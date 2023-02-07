Unemployed divorced bum Tom Brady tried to thirst-trap & it went horribly

I still remember the moment most of us figured out that all was not well in Tom Brady’s marriage last year. Brady returned to the Bucs after a nearly two-week absence, and the man looked pulled, tucked, sucked and buffed. He also looked tired and thin, and he couldn’t hide the fact that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen was in shambles. People took one look at him and said “oh, he’s getting DIVORCED.” And he was.

I bring that up because that man is now divorced and unemployed. He retired from professional football last week and it’s time for Divorced Jobless Bum Brady. Yes, I know he’s rich. But he’s still a bum at heart. This 45-year-old man is out here thirst-trapping on Twitter. Have some decency, man, at least do it on Instagram. Drop into some 21-year-old’s DMs like you have some PRIDE. And tagging Gronk and Julian Edelman?? What are you up to, Tom Brady? (I would give anything to see Julian Edelman’s thirst-traps, my God, that is a fine man.) Anyway, it turns out that this was even sadder than a thirst-trap: it was sponsored content. He’s trying to sell his Brady-branded underpants. SAD!

Meanwhile, Brady did confirm that he’s moving into football commentary, but not immediately. For a while, he’s had a contract to start his broadcaster position with Fox Sports for whenever he retired from the NFL. Now Brady says he’s actually going to wait until the fall of 2024 to start, meaning I guess Tom Brady is about to go on his Eat, Pray Love journey for the next nineteen months. Reportedly, Brady’s Fox Sports contract is worth $375 million for ten years. Bonkers.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Brady’s Twitter.

35 Responses to “Unemployed divorced bum Tom Brady tried to thirst-trap & it went horribly”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:20 am

    Whew. Chile. The actual embarrassment I was able to summon for him was real. He is struggling and barely has an ounce of dignity left. G knew already and wisely bounced.

  2. Amy Bee says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Lame.

  3. Lolo86lf says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Okay is Tom Brady officially having a middle age crisis? His long-suffering wife divorcing him is doing a number on him. I think is just a matter of time before he hooks up with a 25 year old woman.

    • NotTheOne says:
      February 7, 2023 at 7:27 am

      Nothing says “I’m on top of the world” more than dating someone half your age and telling yourself it’s because you are so awesome.

  4. CROWHOOD says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:23 am

    Lookin like Tom Baby in those little briefs. Young man can’t even fill them out.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      February 7, 2023 at 7:36 am

      Please let’s not go there. A man should not be judged by the size of his junk. Professional underwear firms pad their models’ crotches by the way.

  5. Betina says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:24 am

    I cannot express how much that picture bothers me. Just immediate cringe. My shoulders are up to my ears. He is so deeply unsexy to me. Tom Brady what are you DOING 😂

    • Seraphina says:
      February 7, 2023 at 7:57 am

      I do agree with what you wrote.
      Side note- technically he’s not unemployed – he signed a 300million (can’t recall exact amount) with Fox to be a sports castor I read. But this is major cringe worthy. I bet Giselle is shaking her head.

    • Kittenmom says:
      February 7, 2023 at 7:58 am

      Deeply unsexy 😹 so accurate 🎯 He is so repulsive.

  6. Hannah says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:28 am

    I just don’t find him in anyway attractive. And the hand covering his (clothed) 🍆 is just making me think more about his 🍆 and ngl, it’s making me fkn uncomfortable. Does anyone else find this verkakte *thirst trap* completely creepy?

    • Lolo86lf says:
      February 7, 2023 at 7:33 am

      Tom Brady is not unattractive. That picture is not good: He is sitting down looking uncomfortable and he is covering his crotch. If you are going to advertise a garment you don’t cover it up, unless he was told to do that in order to make it G-rated. Perhaps he should hire a advertising firm to hire models to model his underwear for him.

      • JW says:
        February 7, 2023 at 7:51 am

        @Lolo86lf Proving the adage that there’s dip for every cracker, you are of course free to find Tom Brady attractive. But many many of us do not. At all. Even before this unfortunate picture. Particularly this year when he has literally looked like walking karma.

    • Kittenmom says:
      February 7, 2023 at 7:59 am

      💯

      First thing I noticed and I found it completely the opposite of sexy.

  7. JW says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:29 am

    He looks like someone stuck Jerry O’Connell in a microwave and melted his face. Eek.

  8. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:29 am

    He looks so much like Jerry O’Connell that I wouldn’t have known it was Tom if his name wasn’t attached.

  9. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:30 am

    Is that a pet or someone hiding in the back? Divorced, unemployed, underwear selfie Tom is so unsexy lol

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 7:36 am

    I am not a fan of his and when I tell you I CACKLED at that tweet. Dear lord! Christmas came early! 🤣

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 7:37 am

    *snortlaugh*

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 7:41 am

    AHAHAHAHAHAHA!
    AHAHAHAH!
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  13. Linder says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:45 am

    I have never understood what is attractive about this man besides his money and fame.

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 7:46 am

    What is this fresh amusement? Another mediocre white man sad sack blundering his way into a laughable Instagram pic? Sorry, I also meant to add cringe-inducing. Can this be THE PHOTO to upstage Brad Pitt’s white man sad sack Cabo photos? I didn’t think it possible BUT YES I feel Tom Brady has reached Brad Pitt-douchey-ness. Congrats Tom! No Super Bowl ring but hey at least you’re in pathetic company.

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Wow, nice view. Wouldn’t mind waking up to that every morning *I think to myself as I look past TB to the ocean & palm trees*

    Reply
      February 7, 2023 at 7:50 am

      He looks lonely. Not even the most beautiful penthouse view in the world can compensate for a loving wife and children.

      Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Is it wrong to hope Giselle gives another “best wishes on your future endeavors” type of comment to this tweet?

    Reply
      February 7, 2023 at 8:15 am

      That would be fantastic. Copy paste the exact same wording.

      Also that fully made me LOL, which I don’t think is the response they were hoping for.

  17. FHMom says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Oh my. Think of his children. The embarrassment.

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Those last two Tweets have me cackling.

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Yeah, definite cringe – but I wouldn’t call a $375 million contract “unemployed.”

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Okay so I’m not a fashionista, is it common or trendy to have a seam right down the crotch for men’s underwear? Seems like odd placement.

    Reply
    February 7, 2023 at 8:24 am

    His eyes are too close together, just like Channing Tatum. Not attractive.

