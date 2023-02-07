Rufus Sewell will play Prince Andrew in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘Scoop’

As much as Prince Andrew wants to pretend that his “downfall” began when he paid Virginia Giuffre millions of dollars in an out-of-court settlement, his downfall actually began in November 2019, when he agreed to sit down with Emily Maitlis on BBC’s Newsnight. The Newsnight interview was a trainwreck from start to finish and the immediate reaction was disgust and anger towards Andrew. He was fired from “public life” within a week, although obviously that did not stick. Last year, one of the BBC producers behind the interview wrote a bestseller called Scoop, all about what happened behind-the-scenes before, during and after the interview. The film rights sold quickly, and now it looks like the film adaptation will be made by… um, Netflix!! LMAO. They’ve got the casting done too.
The very public catalyst that led to Prince Andrew’s dramatic fall from grace is heading to Netflix. The streamer has acquired Scoop, a feature film based on the story behind the disgraced royal’s appearance on the BBC’s flagship news show Newsnight in 2019 — an hour of television that became one of the most significant, notorious and ridiculed interviews in recent years (and one that was then used against Andrew in the civil case filed by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre).
Now in production, the film — which was first announced last year — will star Rufus Sewell The Diplomat, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) as Andrew and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Crown) as Emily Maitlis, Newsnight’s former lead presenter who interviewed the prince. Meanwhile, Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s a Sin) will play Amanda Thirsk, Andrew’s former private secretary, and Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie, Collateral) will star as Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the bombshell booking.
Based on McAlister’s own memoir, Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, the film will tell the inside story of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to land the scoop of the decade, starting with the first failed approach, through to the negotiations with Prince Andrew and his team, the rehearsals, the interview itself and the well-documented and humiliating aftermath, which was famously described as, “a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion.”
Last year, I suggested Hermione Norris for Maitlis, because I honestly think they look like sisters. But Gillian Anderson is an interesting choice too. My concern about Gillian is that she tends to speak slowly regardless of who she’s playing, and Maitlis is a very clipped fast-talker. Will Gillian be able to pull that off? And Rufus Sewell is much too attractive to play Andrew, I’m sorry. They better use prosthetics to ugly him up, or better yet, just cast someone who is that unattractive. Keeley Hawes is always a good choice for any production – it will be interesting to see what they show of Andrew’s “people” and what they do and say about how poorly the interview went.
And yes, the royal reporters are already making this all about Prince Harry. Netflix!!!
Looking forward to this but what was it Prince Harry, who is paid by Netflix, said about the UK media? “It’s like, ‘This family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our story and our narrative to control.’” https://t.co/QHVT6B18Z3
LOL what a handsome man they chose to play ANDREW.
Yea… Way too generous.
Good actor but much more of a natural for Jasper from “ The Holiday”.
To look the part he is going to need a fat suit for Andrea’s horrible fat creepy face
Waaaay too good looking, and thin!, to play that doughy Pedo.
Also, it is *such* a shame it won’t be finished in time to air *juuuuust* before the Chubbly, isn’t it?
My crush dates back to high school me seeing Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet in theaters. Swoooon!!!! Hell my lifelong obsession with darkly handsome brooding men dates seeing Sewell when I was 15 (only in fiction of course, my husband is a gentle nerd lol).
LMAO at “gentle nerd”!
I think Rufus Sewell is excellent for the role of Andrew! I’m imagining him infusing Pedo with the officious pomposity and scorn he used in The Man in High Castle, and it’s perfect.
Rufus is just so tempting, isn’t he? I started following his career when he was in Middlemarch (highly recommended). I remember sitting up and going WHO IS THAT?!
Then check him out in Cold Comfort Farm, in which he kind of spoofs his hunky presence.
And then Dark City, an overlooked classic.
I would be so mortified if someone thought I was a good fit to be cast as Andrew
@Abby, whatever prosthetics they’ll need to use on him for this role have their work cut out for them!
