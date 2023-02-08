Kim Kardashian reportedly got a $1 million speaking fee at a hedge fund conference

Last week, Kim Kardashian was in Miami. I barely saw any photos of her, but it makes sense now – she was in Miami to attend and speak at a business conference. According to Page Six, Kim cashed a $1 million check to speak at Hedge Fund Week in front of all of the finance bros. While some of those dudes rolled their eyes, there was a lot of excitement about her talk. I mean… she’s a billionaire, she doesn’t need to take one-off $1 million speaking gigs.
Business — or at least talking about it — pays. A source tells Page Six that SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian got paid around $1 million for her appearance at a conference during Miami’s so-called “Hedge Fund Week,” though some attendees smugly felt they were too good to go see her talk.
Kardashian spoke at the iConnections Global Alts conference at the Fountainbleu hotel on Tuesday about her newly launched private-equity firm SKKY Partners with her co-founder, industry vet Jay Sammons. iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi told us, “We don’t comment publicly on [monetary] arrangements with speakers.” Another source tells us that Kardashian’s fee was less than half a million.
Despite the fact the the 42-year-old KKW Beauty founder and reality star has created her own business empire — making the Forbes billionaire list in 2021 — we’re told some snooty hedgies turned up their noses at attending her panel, instead opting for a boat ride. One source tells us they heard an attendee smugly state, “Yeah, she’s hot, but I came in from London to do business. What am I going to learn from her?”
Probably a lot. Despite a few naysayers, we hear Kardashian’s talk was so packed they needed two overflow rooms. Biscardi tells us, “She received huge applause when she walked out onto the stage. It was standing room only in the room where she spoke, with people spilling into the hallway. We had even more people in overflow rooms where the video was streamed to accommodate the sell out crowd. I was happy to see so much support for a female fund manager in an industry dominated by men.”
Wait… is Kim a fund manager? Does Kim have a hedge fund?? Oh sh-t, SHE DOES! I forgot!! She co-founded private equity firm Skky Partners with Jay Sammons last September. Damn. Kim is really serious these days. She’s got multiple successful businesses, she’s a reality star and she’s a private equity fund manager. And she gets seven figure speaking fees. To think, it all started with a sex tape, a dump-truck ass, a momager and a dream.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Love or hate them, you can’t deny the Kardashians are an extremely successful enterprise. Kim has had success in multiple areas and I’d be very interested to hear her speak if I was attending that conference.
Every time she speaks she sounds stupid. I can’t imagine what she could possibly have said of substance at that conference. Billionaires are not smarter than us normies. They are usually lucky (come from a wealthy background to begin with) and well-connected; that’s the key to success, not smarts. Kim Kardashian is not Stephen Hawking here, give me a break. Same with Elon Musk and other billionaires. They’re actually quite stupid.
I didn’t say she was Stephen Hawking… but you can’t deny she has built a successful business. Yes, it’s much more accessible to her because of her affluent background but there are plenty of rich kids out there who do eff all and can’t run a business to save their lives. To say billionaires are not smarter than the general population in any scenario is ridiculous. Doesnt mean there aren’t some lucky ones (Elon Musk) but it’s not just as basic as I have daddy’s money therefore I made an empire or every affluent person could do it…
@ Naomi says::
+1
@Amukay She has the money to back a successful business and hire people because she got a reality show for having a famous dad and stepdad and because of a sex tape. It’s not like she built up from nothing in business. Most of her money is from appearances and TV which lead to brands stealing ideas for products. Is that her advice?
She/ her family has hustle.
@equality if you think $80m earnings annually requires no skill, I don’t know what to say to you. I didn’t say it was all ethical – neither are the hedge fund investors she’s speaking to!!!!
They are revolting polluting morons.
Kim is the face of the company. She doesn’t do any of the actual work to operated anything. That is why I don’t know what she would be talking about. She isn’t bright. So what does shd say. She needs to stop this soon or someone will release a tape of her speaking and it will prove she isn’t bright.
I tend to believe the source who said the fee was less than half a million. Obama gets about $400,000.
She’s someone who doesn’t normally give these sorts of speeches, isn’t with a speaker’s bureau, I can see someone reaching out with a million dollar offer. Look at all the publicity they’re getting.
Also for this type of organization, all it takes is one of the rainmakers to want to make it happens.
I don’t know, maybe. I was a hedge fund manager for over 20 years and we always thought things like this were a waste of time and money. Any publicity the organizers got wouldn’t help me run my portfolio. And whenever the investment community starts spending money like this you know there’s a round of layoffs coming.
I cannot believe somebody would actually pay her a speaking fee. Even more, why on earth would someone want her as their guest speaker? WTF?!!?
