Gisele Bundchen to Tom Brady: best wishes on your future endeavors

Tom Brady announced his retirement yesterday, this time for good (hopefully). I think this retirement came from the drought of options – after his season with Tampa Bay was over, he was a free agent and no team wanted him. He gave up his marriage to Gisele Bundchen for one last season and the season sucked. Tom posted some thank-yous on Instagram and Gisele wrote on one of the posts: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.” that’s the kind of message you’d leave to a former work associate, not the man you were married to for over thirteen years. But that should just show you how Gisele is thoroughly done with Tom. She was done with him a while ago, methinks.
Gisele Bündchen is happy for her ex-husband Tom Brady amid his retirement announcement, sources tell PEOPLE. An insider close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is “sincerely happy” for Tom in whatever he does.
“Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now,” the source says. The insider adds that “the welfare and happiness of the children” remain her top priority. “Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent. They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents.”
Bündchen wishes him well now and in the future, according to the source, and “is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them.” Both Brady and Bündchen are “interested in keeping life as happy and normal as possible for the kids, the insider explains.
These days, the mother-of-two is “extremely busy in her career and life” and “optimistic about her future,” following her divorce from the former NFL star.
Another source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that Brady’s return to the NFL after his first retirement announcement was “far from the only issue,” in their marriage. “Gisele likes to keep things positive,” the insider adds. “She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It’s beneficial for their kids.”
Additionally, Bündchen is “very grateful” that she and Brady have been able to decide on Miami as a “home base” for their family.
You know… looking back, I wonder how much the move to Tampa Bay was a factor in their split. Gisele spent years in Boston/Brookline and she made it into a home where she raised their children and they had a social network, friends and some kind of sense of community. Tom making Gisele uproot her life and the kids’ lives to live in Tampa Bay… well, one could argue that was when the trouble really started. So, yes, I’m glad she’s now Miami-based. That suits her, and the kids probably like it too. Anyway, Gisele is done. She washed that man out of her hair and she’s all “best wishes on your future endeavors” to the man she just divorced three months ago. LOL.
Gisele is over there buying herself flowers 💐😆
Lol!
In other words “Take care”. Lmao
Right?! That was written with the warmth of a high school principal signing the yearbook of their most problematic student….
What was the point of all of this? I mean, Brady announced his retirement the first time, then rescinded it, only to announce his retirement again. All of this at the cost of his marriage. His last season was overshadowed with his personal problems, instead of keeping the focus on football.
For someone like Brady, there were tons of opportunities lined up for him post NFL but risked it all and for what? This is the legacy he had left, when he could’ve just retired, leave an amazing legacy and live happily ever after with his hot wife and beautiful children. Look at Peyton Manning. There’s life after football, especially if you’ve had had an amazing career.
This man really sacrificed his marriage for just one more season of work when he is rich enough to retire. Peak selfishness and entitlement. He must feel so stupid now.
Don’t ever make assumptions about someone else’s ability to reflect on their life and develop insight.
I don’t think money had anything to do with this.
Tom checked out of that marriage a long time ago it seems.
@Andy, Very well said and I agree with you 100%.
Peyton Manning always comes to mind vs. TB.
Peyton retired from NFL before his injuries completely broke his body.
His family life intact, he has a charity foundation, still does some endorsement commercials, has had some fun in tv, specifically his SNL hosting. Wealthy enough for 2 lifetimes.
Peyton has written the rule book for how to have a good life after the NFL.
If he had been successful this season, he wouldn’t have retired a second time. My take
Mine as well, I think if they’d advanced farther, he’d be playing for Tampa again for one more year. It’s all about him and football, always has been, everyone else can wait.
Peyton Manning did manage his post NFL career and life well, but every time I see him on a commercial or something, I think about that whole thing with the trainer and how he and his father slandered her.
I’m sure the move to Tampa Bay was a factor. They were very settled in Boston, and I’m guessing it’s an easier place for someone like Giselle to have a personal and professional life. Tampa Bay is quite a bit smaller and might have been a lot harder for her have a personal life in without attracting too much media attention.
My guess that the agreement was “we will do this for exactly two years because it’s really important to you, and then we will focus on the rest of the family’s needs.” I know people who’ve made agreements like that with their partner, and it feels like a betrayal when they try to use the initial sacrifice as an excuse to keep demanding more concessions.
Yeah I’m pretty sure this is how things played out. I have a feeling he still really loves her but he f*cked up and she has every right to feel betrayed. He essentially chose his ego and career over his wife and family. That’s insanely hurtful and very hard to get over, I would imagine.
I’m willing to bet money that something very similar to, “Honey, I know we moved here for me, but these two years haven’t been so bad. Right? The kids have made friends and you and…what’s her name?…Jake’s wife…went out to get drinks that one time. It’s not like you’ve hated it here the last couple years. Have you?” came out of his mouth.
I think she was over it way before that. I think in her head she was just giving him enough rope to hang himself. He’s very selfish, I guess it was worth it to him. Now he can marry some 20-something who’ll divorce him after a few and take his money.
I think the trouble started before the move to Tampa. They did that Tom vs Time doc and there is a scene where they are sitting together and she is talking about how he promised he would retire in his thirties, after one of his super bowl wins and how he went back on his promise. He’s laughing and give the middle finger to the doc director cause he brought it up. She was pretending to make light of it but not really.
She was really patient with him and finally she was done. Periodt.
She really said “Peace out homie” after his retirement video. Fucking savage 😂😂😂😂
Cold as ice, man. I love it.
Agreed. Her statement made my whole week.
She is clearly too busy being hot and single to write anything more than that and I love that for her!
I agree @Kitten! She’s a badass. She also peaced out on Leo too.
I was on Reddit last night reading the subreddit Black Twitter. There was a tweet on there commenting on Gisele’s response that said, You know a woman is completely done with you when she talks to you like a HR rep.
😂
The more I read about this, the more I see Gisele marriage to Tom was a legit second job, to the point it became her primary job as she took a break from her own.
I now wonder how Tom’s relationship with Jack would be if Gisele was not there doing the heavy lifting. Bridget was in NY doing her own thing and working and was ready to raise Jack as a single parent and honestly, I think Tom would have preferred that. She and Tom did not have Benjamin immediately after they married so, yeah, he lost a good one in Gisele.
Ben was born in December 2009, they got married in February 2009. That’s not long after their wedding, he’s at least a honeymoon baby.
I was factoring in their courtship as well and worded it wrong. My bad. Gisele was talking about being Jack’s stepmom before that.
Football is Tom’s passion, his former wife needs time to indulge her whims and passions.
They have grown apart as a couple, now being divorced and living life on her terms, Giselle can be gracious.
The marriage has run its course, but the children’s welfare is paramount to their parents.
Hopefully they both can have love in their individual lives.
All I ever see in that photo, is Alfred P. Newman.
Tom has looked gaunt, tired, and sad during this past year. Divorce is tough, been there.
I honestly do not think he thought she’d divorce him.
Something was going wrong in this marriage long before it became public.
I feel for him, mostly because as a someone who lives paycheck to paycheck, their life looked like what I’ve always thought as “perfect” Wealthy, beautiful people, with kids and mansions.
As life proves again, perfect does not exist.
Most people dream of having money so they have time to spend with their family.
That’s the endless conundrum isn’t it? Some years back my salary hit a level where my bank put me onto their ‘premier’ customer category (honestly the bar was very low, I was not on £££) that gave me various benefits like a membership to English Heritage, things I could go and do. Only working full time to earn that salary I never had time to do any of them! I had a very comfortable life from a material perspective (which I absolutely acknowledge is a privilege) but it was ruled by my work and I was exhausted and depressed. I sacrificed salary to go part time after the depression diagnosis made me face up to the reality of my situation.
I’m not surprised this is how he ended his career. I always knew he’d go down the Brett Favre way (how many times did he retire?) after I read the in depth NYT Magazine profile a few years ago which was published in 2015 (the title is “Tom Brady Cannot Stop” if you’d like to google and read it). This passage always jumped out at me:
“I asked Brady if he worried that too much of his life was wrapped up in football. This seemed an odd question to ask of, well, a football player. But Brady’s investment in the game has been so total for so long, I couldn’t help wondering whether his age-defying quest was driven by some fear of how futile it might be to find satisfaction in anything else.
Brady ducked my question, except to confirm its premise: that football is pretty much everything to him. No real hobbies. “I’m not a musician, not an artist,” he said. “What am I going to do, go scuba diving?” Yet he comes off as anything but a bonehead football player. He will have to find something one day.”
The man is 100% football. The article barely talked about his kids or Gisele but it mentioned Alex Guerrero (his BFF/controversial health guru whose in charge of Brady’s weird diet regimen) a ton. There is nothing else there in his brain, so when he unretired, I was not surprised. I’m sure he’ll have a successful career as a football commentator because that’s really all that’s left for him to do. He’s put off the inevitable enough. If he unretires a third time, he will be a great SNL punchline.
It doesn’t necessarily matter but I can’t help but wonder what Tom’s emotional state was reading that message or even interacting with her. I’ve had a prediction that if Tom did retire after this season he was going to make a play to try and win Gisele back, despite the divorce. But it sounds like unless it has to do with the kids, Gisele won’t even allow herself to be in the same room with Tom and neutral positivity is the best she can do. She was super done with him and I do think the move to Tampa Bay was the beginning of the end.
It’s amazing how much detailed info everyone has about their marriage! Seriously, they’ve kept their divorce so low-key so I guess that creates a vacuum that must be filled. The statement that Tom had no football options is 100% incorrect, though. Several teams would take him for a year, especially teams with strong pocket-play and a strong running game, and Tampa Bay still wanted him. Plenty to criticize him for without having to make a false statement about his ability to secure another contract.
Yeah, I was distracted by that statement that I couldn’t enjoy the snark. He could be playing next year if he wanted to. There are plenty of teams who think they’re a quarterback away from the Super Bowl and willing to throw money at him.