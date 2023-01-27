Anna Sorokin to star in a reality show while on house arrest

Embed from Getty Images

Notorious scammer Anna Sorokin/Delvey has been somewhat free for a little while now. After serving prison time for her scams, she was picked up by ICE and detained for 18 months. Since the fall, Anna’s been on house arrest in an East Village walkup, doing New York Times and CNN interviews, and she’s free to contest her visa issues from there. Something else she’s free to do? Continue her pursuit of money and fame (as opposed to infamy). To do so, Anna is making a very obvious move — she’s going to star in a reality show. Criminals and reality TV go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Anna Sorokin isn’t going far for her next move. Sorokin, who became the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna after she posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey while living in N.Y.C., announced on Wednesday that she will star in an unscripted reality series while she is under house arrest. The show, currently titled Delvey’s Dinner Club, will follow Sorokin, 32, in her East Village apartment as she hosts a collection of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and more for private, invite-only dinner parties. The intimate evenings will be catered by private chefs and feature equally intimate conversations about “Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future,” according to a release. For Delvey’s Dinner Club, Sorokin is partnering with Butternut, a lifestyle focused media company from Wheelhouse and led by former president of Food Network Courtney White. “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” she said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

[From People]

It’s a little funny that the concept is, by necessity, completely based around her inability to leave her apartment. But Delvey’s Dinner Club has a nice ring to it and dare I say it makes complete sense with her history and current circumstances. “A collection of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and more for private, invite-only dinner parties…” This sounds like exactly what she loved to and was good at doing — hobnobbing with the rich and/or famous over food and drinks. The only catch is she’s stuck in her apartment and not able to go out and about to all the best places. Anna and her guests will have to make do with catering by private chefs. There better be a lot of food p0rn in this. And the “intimate conversations” about Anna’s experiences with the system and her strategies and plans for her future will likely be interesting. Perhaps delusional, but entertaining. This sounds a little like a souped up version of inept wannabe scammer Caroline Calloway’s “dinner” parties in her crusty apartment, a comparison at which Anna would surely be mortified.

