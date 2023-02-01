Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still ‘very much together,’ want a ‘fresh start’

We learned the other day that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially leaving GMA3. ABC put out a pretty rote statement saying that it’s a mutual decision, it’s in everyone’s best interests to move on, they’re talented, thanks for the work, etc. It’s unclear what Amy and T.J. might do next professionally, but personally they are still a hot item and they want us to know it.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach didn’t appear too upset that they were ousted from ABC News. The former GMA3 co-anchors were photographed embracing just hours after they officially parted ways with the network. They weren’t shy in showing some PDA outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, the same day their exit was made official.
“They’re ready for a fresh start,” a source close to the pair tells Yahoo Entertainment, confirming the two are still “very much together.”
On Friday, a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed earlier reports that Robach and Holmes were leaving their on-air roles amid their romance.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” the network said in a statement.
Holmes and Robach enlisted high-powered attorneys to represent them after they were yanked off the air in early December. An insider told Yahoo that last week’s mediation was “contentious” at times and it became clear there was no way the journalists could go back to their day-to-day routing at Good Morning America studios in New York. TMZ reported Robach and Holmes were accused of various forms of misconduct to justify their firings. It’s unclear what their reported exit deal included, but final terms had to have been agreeable.
When GMA3: What You Need to Know aired on Monday there was no mention of Holmes and Robach’s departure. However, their names were wiped from the prerecorded intro, per Us Weekly.
Ah, PDA pap walks and a “source close to the pair.” Someone wants us to know that the beleaguered couple is a-okay and committed to each other and a fresh start post-ABC ouster. Perhaps a move to LA, where they were most recently photographed? I wonder if their next professional move will be a joint one because at the moment it seems like the two of them are inextricably (and intrinsically, since they’re seriously in love) linked. Or at least their names will be for a while until another morning show scandal takes over. Is it CBS’s turn yet? Also, we heard from T.J.’s estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, via her lawyer, that she was disappointed by his lack of discretion and insensitivity. Now Amy’s estranged husband, Andrew Shue, has his friends telling Page Six that he’s too classy for these messy Bs (my words). Interestingly, the Page Six sources also made clear that Amy’s friends are like “girl, what are you doing, we don’t approve of T.J.,” and think she’s impulsive, and insinuated that some of her actions may be related to being a breast cancer survivor “who feels its her right to be happy.” Hm. Are these unsolicited defenses or are they getting their (sometimes critical) talking points straight from their wayward friend?
They should each remember, “If they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you.” One of them is eventually going to cheat on the other and it will all come crumbling down. I give it 18 months, tops.
Robach didn’t know about Holmes’ extracurriculars before they got involved. Now she knows she is far from the first but still carries on. If she had the sense God gave a turnip, she would have bolted when ABC started uncovering all his priors.
@BrassyRebel, I love the fcked up situation Amy now finds herself in 🥰
It’s not true. She knew.
Sure she didn’t.
Fresh start, my butt.
They have been so in your face about all of this. Nasty.
What they mean is “Hey we got a buy out $$ to go away.”
Better be smart with the money. Their national level on air careers are over.
They won’t last as a couple either, it will flame out quickly.
I’m not entirely sure that their national careers are over. I’ve been shocked before to see who gets second (and third) chances after worse scandals.
“Fresh start” is a euphemism for “we scorched the sh !t out of this earth, professionally and with our families. So f*ck it, let’s go for broke, head to LA and take some meetings.” 🤷🏼♀️
So I guess Amy Robach grew up in GA, went to the same college as me and attended a nearby high school. I had no idea but my mom knows, and for some reason, this means my mom is all about her. She’s like it’s just an affair and I can’t believe they’re firing her! Lol, it’s funny bc would she care if she wasn’t from her state. Anyways, I haven’t had the heart to tell her about his many affairs previous to Amy.
@Jais, tell her that he had affairs with multiple women before Amy, and that Amy was supposedly his wife’s “friend.” (I have no idea why I’m so invested about what your mom thinks, lmao, but I can’t stand these two and want everyone to hate them as much as I do, apparently!)
