Princess Kate wore stripes in a video for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

Last week, the Princess of Wales “launched” her latest awareness-raising campaign Shaping Us, a vague yet expensive campaign aimed at spreading the word that the Early Years are important, and if you don’t get your children’s first five years correct, they’ll be terrible people. It also only applies to affluent two-parent households, of course. But I digress – I wanted to point out that Kate only really did limited “live” events for the launch campaign – the BAFTA thing, then a day of visiting Leeds, including trips to the Leeds Market and a local university. That was it – the rest of her Shaping Us launch involved pre-filmed and carefully edited videos so Kensington Palace could control just how little Kate does and how little she knows.
I bring this up because she used the same method of “unpublicized visit, video release by Kensington Palace” for her “event” on Monday. Kate went to St. John’s CE Primary School in Bethnal Green to launch Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week. She’s been Place2Be’s patron for years and for awareness-weeks past, she’s usually done some kind of video. I have no idea why she doesn’t do a proper event with the royal rota in full force, but I guess the palace likes to exert a lot of control with Kate.
Kate loves a horizontal-striped top. She’s also trying to wear more hoop earrings lately.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red/Kensington Royal.
Oh she wore her famous boating stripes for the kiddies.
She really needs to stop using these babies as props. She has no real plan and this is getting more and more disgusting.
Wow kate is very good at crafting… Not!
This is so pathetic and embarrassing! I would be ashamed of myself as a stateswoman, if I just crafted around and acted like a child all the time!!
Why isn’t the whole of England ashamed of this woman
SAM, it was another case of pose, simper, simper, simper for the camera, tilt head to show hopped earings (a la Megan), point out a mistake or missed bit on the little girls picture, OK done for the day, now back to the Palace please, I have spent enough time with these oiks
Oh dear. The head tilting and simpering expression. Kate has no business lecturing those students that way. Her speech is so bad also.
She’s trying to hide her messed-up eyebrow. The hair swoop helps, but man, all those millions and she has a janky Botox job.
She looks very pretty here. I’ve always preferred her in darker hair and lipstick. That said this was another waste of time. I would have thought this was a charming if do-nothing activity but now when I see her at tables with kids all I can think of is her eyeroll and “WHAT ELSE?” Lol.
I don’t think her hair is actually darker ( much as I wish it were – so much better), I think it’s a combination of the lighting, the white walls, and the fact that someone has jacked up the contrast in the photos. But maybe she’ll take it as inspiration to go darker. And finally get a haircut? I just mentally covered the bottom 2/3 of sausage curls it’s worlds better.
Y’know, sue me, I love the sausage curls, LOL. I think it stems from my childhood love of Samantha Parkington who yes Kate has some dresses in the style of!
It looks like whatever was going on with her face in the videos from two weeks ago is fixed, right? I was just looking at the pics in the other Kate post from today and she looks 100% better here, so either she hasn’t been crying, she’s not hungover or tired, or she got something fixed. I don’t think there can be that much photoshop bc there was a video released from this as well, right?
I really have no idea what’s going on with her face. We all have asymmetrical faces that get more asymmetrical as we age but she looked so drawn and dehydrated before and the eyebrow is a bit much. I think she’s trying not to be as expressive here?
These kids look like they’re older than five.
Is Keen there to assess which of them is irretrievably damaged by parents who didn’t realize the first five years are the most important?
Well it is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week which isn’t limited to under 5s even if that’s her “niche.” I think it’s smart actually to have older kids here because if all she does is events connected with the under 5s, people are eventually going to criticize her for neglecting to pay any attention to older kids. She’s got to hang out with the 5+ crowd once in awhile.
I wonder if the parents know ahead of time that their children will be used for PR. Do they send home a release to be signed?
I think that any parent would have to give their consent to their kids featuring in a video that will be uploaded on a very public youtube/ instagram account
Our schools do a blanket photo release at the beginning of the school year. Some kids opt out or don’t turn it in for any number of reasons. Those kids wouldn’t have been selected to be on camera for this visit.
I don’t know if it’s true still because Brexit, but in Europe we have a strict law called GDPR! They have to ask written permission for photographing and using the photos, for adults and ESPECIALLY kids
They failed to seat the lone child (or two) of color next to KKKHate. 🤔
Of course, she lacks all credibility when it comes to anyone’s mental health, she’s a carrier: stress, hate, bullying. Yes, they tightly control all media access to her during these forays into the real world because she’s a cipher and can’t mumble her way out of a paper bag. See: round table with Dr. Jill Biden.
