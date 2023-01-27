Anna Sorokin to star in a reality show while on house arrest

Embed from Getty Images
Notorious scammer Anna Sorokin/Delvey has been somewhat free for a little while now. After serving prison time for her scams, she was picked up by ICE and detained for 18 months. Since the fall, Anna’s been on house arrest in an East Village walkup, doing New York Times and CNN interviews, and she’s free to contest her visa issues from there. Something else she’s free to do? Continue her pursuit of money and fame (as opposed to infamy). To do so, Anna is making a very obvious move — she’s going to star in a reality show. Criminals and reality TV go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Anna Sorokin isn’t going far for her next move.
Sorokin, who became the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna after she posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey while living in N.Y.C., announced on Wednesday that she will star in an unscripted reality series while she is under house arrest. The show, currently titled Delvey’s Dinner Club, will follow Sorokin, 32, in her East Village apartment as she hosts a collection of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and more for private, invite-only dinner parties.
The intimate evenings will be catered by private chefs and feature equally intimate conversations about “Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future,” according to a release.
For Delvey’s Dinner Club, Sorokin is partnering with Butternut, a lifestyle focused media company from Wheelhouse and led by former president of Food Network Courtney White.
“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” she said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”
It’s a little funny that the concept is, by necessity, completely based around her inability to leave her apartment. But Delvey’s Dinner Club has a nice ring to it and dare I say it makes complete sense with her history and current circumstances. “A collection of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and more for private, invite-only dinner parties…” This sounds like exactly what she loved to and was good at doing — hobnobbing with the rich and/or famous over food and drinks. The only catch is she’s stuck in her apartment and not able to go out and about to all the best places. Anna and her guests will have to make do with catering by private chefs. There better be a lot of food p0rn in this. And the “intimate conversations” about Anna’s experiences with the system and her strategies and plans for her future will likely be interesting. Perhaps delusional, but entertaining. This sounds a little like a souped up version of inept wannabe scammer Caroline Calloway’s “dinner” parties in her crusty apartment, a comparison at which Anna would surely be mortified.
How disappointing! I misread it and thought Aaron Sorkin was under house arrest (what?!) AND going to do a reality show (whaaaaat?!). Now that’s a show I’d watch.
Aaron Sorkin writing complex political dramas he’ll act out as a one man show while on house arrest!
Oh no! Why oh why does someone like AD need a huge platform like reality TV?! The chance that she’s going to be sympathetic enough to make her palatable to potentially swindle more people? Ugh.
It’s all about making gestures to rehab her image so she can run for Congress as a Republican.
Oh, snap.
What reality TV celeb/washed up actor/Z list celebrities/ MAGA personalities are going to do this show?
Who’s paying for the apartment? A private chef? Who’s gonna pay for that?
Bethany Frankel will be her first guest.
Oh come on now this is ridiculous. She does not deserve this!
No she doesn’t. The only thing she deserves is a one way ticket OUT of the US, not some reality show.
Who though of this???? Well I know Anna pitched it, but who would tarnish their reputation for this criminal????? Who is she going to host, her ex convict friends she made in prison????
Again, they need to just deport her already. She was tried and convicted. There is no reason to let her stay. Her appeals are BS. Just Kick. Her. Out.
White privilege strikes again? This is truly, truly vile. I definitely would not buy a thing from any company that sponsors or is involved with this. What a corrupt, disgusting concept.
And what is truly disheartening is that white wanted to start a company to empower women. There are SO many worthy, struggling women to work with and she goes straight to a criminal. I guess working with women who actually work hard and contribute to the world is too much work for white, butternut and wheelhouse. Shameful.
We don’t want her either. And I doubt she wants to go back, no one here knows her or gives a s*it.
Why isn’t she deported already?
I read that she’s appealing her conviction (which she’s already served her sentence) and says she has to be in the US to represent her interests in that court case. She just needs to go.
I’m sorry, the REAL Anna Delvey? There is no REAL Anna Delvey. There is a real Anna Sorokin. This woman is a liar and a criminal, and it’s ridiculous that she’s being given this platform from which to continue her grift.
Agreed. That being said, I would watch if George Santos was a guest. Just imagine the diarrhea of lies those two would produce!
That caught my attention, too. Don’t you mean the real Anna SOROKIN? How is it even legal, labor wise, for her to do this? So while her possible deportation hangs in limbo and she’s technically “in jail” she can continue her little grift and make money while being on a reality show? Complete bullshit. I’m not a violent person by any means but her smug little face makes me twitch, if you know I mean.
I’d rather go back in time & watch Al Capone hosting dinner parties in Alcatraz.
I’d watch at least one episode just to see how she was able to scam so many people.
Deport her along with George Santos. Put them on an island together and let them one up each other until they die.
My first thought was that somewhere, somehow Kris Jenner must to be involved in this. This type of thing is TOTALLY her wheelhouse.
“Curated group of friends.” Gross.
I agree—this criminal should not be given a platform.
“Curated” is one of those words that needs to disappear. If you are not running a museum, you are fined $150 per usage.
Collected fines are donated to Planned Parenthood.
I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again today, we’re in The Hunger Games and you can’t make this stuff up
Will she be required to pay back any of the money she grifted from her victims? You are not supposed to be able to profit from your crimes, right?
Jeez US this woman’s grift is next level. She is tight up there with the guy in the Leonardo movie who ended up working for the Feds.
I just…I find this so bizarre. The effrontery of this woman! And every single person who works on this production! Hosting a reality show while under house arrest??? And a private-chef-prepared dinner & convo show?????
Love how she or someone else can pay a private chef to put these dinners on.
bleeeeeeeeech on this.
This is so gross. Can we just stop glorifying people who do this stuff?
I can’t see anywhere that says which network this will be on. Am I missing it? I want to stay as far away from it as possible.
No effing way. This is egregious.