Ashton Kutcher reveals to Esquire that he still talks to accused rapist Danny Masterson

For years, I’ve felt/known that Ashton Kutcher is a giant a–hole. I still went into his Esquire profile with an open mind, thinking “maybe he’s grown up a bit.” He has and he hasn’t. He’s matured, he’s not a raging douche like he used to be, but there are definitely still twin streaks of arrogance and calculation running through him. He’s trying – and largely succeeding – to come across like a reformed a–hole, a guy who has made mistakes and lived and learned. But there are a few sections of this Esquire profile which left me cold. He’s currently promoting That ‘90s Show and Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, his first film in years. You can read the full Esquire piece here. Some highlights:
Riding high at the age of 25: “I was an a–hole,” he says. The actor began dating Demi Moore late that year. And suddenly he wasn’t just a star but an object of tabloid fascination. “The moment that information broke, my life changed.”
A stepfather of three overnight: “I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.” Kutcher maintains a relationship with each of the girls, now women. They were awesome then and they’re awesome now. But everything together, he says, was definitely “a lot.”
Demi Moore’s miscarriage: “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful. Everyone deals with that in different ways…. I love kids. I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”
The divorce from Demi flattened him: “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale f–king failure. You failed at marriage.” Kutcher’s reputation was also in tatters. His infidelity played out, with varying degrees of accuracy, on news sites and in common gossip everywhere.
He’s still proud of Punk’d: “Any celebrity that asked us to destroy the tape, I destroyed the tape. Every single f–king last one.”
He loves attention: “I will never deny the fact that I love attention. And anybody who says they’re in entertainment and doesn’t love attention? F–king liar.”
Taking over from Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men. “Financially, it was a wonderful idea,” Kutcher says. Career-wise, maybe not. The script he worked from, he says now, wasn’t the script he was pitched. Plus, his four-season run stretched across the height of his split with Moore. Then there was the added layer of Sheen trashing him in the press. Was anyone throwing up the warning sign when you were considering taking that? No, he says. “Very few people want to tell you something is a bad idea when they’re financially incentivized not to.”
He stayed in touch with everyone from That ‘70s Show, even Danny Masterson, who will soon be retried for three counts of rape: Back in the day on That ’70s Show, Kutcher says Masterson was the leader of the young talent. He’d been in the industry for a while. Knew reviews and ratings like the ones they were getting didn’t happen often. As Kutcher recalls, “He’s like, ‘One f–king rule: Don’t do anything f–king stupid and f–k this up. Because if you f–k it up, you f–k it up for everybody.’” He kept the cast in line. Off drugs and away from bad decisions. Masterson’s legal battle is hard for Kutcher to watch. Even after Kutcher left the show, Masterson remained a mentor of his. And when the rape accusations were first made public in 2017, Masterson was costarring with Kutcher in The Ranch, a Netflix sitcom that ran from 2016 to 2020. (Netflix soon wrote Masterson’s character off and fired him.) He and Kutcher remain in touch. Kutcher speaks to Masterson’s brother often. He says he thinks about Masterson’s child and how the Internet lives forever. “Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” says Kutcher. At the same time, Kutcher is an advocate for those who’ve been or are being abused. “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”
What Kutcher wants: What he wants is for Masterson “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.” Which is not, crucially, the same as Kutcher wanting his friend to get off the hook. He wants this man who was an example of how to handle yourself at a crucial time in his own life to actually be that example. To be innocent. “Ultimately, I can’t know,” says Kutcher of what the answer is or should be in this moment. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.” He pauses. “I just don’t know.”
Falling hard for Mila Kunis: “The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her…. We already knew all of each other’s dirt.”
Yeah, I’ve read and even covered some of Danny Masterson’s accusers’ stories. This was not one isolated he-said, she-said incident. There are multiple victims and multiple stories of brutal violations, which were then covered up by the Church of Scientology. The fact that Ashton is trying to evoke pity for Masterson’s child when Ashton can’t even bring himself to acknowledge that his bro is a rapist monster who hurt multiple women… well, I hate to say it, but Ashton is still that same old douche. Ashton using his platform to cape for his rapist bro and not the victims? Burn it down.
