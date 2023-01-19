Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere: amazing?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel at last night’s LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding. This movie won’t be in theaters – you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Which makes sense, I guess? This was a pretty troubled production with Armie Hammer getting fired/stepping away right before the production began and Josh flew in last minute to replace him. Plus, this was filmed as J.Lo was dumping Alex Rodriguez! Remember that? Amazing.

Anyway, I’ve been trying to figure out the design of J.Lo’s dress. I think the design is: a body-con, nude bodysuit with a bright yellow bow around the waist, then a sparkly transparent dress “overlay.” The fact that the yellow bow is underneath the sparkly overlay has broken my brain. The dress is Valentino! She loves Valentino.

I was disappointed that Ben Affleck didn’t walk the red carpet with his wife, but Ben did come out for the premiere afterparty. It looks like J.Lo went somewhere and changed into a minidress and she also picked up Ben, who was very affectionate with her at the party. So everything is fine in Bennifer World.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere: amazing?”

  1. Nmb says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:23 am

    She looks amaaaaazing in that mini dress and love the earrings. Always more pics of Bennifer. I am fascinated by them and hope it’s a real happy ending for those two.

    Reply
    • dlc says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:29 am

      Me too! I like the idea of the Valentino, but maybe without the bow?

      Reply
      • Cee says:
        January 19, 2023 at 9:56 am

        Why does she do that squinty eye thing. Not attractive. Looks weird. She is not a good actress but she likes to do comedy.

      • VoominVava says:
        January 19, 2023 at 6:13 pm

        You think so?? I think she is a great actress. She was so good in Selena, Out of Time, Money Train and also her older rom com movies . Maid in Manhattan was so cute. I haven’t seen much of her newer stuff, but I think she is really talented. I think if she were respected a bit more she may get better scripts. Her being a sex symbol pop star who works hard puts the old movie makers in Hollywood off. Its a shame really.

  2. Kokiri says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Lol! She looks ridiculous with that open mouth pout thing.
    I blame Keira Knightly for making it popular, but isn’t it way past time we left that look behind.
    It was never a good look.

    Reply
  3. Emmi says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:27 am

    I like Jennifer, I think she’s cute on screen and I am all for stupid rom-coms, let the genre return! But is it wise to cast Jennifer Coolidge? Obviously in general it’s ALWAYS wise but the woman will blow both J.Lo and Josh Duhamel out of the water comedy-wise. She delivers more funny in one look than they do at their best during an entire movie.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:32 am

      From the trailer, I think Josh and Jen are kind of playing the straight characters (wise, although they both have mild comic timing) so hopefully it all works out!

      Reply
    • GiveMePizza says:
      January 19, 2023 at 11:02 pm

      Is it true that Jennifer Coolidge plays Josh Duhamel‘s MOM in this movie? She’s only 11 years older than him. 8 years older than JLo. What the hell is wrong with Hollywood?!?!

      Reply
  4. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:32 am

    The pic of the 2 jennifers and Ben makes me laugh. They chose a shot where the ladies look great and didnt care about how Ben looks lol he looks absolutely smashed

    Reply
  5. Noki says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:34 am

    I was under the impression that Armie had already started filming. That would have really cost production.

    Reply
  6. @poppedbubble says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Amazon is sponsoring it in some theaters nationwide for free on the 25th. I tried to get some tickets but they were sold out at the ones near me. I mean, I’ll definitely watch it on Amazon, but I’m not traveling to see it, even if its free.

    Reply
  7. Nikki says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:41 am

    I think the dress is really tacky. And Ben’s expression made me laugh: no smile whatsoever!

    Reply
  8. Dee says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Gotta ask, how do you use the restroom in that dress???

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 19, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      That’s my question with pretty much every red carpet outfit! I think the answer is, you don’t. They don’t drink or eat before or during, or even after–unless they change into something else like Jennifer did, which I’m seeing more & more.

      Reply
  9. snappyfish says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Maybe I’m seeing something else but this is atrocious. She looks nice (face, makeup, hair) but the Valentino would never be confused with anything designed by Valentino (he no longer designs or curates the collection). The best thing is the ribbon and I hate the color yellow.

