Doctors warn of Ozempic rebound weight gain after stopping injections

Ozempic and similar medications have been the celebrity weight loss open secret for months now. Celebs don’t really admit to being on a diabetes drug for vanity reasons, but some apparently go on it by accident and others say they don’t use it at all. And more stories are coming out about the side effects. There’s “Ozempic face,” which is the sunken, gaunt look from rapid and unnecessary weight loss. And now doctors are warning of its capacity for rebound weight gain after stopping injections.
While Ozempic and Wegovy are creating a lot of buzz as weight loss aids, doctors and patients are also discussing the “rebound weight gain” that can occur if the medication is stopped.
Ozempic — prescription medication for type 2 diabetes — and Wegovy — prescription medication for clinical obesity — are brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety. Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medications have recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used it for weight loss, even though they don’t have diabetes or clinical obesity.
A study in the Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics found that a majority of people who take semaglutide gain most of the weight back within a year of stopping the medication, which can be difficult to control.
“We’re seeing a lot of patients have this rebound weight gain, and it can really be devastating,” Dr. Karla Robinson, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based family physician, told NPR.
Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, tells PEOPLE that for those who use drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic, they have to continue taking the medications if they want to maintain the weight loss because diabetes and obesity are chronic conditions.
“[Expecting a patient with chronic obesity to lose weight through willpower] is akin to having a patient with diabetes and thinking that they can concentrate really hard to bring their blood sugars down,” Jastreboff continued. “You can’t do that, and with obesity, our patients can’t use their prefrontal cortex for the rest of their lives to impact every morsel of food that they eat. So, it’s not in our control. Once that set point is elevated, you need treatment.”
Content creator and model Remi Bader recently shared her own experience with Ozempic and how her weight rebounded after stopping the drug. She said her doctor prescribed her the medication in 2020 because she was pre-diabetic, insulin resistant and gaining weight.
However, Bader said on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that it wasn’t the best treatment for her as it eventually worsened her binge eating, which she’s struggled with for years. She explained that although she was able to lose weight from the medication, when she stopped taking it her binge eating immediately returned.
“I saw a doctor and they were like, it’s 100% because I went on Ozempic,” Bader continued. “It was making me think I wasn’t hungry for so long, I lost some weight. I didn’t wanna be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, I bet the second I got off I’m gonna get starving again. I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic.”
I’d seen the comments from Remi Bader about her rebound weight gain after taking Ozempic before I learned what Ozempic was. And I saw something from another content creator (whose name/handle escapes me) who openly discussed taking Ozempic and shared that she still ate while on it, but tiny, toddler-sized portions because she simply wasn’t hungry. So it makes sense that anyone who takes it and then stops will return to their normal, pre-medication appetite levels. It sounds like how when I’m not feeling well I’m not that hungry, but when I feel better I’m so hungry as if I’m making up for the past few days of diminished appetite. It makes sense that people would need to keep taking these different injections for maintenance if they have chronic conditions, but in my opinion the side effects don’t seem worth it if you’re just looking to lose 15 pounds or so. It’s like crash dieting to fit into a certain outfit, it works, but you gain the weight back once you start to eat normally again. Not to advocate for crash dieting, but it sounds like a better option than celebs getting medically unnecessary injections to lose a few pounds.
Photo note by CB: As mentioned above Remi Bader is an influencer who has been open about her post-Ozempic weight gain. Chelsea Handler has claimed not to know that her doctor was giving her Ozempic injections.
I don’t for once second believe Chelsea did not know she was taking Ozempic. Don’t 👏🏼 Believe 👏🏼 Her 👏🏼
It has to be injected once a week, so unless she was visiting this doctor 4 times a month, she was injecting it at home. How do you inject yourself without knowing what it is? I can believe she didn’t know it was meant for Type 2 diabetics, but she knew she was on it, and she had to know it was for weight-loss.
I’m a Type 1 Diabetic. I’m very comfortable with pokes and injections, but I would never shoot a random drug. JFC.
I tend to believe that these celebs are not injecting themselves. They are either visiting their doctor or a nurse is Coming to their house
Not to mention the issue that celebrities and others taking it for vanity reasons to lose 10-15 lbs is causing a severe shortage. Diabetics who NEED the medication to control their blood sugar levels are having to go months without it because it’s being prescribed off label for weight loss and pharmacies can’t keep up with demand.
I hope people reading this who feel they may need this drug talk to their doctor instead being influenced by all this conversation. I am so sad to see it trashed by so many people and the judgement around it. People who have not even taken it or researched it are giving their uninformed opinion on it. Wegovy and Ozempic are FDA approved drugs that a patient and doctor can decide together if it is best for that individual. Full stop.
I’m with you on this – people just trashing this very important medication without knowing much about it. Lots of medications are used off-label for other medical conditions. I have PCOS, literally every medication given to control PCOS is used off label – including Ozempic! I’m on Ozempic, used off-label to help with my PCOS-related insulin resistance and to help manage my weight (I also work with an dietician). Overweight and obesity are complex medical conditions and need medicines for long term management – and frankly I’m getting annoyed with all the hate and ignorance being levelled against people using it from people who know nothing.
