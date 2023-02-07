Leo DiCaprio, 48, was seen getting cozy with a 19-year-old Israeli model

Leonardo DiCaprio is still on the prowl. He dumped Camila Morrone last year after more than four years together. He dumped her on or around her 25th birthday. He hadn’t had a big breakup like that in a while, obviously, and I think he was surprised by the internet’s wall-to-wall mockery of his now well-known “under 25” rule. This is why Leo’s publicist made a deal with Gigi Hadid’s publicist to make it seem like Leo was – gasp – dating an ancient spinster like Gigi for a few months. Leo was desperate to change the newscycle. It did not last. He and Gigi are over (lol) and Leo is back to his old habits. Those habits include picking up a new girlfriend by the time the Cannes Film Festival rolls around. We’re in prime “Leo is looking for an under-25 official” season. Which is why he’s spent the past few months back into the waiting arms of 20-year-old models and teenage nepo babies. Well, speaking of, Leo was seen getting “cozy” with a 19-year-old and the internet has some feelings.

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen out with a fresh face on Tuesday night as he made an appearance at Ebony Riley’s release party for her new EP.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner was spotted seated next to 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani as they soaked up the atmosphere.

Seemingly missing from the event was Leo’s current girlfriend Victoria Lamas, who at 23 is 25 years his junior and almost half his age.

People are like “a 50-year-old is getting cozy with A CHILD!” Well, he’s 48 years old (he’ll be 49 in November) and “19 years old” is not a child. I mean, I think of 19-year-olds as “kids” too, but I recognize that 19-year-olds can make their own decisions, vote, go to war, etc. I’m not caping for Leo because I find this gross as well, but I do think people are going a little bit overboard with “an age difference like this is ABUSE!” It’s sort of the wrong framing? It’s creepy, it’s gross, it speaks volumes about DiCaprio’s immaturity and arrested development. But also leave room for all of those 19-year-olds and 20-year-olds to have agency, to make their own decisions and their own mistakes too. Leo’s not baby-trapping these girls (perish the thought) and he’s not ruining their credit scores. I’ve always believed that half of his girlfriends just dated him because they have their own professional agendas, and they know being connected to Leo is a huge boost for their careers.

16 Responses to “Leo DiCaprio, 48, was seen getting cozy with a 19-year-old Israeli model”

  1. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:53 am

    My bling guess is that Leo doesn’t want kids, and getting girlfriends so young allows him to have a 5–6 year stable relationship potential while the girl would have more professional ambition than a desire for a family. They can both just enjoy their time. Can’t wait for one of them to get pregnant out of the blue and f the plans up. 49-19 ewwwww

    Reply
    • Polly says:
      February 7, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Or he could just get a vasectomy. Or date a woman who doesn’t want kids. Let’s be honest, avoiding fatherhood is not the reason why he goes after women this young.

      Reply
  2. Woke says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:54 am

    I have an issue with framing it as abuse too. But I rather people go overboard and do too much than being chill about it than realizing later that these girls are being abused/mistreated.
    For now I don’t get that vibes it seems like there’s a specific circle of models that view being in relationship with Leo as stepping stone.

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:54 am

    He is gross, I used to think that maybe he doesn’t want to get ‘trapped’into having kids so he dumps them ‘in time’ to go have them with someone else. A silly mentality of course, but there are many serial daters that managed to date women their own age and not have families(George Clooney, Simon Cowell). I don’t know what his problem is but he has one.

    Reply
  4. Naomi says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:55 am

    I agree with Kaiser about the alarmist discourse. So much as an 8 year difference between a celebrity couple gets labeled as “grooming” which does a real disservice to actual victims of sexual abuse. Leo is creepy and pervy, yes, but that’s not actually the same as being a sexual predator. Like Kaiser, I’m not covering for him here– he’s gross. But gross doesn’t necessarily mean “criminal.”

    Reply
  5. Remy says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:55 am

    They’re 29 years apart. Leo wouldn’t even date a girl the same age as their age difference.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      February 7, 2023 at 8:12 am

      OMG that’s true! I find that so funny, but also kind of sad. I’m just 2 years younger than Leo and my personal rule is that I won’t date anyone who’s young enough to be my child. Mind you, I wouldn’t call this an abusive situation (I have no doubt the women know the terms of their relationship) but I still find it kind of icky.

      Reply
  6. Tacky says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:57 am

    He’s become a caricature of himself.

    Reply
  7. Ang says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Can you imagine having to hold conversations with a teenager every day? I mean, they can’t just have sex all the time, right? They have to like eat and shop. What the hell could they possibly talk about? Selfies? Her parents? Greta Thunburg?

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      February 7, 2023 at 8:05 am

      These stories make me think that you would have a similar experience talking to Leo himself. He can’t be much deeper or more mature than these girls. Maybe he has a few more funny stories to tell, since he is, you know, older. But how many coked out shit faced drunk bumb bro-stories can you handle…

      Reply
  8. Smart&Messy says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Yeah, calling it abuse is watering down the strength of the word when it comes to referencing actual abuse. Same with bullying.

    Also, I agree wholeheartedly with that last tweet. A 30 yo would still be 18 years his junior, but he doesn’t want to be around that level of maturity. In any sense of the word.

    Reply
  9. smcollins says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Oh, Leo….I get his attraction to the young & beautiful but, legal adult or not, would it kill him to aim just a smidge older, like at least not a literal teenager?

    Reply
  10. Mindy_DelaCalle says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:09 am

    All these comments of not wanting kids equals dating younger women ONLY? Like there aren’t several women out there who have openly stated they don’t want children? It’s not because of that darlings. 👀

    Reply
  11. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:14 am

    But does being associated with Leo really help the careers of these young women?

    Reply
    • Frippery says:
      February 7, 2023 at 8:19 am

      How many models have articles about them on Buzzfeed or here if they aren’t dating an actor or a singer?

      Unless they’re part of a nepotism debate, not many

      Reply
  12. Lola says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:21 am

    At this point, 99.99% of the women who are Leo’s exact same age wouldn’t become pregnant without, or even WITH, extensive medical intervention, so this isn’t about avoiding kids. Er, this isn’t about avoiding pregnancy…

    Reply