Most people didn’t know who these 2 were a couple months ago. This is the most fame they’ve gotten. They’ll ride it for a year doing Dancing with the Stars or some other D class show and then break up.
I’d never heard of him and knew next to nothing about her until all of this happened, and now I despise them both. They’re flying all over the country, flaunting their affair (the recent pics from LA where she jumps into his arms were definitely planned), and I find it so, so gross. I think I’ve mentioned on here before that my father left my mom for his mistress when I was nine, so I’m definitely oversensitive about adultery in general, but these two are over the top.
He has a daughter who’s around 13, which is such a tough age for girls already, without her having to endure public photos of her dad all over his new girlfriend constantly popping up all over the place, including ones of him grabbing her ass (and I believe that one was from *before* the affair had been exposed).
Amy Robach has a few kids, I think. And their families are based in NY, but apparently that doesn’t seem to be a priority for either one of them. I don’t even know that much about Andrew Shue, but I’ve always liked him (and love his sister), and he IS too good for this crap.
Plus, now that it’s come out that TJ slept with like half the staff of GMA, Amy still seems confident that SHE’S different. He’ll definitely be faithful to HER, lol. GF is in for a rough ride when he moves on, which he will (if he isn’t already carrying on yet another affair with someone based in LA).
She’s still named and pictured as a co-host of 20/20 and I haven’t read anything about her being fired from that, but I watch that show frequently and can’t remember seeing her on it anytime recently anyway, so who knows. But it will be interesting to see if they pull her from that as well.
Sorry for the rant, but I just cannot abide adultery. The fact that these two both have kids just makes it worse. And I feel so sorry for TJ’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, because she believed Amy was her friend, and IDK if she had any idea he was whoring his way through half the female staff at ABC. So many layers of betrayal. I hope they both a have hard time getting new jobs, but someone doubt that will be a problem for them 😒
Like someone said, he likes the sneaky chase.Now that they are official he will get bored quick.
They will get some cable deal that will last a year or so. Then they will break up. He will get a job on an an entertainment show and she’ll return to “serious” news. I do find it shocking that she would jeopardize her career for him. They are 2 entitled jerks causing problems for others and not caring at all
I give it 8 months.
That seems generous. It sounds like TJ didn’t spend a moment at ABC without a sidepiece. He probably already has a new one. Guess it depends on what Amy is willing to put up with. She risked it ALL for this dude, so she’s going to want to prove to the world it was worth it. She has her work cut out for her…serial cheaters don’t tend to change.
I don’t think you should get fired over an affair/relationship. As long as it doesn’t affect your work. I don’t care about these two, but I don’t like the “moral police” getting involved.
I was quickly scrolling down my phone and thought the heading said they wanted a “Trash Start” and thought to myself, well, they already did lol!
This saga has dragged on far longer than I thought it would. It’s so crazy, my goodness! And I still don’t get the appeal with TJ…I know us Leo’s can be quite intense plus charismatic…but still, I just don’t get it!
TJ is super hot!
When I first saw a photo of him, I did think he was super good-looking, but that went away with a quickness when I read the reasons for his picture being everywhere! If I knew not in about him I’d think he was incredibly handsome, but now he just seems sleazy
His actions and lack of ethics take away from his physical appearance
Two consenting adults, who cares? They should not be fired from their jobs! They look hot and happy. No small kids at home. Good for them.
I agree.
So ridiculous, cheating is not a crime! They should sue
Cheating May not be illegal but maybe on some lesser offense level it should be.
Even if not it does indicate untrustworthiness and underhanded ethics, ability to back out on commitments for one’s own gain – I think it is relevant in business and hiring decisions.
Cheating isn’t a crime but it is lying and betraying the person closest to you. People who cheat are not trustworthy. That damages their brand.
Maybe they can fill in when Joe and Mika from MSNBC need a day off….
Okay, that would be funny.
Zing! 🔥
😂
J, I disagree that cheating in relationships means you are GENERALLY untrustworthy and underhanded in ALL areas. People are more complex than that. For example, you can be a shitty lover, but a wonderful veterinarian.
Perhaps, every situation merits its own look at facts – but if the vet in your example was in a position of power over finances or something where trust was essential … I would want a different vet.