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:01 am

      Yes, the headline says “amazing”, so I was not prepared for how terrible this is. It’s not flattering, and looks kind of sloppy. I’m over sheer styles, though, and also open-mouth sleepy-eyed hard posing.

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:16 am

      I don’t wear yellow, but it’s a cheerful color! It goes well with so many colors – think of flowers with their yellow centers 🌺…but what yellow does not go with is nude/beige.

      Reply
  10. Julia K says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Why does this remind me of the album picture of ” Tie a yellow ribbon round the ole oak tree”?

    Reply
  11. Twin Falls says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:45 am

    The giant bow is by itself ridiculous as clothing. It’s absolutely bizarre underneath a dress.

    How much was paid to think of and make real a giant yellow crotch bow?

    Reply
  12. TeamMeg says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:50 am

    After all this shade we threw at see-through dresses, earlier in the week, this yellow pussy-bow number really takes the cake!

    Reply
  13. Mimi says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:11 am

    JLO always delivers classic hollywood glamour!!! The last of an era!

    Reply
  14. Case says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I don’t love her premiere dress (the bow is ugly and it’s weird that it’s under a layer of the dress) but her after party look in the pic with Ben and Jennifer Coolidge is amazing!

    Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:26 am

    JLo looks good.
    That dress is horrible. The fabric looks rubbery, might be the lights hitting it tho.
    The giant bow is under the fabric of the dress? It’s just ugly.

    Josh D. looks pretty good. Think he is happy to be employed, no problem stepping in after Armie Hammer was out.

    Ben looks just goofy in those Twitter posts.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      January 19, 2023 at 3:25 pm

      JLO looks amazing and super cute with her posing next to Josh, who also looks pretty fine! I guess if you have to dump your fiancé and your costar is embroiled in a cannibal sex and drugs scandal, shooting an Amazon movie in the DR with Duhamel, LENNY KRAVITZ (!!!), and Jennifer Coolidge would be a pretty good gig for consolation! Prob put her in a great mood and she was ready for Ben when his emails arrived.

      Jennifer Coolidge looks very nice!

      Ben looks high in some of his pics. But maybe it’s just a weird pic. moment. Maybe he’s been crying laughing and is having a hard time keeping a straight/normal pose face because of Coolidge’s jokes and the camera has him at an off angle. Or maybe he’s “California sober”…

      Reply
  16. STORYVOGUE says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Amazing article and images of Jenifer Lopez and looks crazy
    women fashion blog

    Reply
  17. Turkeylurkey says:
    January 19, 2023 at 10:14 am

    Looks like yellow crime scene tape which is appropriate because this outfit is a crime against fashion.

    Reply
  18. Torttu says:
    January 19, 2023 at 10:47 am

    Looks like an Easter Witch outfit. And I don’t like that going-to-the-gym hairdo. She has a peeping voice and that annoys me.

    Reply
  19. Mei says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Wow, what a dress :/ It makes her look kind of like she’s disappearing because the material is sheer but it’s very similar to her skin tone so her legs look half transparent, at least in the last picture. Bizarre! The bow underneath is a travesty. The cocktail dress looked much better from what I can see of it.

    Reply
  20. Jaded says:
    January 19, 2023 at 2:40 pm

    Dear gawd, that outfit is atrocious and that squinty-eyed open-mouth “I’m too sexee for my shirt” expression has GOT to stop.

    Reply
  21. SarahCS says:
    January 19, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    Wow, I am shocked at how much I dislike this outfit. I’m not even sure I can refer to it as a dress. This makes me think of those gift baskets you get that have a bow on them then get a sparkly cellophane wrapper put around them but with a ton of cellophane so they look massive

    Reply
  22. Isabella says:
    January 19, 2023 at 3:24 pm

    She looks gorgeous but I can’t with the modesty bow.

    Reply
  23. Lizzie says:
    January 19, 2023 at 4:02 pm

    Jlo looks amazing but the dress is trying too hard.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment