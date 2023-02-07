Rufus Sewell will play Prince Andrew in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘Scoop’

As much as Prince Andrew wants to pretend that his “downfall” began when he paid Virginia Giuffre millions of dollars in an out-of-court settlement, his downfall actually began in November 2019, when he agreed to sit down with Emily Maitlis on BBC’s Newsnight. The Newsnight interview was a trainwreck from start to finish and the immediate reaction was disgust and anger towards Andrew. He was fired from “public life” within a week, although obviously that did not stick. Last year, one of the BBC producers behind the interview wrote a bestseller called Scoop, all about what happened behind-the-scenes before, during and after the interview. The film rights sold quickly, and now it looks like the film adaptation will be made by… um, Netflix!! LMAO. They’ve got the casting done too.

The very public catalyst that led to Prince Andrew’s dramatic fall from grace is heading to Netflix. The streamer has acquired Scoop, a feature film based on the story behind the disgraced royal’s appearance on the BBC’s flagship news show Newsnight in 2019 — an hour of television that became one of the most significant, notorious and ridiculed interviews in recent years (and one that was then used against Andrew in the civil case filed by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre).

Now in production, the film — which was first announced last year — will star Rufus Sewell The Diplomat, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) as Andrew and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Crown) as Emily Maitlis, Newsnight’s former lead presenter who interviewed the prince. Meanwhile, Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s a Sin) will play Amanda Thirsk, Andrew’s former private secretary, and Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie, Collateral) will star as Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the bombshell booking.

Based on McAlister’s own memoir, Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, the film will tell the inside story of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to land the scoop of the decade, starting with the first failed approach, through to the negotiations with Prince Andrew and his team, the rehearsals, the interview itself and the well-documented and humiliating aftermath, which was famously described as, “a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion.”

[From THR]

Last year, I suggested Hermione Norris for Maitlis, because I honestly think they look like sisters. But Gillian Anderson is an interesting choice too. My concern about Gillian is that she tends to speak slowly regardless of who she’s playing, and Maitlis is a very clipped fast-talker. Will Gillian be able to pull that off? And Rufus Sewell is much too attractive to play Andrew, I’m sorry. They better use prosthetics to ugly him up, or better yet, just cast someone who is that unattractive. Keeley Hawes is always a good choice for any production – it will be interesting to see what they show of Andrew’s “people” and what they do and say about how poorly the interview went.

And yes, the royal reporters are already making this all about Prince Harry. Netflix!!!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

50 Responses to “Rufus Sewell will play Prince Andrew in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘Scoop’”

  1. Abby says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:14 am

    LOL what a handsome man they chose to play ANDREW.

    Reply
    • T3PO says:
      February 7, 2023 at 11:17 am

      Yea… Way too generous.

      Reply
    • TOM says:
      February 7, 2023 at 11:44 am

      Good actor but much more of a natural for Jasper from “ The Holiday”.

      Reply
    • Liz Version 700 says:
      February 7, 2023 at 11:47 am

      To look the part he is going to need a fat suit for Andrea’s horrible fat creepy face

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      February 7, 2023 at 12:22 pm

      Waaaay too good looking, and thin!, to play that doughy Pedo.

      Also, it is *such* a shame it won’t be finished in time to air *juuuuust* before the Chubbly, isn’t it?

      Reply
    • Gruey says:
      February 7, 2023 at 12:54 pm

      My crush dates back to high school me seeing Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet in theaters. Swoooon!!!! Hell my lifelong obsession with darkly handsome brooding men dates seeing Sewell when I was 15 (only in fiction of course, my husband is a gentle nerd lol).

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        February 7, 2023 at 1:58 pm

        LMAO at “gentle nerd”!

        I think Rufus Sewell is excellent for the role of Andrew! I’m imagining him infusing Pedo with the officious pomposity and scorn he used in The Man in High Castle, and it’s perfect.

      • The Recluse says:
        February 7, 2023 at 5:56 pm

        Rufus is just so tempting, isn’t he? I started following his career when he was in Middlemarch (highly recommended). I remember sitting up and going WHO IS THAT?!
        Then check him out in Cold Comfort Farm, in which he kind of spoofs his hunky presence.
        And then Dark City, an overlooked classic.

  2. Lorelei says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:15 am

    I would be so mortified if someone thought I was a good fit to be cast as Andrew

    @Abby, whatever prosthetics they’ll need to use on him for this role have their work cut out for them!

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      February 7, 2023 at 11:29 am

      Judging from his twitter acct, Rufus seems pretty leftish so he may have jumped at the opportunity to bring this interview back into the spotlight.

      Reply
  3. MaryContrary says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:17 am

    Rufus Sewell was so good and creepy as the Nazi leader in The Man in the High Castle-he’ll be great in this too.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:18 am

    IIRC, the book talked about how Beatrice was in those pre-planning meetings so who will play Bea? And Rufus Sewell is hot to me so I don’t want him to play Andrew😂!

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:18 am

    Yeah, Sewell is not nearly smarmy enough. Then again, I’m not sure who would be. Is Jeremy Clarkson available?

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      February 7, 2023 at 1:50 pm

      BRASSY REBEL, THIS ☝️😂😂😂

      Reply
    • terra says:
      February 7, 2023 at 2:17 pm

      Oh, he can pull off smarmy. He’s an amazing actor with a multitude of different roles in his filmography. He’s going to be excellent, of that I have no doubt.

      My problem with this is that he’s so very attractive – both because of that face and because he risked being blackballed (and was!) to warn women away from Harvey Weinstein – and I just can’t with the idea of him as Andrew. I refuse to be attracted to even a fake version of that bloated self-important cretin masquerading as a man. Uh-uh, nope. Not gonna happen.

      Cognitive dissonance can only stretch so far and reading the headline for this post instanttly made it clear that this is a limit for me.

      Reply
  6. TIFFANY says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:20 am

    I too am shocked by the casting of Rufus because that man can get it and is in no way creepy. But he is a great actor so let’s see where this goes.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:20 am

    Well if what they did to JLM when he played John Major, am sure they will uglify Rufus (and we will still find him hot – don’t lie ladies. Some of us were all over JLM’s John Major).

    Reply
  8. Malificent says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:22 am

    Andrew was actually pretty good-looking when he was young. At least, he was the least inbred looking of his siblings — which makes me think that there is some truth that Porchie was his father. But it’s gonna take a LOT of makeup for Rufus Sewell to look he’s led a thoroughly dissipated life for 40 years.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 7, 2023 at 11:48 am

      Noooooo – I mean, he was handsome, but Edward was SO much better looking in my opinion. He and Andrew actually look somewhat alike but Edward wins out for me. He was like a cross between Andrew and Charles that came out much better looking than either lol.

      And then…..he Windsor-ed. It happens.

      Reply
  9. Blue Nails Betty says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:25 am

    Listen, I think Rufus is a terrific actor who embodies every role he plays and even *I* am scratching my head at this casting.

    On a bright note: I choose to believe Andrew is deeply flattered at the casting and mistakenly thinks this project will show how great and TOTALLY INNOCENT he is and not yet another way to show how far up his ass his head is. 😂

    Reply
  10. Nic says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:27 am

    I love Rufus, but he is thirty years older than his girlfriend, which is kind of apt. He also married a nineteen year old when he was thirty.

    Reply
  11. TheFarmer'sWife says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:31 am

    Of course, the UK mudslingers have to bring Harry into this mess because no one is going to click on a story just about Prince Pedo. I don’t care who plays the people and one idiot involved, just that it’s being made and being made by Netflix. Netflix is not a UK business and has nothing to do with what Harry said about the UK media owning his “family.” The same family that so willingly and so often threw him and then his wife and child under the bus. Anyway, I hope this film makes NetFlix a sh*t tonne of money, that Prince Pedo comes off looking even worse than he already does, and that the film’s release is centred around something important to Chucky. Something that will cast a long, three million pounds a year security fee shadow. I really want the sh*t to hit the fan for all those royals left on salt island still trying to make like they’ve been anointed by god.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      February 7, 2023 at 1:56 pm

      THEFARMERSWIFE, I agree, they always try to twist the narrative towards Harry and have fallen flat on their arses again, because, ONE, Harry was talking about the racist, toxic British media and TWO, they are that thick they think ANYTHING to do with news, or television, or filming is about the UK and UK based. NEWSFLASH, NETFLIX is a streaming service that produces its own programmes as well as showing others. God some of these people just LOVE to make themselves look thick

      Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:33 am

    The royals always have attractive actors playing them. The generosity is undeserved.

