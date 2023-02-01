DM: Prince Harry has a ‘preposterous view’ that the media controls the Windsors

I’m kind of obsessed with the Daily Mail’s attempts to order King Charles to shun Prince Harry. The Mail’s editors are waging a very public campaign to convince Charles that he should not invite Harry to the coronation, aka the Chubbly, and that the monarchy would be in very, very big trouble if Harry turns up in any way. What is the scheme here? Because I actually believe that the Mail would love nothing more than to cover every minute of a brief Sussex visit for the Chubbly. In that way, it is like last year’s Jubbly – the British papers were thrilled that the Queen invited the Sussexes and they loved covering every minute of Harry and Meghan’s movements, but they still took the position for months that the Sussexes should be “disinvited” or punished in some way. After the Mail published a staff editorial demanding that Charles snub Harry’s Chubbly invite, they got one of their old fart columnists, Stephen Glover, to write an unhinged commentary piece about it too. Some highlights:
Charles asking Justin Welby to speak to Prince Harry: “The King is a loving father, and it is understandable that he should want his younger son to be present on such an occasion. He hopes to give the world the impression that the Royal Family is reconciled. If only it were! The truth is that Harry has fired torpedo after torpedo at members of the Royal Family, most notably at the Queen Consort Camilla and his brother William, who is said to have misgivings about a deal to lure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Coronation.
No contrition: “There’s no evidence that Harry is remotely contrite. More books, and doubtless further television interviews and self-serving documentaries, lie ahead, and neither Harry nor his wife shows any sign of intending to desist. While promoting his recently published memoir Spare on television, Harry described Camilla as a ‘villain’ and ‘dangerous’. He also accused her in the book — provably falsely — of leaking details of her first meeting with Prince William in 1998 to the Press. As for William, Harry has represented him in Spare and other outpourings as a hot-tempered pugilist who physically attacked him, was rude to Meghan and is fundamentally repressed and conventional.
Charles must demand assurances from the Sussexes: “It is surely unimaginable, though, that this could happen without an assurance from Harry and Meghan that their broadsides will cease for good — and it seems extremely unlikely that such an undertaking will ever be given by the vengeful Sussexes. The King should obviously consider the feelings of his wife and elder son as well as those of his angry younger son. Harry’s remarks about Camilla were particularly hurtful and unchivalrous.
Charles must put the crown before family: “Charles is not simply a loving father. He is also our sovereign, who is aware that he must sometimes look beyond the personal feelings of members of his family to consider the interests of the monarchy. For Harry’s attacks haven’t simply damaged members of the Royal Family. There has been wider collateral damage to the institution, which, with breathtaking arrogance and presumptuousness, Harry says he has a ‘responsibility’ to reform.
Harry’s preposterous views!! “He has depicted almost the entire Royal Family as dysfunctional because, in his preposterous view, it is somehow controlled by the media, and collaborated in unspecified ways in a campaign to drive Meghan from our shores. These are ludicrous allegations which instantly crumble when they are examined, but their certain effect, and probable intention, is to undermine the monarchy in the minds of suggestible people. In other words, Harry and Meghan are not merely cruel and untrustworthy critics of individual members of the Royal Family. They have also made themselves into enemies of the institution of monarchy — from which, in their continuing use of their royal titles and connections, they nonetheless intend to benefit.
Unhinged: “Without a cast-iron assurance that these attacks will stop, it is unthinkable that the couple should be invited to attend the religious ceremony at which the sacred nature of monarchy is re-affirmed before the nation. If the Sussexes arrived without giving such a pledge, they might use their visit to mount further attacks on members of the Royal Family. It is likely, even if a solemn undertaking were made, that they would try to promote themselves with their fans, and divert attention from the Coronation.
What’s your favorite part? I think mine is: “He has depicted almost the entire Royal Family as dysfunctional because, in his preposterous view, it is somehow controlled by the media…” Writes the Daily Mail columnist tasked with grinding out yet another piece in which the Mail orders the KING to not invite his son to his coronation. I would also argue that Harry has said his family is dysfunctional full-stop AND they are controlled by the media. Also: The media “collaborated in unspecified ways in a campaign to drive Meghan from our shores. These are ludicrous allegations which instantly crumble when they are examined…” Again, writes the columnist for the publication currently being sued by Harry and the same publication which Meghan successfully sued. The way these motherf–kers try to rewrite history is breathtaking. Anyhoodle, hit dogs holler and the Mail is hollerin’.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I love the take on Camilla leaking about her first meeting with William as “provably false.” The entire British media establishment – tabloids and real news – reported it at the time, and it was ghastly. First, Diana’s son having to meet with her, and then her leaking the details immediately after.
I think they blame it on the royal aide who leaked it. As if Camilla knew nothing about it. That way they can technically say it’s provably false.
Camilla continued to employ the aide after it was leaked, although there was the usual performative “letting go” and almost immediate “rehiring” of the employee who took the public blame.
Not to mention that they sat their asses down for a documentary and basically admitted that camilla’s camp was very chummy with the tabloid press.
My favorite part is when this asinine screed ends.
This is my favorite part:
“…the religious ceremony at which the sacred nature of monarchy is re-affirmed before the nation.”
BWAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHHAHAAAAAAAAAAA!!!
I mean!………this is like a pick-pocket staring you in the face, his hand in your pocket, as he wails in aggrieved tones: ‘what you say! I’m picking your pocket!?! I’m not picking your pocket!’
“The sacred nature of monarchy” indeed. Translation: remember, peasants: the royal family (which includes us shidtmedia, btw/you better recognize!) is ordained by god himself to rule over us….er…you, and any criticism therefore, is sacrilege! Sacrilege, I tells ya!
Like the old quote “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?”
Harry walking in the funeral procession sans uniform is a meme of what true statesmanship and power looks like while the rest of the royals cosplay in uniform with unearned merit.
To paraphrase that old saying “Me thinks the “source” doth protest too much.” People have read the book and watched the series and can see Harry was correct about the relationship between the Windsors and the media. Despite the daily smear campaigns to discredit H&M most fair minded people have believed them and as a result there’s very little remaining for the right wing rags to attack them with.
“Who are you going to believe, us or your lying eyes” – DM reporters.
“These marionettes have no strings,” exclaims people visibly holding them.
Exactly. We are 100% into what I think was described as the ‘post truth’ world. They publish outright lies and act indignant at the same time.
This one article could be used in college journalism classes to perfectly illustrate gas-lighting,
Yes everyone and their mother know the media controls the royals , that’s why they can demand to see the wanks kids and they comply, they get invited for teas , lunches, and is currently demanding the monarch to not invite his son to his own party etc .its so funny how they try to prove otherwise but end up revealing everything and proving Harry right
But but we see it play out, some instances even in real time.
It’s a symbiotic relationship. I think the Heirs and only the Heirs when they reach 18 are told how the monarchy’s relationship with the media works which is to cast the spares in a negative light in order to elevate their status and use this comparison/competition as a way to distract the masses from looking deeper. Margaret was thrown to the wolves as were KC3 siblings and then Harry.
The monarchy esp now heavily relies on the British media bc the media is powerful in swaying public opinion. Billionaires know this hence why so many of them own media companies and newspapers bc if it didn’t they wouldn’t bother as very little if any profit is made.
Very little profit is made from media? Why do they go on about them making millions then?
Not to mention, every newspaper owner we hear about is a billionaire.
The influence of media, especially in this era where something printed or broadcast, gets amplified on social media where some psychopath might get it into their head to take matters into their hands.
THAT is the value of what is definitely a loss-making product. Why do you think there are so many bloggers and youtubers etc these days? Everyone knows that media ownership not only pays much better than journalism, but your ego gets fed by the influence you can wield, even if your listenership/followership is a mere 1000.
So yeah. The likes of murdoch and rothermere know that their media products are not making them the profits they used to. But I can hazard a guess that its even more valuable to them now than they were back in the pre-digital and social media days.
Media enterprises are not directly profitable themselves, but they are extremely profitable in their ability to influence government policy and public opinion. Those are the things that let billionaires get away with whatever they want and fleece the public. Either through wage oppression or laws that allow them to operate businesses that damage the rest of us but make them billions.
Many newspapers and news outlets barely break even as far as company profits. But that’s not the point. As I said in my original comment, the point of owning media is to sway public opinion. That’s the real reason so many oligarchs own media companies (majority did not make their fortune off of those media companies/outlets but sure went out of their way to purchase them). Twitter was barely breaking even but was bought by Musk with dictator money for a reason.
The Daily Fail and other tabloids are FURIOUS that Harry has blown up their spot, exposed the invisible contract, clearly laid out to the general public how they operate and how the rest of the family, particularly C&C and WanK, are cooperating to get good press.
They DESPERATELY want Harry to stop calling their asses out because they see it’s working and everything they do now is being challenged by Brits capable of independent thought.
They think they can demand Charles to do something about it, and if he can’t get Harry to fall in line, then Harry must remain exiled.
But Harry isn’t going to stop, this is an issue he is committed to taking on, and it’s not just about the royals. It’s about taking on tabloid abuse and online misinformation and targeted harassment campaigns.
