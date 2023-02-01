Dave Bautista has never been offered a romantic comedy: ‘Am I that unattractive?’

Dave Bautista is a pro-wrestler turned professional actor, with a real filmography full of quality directors and hit films. He’s got Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out later this year, and he’s been working on Dune Part II for the better part of the past year. These are photos of Dave last night at the Knock at the Cabin premiere in New York last night – he’s the villain, I guess, although I don’t really know the story (I’ve only watched the trailers). He’s added M. Night Shyamalan to the list of directors who adore him. But the director he really wants to work with? Nancy Meyers or Richard Curtis. Yes, Dave Bautista would love to be the lead in a romantic comedy.
Dave Bautista’s filmography spans comic book movies (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), science-fiction tentpoles (“Dune,” “Blade Runner 2049”), action comedies (“Stuber”) and family movies (“My Spy”). One genre that’s missing is the romantic comedy, but that’s not been a deliberate choice. Bautista told Page Six that he’d love to star in a rom-com but he’s never gotten a single offer to do so. Not one.
“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” Bautista said. “I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’”
“I don’t know,” Bautista added. “It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”
There’s a lot of “give Dave a rom-com, you cowards” going around… but I kind of understand why he hasn’t gotten those scripts? It’s the kind of situation where you’d probably need a screenplay to be tailored specifically for Dave’s strengths and whole… thing. Like, no, he’s not getting the same scripts as Chris Pine or Channing Tatum, but in the right part, Dave would probably do a very good job. Mindy Kaling should write something for him? Something where he falls for an Indian girl.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What do they make these days, like maybe four romcoms a year? Unless you’re talking the hallmark channel.
Slow your roll Dave, almost nobody is getting offered romcoms. Also you’re 54, and ageism is a thing in Hollywood, maybe not so much for men as for women, but still.
Do I wish they made more good romcoms and that ageism didn’t exist? Yes.
It’s because he’s carved out a very strong niche of being an action star. No one is going to automatically think of him as a romantic lead. But, hey, maybe now that he’s putting the message out there that he’s open to those kind of roles, he’ll start getting scripts for himself.
There have been many actors who have starred in rom coms that are not conventionally good looking(jack black,seth rogen, Steve carell,errm Billy Crystal) . It’s the actress in the rom coms that are usually required to look a certain way.
I’ll star in a romantic comedy with you Dave!!
My thoughts exactly. Yes Dave you look perfect and we 100% would.
My favorite wrestler turned actor. He’s got the most range imo. Comedy is hard even when you have great writers, and his Drax was spot on with the comedic timing.
I agree. His timing is terrific (and he’s hot in his unique way). Vin Diesel was credible in The Pacifier — something like that would work for him.
They put Jason Statham in a comedy with a romantic subplot with Melissa McCarthy, and the results were hilarious. If it’s a good script and good roles written to the strengths of the actors, you can get a good movie from it.
If they made the book Banking the Billionaire by Max Monroe into a movie then he would make a good Thatcher Kelly. That character is made for him.
No woman his age (54) and similar level of “attractiveness” would be offered such a role. The majority of women his age, regardless of “attractiveness” would be considered too old to play “the mom” of the leads!
I bet he does get some kind of romcom out of this, and that his co-star will be 27-35, aka young enough to be his daughter. Either that or they’ll rope in a 40-something actress so out of his league in terms of talent, recognition, AND looks — who BTW would STILL be too young for him — that the whole thing would be equally ridiculous.
And while I’m at it, no actress could make this kind of comment without being ripped apart by the internet and called names like “hag”, etc. Instead he gets ego-boosting compliments.
Schwarzenegger made Kindergarten Cop – that worked.
That movie is so “of a time” but I totally loved it. Arnold did other comedies as well so he was being offered a fairly broad range of movies.
Yes but he was a movie star at the time. And I always cringe when Arnold tries romance on screen and thankfully he’s really only tried (somewhat) once? In True Lies? Jamie Lee Curties carried that movie though.
I think Dave could do a good job, maybe opposite Sandra Bullock? She can have chemistry with a block of cheese so I would watch that.
The problem isn’t Dave and his attractiveness or lack thereof. It’s the fact that no one knows how to cast romcoms anymore. They go for two conventionally pretty faces and expect the movie to work. They don’t take into account charm and chemistry, which is what made prior romcoms work!! It’s why a lot of romcoms in the last decade have flopped: a thin script and actors who might as well be paper dolls for all the spark they have with each other. I think Dave is charismatic though and would do great in a romantic role.
Yes, he is that unattractive!
Yikes @chaine! What is it you find so unattractive about Dave?
I loved him in Glass Onion – he’s got the comedy timing and am sure they could write a script just for him.
one could argue My Spy was a Rom Com since his love interest ended up the kid’s Mom—- and his timing in that movie was EVERYTHING. Dude is funny.
How hot he is will certainly be a matter of preference, but I am liking his style.
I was going to say the same thing. It was kind of a rom com, and he was adorable in it.