Not that any of this matters to Ashton – there are multiple mentions of Ashton’s massively lucrative second career as a venture capitalist. He never has to work again, and he can choose to use his platform any way he wants. His choice is to let the world know that he still talks to Danny Masterson.
I now would love to know which punk’d episodes were never aired and of course which celebs didn’t sign off.
Punk’d (then called Harassment) was originally going to be mean stuff done to everyday people (not celebs). There was a “prank” involving a fake dead body in a hotel room where the couple being pranked sued the shit out of Ashton and co.
They changed it to celebrities later on
Looking back, they’re honestly kind of cruel. But then that kind of thing was much more normalized then. I remember the Kirsten Dunst episode where he made her think she was getting arrested for a DUI and she and her friends were distraught, but she was a really good sport about it in the end, better than I would have been, lol.
His whole comment on Masterson is douchey. It’s so disgusting how many That 70’s Show fans excuse him. I hated the show anyway.
The Timberlake episode remains a masterpiece though LOL
@Lucy it was hilarious especially now knowing what a douche he ended up being. I am surprised he didn’t demand it never air.
I think that episode was when he just went solo. He was famous but hadn’t reached the height of his popularity. Wasn’t that the same show with the prank on Beyoncé? No way in the world that would air or even be planned today!
I hate the show also. To me most of the characters were just nasty to each other.
This would’ve been almost 20 years ago so it’s possible that I could be getting the details wrong, but I vaguely remember reading in one of those gossip magazines at the time, that one of the episodes they never aired had involved Michael Vartan. From what I remember, they had pranked him into believing that he was riding on a faulty plane or something, and he was super pissed about it when the prank was revealed. I think another one they didn’t air had involved Fergie, but I don’t remember the reason why (the singer, not Andrew’s ex lol)
Love that he pretends to care about victims of trafficking, but not the victims of his rapist friend.
So the shirt is purposely ripped so we can see that he has hair on his chest? Okaaay. Also not a good look to be fronting for someone credibly accused by multiply people of sexual violence and rape.
Him wanting his friend to be found innocent while admitting he has no idea if he’s a rapist is in fact next-level douchery. Meanwhile he considers himself an advocate for sex-trafficking victims. Like I said – next-level douchery.
I took his comment as he wants Masterson to be found innocent, not that he wants him to be found not guilty. Like he wants it to come out that he didn’t do it and I feel like most family and friends of criminals feel that way, they desperately want the person they love to be proven Innocent. He probably still shouldn’t have said it.
It was obviously him saying his own wishful thinking. But yes, still harmful and irresponsible.
That’s the way I took it. He wants his friend, someone who mentored and helped him, to be innocent, to not have done what he is accused of. His head is buried in the sand.
Everybody is putting all the articles and accusations of Masterson onto Kutcher. All Ashton has to look at is the relationship the two of them had or have. I have a friend who is a drug addict and has done horrible things. But I never saw that. I have only ever seen the way he acts around me. And that’s what I have to judge him by. I believe Masterson is guilty. But I don’t think Kutcher should cut him out of his life. If we all did that then people who screw up wouldn’t have anybody but bad people around them. And no one would ever grow or become better people.
@ Robert Phillips – I kind of get what you are saying. Murderers and rapists have moms and kids and partners, too. You can care for someone even if you can’t forgive them. They can judge and condemn them but they are still human to their friends and family and as a human being can’t “just be thrown away” This is a direct quote from my elderly neighbor who, after 10 yrs still visits her ex-husband, in jail for murder. She is the one who told me “I can’t just throw him away, he treated my family like gold for 20 years, and then someone else horribly, but both these things happened”.
Ashton should have known better, though. He sadly sounds like a dummy.
Robert Phillips – People can feel however they want. They don’t have to say it all in an interview. His words don’t contribute anything to the topic and are harmful.
