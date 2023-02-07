Wootton: Prince Harry ‘thrust’ Sasha Walpole into the spotlight in ‘Spare’!

As we discussed, a woman named Sasha Walpole came out over the weekend and gave several paid interviews where she claimed she was the woman who “took Prince Harry’s virginity.” As readers of Spare know, Harry mentioned in passing the loss of his virginity as part of a larger story about dealing with the British media and his father’s staff. At the age of 17 (or so), he was called in to speak to his father’s comms guy, who said there was a story brewing in the British papers. Harry’s mind went to his first sexual romp in a field behind a pub with an “older” woman. He did not describe the woman or how they met or anything like that. He did not give any clues about the woman’s name, her position, her job, her family, nothing like that. It was not a blind item. No one had any idea. In fact, people were still claiming it was Elizabeth Hurley.
Because Harry actually told the story of how HE got his V-card punched, the British papers then decided to pay Sasha Walpole to tell the story in vivid detail, along with some ridiculous whining about how Harry is awful for “outing” her. He never outed her. She outed herself. For money and attention. To make matters worse, Dan Wootton at the Mail devoted his latest column to his unhinged screeching about… Sasha being forced to repeatedly sell her story.
Usually in the hours after a true but unflattering story has been published about the Duke or Duchess of Sussex, journalists are braced for the predictable and inevitable legal threat or whiny statement about some sort of horrific intrusion into their lives. But yesterday there was no missive from Montecito after Sasha Walpole revealed in intimate detail how she took a 17-year-old Prince Harry’s virginity.
The idea that the deluded Duke can ever complain about someone in his life delivering their accurate version of events publicly, thanks to the tissue of half-truths and downright distortions he’s expected us to swallow in recent months, is risible. After all, Harry is now the modern-day version of Lady Whistledown, author of Bridgerton’s anonymous scandal sheet. Private conversations are all noted down for publication at a later date. Ordinary citizens getting on with their lives can be thrust into the spotlight as and when he chooses without any warning.
Happily married mum-of-two Sasha, a respectable private citizen who now works as a digger driver, is one of the many victims of Spare, Harry’s grim autobiography designed to settle scores and make him very rich, to hell with the consequences to anyone else. His revelations of a ‘quick ride’ with an ‘older woman’ who ‘smacked my rump’ prompted an international hunt for then stable girl Sasha’s identity, which was already an open secret in polo circles.
In this cruel new world of social media, Sasha, who is now 40, knew it was only a matter of time before she was rumbled, so wisely decided to control how she revealed her version of events. As woke Harry would likely now say, Sasha, who is actually only two years older than Harry, was claiming back her own narrative after keeping his secret for 21 years.
While Harry might have successfully sought vengeance, especially against his media enemies (full disclosure: he brands me a ‘sad little man’ in the book) and brother Prince William, and have oodles of money to fund his extravagant lifestyle forever more, any veneer of respectability is now gone, meaning he and Meghan will increasingly be treated like bog standard celebrities.
I predict Harry and Meghan’s reputation will only decline further as their proximity to the Royal Family fades and they will be remembered as the embittered and gossipy ex-royals who had the opportunity to modernise the monarchy from within and blew it all.
Imagine thinking Hollywood will punish famous people for being confessional and accessible in a bestseller memoir. Are you joking? Studios are probably lining up to buy the rights to Spare. This is curious too: “any veneer of respectability is now gone, meaning he and Meghan will increasingly be treated like bog standard celebrities…” You mean that Harry and Meghan were being treated respectfully and differentially as royals and only NOW, post-Spare, will they be treated like “bog-standard celebrities”? It seems to me like Harry’s complaint was that they were never treated with respect, deference or kindness, which is why they left and now live quiet, private lives.
It’s clear that it’s not enough that the Mail and the Sun paid Walpole for her self-pitying story in graphic detail, those papers also need to blame HARRY for the whole thing. Abuser’s tactic: look what you made me do, you MADE me pay this woman to graphically describe having sex with you when you were only 16 years old. The goals are punishment, embarrassment, degradation, humiliation.
The only ones that believe Harry outed this woman is the rota. Anyone with two working brain cells know this woman outed herself and did it for the attention and money. Dan really is a sad little man.
I’m still completely convinced that she’s not the woman! Never!! Just how she parrots the events exactly as it is in the book! The tabloids wrote this..