Judging from his twitter acct, Rufus seems pretty leftish so he may have jumped at the opportunity to bring this interview back into the spotlight.
Rufus Sewell was so good and creepy as the Nazi leader in The Man in the High Castle-he’ll be great in this too.
IIRC, the book talked about how Beatrice was in those pre-planning meetings so who will play Bea? And Rufus Sewell is hot to me so I don’t want him to play Andrew😂!
@Jais, now I’m mentally trying to cast Beatrice (and coming up with nothing)
For a min, I was thinking maybe Anna Kendrick? But then I remembered they’ll need a British accent and might as well just go with a British actor.
Lorelei, I like Beatrice so please don’t take this the wrong way, but what about the actress who played the lead in ugly Betty, I can’t remember her name. And hopefully Beatrice will be living on california soon
Mary Pester, are you talking about America Ferrera? She might make a good Eugenie but her coloring is all wrong for Beatrice.
How about the actress Rebecca Humphries? She has a resemblance to Beatrice.
https://funnywomen.com/2022/05/09/rebecca-humphries-to-publish-memoirs/
Okay yeah I could see that!
Yeah, Sewell is not nearly smarmy enough. Then again, I’m not sure who would be. Is Jeremy Clarkson available?
BRASSY REBEL, THIS ☝️😂😂😂
Oh, he can pull off smarmy. He’s an amazing actor with a multitude of different roles in his filmography. He’s going to be excellent, of that I have no doubt.
My problem with this is that he’s so very attractive – both because of that face and because he risked being blackballed (and was!) to warn women away from Harvey Weinstein – and I just can’t with the idea of him as Andrew. I refuse to be attracted to even a fake version of that bloated self-important cretin masquerading as a man. Uh-uh, nope. Not gonna happen.
Cognitive dissonance can only stretch so far and reading the headline for this post instanttly made it clear that this is a limit for me.
I too am shocked by the casting of Rufus because that man can get it and is in no way creepy. But he is a great actor so let’s see where this goes.
Well if what they did to JLM when he played John Major, am sure they will uglify Rufus (and we will still find him hot – don’t lie ladies. Some of us were all over JLM’s John Major).
Andrew was actually pretty good-looking when he was young. At least, he was the least inbred looking of his siblings — which makes me think that there is some truth that Porchie was his father. But it’s gonna take a LOT of makeup for Rufus Sewell to look he’s led a thoroughly dissipated life for 40 years.
Noooooo – I mean, he was handsome, but Edward was SO much better looking in my opinion. He and Andrew actually look somewhat alike but Edward wins out for me. He was like a cross between Andrew and Charles that came out much better looking than either lol.
And then…..he Windsor-ed. It happens.
Listen, I think Rufus is a terrific actor who embodies every role he plays and even *I* am scratching my head at this casting.
On a bright note: I choose to believe Andrew is deeply flattered at the casting and mistakenly thinks this project will show how great and TOTALLY INNOCENT he is and not yet another way to show how far up his ass his head is. 😂
I love Rufus, but he is thirty years older than his girlfriend, which is kind of apt. He also married a nineteen year old when he was thirty.
He also was going hot and heavy with Helen McCrory back in the day.
Of course, the UK mudslingers have to bring Harry into this mess because no one is going to click on a story just about Prince Pedo. I don’t care who plays the people and one idiot involved, just that it’s being made and being made by Netflix. Netflix is not a UK business and has nothing to do with what Harry said about the UK media owning his “family.” The same family that so willingly and so often threw him and then his wife and child under the bus. Anyway, I hope this film makes NetFlix a sh*t tonne of money, that Prince Pedo comes off looking even worse than he already does, and that the film’s release is centred around something important to Chucky. Something that will cast a long, three million pounds a year security fee shadow. I really want the sh*t to hit the fan for all those royals left on salt island still trying to make like they’ve been anointed by god.