That 70’s Show fans are already toxic as hell about this person. Ashton’s supplementary comments on this were NOT needed.
I’ve always thought AK was overrated.
And is still an Ass, just older and more PR savvy.
Who thought having him defend his rapist buddy is a good idea?
To hell with all this. Masterson should be in jail.
“I want this trial to reveal the truth and if he’s guilty, then he needs to face the consequences. I hope the women find peace regardless of what happens.” There. It’s not that hard.
Someone, a long time ago, told this man he’s a super hot tech genius. He ran with it and found a woman who likes to think her husband is some sort of clairvoyant investor. Dude, you got lucky. And good for you I guess but neither his nor his wife’s interviews lead me to believe they’re very intelligent or educated. Very good at comedy with the right looks for the screen, I’ll absolutely give them that.
What tech savvy stuff has AK done?
He invested in a lot of companies before they got big. Those investments really paid off. I believe before going into acting, he was accepted into MIT, but that might be an urban legend.
All I can think of is that story about how Mila was sued for allegedly stealing someone’s pet chicken when she was growing up in Ukraine. Is that story even true? What happened with that? Anyway that story and her response stuck with me and I find her to be kind of a mean girl, so as much as I want to like her, I struggle.
Interesting comment from him. In spite of his wife’s outrage over Will Smith’s slap, they appear to have no problem with mingling with a rapist.
I saw a lot of support for him on other posts and “you didn’t read the article!” I read the article. What he said is still VERY problematic. He should’ve notes from Seth Rogen
All i can see is PHOTOSHOP.
He doesn’t look like himself.
For one brief second I thought he looked like Justice Joslin. He does look better than usual with the preppy shine muted a bit.
Has he not recently revealed that he is suffering from a chronic illness? perhaps that is related to how he looks in the photos
So he confounds a project with Demi to combat sexual violence against children and trafficking, but all of a sudden, when it’s his friend, “ I can’t know. I’m not the judge”. Um ok.
And I checked and the project still seems to be active:
https://www.thorn.org/about-our-fight-against-sexual-exploitation-of-children/
I thought that image was Pedro Pascal!
I kinda thought his comments about his marriage to Moore were kinda gross. He was boo-hooing about being a step-parent at 26 to her three girls, comparing it to what teen parents go through, and it was just so odd. He was in his mid-twenties when he decided to marry her, he wasn’t that young. Then he got all butt hurt about her memoir. Like, just have some grace for your ex. She really didn’t trash him nearly as bad as she could have.
I think he meant that he was parenting a set of girls whose ages, if they were his biologically, would’ve made him a teen parent when they were born.
Side eye, side eye! I was ambivalent towards him before, and now I deeply dislike this man. He reeks of arrogance and he’s still an a-hole in my opinion. He and James Franco are in the battle for that crown.
I can smell him from here.
I appreciate that the pictures remind us of when he and/or his wife talked about how little they wash their kids – so gross!
Yeah he is a pretty giant jerk. His comments are so problematic, but then he has always been problematic
“I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”… I think he should change that to “anybody who WAS violated in any way.” Like those poor women his buddy raped.
I caught that too. “Anyone who FEELS like they were violated”? That one word really changes the message.
I thought the exact same thing! Saying “feels” really set a tone/opinion that pissed me off.
I’ve always found him absolutely repulsive. His arrogance and meanness are off the charts. I don’t really like his wife either, but with her it’s less anything she’s done and more of a very strong vibe.
These photos make him look like the love child of Tom Cruise and Pedro Pascal.
He just looks dirty here – which fits I guess, given his comments in the interview and his wife’s about not showering.
I’m sorry but Tony Ortega from the Underground Bunker has reported on the story in minute detail since it first broke, including daily (and sometimes twice daily) reports from the trial, and an interview with the jury foreman. The details of the story are extremely knowable, including how he can be extremely likely guilty and still get off. He didn’t need to say all that.