Sorry, but even then she wasn’t pretty.. Not even remotely.. (I saw pictures on Twitter when she was the age where she “met” Harry)
Can we all agree that this is the exact invisible contract that Harry talked about? Once again Harry is being fed to the press and outraged masses! It’s like clockwork.
This stupid story (where no one was even named) is being blown up at this moment to distract distract distract from King Chuckles demanding two new gold thrones! Is anyone even talking about how wasteful Chuckles is? How expensive this stupid Chubly and his new golden toys will be to the nation? The huge expense of a golden carriage and thrones for him and his vile wife?
As Jaida Essence Hall said, look over there 👉🏽
Imagine voluntarily bragging to the world at large that you had sex with a 16 year old.
Wootton is obsessed
This woman is humiliating herself. The Fail ran a story on her husband. They began dating in 2001, the same year she allegedly shagged Harry. Although the rag claimed he was ok with the “hook up” (she supposedly told him) she looks like she may have cheated on because it doesn’t specify when they started dating, if it was after the deflowering. Congrats lady, you just put the horns of a cuckold on your now husband for quick cash.
Unless it’s been a non-secret secret in their set (like Peggington’s cheating and other scandalous dirty deeds we’ve yet to learn about), there is NO WAY this woman is telling the truth (about sex with Harry) or it would have gotten out way before now. Especially if she went around telling her boyfriend at the time, friends, etc. People wouldn’t have been able to keep something like this quiet.
An “international hunt” to find her? Uh, no, the BM are the only ones who seem obsessed with her. And how is PH the equivalent of someone who wrote anonymously? That would be your sources, DW. At this point it would be sort of funny if PH did come out and say it wasn’t her and that he has no idea why she dragged herself into this.
Pathetic
I love how much it bothers Dan that he has this new global nickname.
“Dan, Dan, you sad little man,
When they can’t go any lower, we know you always can.
NZ called you a liar so to GB off you ran,
Dan, Dan, you sad little man.”
I’ve wondered when I would reach my limit of reading what the RR have to say about H&M and now I know – this is it.
I’m still surprised she did it – I sincerely hope the money was good because it’s not like she’s a reality star used to the attention. I mean, this is highly embarrassing. She put everything on the streets, and this is going to be horrifying for her kids to deal with in their village. Like, every time she is around other parents, they will know. I just can’t understand this when you have two young kids.
Dan Wootton is unhinged. What a f*cking loser. And this woman has brought a boat load of attention to herself and her family. What a messy weirdo.
If you want to get paid then get paid but she is not a victim. Trashy money-grabbing nobody who absolutely made a conscious choice to go to the two outlets Harry is suing to help them stoke up their hatred. If it was even her, given that all he said was she was older and liked horses.
The British press just keeps looking more and more desperate. There was no international hunt to find this woman, that part was actually one of the least interesting parts in Spare in my opinion (it was really just a blip and then the book moved on, and I moved on with it, you know? There were a lot of parts of Spare that I thought about after I finished it and that was not one of them.)
I almost wonder if she was mad that she wasn’t named or mad that no one was actually looking for her, so she contacted the tabloids instead? It’s been almost a month since the book came out, surely if this was such an “open secret” and there was an “international hunt” for her she would have been discovered weeks ago?
That column makes no sense at all. The only thing I got from it is that he’s jealous because Harry now has “oodles of money”.
The punishments always change for the Sussexes. First they were broke, then they were irrelevant and now they’ve lost respectability.
The UK press constantly want to tell readers that the Sussexes are snubbed broke failures. Unfortunately for the press, Sussex successes, wealth, and influence is global and too big to deny . They now have to settle for saying they’ve lost the monarchy & respectability and ONLY have wealth and success. 😂
What is Wooton on about? They are sad? Pathetic? People hate them? I don’t even get that comparison to Prince William? What is going on here? I feel like this is the only thing the RR can grab onto and they are. And no one is biting.
They can’t shame H&M but they’ll keep trying. They want H&M to fail and it bothers them immensely that H&M are not destitute and begging for favors after running away from the abusers to secure their mental and physical well-being. There is a better life beyond the Royal trappings and H&M are living in it. Thankfully Tyler Perry did what he did for H&M and the abusers didn’t succeed in breaking H&M soul.
Gee, Dan, why aren’t you talking about the early years and shaping us campaign? Or the poverty tourism? Or the new golden carriage and chairs? Manufactured outrage and drama.