I swear it’s because you can so easily filter/facetune videos now and she wants as few non-RR or camera phone pics floating about as possible. The controlled image is insaneee. These pics literally look like they’re from a stock image or a magazine, there is no attempt to hide how edited they are.
I continue to refuse to watch any clips that would subject me to The Accent.
I can’t even finish listening to it, it’s so phony and cringe.
My favorite part of these visits is that there’s always at least one child who is just completely f–king OVER this lady. And the proportion of “over it” and “someone just hissed ‘SMILE!’ in my ear” faces seems to grow each time.
Kate really walked in to this classroom like “Hey, can you make sure to hold this frame so that it focuses on just me and the three smiling white girls” like the other three kids are the help. Whew.
I love a good quality horizontally-striped top. But only the French know how to craft one. Never got as many compliments on a piece of clothing as I did the one I bought at some probably mass-market chain in France. It was so cute but, sadly, stretched out eventually. But I long for that shirt. Some day I’ll return to France and find its replacement. But, alas, the pain of that loss, after a decade, is still too raw.
Oooh, I know exactly what you mean. Years ago I had a Scandinavian holiday and I bought a striped top in Finland made out of pure cotton material called something like marimeko (sp?). It was my favourite T-shirt ever and lasted for years. I even wore it when it developed some holes. Don’t laugh, but when it “passed away”, I laid it out in a hole in the garden and buried it. RIP green striped T-shirt.
Lol.. Perfect clothing that bring that much joy deserve proper burials.
Photo ops.
Why are people still expecting her to do more??? At this point your are the sucker for punishment.
Filtered, tuned or not, this is the best I’ve seen her look in awhile. Darker hair, good makeup, casual but professional clothes, lack of jazz hands and huge grin.
Do the British people want this from Kate? It seems like she has cut off mingling with all the British over 6 years old because they are too threatening. The Queen and Princess Di embraced all of their kingdom but Kate is rejecting the olds, the infirmed, the working class, etc. in favor of this simpering talk about feelings with little kids. Really an odd approach to her role.
Given how infantilised kHate is young children are about her level – i used to be friends with someone like that. She actually saw herself as someone who was terribly naive, innocent and childlike – she was oblivious as to how that behaviour came across to other adults. Her behaviour was geared towards one thing – to be ‘looked after’ by a man like she was in some Jane Eyre novel.
HARPER, it’s because any adult at close quarters, would see her for the vacuous, simpering idiot she is. Intelligent adult conversation is beyond her limited capability
Oooo look, longer wiglet on today, 🤣🤣
I managed to watch the entire video of her cringy accent for once. Good for those children explaining to her how to handle her emotions when she is in the “red zone.” Maybe she will remember those pointers the next time that Meghan enrages her by just existing.
I still remember those pics from the Jubilee when Kate was seen at the Major General’s office through the window. Most of the focus was on Meghan and Harry because it was the first time they were seen mingling with so many of the extended royal family in a long time. But Kate and her 3 kids were there too standing at a window and while it seems most of those pics were scrubbed from the Internet, Kate looks like someone had stuck a stick up her behind. She was ramrod straight and very pointedly planted herself behind her kids at the window and as far as I know, didn’t interact with Meghan or Harry even though they were mere feet away from her. I think it was the first time she was near both since they left the UK and you could tell she was so tense and so rigid, she was definitely enraged and at a loss of what to do just being near them. She just kept her back to them the entire time it seems. It was very awkward to see but Meghan and Harry were seen talking to other members of the family and they seemed fine. She had seen Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral and did that whole stupid “reconciliation” act but wow, it was such a stark contrast to have Meghan near her. Meghan makes her lose all thought and control.
What a joke considering how she treated Meghan and Archie. What an empty, hollow, insincere, photo-op joke. Anything Bill or Bones have to do with mental health is laughable. And the tragedy is that they don’t get it. They don’t have a clue how ghastly they look championing anything to do with mental health.
At least she’s appropriately dressed. And the whole scene would be charming if I didn’t know who she was.
“I’m a firm believer in giving children the tools they need.”
As opposed to what??? The rest of us who chortle heartily as we deny children education food and affection?
It sounds like she advocating talk therapy, but that can’t be since she famously said it’s not for everyone.
She’s working on not bobbing up and down so much when she talks.