THEFARMERSWIFE, I agree, they always try to twist the narrative towards Harry and have fallen flat on their arses again, because, ONE, Harry was talking about the racist, toxic British media and TWO, they are that thick they think ANYTHING to do with news, or television, or filming is about the UK and UK based. NEWSFLASH, NETFLIX is a streaming service that produces its own programmes as well as showing others. God some of these people just LOVE to make themselves look thick
The royals always have attractive actors playing them. The generosity is undeserved.
I’ve loved Rufus since Cold Comfort Farm!
Andrew should be very, very flattered.
LOLOLOL at the Netflix comment. Palmer couldn’t help himself, could he?
This is Netflix taking an interview aired on the public broadcasting networking and making a movie about how that happened. That’s very different from two young boys being forced to parade behind their mother’s coffin because it made for a more emotional visual at the funeral and protected their father from being booed.
Rufus Sewell can do snappy and arrogant very well, which makes him perfect casting for Andrew. I assume a great portion of the action will be Andrew arrogantly shouting down naysayers in favor of barging ahead with his pig-headed ideas of how to defend himself. I am suddenly very excited about this project.
This is exactly my thought! He’s going to nail it.
I really like behind the scenes journalism stories when they’re done well. Spotlight was good but that metoo film was not. An element of suspense, investigation, and taking down the assholes. It can either be kinda boring or really good, usually depending on the pacing and narrative setup.
Palmer won’t be so glib if that movie puts the BM in a worse light.
Palmer has let so much vitriol toward Meghan sit unanswered in his Twitter feed. He should find himself a different job, one where he doesn’t have to make excuses for the bad actions of the RF.
What? Rufus is too damn handsome ! I just love him and have a hard crush on him. Agree that they better ugly him out. He is def too handsome… Andrew is just a hard no.
I’ve been crushing on Rufus since 1992. How on earth?!
Dangerous Beauty? First time I saw Rufus, I still go back and rewatch that movie. His expressive eyes and face …yum.
I hope this closes all the doors on PA’s royal public life aspirations. He belongs in a prison cell, the least the British could do is exile him to some deserted island off of there coast with no access to boats or helicopters.
Rufus Sewell plays hot, intelligent, slightly campy villains, and Andrew is a gross, dumb, sweaty villain. This doesn’t seem like good casting but maybe makeup and special effects can bridge the gap?
Yep pity Epstein isn’t around, he could have played Andrew
Ugh Brit media 🤮; clicked on a trending Netflix thing while working on mending last night and about choked to find it was a DAILY MAIL 🤮 thingus. I’d advise avoiding the Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule. Pretty bad. Not to mention the Daily Mail involvement.
IIRC Andrew’s press adviser told him not to do the BBC interview, then left his position when Andrew decided to go ahead. Might be interesting to see how Amanda Thirsk is played; supposedly she believe in Andrew’s innocence 🤨
Any chance the film can come out in time for the coronation?
Rufus is an excellent actor. Very, very handsome man IRL.
Far too handsome to play Andrew. OTOH, if Rufus gets going full stop, he has the talent to disappear into Andrew.
I will certainly watch this if only to see RS tear it up as Andrew.
Rufus S should have a much larger career than he currently enjoys.
Saw him in the MMrs.M and he just owns the screen in every scene he is in.
I think he was only in 1-2 episodes and yet was Emmy nominated.
Talent + Handsome = Needs more work.
Btw, knowing what a huge sense of entitlement and super ego Andrew has, he likely thinks he is as handsome as Rufus.
Andrew is ugly inside. And his outside has not aged well either.
I love this casting, though it means ending my crush on Sewell.
I read the book. Only a third of it’s about Andrew, but it was worth the price anyway. Really fascinating.
It’s not possible to cast someone as ugly as Andrew to play him, because no one is. Except for men who are themselves that disgusting on the inside. Andrew’s features are actually fine, and he would be just average-looking if not for the slime that oozes from his soul.