I was so confused by his comments. Obviously, he can’t be giving interviews and spouting off quotes from Masterson when cases are ongoing. But I very much wonder DID Ashton and Danny discuss this at length? Did Danny TELL him, “I’m innocent?”
I took this to mean he really hopes/wishes his friend to be innocent. I can understand that, given how important masterson was to him during a very important time in his life. However, there’s no real way to hope and express that without victim blaming. He just shouldn’t talk about because he comes off really badly, as others have said. If they did talk about it, I would think masterson would say he was innocent, wouldn’t he?
I adored, That 70s Show, but I have never read any article that made anyone in the cast sound good. A very problematic bunch. I was hoping AK grew up, alas no.
“I wholesale feel for anybody who *FEELS* like they were violated in any way.” — Asston Kutcher
Oh good, he does the thing where some dudebro discounts the suffering endured by victims of abuse, er, I mean, people who *FEEL* like they have been victims of abuse. Cool, cool.
Survivors everywhere have heard this gaslighting phrasing, in which we are patted on the head for what we *feel* happened to us, there there, if that’s what you think happened.
“I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.”
Maybe he should have left it that. Not perfect but better than “anyone who feels violated”
Hate to break it to Ash, but his Buddy is a member of a criminal cult, whose leader is currently on the run, that routinely falsely accuses detractors of child molestation, rape, framed a woman (Paulette Cooper) for an attempted terrorist attack, and stalked and blackmailed IRS agents to get religious exemption, all while covering up actual crimes committed by their members.
Like the rapes Danny committed.
His Buddy and his Buddy’s “religion” are disgusting.
There can be no doubt he knew about Masterson (aka DJ Donkey Punch) and the way he treated women. There can be no doubt he knew what Masterson’s wife said about the rape victims. There can be no doubt he and his wife have long supported Masterson and Scientology (they publicly took part in fundraisers for Scientology). Ashton and Mila make a big deal about saying they are against human trafficking while supporting a religion/organization that is currently being sued for child trafficking. The thing is – no one in Hollywood cares. As long as they get to keep working and keep propping up the system that will continue to employee them, they are happy to look the other way about rape and other horrific crimes. My guess is that if Masterson gets off for his crimes, Kutcher will be right there to get him work again. These people are disgusting but they keep getting work and keep getting covers of magazines. Masterson and Kutcher will not be canceled.
I didn’t know that he and Mika took part in fundraisers for Scientology.
Ashton helping raise money for an organization that takes part in slave, labor, child labor/abuse, neglect, all which is publicly known, but claims he’s an advocate for child trafficking. While David Miscavige disappears after being charged for human trafficking.
Maybe we should also be asking why Reese Witherspoon (a founder of the MeToo) movement was anxious to make a movie with a man who has such dubious friends, connections, and values. Reese is a BOSS and can choose her costars. This is the man she chose to elevate knowing full well he would be asked about his connections to a rapist. See, no one in Hollywood really cares if a few young (not powerful or highly connected) women are raped. It’s all about the money, money, money.
omg, this. Maybe Reese is in awe of his investment prowess and money flow into her productions. Also, I suspect that some of the hot actors may have turned her down, no offense. She is is not exactly edgy and I can’t recall any of her projects that made a male protagonist stand out.
Criminals still have family and friends that love and support them despite their atrocities. However there was no need to announce it. I stopped liking Ashton over a decade ago. Him announcing is not surprising.
Not surprised at his gross comments after hearing about the way he treated Demi and his reaction to her memoir. He’s obviously super immature and selfish. He should enjoy his tech money and stay out of the spotlight because he comes off as incredibly unintelligent and seems to lack any empathy or self awareness. He’s also not a great actor so who would really miss him.
Vanessa, you said it absolutely correctly. I’d go further and say he deserves NONE of the good fortune he has had, A LOT from riding Demi Moore’s coat tails for clout and treating her terribly as well. Karma hasn’t come for him yet, but she should. You’re on her list, buddy (and hopefully sooner than later)! Also, he looks super-grungy and yuck. Definitely losing his looks.