Exactly! There is nothing illegal or unethical about a doctor prescribing something off label. It’s likely/often good medicine. And if there is a doctor doing something unethical that really doesn’t have to do with the medication itself. Thanks for chiming in, appreciate it, and you are so right on all points.
I’m in the same boat as you. I was on metformin for years to prevent me from becoming diabetic. I’m on Ozempic now. I will be on glucose control for the rest of my life. If the GLP agonist class of drugs had never been created, I would still be on metformin, but I would weigh more and my blood sugar would still be less well controlled.
Also, these drugs, whether prescribed for diabetes, weight loss, or insulin resistance, are meant to be used adjunct to lifestyle change including better eating habits and more exercise. There is no magic bullet. But these drugs correct the metabolic imbalances that make those other two interventions less effective. I’m so grateful for it. But when I see someone using it to lose another 10 lbs so they can be more competitive in marathons, I question their life choices.
Definitely seems like the “hate” is being levelled at people using it purely for vanity. Like, I’m fat, and I could probably get a doctor to give me this drug without any effort on my part, but… I’m not insulin-resistant. I’m not gaining weight. I have no medical problems related to my weight. And my taking this drug would be morally and ethically wrong because I’d be depriving diabetics and insulin-resistant patients from the drug they need for their health.
You’re correct some drugs have many off-label uses. I would not use a drug off label just to lose a few pounds. That’s crazy.
The focus seems to be on people using it to lose a few pounds, like Handler, people who have no clinical need to use the drug. When celebs get involved you’re talking about people who want a drug to keep them basically underweight or at the lowest bmi possible. That strikes me as irresponsible, especially when people who are diabetic and quite overweight can’t get what they need.
I don’t think people are trashing others using it for a medical need, including weight loss. They are outraged that it’s being used to lose 5 vanity pounds or become model thin.
So…exactly what happens when you stop all other forms of restrictive dieting and/or non-surgical weight loss methods? Shocking.
I’d love to lose 20 pounds but there is no way I’d commit to a lifetime of weekly shots to do it, especially when the drugs are relatively new and we don’t know the long term effects. I’m healthy with great blood work so it would be for vanity only. Plus I don’t think the volume of what I eat is too much. It is more that I like to eat high calorie foods and I’m not sure those drugs would make me choose different foods. I put a scoop of Haagen Daz dulce de leche in my coffee every morning. I eat bread, pasta, cheese, or sweets when I want. I could make an effort to make lower calorie choices but I enjoy my life and I don’t think being a little skinnier would make me happier than my morning ice cream coffee. I can see it for someone who has obesity related health issues, for them a lifetime of injections could be worth it.
Plus the thing they don’t tell you is that if you tell your body that you’re not going to feed it regularly and reliably, it believes you and tries to save itself by giving you a ravenous appetite when the opportunity presents itself – but it also can destroy your fertility. Your body is less likely to allow you to get pregnant when it thinks you’re not going to feed yourself or the baby taking up extra nutrients. I had no appetite for years because of depression and unknowingly trashed my metabolism – it barely functions now, and it took a lot of help and 7 years to get pregnant. I’m chunkyish now but I had to learn to let that go and just feed my body good things when it asked for it. It’s such a punitive way to see the only body you get in this lifetime.
the issue with this drug is that it really should be reserved for individuals with obesity THAT HAVE ALREADY tried extensively for at least 6 months to lose weight and then considered for off-label use. There is no reason for anyone who is not obese to be on this medication to “lose a couple” of pounds. And even those with obesity need to sit down with their doctors and weigh the pros/cons. This isn’t a miracle drug by any means, and the long term SE of being on this medication is just not well studied in the non-Diabetic population. What happens when you lose the weight, do we stop it? how long is long enough on it? what happens if you start gaining weight after being on it? Weight loss is a complex lifestyle change and a medication like this is a great tool for those to start the journey, but never should be used as a solo regimen to continue.
I’d like to lose weight without doing all the work because it can get overwhelming sometimes. But those faces are an absolute turn-off. Hideous.
There must be side effects to taking a med you don’t require, IMO.
I’ve got enough to worry about, I would not chance it.
Plus, causing a shortage to people who do need is a terrible.
So a few months ago my MIL came to me and told me not to worry about weight loss after pregnancy, because her coworker had told her about this great new drug. You can guess what it was.
I was livid because I had never told her I was worried about losing the pregnancy weight or asked for advice. I was like maybe 9 weeks pregnant and hadn’t put on a pound.
Now I’m 22 weeks, I’ve put on about 10, and I’m comfortable where I am. I think her bringing that up to me was extremely
inappropriate but honestly I feel bad for her- she’s a boomer and has “thinness is close to godliness” hard-wired in her brain. My mom is the same generation and did a number on me growing up.
But now I’m an adult, making my own choices. Still I thank the god that I’m having a boy so those two can’t try to erode a little girl’s self confidence.