind.
It was never a good look.
It’s the non-surgical buccal fat removal lol!
I noticed that in the first photo. People should not do this to their faces.
Kokiri, I agree. Drives me crazy to see it every time she poses. She’s doesn’t need to do it – she’s beautiful.
She always does that and the super tight hair. I don’t get it really, she’s a beautiful woman, who looks even more beautiful when she’s naturally smiling and happy.
I like Jennifer, I think she’s cute on screen and I am all for stupid rom-coms, let the genre return! But is it wise to cast Jennifer Coolidge? Obviously in general it’s ALWAYS wise but the woman will blow both J.Lo and Josh Duhamel out of the water comedy-wise. She delivers more funny in one look than they do at their best during an entire movie.
From the trailer, I think Josh and Jen are kind of playing the straight characters (wise, although they both have mild comic timing) so hopefully it all works out!
Is it true that Jennifer Coolidge plays Josh Duhamel‘s MOM in this movie? She’s only 11 years older than him. 8 years older than JLo. What the hell is wrong with Hollywood?!?!
The pic of the 2 jennifers and Ben makes me laugh. They chose a shot where the ladies look great and didnt care about how Ben looks lol he looks absolutely smashed
I was thinking the same thing, dude looks out to lunch.
I was under the impression that Armie had already started filming. That would have really cost production.
Amazon is sponsoring it in some theaters nationwide for free on the 25th. I tried to get some tickets but they were sold out at the ones near me. I mean, I’ll definitely watch it on Amazon, but I’m not traveling to see it, even if its free.
I think the dress is really tacky. And Ben’s expression made me laugh: no smile whatsoever!
Gotta ask, how do you use the restroom in that dress???
That’s my question with pretty much every red carpet outfit! I think the answer is, you don’t. They don’t drink or eat before or during, or even after–unless they change into something else like Jennifer did, which I’m seeing more & more.
Maybe I’m seeing something else but this is atrocious. She looks nice (face, makeup, hair) but the Valentino would never be confused with anything designed by Valentino (he no longer designs or curates the collection). The best thing is the ribbon and I hate the color yellow.
Yes, the headline says “amazing”, so I was not prepared for how terrible this is. It’s not flattering, and looks kind of sloppy. I’m over sheer styles, though, and also open-mouth sleepy-eyed hard posing.
I don’t wear yellow, but it’s a cheerful color! It goes well with so many colors – think of flowers with their yellow centers 🌺…but what yellow does not go with is nude/beige.
Why does this remind me of the album picture of ” Tie a yellow ribbon round the ole oak tree”?
LOLOLOL!
The giant bow is by itself ridiculous as clothing. It’s absolutely bizarre underneath a dress.
How much was paid to think of and make real a giant yellow crotch bow?
After all this shade we threw at see-through dresses, earlier in the week, this yellow pussy-bow number really takes the cake!
JLO always delivers classic hollywood glamour!!! The last of an era!
I don’t love her premiere dress (the bow is ugly and it’s weird that it’s under a layer of the dress) but her after party look in the pic with Ben and Jennifer Coolidge is amazing!
JLo looks good.
That dress is horrible. The fabric looks rubbery, might be the lights hitting it tho.
The giant bow is under the fabric of the dress? It’s just ugly.
Josh D. looks pretty good. Think he is happy to be employed, no problem stepping in after Armie Hammer was out.
Ben looks just goofy in those Twitter posts.
JLO looks amazing and super cute with her posing next to Josh, who also looks pretty fine! I guess if you have to dump your fiancé and your costar is embroiled in a cannibal sex and drugs scandal, shooting an Amazon movie in the DR with Duhamel, LENNY KRAVITZ (!!!), and Jennifer Coolidge would be a pretty good gig for consolation! Prob put her in a great mood and she was ready for Ben when his emails arrived.
Jennifer Coolidge looks very nice!
Ben looks high in some of his pics. But maybe it’s just a weird pic. moment. Maybe he’s been crying laughing and is having a hard time keeping a straight/normal pose face because of Coolidge’s jokes and the camera has him at an off angle. Or maybe he’s “California sober”…
Ok @Julia K you made me spit laugh 😂
Looks like yellow crime scene tape which is appropriate because this outfit is a crime against fashion.
+1 The dress is just ugly.
Looks like an Easter Witch outfit. And I don’t like that going-to-the-gym hairdo. She has a peeping voice and that annoys me.
Wow, what a dress :/ It makes her look kind of like she’s disappearing because the material is sheer but it’s very similar to her skin tone so her legs look half transparent, at least in the last picture. Bizarre! The bow underneath is a travesty. The cocktail dress looked much better from what I can see of it.
Dear gawd, that outfit is atrocious and that squinty-eyed open-mouth “I’m too sexee for my shirt” expression has GOT to stop.
Wow, I am shocked at how much I dislike this outfit. I’m not even sure I can refer to it as a dress. This makes me think of those gift baskets you get that have a bow on them then get a sparkly cellophane wrapper put around them but with a ton of cellophane so they look massive
She looks gorgeous but I can’t with the modesty bow.
Jlo looks amazing but the dress is trying too hard.