Oh noes! Won’t someone think of the sacred nature of the monarchy! If the Sussexes come, they will make Jesus cry. #sarcasm
Yeah, that totally doesn’t sound unhinged, panicked, and paranoid. The DM is all, “everything’s fine, officer! No bricks of cocaine, illegal firearms, black tar heroin, or dead bodies in the trunk, I can tell you that! No need to check!”
The Rota are (is?) fighting for their lives and scrambling like rats trapped in a corner. Declining sales, greater public awareness of their tricks, laughingstock of the media. Harry is working towards dismantling that archaic system and they know their days are numbered.
I hope so much that you are right and these are the death throes of the vile rags along with the scum bottom feeders that sully the job title ‘journalist’.
The secret is that their viability was always in the hands and eyes of the masses.
The same masses they chose to ignore for decades may do the same thing in return.
The shelf life for their product has an expiry date.
At sometime, newspapers have to sell news based an facts and evidence.
Charles is so not a loving father
Taking away the Sussex security and threatening to remove titles from Archie and Lily
He thinks that he is a good father.
Stuart Higgins admitted he got phoned every week by Camilla for ten years. During Higgins time as sun editor.
Interesting.
Aaaaaannnd… cue that hot mic footage of the US network complaining that they had the Andrew/Epstein story and were told to kill it if they wanted any access to Peggy and Limpet around the time of their wedding.
Yup. Amy Robach had it all, receipts and everything when the network pulled the plug because of being threatened with no access to RF.
My personal favorite: “…religious ceremony at which the sacred nature of monarchy is re-affirmed before the nation” Why should anyone be in favor of a religion – or a system – that considers the monarch sacred. These people are not gods, far from it. No amount of press telling us so can make it true.
The entire Church of England would like a word.
Kittenmom let’s face it, Henry the 8th was the one who abolished the Catholic Church in Britain so he could marry his bit on the side. And Charlie is revelling in being able to do the same. Head of the church, defender of the faith, 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 yeah Charlie chinless your so suited to that throne
It’s the strait-up lying. Everything he says that absolutely didn’t happen definitely happened. Up is down and down is up. Orwellian.
Thank you.
Theyve gone full on fascist and they dont care who knows it. [So long as the masses remain dumbdeafandblind.]
Let me stop my head from spinning at this complete Croc from someone who obviously never reads what he has written, nor would it seem he READS the DM. So let’s break it down, HARRY MUST NOT BE INVITED, says the DM, as in MUST NOT, because we told the King so. Justin Welby cannot be trusted, he is to close to the Sussexes and meghan has bewitched him, says the DM. YES we published what was said in the meeting betwe William and Camilla, but IT WAS NOT LEAKED, so did the fairies at the bottom of his garden tell Lord Rothsnear, TELL US DM. Harry says his family is dysfunctional, SO MUST NOT BE INVITED SAYS THE MAIL. Harry is the only member of the sht shower called the Royal family that isn’t dysfunctional. Harry says the press drove Megan out, which is clearly untrue on closer inspection, hey dck head how about this CLOSER INSPECTION. “Harry’s girl straight out of Compton”, or “Harry’s gangster girlfriend”, or Megan is destroying the rain forests, or Megan’s blood will taint the Royal bloodline “, or Megan put the bridesmaids lives in danger. Is that good enough DAILY FAIL, Because there are many, many more. Now please Mr Daily Mail Mouthpiece,tell me where Harry’s supportive father when this was being printed for the public to see, where was harry’s supportive brother, where was his supportive step mother? NO ANSWER MR DAILY MAIL, then I will tell you, they were spreading those papers all over the table to be able to laugh and gloat at the fact Harry and Megan were being destroyed. They were leaking stories TO YOU and other tame hacks, but what really, really gets your goats MR DAILY MAIL and the Royal family is that they escaped, built a successful life and are happy, while YOU Mr DAILY MAIL still have to rely on crumbs from the Royal table and the Royal family have to rely on good press from you, because BOTH OF YOU are finished without each other
“The sacred nature of monarchy”? Sacred? Seriously?
That’s one of my objections to the monarchy as it has been. They’ve got to give up the “divine right of kings” nonsense and stop involving the Church. Although I must say that an adulterous king created Church of England so that he could divorce his wife and marry his mistress, so it’s absolutely delicious and revolting that an adulterous king is about to be crowned in this very Church with his mistress. So, Church of England continues to serve the purpose for which it was created.
My favourite part has to be the comment that is was very unchivalrous of Harry to say something “mean” about Camilla
What level of press coverage would Harry accept?