She’s actually a pretty good conference speaker. I saw her at the Code Conference (a tech conference) a few years ago and she was pretty interesting. She was talking about marketing and such and she’s clearly VERY good at that.
I think endless marketing of crap is what is wrong with the world. I think this family is disgusting.
I have a feeling most of those people showed up to get a glance at a celebrity, not so much to listen to her speech.
I do wonder a bit what she said considering her last advice to everyone was to ‘get up off your ass and work!’ Thanks Kimmy.
I don’t believe she is a billionaire and I have lost all respect for Forbes. These people still act like the desperate IT girls trying to catch tmz attention, they still hawk their stuff on kardashiankloset and eBay.
The Forbes richest list means nothing. A family member works with high earners and she says that financial worth very often does not equal money in the bank, but it’s mostly on paper and can change from one minute to the next.
I suspect she benefits a lot from low expectations at this kind of appearance. However smart she may or may not be, she seems savvy enough to prepare a modicum (and certainly has the means for expert consultants on any topic), which makes a good impression compared to people’s expectations, which leads to a (perhaps slightly askew) reputation for being “amazing”.
Honestly Princess Kate could learn a thing or two from her LOL.
1m? I don’t know, that seems unlikely. Former heads of state charge something like 500k? And while she’s a successful businesswoman, I would argue that a lot of that is thanks to her mother (who I would actually pay to hear). Also, her career trajectory is so unique, I don’t know how helpful her input can be.
And yes, she’s “launched” a PE fund, sure. I just looked at their website and there is zero information. Which isn’t super unusual for these firms but this website is … well, minimalist. Kim put her name on it and great for her I guess but to pretend she’s now “managing” anything is crazy.
I am ecstatic when I see women succeed. It’s time. Kim hasn’t done it off the backs of others either. She doesn’t run around drunk doing stupid things and promotes positivity.
She shines a light on people that shouldn’t be in prison which is fundamentally huge; a persons freedom. Go Kim!
Lolololololololol! What? 😂😂😂😂
I’m surprised at all the hate here for a woman speaking at a conference that would usually give some dude bro the podium. Good for her, and for all women who are breaking down gender barriers. I’m happy these hedge fund managers respect her skills in creating a hugely successful business empire. I wish more people held up women instead of tearing them down.
Please stop. Just because she’s not a tech dude bro doesn’t mean this is some advancement for women. The Kardashians have the name credit while others do the work on all their projects and companies, when they aren’t stealing and exploiting POC. She’s not interested in breaking gender barriers. She wants money for herself and her own. Fine, but she’s not a trailblazer.
@ Escape says::
LMFAO!!!!!
Lest we forget appropriation of Black American culture, bullying of other women, using her bi-racial children as clout and marrying trash men as stepping stones.
Did you know the founder and co-founder of Good American,SKIMS and Safely is a black woman. They do the most to rarely mention that.
Yep. Kim isn’t even the CEO of Skims, nor is she the sole owner. She owns 35% stake in the company. Everyone else does the work, yet she takes all the credit. It’s disgusting.
Ha! Why am I not surprised. A user and a culture vulture, that’s all that she is.
She’s all smoke and mirrors. Yes, her name is attached to these businesses, but she doesn’t do any of the work and I highly doubt she knows the first thing about “Business”. Others do the work, she takes the credit…and the money. So I guess it’s a “win” for her.
Well that is just wrong.
KK has nothing interesting to say for even a $50 fee.
Even if you don’t like or support Kim personally, a female speaker in this type of environment is something to be lauded. It helps beat away at those brick walls.
Now on an absolutely shallow note, I really like her outfit and her look here. It’s giving me Target Mom and I love it. Think she looks great.
Having Kim Kardashian speak at a hedge fund conference does absolutely zilch to encourage hiring of the average woman into finance or encourage promotion of these women once they’re at those firms. Come on.
Sorry, this is ridiculous. She is NOT a private equity fund manager. She may have started the fund but she is not managing it. There are actual, skilled people who do these things and she is not one. Kim does not have that knowledge. And she has nothing to teach. The Kardashians made their money off other people’s brains and backs. They just mastered the publicity aspect and that is not relevant in the finance world.
The heck is home girl wearing these days…. Kanye is a horrible human being but she clearly needed him to dress her, dear god.
When Kris first got with Caitlyn, Caitlyn was broke and Kris got them on the motivational speaking curcuit. I wouldn’t be surprised if high-profile speaking gigs were part of the formula for Kim’s post-influencer career.
The Kardashians played the long term game and to their credit it worked. Make no mistake this was never “an average family”. They grew up in Brentwood (a very posh area of LA), went to fancy private schools and were offered a reality show before social media which means you had to have had serious connections to do this. The K clan do work but to attribute their success just solely on that is to dismiss a family that was already on 3rd base.