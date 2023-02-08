Leonardo DiCaprio’s publicist swears Leo is not dating a 19-year-old

Leonardo DiCaprio has been having some new experiences over the past year. Leo wasn’t expecting the whole internet to clown on him when he dumped Camila Morrone on or around her 25th birthday. We saw a different side to Leo then – we saw a version where he was no longer cool enough to pull off his well-established “dump them when they turn 25” shtick. Then, several days ago, Leo was seen and photographed next to a beautiful 19-year-old Israeli model named Eden Polani. They were reportedly looking cozy and there were rumors that this teenager was his latest girlfriend-to-be. Once again, I doubt Leo expected the wall-to-wall condemnation and he surely didn’t expect another round where he is the butt of the joke. So Leo’s publicist had to call up TMZ and assure them that of course Leo isn’t getting busy with a 19-year-old.
Leonardo DiCaprio absolutely has a thing for women many years his junior, but his latest reported romantic link, a 19-year-old model just ain’t legit … TMZ has learned. Rumors about Leo and Eden Polani started to fly last week after the two were spotted hanging out together at a music release party in Los Angeles for Ebony Riley’s EP.
A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they’re not dating and not a couple whatsoever. Our source says Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group.
Our source makes it clear … just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.
Y’all are really going to bully this old man into dating someone over 30. Won’t someone think of how gross that is to Leo? Don’t you care about his sad old bajingo? His bajingo will DIE if you make him hang out with a 30-year-old. The thing is, I don’t even believe Leo’s publicist. Leo’s whole deal these days is group-hangouts with his potential girlfriends. TMZ’s source (Leo’s publicist) makes a point of saying that Leo and Eden were “hanging in the same group.” That means Eden was being tested/initiated to see how she would gel with the P-ssy Posse crew. Basically, I’m absolutely certain that there IS something happening between them now.
PS… She was only 12 years old when The Revenant came out. She was 7 years old when Inception came out. She was not even born yet when Catch Me If You Can was released.
Bajingo has me cackling 🤣 my husband is giving me the side eye bc I can’t stop.
Seriously though she is gorgeous. But of course she is, she nineteen! Everyone is gorgeous at 19! Grow tf up Leo and let this girl enjoy her youth with a young man. Stop being a predator.
Honestly the biggest surprise is that public mockery seems to work on DiCaprio. Maybe internet jokes can save some 19 year old a few years of thinking she’s his Amal. Date someone with a fully formed brain, you coward.
She looks like if Lindsay Lohan and Elsa Hosk had a baby.
She looks like Bar Rafaeli’s half-sister.
I’m pretty sure he’s done this before, claimed that he wasn’t really dating a girl when in fact he was. I remember his camp’s denial of the rumors that he was dating Camilla Morrone, which as we all know, turned out to be true.
This is his game, you all.
Yup. And he very much started up with CM when she was 19, maybe younger. But the stories conveniently changed to 20 when he got ahold of the narrative.
Yup waiting for that 20 year birthday so the press can’t say he’s ‘dating a teenager’.
Have any of his young girlfriends had a noticeable career bump by dating him? I cannot even remember any of them after Bar and Giselle. I know Camilla just because she is the latest one and she also is friends with the Jenner girls so she gets some exposure there. Probably more than she got with Leo. I think this new model will get better exposure from the are-they-or-aren’t they speculation than actually dating him.
I wondered this because as always, I assume that’s what his “friends” get out of it – the career boost.
Certainly no acting career boosts but I don’t know much about the modelling world so maybe this recent high school graduate will put in a few months and land a nice vogue cover to break into the states scene.
But wooooah Nelly, his PR is NOT pleased Twitter have noticed he is a man in his late 40s treading very close to ephobophilia… (interest in the 15-19 range)
Camila has a role in Amazon’s adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six. If I remember correctly, her character was important in the book but appeared sporadically. Let’s see how much screen time she ends up having and if her career takes off after this.
I think even if the part is tiny, that film is a big enough deal that it’s a big “get” for her.
Did I need this laugh today? Yes I did. Leo getting dragged, STILL, for his dating habits is just the gossip chuckle I needed today.
“I’m just at a music party sitting next to a 19 year old on the couch” isn’t the defense he thinks it is.
If he’s not in a romantic relationship with her, fine, whatever, but you’re almost 50 and hanging out with teenagers. Ew.
It really shows how normalized it is in Hollywood.
Imagine just graduating high school and dating your Dad’s loser friend, Jim that eyed you up during your field hockey games. Disgusting.
I feel like a lot of these young women are groomed by their parents into thinking this is how they get fame and money.
Our whole world grooms young women into thinking this is how they get fame and money–because it works. Briefly, anyway, until you hit Leo’s expiration date.
Right. I mean who arranged for them to be “seated next to each other”, just by chance?
It’s funny how he seems worried about how he’s viewed. How he doesn’t want to be seen as a groomer or pervert, but it seems that is what he is.
I think we are going to bully him into not dating someone that young anymore and he and his team is starting to realize that they can’t copy paste the same contract anymore at Leo’s age. Lol they’re gonna revise and make it go 23 to 28 years old for the next ladies.
When I saw a tweet that her high school experience was interrupted by COVID. I had to sit for a second. Like, she’s THAT young. I’m 26 myself and the thought of dating a 19 yr old…..yuck!
He wouldn’t even date someone as old as their age gap
Am I the only one wondering what happened to Victoria? Did her dad ruin the Leo’s girlfriend experience for her because he ran to the press?
I think her dad blew it, yes.
The rumors I’m seeing that he’s known her for years and is friends with her father are what are disturbing me.
Wasn’t that his last girlfriend or is this a new pattern which is very alarming.
Knew Camilla from her step father Al Pacino who was dating Camilla’s mother who is younger than Leo.
“Known her for years” is not a good look when it’s age 12 and up and then you date her. Way to go, Father Ralph.
Someone on twitter said that their ages are the same as Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, which lit both twitter and reddit on fire.
When multiple posts on the top of reddit are mocking you, you definitely have a PR problem.
Leo is a hustler, I don’t even consider him to be ‘dating’ any of these models, they look like props to him. I’m pretty sure he’s monetized his modelizing somehow. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was being paid by agencies to be linked to them to boost their fees or if he was taking a generous percentage of their earnings. He probably saw giselle making $100s of millions during their relationship and regretted not getting a piece of the pie. Just my theory.
Anyway he’s a creep and a misogynist.
I saw that Sophia Ritchie is engaged to a dude close to her age, after wasting years with Lord Disick.
Leo, whatever. He does appear to be turning into Jack Nicholson.
And that has not worked out so well for Jack, either.
Unbelievable. The man can’t even appear next to a model (those are the circles he moves in), without being slammed for it. These silly accusations are tiresome. I suspect most of these stories are based on malicious rumors. I really don’t understand the hatred directed at him, it’s quite mind-boggling. Wish people would focus this intensely on his acting.
The fact the you believe this BS 😅😅 I have bridge to sell you.
This is satire right salt and pepper? because surely you don’t believe what you just spouted at us…
I don’t believe that Leo “dates”, at least not in the way most of us think of when we say we are dating someone (involving some form of physical contact). That these associations are contractual is pretty obvious, having never observed PDA behavior, so the age difference is not an issue imo, as it seems they are just inhabiting the same air space.
What’s funny is this man hasn’t starred as a romantic lead in over 20 years. R&J and Titanic made him this epic thing and since then he’s purposely eschewed romance in his movies. He went out of his way not to be the teeny-bopper love interest and yet irl he just wants to date teenagers and be left alone. The irony. What he need to do, if he wants to reboot his image, is to star in a Nancy Meyers-style rom com where he acts like he’s really into and in love with an of-age woman. The problem is he couldn’t even act that at this point 😂
There would be SUCH snarky commentary on that in the media if he tried.
“Leo, finally dating an age-appropriate woman in this movie, and by “age appropriate” we mean 30…..” Didn’t they say stuff like that about Jack Nicholson?
Leo is so boring (though decent actor and picks movies wisely and kudos for surviving as a child star and being determined to succeed to help his family out as a kid) and he absolutely cares about his PR, 100%. It helps him get roles. I think he knows he’s quite bland and having these gfs keeps him in the news, in addition to the fact he just prefers under-25s. Remember his fling with Gigi Hadid? They could have kept it completely hidden but he walked out the front door of that hotel, which makes me assume his people called the paps. He absolutely uses his gfs to get that glamorous playboy image. What else are they going to write about him? His environmental efforts are mocked every time he hires a massive yacht. His trick here is to not go so far as to look like a pedo. Good luck, Leo.