Also, is it possible that someone other than William or Charles is leaking the details of their conversation with Harry?
I don’t think it has to do with level. It has to do with the credibility and journalistic ethics of the media. A level that doesn’t try to invade someone’s personal life by phone hacking and drone-flying and trying to get pictures inside someone’s personal home would be a good start for the tabloids. Not driving someone to suicide with vitriol and lies would help also.
He has already gone over this. Press coverage that doesn’t endanger his wife or family is what he is asking for.
And they’re all leaking information when he talks to them. William, Charles, courtiers, etc. Again, Harry discusses this.
@Viv
What level of press coverage would H accept?
Hmmmm…….I dunno……perhaps THE LEVEL THAT OPERATES IN EVERY OTHER COUNTRY BUT BRITAIN.
Read his book – he gives a pretty good idea of what he finds acceptable. Also yes it’s also obvious in the book his family leaks
Harry wants an honest press. He doesn’t want coverage that whips up hate and anger towards his wife and him and that puts his wife and him in danger for being a “race traitor” etc. He doesnt lies to be published with no pushback from the Firm. etc.
He knows he will be criticized, he’s okay with that. But he wants to be criticized for the things he actually does, not for something that never happened but the story gets published anyway bc it makes another royal look good.
If its not Charles or William (or Camilla and Kate) leaking the details of private conversations, then its someone they know and trust who is being allowed to keep leaking those details.
Viv, of course they were leaking stories, or do you think that the papers are back to their bugging and hacking, and if it wasn’t them, who else could it be? They were the only ones there. And the conversation between between Camilla and William was just the two of them. If there was any chance it was an aide then they would know exactly who that aide was. So sorry, but THE ONLY LEAKS are the Royals themselves. And Harry doesn’t have to accept ANY press coverage, unless HE talks to them himself
[Excerpt] “Without a cast-iron assurance that these attacks will stop, it is unthinkable that the couple should be invited to attend … “
The BRF and the Brit media want to be able to continue attacking the Sussexes without any fear of the Sussexes setting the record straight. To paraphrase Harry’s recent comments: ”Don’t start none; won’t be none.”
It’s the simple axiom: don’t attack me and l won’t attack you.
This entire article is absolutely bonkers. The preposterous idea that the monarchy is controlled by the tabloids!!! We see it every single day.
But this is hysterical! ” it is unthinkable that the couple should be invited to attend the religious ceremony at which the sacred nature of monarchy is re-affirmed before the nation” In other words, let the adulterous king be crowned along with his wh*re consort in peace!!
“neither Harry nor his wife shows any sign of intending to desist”
When will the RR desist?
I was just about to say. Outside of his Spare interviews which was in the beginning of January, Harry (and Meghan) haven’t said a word beyond sharing Archewell’s impact report.
Seems like every other day though, some royal adjacent idiot is pretending otherwise. Must be nice getting paid to play the fool.
The BM doesn’t really want PH to stop. They like being able to print these things without it coming back to them. They are just repeating what Harry says gives them an excuse.
Notice them saying that the allegations re Camilla leaking & media collebaration are easily proven false(according to them) but they say nothing about what Harry mentions about William attacking Harry and being rude to Meghan
The tabloid writers who serve up vicious gossip and the audience that are attached to it with so much ferocity is cut from similar cloth. I hope we ignore them and let them wither away.
I think this is more of the BM is tired of taking the rap for Sussexit and they were just following orders.
The DM is gaslighting Charles and the public. They are speaking on behalf of Camilla and William who don’t want Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation. I’m predicting that just as the media told the Royal Family to reject Harry’s proposal for the half in half out, Charles will follow the DM’s orders and will not invite Harry and Meghan to the coronation.
I agree to a point, William and Camilla are not on the same side, although they both tend to thrive in chaos.
I guess Harry hit a nerve calling out the UK press on their self-serving corruption and how they work with the palaces. So the Fail is saying that the press doesn’t control the Windsors while the press is demanding that the King not invite his own son to his coronation. Camilla, who hired her press secretary from this same tabloid, seems a bit upset she doesn’t look so great, even though she was seen palling around with the same columnists who write nasty screeds about Meghan every chance they get. These people are so obvious. As for William, after these tabloids constantly saying he’s incandescent with rage, he’s upset Harry confirmed it. Not to mention he trots his own kids out like show ponies at the behest of the tabloids, meltdowns be damned. We see them blatantly doing this but guess it’s our lying eyes that are wrong, lol. Keep exposing their BS Harry.
The allegations “instantly crumble when examined?” Au contraire! They seem more and more credible when examined. Disturbingly so.
