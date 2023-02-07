Unemployed divorced bum Tom Brady tried to thirst-trap & it went horribly

I still remember the moment most of us figured out that all was not well in Tom Brady’s marriage last year. Brady returned to the Bucs after a nearly two-week absence, and the man looked pulled, tucked, sucked and buffed. He also looked tired and thin, and he couldn’t hide the fact that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen was in shambles. People took one look at him and said “oh, he’s getting DIVORCED.” And he was.
I bring that up because that man is now divorced and unemployed. He retired from professional football last week and it’s time for Divorced Jobless Bum Brady. Yes, I know he’s rich. But he’s still a bum at heart. This 45-year-old man is out here thirst-trapping on Twitter. Have some decency, man, at least do it on Instagram. Drop into some 21-year-old’s DMs like you have some PRIDE. And tagging Gronk and Julian Edelman?? What are you up to, Tom Brady? (I would give anything to see Julian Edelman’s thirst-traps, my God, that is a fine man.) Anyway, it turns out that this was even sadder than a thirst-trap: it was sponsored content. He’s trying to sell his Brady-branded underpants. SAD!
Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 https://t.co/9bN6N3WbSN pic.twitter.com/3lSgRXKc0F
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 6, 2023
Meanwhile, Brady did confirm that he’s moving into football commentary, but not immediately. For a while, he’s had a contract to start his broadcaster position with Fox Sports for whenever he retired from the NFL. Now Brady says he’s actually going to wait until the fall of 2024 to start, meaning I guess Tom Brady is about to go on his Eat, Pray Love journey for the next nineteen months. Reportedly, Brady’s Fox Sports contract is worth $375 million for ten years. Bonkers.
You knew the plug was coming: https://t.co/L2N0nnIhRZ
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 6, 2023
Tom Brady has been retired for like two business days and he's already taking shirtless mirror selfies no one has ever been simultaneously this divorced and unemployed
— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) February 6, 2023
WHY IS TOM BRADY IN HIS DRAWS ON MY TIMELINE ?!?
During BLACK HISTORY MONTH
ON THIS LAND ?!??! pic.twitter.com/EJX7RpAvyG
— 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon 🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) February 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Brady’s Twitter.
Whew. Chile. The actual embarrassment I was able to summon for him was real. He is struggling and barely has an ounce of dignity left. G knew already and wisely bounced.
Lame.
He’s so gross.
Okay is Tom Brady officially having a middle age crisis? His long-suffering wife divorcing him is doing a number on him. I think is just a matter of time before he hooks up with a 25 year old woman.
Nothing says “I’m on top of the world” more than dating someone half your age and telling yourself it’s because you are so awesome.
Lookin like Tom Baby in those little briefs. Young man can’t even fill them out.
Please let’s not go there. A man should not be judged by the size of his junk. Professional underwear firms pad their models’ crotches by the way.
If the man is using his junk to sell a product, I’m judging it. Thanks so much.
I cannot express how much that picture bothers me. Just immediate cringe. My shoulders are up to my ears. He is so deeply unsexy to me. Tom Brady what are you DOING 😂
I do agree with what you wrote.
Side note- technically he’s not unemployed – he signed a 300million (can’t recall exact amount) with Fox to be a sports castor I read. But this is major cringe worthy. I bet Giselle is shaking her head.
Deeply unsexy 😹 so accurate 🎯 He is so repulsive.
I just don’t find him in anyway attractive. And the hand covering his (clothed) 🍆 is just making me think more about his 🍆 and ngl, it’s making me fkn uncomfortable. Does anyone else find this verkakte *thirst trap* completely creepy?
Tom Brady is not unattractive. That picture is not good: He is sitting down looking uncomfortable and he is covering his crotch. If you are going to advertise a garment you don’t cover it up, unless he was told to do that in order to make it G-rated. Perhaps he should hire a advertising firm to hire models to model his underwear for him.
@Lolo86lf Proving the adage that there’s dip for every cracker, you are of course free to find Tom Brady attractive. But many many of us do not. At all. Even before this unfortunate picture. Particularly this year when he has literally looked like walking karma.
💯
First thing I noticed and I found it completely the opposite of sexy.
He looks like someone stuck Jerry O’Connell in a microwave and melted his face. Eek.
I can’t say I spent long looking at the picture but I did wonder whose face that was.
He looks so much like Jerry O’Connell that I wouldn’t have known it was Tom if his name wasn’t attached.
Is that a pet or someone hiding in the back? Divorced, unemployed, underwear selfie Tom is so unsexy lol
Even his dog can’t look at him when he’s posing like that LOL
Alright Poirot! Well spotted. It’s a puppy. Now, he would have done better if the puppy was in the photo.
I am not a fan of his and when I tell you I CACKLED at that tweet. Dear lord! Christmas came early! 🤣
*snortlaugh*
AHAHAHAHAHAHA!
AHAHAHAH!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I have never understood what is attractive about this man besides his money and fame.
What is this fresh amusement? Another mediocre white man sad sack blundering his way into a laughable Instagram pic? Sorry, I also meant to add cringe-inducing. Can this be THE PHOTO to upstage Brad Pitt’s white man sad sack Cabo photos? I didn’t think it possible BUT YES I feel Tom Brady has reached Brad Pitt-douchey-ness. Congrats Tom! No Super Bowl ring but hey at least you’re in pathetic company.
Wow, nice view. Wouldn’t mind waking up to that every morning *I think to myself as I look past TB to the ocean & palm trees*
He looks lonely. Not even the most beautiful penthouse view in the world can compensate for a loving wife and children.
Is it wrong to hope Giselle gives another “best wishes on your future endeavors” type of comment to this tweet?
That would be fantastic. Copy paste the exact same wording.
Also that fully made me LOL, which I don’t think is the response they were hoping for.
Oh my. Think of his children. The embarrassment.
Those last two Tweets have me cackling.
Yeah, definite cringe – but I wouldn’t call a $375 million contract “unemployed.”
Okay so I’m not a fashionista, is it common or trendy to have a seam right down the crotch for men’s underwear? Seems like odd placement.
His eyes are too close together, just like Channing Tatum. Not attractive.