Leo DiCaprio, 48, was seen getting cozy with a 19-year-old Israeli model

Leonardo DiCaprio is still on the prowl. He dumped Camila Morrone last year after more than four years together. He dumped her on or around her 25th birthday. He hadn’t had a big breakup like that in a while, obviously, and I think he was surprised by the internet’s wall-to-wall mockery of his now well-known “under 25” rule. This is why Leo’s publicist made a deal with Gigi Hadid’s publicist to make it seem like Leo was – gasp – dating an ancient spinster like Gigi for a few months. Leo was desperate to change the newscycle. It did not last. He and Gigi are over (lol) and Leo is back to his old habits. Those habits include picking up a new girlfriend by the time the Cannes Film Festival rolls around. We’re in prime “Leo is looking for an under-25 official” season. Which is why he’s spent the past few months back into the waiting arms of 20-year-old models and teenage nepo babies. Well, speaking of, Leo was seen getting “cozy” with a 19-year-old and the internet has some feelings.
Leonardo DiCaprio was seen out with a fresh face on Tuesday night as he made an appearance at Ebony Riley’s release party for her new EP.
The 48-year-old Oscar winner was spotted seated next to 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani as they soaked up the atmosphere.
Seemingly missing from the event was Leo’s current girlfriend Victoria Lamas, who at 23 is 25 years his junior and almost half his age.
People are like “a 50-year-old is getting cozy with A CHILD!” Well, he’s 48 years old (he’ll be 49 in November) and “19 years old” is not a child. I mean, I think of 19-year-olds as “kids” too, but I recognize that 19-year-olds can make their own decisions, vote, go to war, etc. I’m not caping for Leo because I find this gross as well, but I do think people are going a little bit overboard with “an age difference like this is ABUSE!” It’s sort of the wrong framing? It’s creepy, it’s gross, it speaks volumes about DiCaprio’s immaturity and arrested development. But also leave room for all of those 19-year-olds and 20-year-olds to have agency, to make their own decisions and their own mistakes too. Leo’s not baby-trapping these girls (perish the thought) and he’s not ruining their credit scores. I’ve always believed that half of his girlfriends just dated him because they have their own professional agendas, and they know being connected to Leo is a huge boost for their careers.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.
— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023
Hoy queremos felicitar a Leonardo DiCaprio (48), que por fin va a poder tener una relación que le dure unos cuantos años porque, por lo visto, está saliendo con Eden Polani, una modelo de DIECINUEVE (19!); Aún tienen seis años de relación por delante.
En serio, qué asco de tipo. pic.twitter.com/glkIakbiai
— Locas del Coño (@Locarconio) February 5, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio is a nearly 50yo predator. It shouldnt have 2 be put into context that dating a 19 yo/someone 1/2 your age is disgusting. Even if he was dating a 30yo he’d still be 20 years her senior. Men who go down that route know grown women see through their maladapted ass pic.twitter.com/rkXi8g9aFG
— maybe she born w bars maybe iss trauma~typo king (@WocDonnaTartt) February 5, 2023
My bling guess is that Leo doesn’t want kids, and getting girlfriends so young allows him to have a 5–6 year stable relationship potential while the girl would have more professional ambition than a desire for a family. They can both just enjoy their time. Can’t wait for one of them to get pregnant out of the blue and f the plans up. 49-19 ewwwww
Or he could just get a vasectomy. Or date a woman who doesn’t want kids. Let’s be honest, avoiding fatherhood is not the reason why he goes after women this young.
I have an issue with framing it as abuse too. But I rather people go overboard and do too much than being chill about it than realizing later that these girls are being abused/mistreated.
For now I don’t get that vibes it seems like there’s a specific circle of models that view being in relationship with Leo as stepping stone.
He is gross, I used to think that maybe he doesn’t want to get ‘trapped’into having kids so he dumps them ‘in time’ to go have them with someone else. A silly mentality of course, but there are many serial daters that managed to date women their own age and not have families(George Clooney, Simon Cowell). I don’t know what his problem is but he has one.
I agree with Kaiser about the alarmist discourse. So much as an 8 year difference between a celebrity couple gets labeled as “grooming” which does a real disservice to actual victims of sexual abuse. Leo is creepy and pervy, yes, but that’s not actually the same as being a sexual predator. Like Kaiser, I’m not covering for him here– he’s gross. But gross doesn’t necessarily mean “criminal.”
They’re 29 years apart. Leo wouldn’t even date a girl the same age as their age difference.
OMG that’s true! I find that so funny, but also kind of sad. I’m just 2 years younger than Leo and my personal rule is that I won’t date anyone who’s young enough to be my child. Mind you, I wouldn’t call this an abusive situation (I have no doubt the women know the terms of their relationship) but I still find it kind of icky.
He’s become a caricature of himself.
Can you imagine having to hold conversations with a teenager every day? I mean, they can’t just have sex all the time, right? They have to like eat and shop. What the hell could they possibly talk about? Selfies? Her parents? Greta Thunburg?
These stories make me think that you would have a similar experience talking to Leo himself. He can’t be much deeper or more mature than these girls. Maybe he has a few more funny stories to tell, since he is, you know, older. But how many coked out shit faced drunk bumb bro-stories can you handle…
Yeah, calling it abuse is watering down the strength of the word when it comes to referencing actual abuse. Same with bullying.
Also, I agree wholeheartedly with that last tweet. A 30 yo would still be 18 years his junior, but he doesn’t want to be around that level of maturity. In any sense of the word.
Oh, Leo….I get his attraction to the young & beautiful but, legal adult or not, would it kill him to aim just a smidge older, like at least not a literal teenager?
All these comments of not wanting kids equals dating younger women ONLY? Like there aren’t several women out there who have openly stated they don’t want children? It’s not because of that darlings. 👀
But does being associated with Leo really help the careers of these young women?
How many models have articles about them on Buzzfeed or here if they aren’t dating an actor or a singer?
Unless they’re part of a nepotism debate, not many
At this point, 99.99% of the women who are Leo’s exact same age wouldn’t become pregnant without, or even WITH, extensive medical intervention, so this isn’t about avoiding kids. Er, this isn’t about avoiding pregnancy…