As to the part about William being portrayed as “a hot-tempered pugilist who physically attacked him, was rude to Meghan and is fundamentally repressed and conventional?” On the one hand, check, check and check? All of those things are true!
And yet the guy still gets it wrong. Harry never said William was a “pugilist.” He described one instance, of which he smartly kept receipts, where William attacked him. And I don’t believe he EVER said William was “repressed and conventional.” He said he didn’t want a hug from Meg when they first met, but that wasn’t even really a criticism, just a note on how tensions began to build.
The truth is the BM has itself been portraying William as repressed and conventional (certainly boring and anodyne) for years. Oh, and also as a total hothead who blows up at people. Harry is just confirming what y’all know to be true. Admit it. Will should consider himself lucky Harry defended him about laziness allegations. And didn’t mention how William was always a snide putz when they did joint interviews.
I again have to wonder if this writer isn’t throwing some subtle shade. He didn’t have to put those lines about Willam in there. I think a part of him wanted to say it.
“Preposterous view”? Yeah, ok. Look at this dude trying to pretend that Harry didn’t spend 30+ years caught up in that system, oftentimes as its main victim. As Harry said, he’s seen behind the curtain and now we have too.
Vengeful Sussexes! Unchivalrous and preposterous Harry!
I imagined this article being read aloud by John Cleese and it made me laugh.
…But I thought the info is, that the RF controls the media— ie, the complete opposite.
So now, they’re denying that the opposite is true.. of course, that’s not what he said anyway– he said the opposite of what you’re denying!
So by logic, are you guys admitting to the original accusation….
This DM columnist Stephen Glover is preposterous in his belief that the media doesn’t control the Royal family. The rota rats are really mad. They have been exposed by the Spare.
This is about Harry, who assiduously set boundaries to keep his hard earned peace of mind.
In those three conditions he has made it clear that his interest lies in relationships based on family ties not institutional control and power.
King Charles111 has already chosen the institution over the individual who served it, namely his expendable son, Harry.
That was not the act of a loving father, both heirs at the time of the summit made the decree that Harry in either in or out.
By doing this, they honoured the spiteful and petty media that was at the tool of the family’s dysfunction.
The Times has an article where they discussed the pulling of the security while the Sussexes were in Vancouver and insisting that Harry repay the Sovereign Grant for the repairs to Frogmore Cottage.
This was supposed to induce fear and bankrupt Harry so he would return home poor and be allowed to live in Frogmore Cottage.
In addition, he would have not be allowed to work, and be reduced to his uncle Andrew’s present position.
The intent was to strip him of his own family by making it impossible for him to be a loving and capable husband and father.
Meghan and Archie was not even considered in this vengeful scenario.
That was not the plans of a loving father. This Times article was written with the help of a palace source who is a hateful brother.
(Reality does not allow one to heap unearned accolades on oneself and expect the wider environs to agree with such aspirations).
In this particular matter the institutional disagreements between father and son,
Monarch and heir etc.
It is not related to the brother and his wife.
Harry’s interest in this usual pointless and circular arguments should be clear.
His attendance will only be based on familial relationship with his father.
Leaks to the unprofessional media are not acceptable nor tolerable while he is there with his family. He is not a part of any contract.
Most importantly, his family will not be subjected to the crudeness and lack of manners on full display at his late grandmother’s funeral.
There should be no inferences to his attendance or lack thereof, since it will be only in a familiar capacity.
His father ensures that he has time to celebrate Archie’s birthday.
Since this is a good time than any to break the generational cycle and its curses.
Yes, what a preposterous idea! Whatever could have possibly made Harry think such a crazy thing??
These people are so defensive! Sometimes it’s funny, though, and imo this is one of those times. Clearly a nerve was hit.
One of the most sacrilegious aspect of this article is Harry is cast as the prodigal son.
This specific bibical parable is based on a loving father to his wayward son.
The father is in this moral illustration is God, and his mercy towards us, sinners.
Would this type of media ever get to the bottom????
Is this a case of the chicken or the egg? I think the brf and bm control each other. The brf keeps briefing and leaking and the bm demand they do so, and if something happens that the brf wants hidden the bm hides it and requires something in return. It’s very much quid pro quo.
Harry is trying to help his family by exposing all of this. The problem is that the brf doesn’t want to stop because they’re afraid of what the bm will tell the world.
I keep thinking back to the late q when she said “she was sorry to hear about the diffic Harry and Megan had faced over the time they were thrrr. TWO THING’S, one she didn’t say that they hadn’t had a hard time because they she knew they had and two, why the hell didn’t she step in when they were suffering