    Reply
  13. JanetDR says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:48 am

    I’ve loved Rufus since Cold Comfort Farm!
    Andrew should be very, very flattered.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:50 am

    LOLOLOL at the Netflix comment. Palmer couldn’t help himself, could he?

    This is Netflix taking an interview aired on the public broadcasting networking and making a movie about how that happened. That’s very different from two young boys being forced to parade behind their mother’s coffin because it made for a more emotional visual at the funeral and protected their father from being booed.

    Reply
  15. Harper says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Rufus Sewell can do snappy and arrogant very well, which makes him perfect casting for Andrew. I assume a great portion of the action will be Andrew arrogantly shouting down naysayers in favor of barging ahead with his pig-headed ideas of how to defend himself. I am suddenly very excited about this project.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      February 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm

      This is exactly my thought! He’s going to nail it.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 7, 2023 at 2:14 pm

      I really like behind the scenes journalism stories when they’re done well. Spotlight was good but that metoo film was not. An element of suspense, investigation, and taking down the assholes. It can either be kinda boring or really good, usually depending on the pacing and narrative setup.

      Reply
  16. aquarius64 says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Palmer won’t be so glib if that movie puts the BM in a worse light.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      February 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm

      Palmer has let so much vitriol toward Meghan sit unanswered in his Twitter feed. He should find himself a different job, one where he doesn’t have to make excuses for the bad actions of the RF.

      Reply
  17. Cel2495 says:
    February 7, 2023 at 12:02 pm

    What? Rufus is too damn handsome ! I just love him and have a hard crush on him. Agree that they better ugly him out. He is def too handsome… Andrew is just a hard no.

    Reply
  18. la_ninon says:
    February 7, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    I’ve been crushing on Rufus since 1992. How on earth?!

    Reply
    • ToocanAnj says:
      February 7, 2023 at 6:53 pm

      Dangerous Beauty? First time I saw Rufus, I still go back and rewatch that movie. His expressive eyes and face …yum.

      Reply
  19. Cessily says:
    February 7, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    I hope this closes all the doors on PA’s royal public life aspirations. He belongs in a prison cell, the least the British could do is exile him to some deserted island off of there coast with no access to boats or helicopters.

    Reply
  20. Dillesca says:
    February 7, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    Rufus Sewell plays hot, intelligent, slightly campy villains, and Andrew is a gross, dumb, sweaty villain. This doesn’t seem like good casting but maybe makeup and special effects can bridge the gap?

    Reply
  21. kirk says:
    February 7, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    Ugh Brit media 🤮; clicked on a trending Netflix thing while working on mending last night and about choked to find it was a DAILY MAIL 🤮 thingus. I’d advise avoiding the Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule. Pretty bad. Not to mention the Daily Mail involvement.

    IIRC Andrew’s press adviser told him not to do the BBC interview, then left his position when Andrew decided to go ahead. Might be interesting to see how Amanda Thirsk is played; supposedly she believe in Andrew’s innocence 🤨

    Reply
  22. bisynaptic says:
    February 7, 2023 at 2:17 pm

    Any chance the film can come out in time for the coronation?

    Reply
  23. HeyKay says:
    February 7, 2023 at 4:12 pm

    Rufus is an excellent actor. Very, very handsome man IRL.
    Far too handsome to play Andrew. OTOH, if Rufus gets going full stop, he has the talent to disappear into Andrew.
    I will certainly watch this if only to see RS tear it up as Andrew.
    Rufus S should have a much larger career than he currently enjoys.

    Saw him in the MMrs.M and he just owns the screen in every scene he is in.
    I think he was only in 1-2 episodes and yet was Emmy nominated.
    Talent + Handsome = Needs more work.

    Reply
  24. HeyKay says:
    February 7, 2023 at 4:19 pm

    Btw, knowing what a huge sense of entitlement and super ego Andrew has, he likely thinks he is as handsome as Rufus.
    Andrew is ugly inside. And his outside has not aged well either.

    Reply
  25. Shawna says:
    February 7, 2023 at 6:29 pm

    I love this casting, though it means ending my crush on Sewell.

    I read the book. Only a third of it’s about Andrew, but it was worth the price anyway. Really fascinating.

    Reply
  26. Emily_C says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:12 pm

    It’s not possible to cast someone as ugly as Andrew to play him, because no one is. Except for men who are themselves that disgusting on the inside. Andrew’s features are actually fine, and he would be just average-looking if not for the slime that oozes from his soul.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment