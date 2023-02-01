Willie Nelson: pot ‘saved my life. I was drinking a lot’

Willie Nelson is famous for a few things. His career: he’s a prolific country song writer who’s enjoyed a 50-year career. His infamy: he had nearly all his assets seized by the IRS in the 90s and to pay his fines Willie released a double album called The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories. His durability: Willie’s almost a century old and still performing and given his past drug and alcohol abuse, it’s astounding. And he absolutely adores marijuana. Willie was arrested multiple times for pot before it was legalized and has never shied away from letting the world know he smokes it. Gearing up for his big 90th birthday celebration he is once again talking about his love of marijuana. Willie said that weed kept him from drinking himself to death and more importantly, hurting anyone else. Willie, who is not sober but rarely drinks anymore, used to drink heavily. And it wasn’t until he learned the joy of pot that he was able to give up his dependency on booze and live a mellower existence.

The country music legend is turning 90 on April 28, and, to properly celebrate his milestone birthday, he’s headlining a two-day concert in Los Angeles. “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90,” will take place April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl, and feature performances by Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, The Chicks, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg and many more artists. And before the star-studded event, Nelson is pre-gaming by releasing a new studio album—he’ll drop I Don’t Know A Thing About Love on March 3—and the iconic singer-songwriter also teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for a new BIC EZ Reach lighter campaign that gives a fiery wink to Nelson and Snoop’s shared love for marijuana. As for his well-documented love of marijuana, “Well, it not only saved my life, it probably saved some other people’s lives,” he explained, “because before I smoked marijuana, I was drinking a lot. And I might have killed a lot of people, too. So I’m just glad that that didn’t happen. I’m glad we live through all of bad times.” Prior to teaming up for their BIC EZ Reach lighter ncommercial with Stewart, Nelson and Snoop Dogg had been friends for quite some time, with Nelson reflecting on one of their hangouts in Amsterdam. “Oh, we had so much fun trying to out smoke the other one,” he said, going on to reveal the two had even begun working on a song together. But, he admitted, “I’m not sure we ever finished it or not!”

Willie stopped smoking pot a few years ago, around the time he was diagnosed with emphysema. Prior to that, a combination of smoking cigarettes and weed did considerable damage to Willie’s lungs, including collapsing one in Hawaii in the 80s. At that time, he gave up cigarettes so he could keeping smoking pot. It’s unclear if he went back to smoking pot or if he gets his weed in other forms now, but he rarely drinks. I’m not sure how Willie’s pot use saved lives exactly. By that I mean, I don’t know if Willie drove drunk, but he doesn’t drive while stoned, or if he experienced Red Mist when he drank too much. According to an interview Willie gave in 2019, it sounds like the latter. The end result is that he found a more peaceful experience with marijuana and that saved him from whatever demons alcohol brought out. I know drug counselors have thoughts about swapping one drug for another, but it doesn’t sound like Willie was a full-blown alcoholic if he’s still drinking in moderation today. Since the crowd Willie hung with in the 70s was more of a coke and whiskey sort, the fact that he fell in love with pot is a good thing.

Willie said he keeps healthy through diet and exercise. Huh, 90-year-old country music icons, they’re just like us! He’s a fifth-degree black belt in Gongkwon Yusul and was boasting to E! about keeping his weight down. Willie seems to have things figured out. He’s made his peace with his health and, as has been mentioned a few times, he’s about to turn 90. I never had a problem with his pot use before but finding out that it improved his life and the lives of those around him makes me happier for all involved, I guess. I like Willie. I just want good things for him.

