Julia Fox: ‘At the end of the day, a wife & a prostitute are both doing the same thing’

I’m still sort of working out how I feel about Julia Fox. I appreciated her thirst for the spotlight during her brief relationship with Kanye West, just because we haven’t seen someone like her in a second. Someone who wants to be famous by any means necessary, someone eager to be a celebrity, someone who wants to have fun and be a force for gossip chaos. So… I guess I still sort of feel the same way about her – she’s fun to cover, she’s a bit wacky, we don’t have to “feel bad” about paying attention to her because she’s desperate for attention. So here we are – Julia was recently profiled in Elle Magazine and she’s not really promoting anything other than herself. Some highlights:
She’s done with men. “I want to be left alone. Like, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, don’t bother me.” She’s talking about men who expect women to carry the emotional burden in a relationship (“I personally think, like, unappreciated acts of service is not a love language, you know?”) or expect their wives to take their last name “like she’s his property.”
Heterosexual relationships are unhealthy: “I don’t know. I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic.”
On Kanye’s anti-Semitism: “I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest. I feel bad for his family, his children. I feel bad for the Jewish people. Some of my Jewish friends are shook right now, and that f–king breaks my heart. I really, truly, would’ve never seen him taking this direction.”
She’s writing her memoir: “It’s not like a celebrity who just got a book deal and, like, got a ghostwriter to write it, you know? Like, I actually am about this life.”
Raising her son Valentino: “I’m terrified. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I cannot create, I cannot produce another one of these horrible men.”
Getting older, Botox: Fox says she has used Botox, and once got liposuction—and honestly, she might do it again. But not right now. “I’m, like, saggy—like, things are not sitting the way they used to. But it’s like, I am not gonna do a damn thing about it.”
Whether she considers herself ambitious: “I think to get anywhere you want in life, you have to be a little bit delusional. You have to be like, ‘I’m gonna be that bitch,’ you know?”
How she feels about motherhood: “Making a f–king human being is superhero sh-t.”
On marriage: “At the end of the day, a wife and a prostitute are both doing the same thing, but the prostitute is doing it with different men and the wife does it with the same man—they just put a fancy label on it.”
Her son grounds her: “Valentino keeps me grounded, and in such an insane way that nothing has ever been able to before,” she says. Maybe some of it is the stability that comes from some success, even if she has, technically, always made it work. “You know what, I’ve been hustling and on my own for so long that it’s like, I know no matter what, I’m going to figure it out. Whether that’s a scam or a man or both, I figure it out.”
She’s famous: “I’m just really unfazed by it all. I feel like in my head, I’ve been famous my whole life.”
Julia is just an old-school sh-t talker, really. Celebrities used to be like this in the ‘90s and early ‘00s. They would just talk so much sh-t in their interviews and shrug it off if there was controversy. The stuff about “all heterosexual relationships are unhealthy” cracked me up. “Whether that’s a scam or a man or both, I figure it out” – very true. And that’s her backup plan, I’m sure – if everything goes belly-up, Julia has enough confidence in her charms and abilities to figure it out. She’ll marry some rich guy or scam a rich guy or both. “At the end of the day, a wife and a prostitute are both doing the same thing” – oh my god. I laughed though!
So much stupid takes. Poor Valentino has a handful with that one.
Puhlease, she would have married Kanye in a heartbeat.
“I’m terrified. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I cannot create, I cannot produce another one of these horrible men.”
Then make sure your son doesn’t become a terrible man. Also, women can be terrible.
Also, kids are kids and boys are also victims of patriarchy. Why would she insult her boy that way.
This statement worried me, too. It can cause him harm if she refers to men as horrible people around him without age appropriate context. The fact that she views him as a sort of burden because he’s a boy is also a huge problem. How does she think this is a great thing to say in an interview?
I took that to mean that there is a lot of responsibility in parenting and she doesn’t want to mess up? I really do not think she was talking about not wanting a son.
It’s pretty obvious that she is talking about the weight of raising a little human and making sure they come out okay. Which is something MOST parents worry about. I would be more concerned if she DIDN’T think about that.
Really unhealthy views on relationships. The “horrible” men comment in relation to her son is very cringe. And, if she didn’t expect Kanye to be horrible, she was really not paying attention or, more likely, didn’t care because he brought her attention.
“Wives are just fancy prostitutes” is the opinion I expect from some MGTOW misogynist who is justifying being single at 50 and still frequenting sex workers.
Every man I’ve ever heard reduce the value of marriage to this has been insanely misogynistic.
She knows her place in the gossip ecosystem and is striving to keep her little biome of fame alive and healthy. I appreciate her for what she is and find her endlessly entertaining.
Yes she is entertaining. Though I agree with her statement about giving birth and growing a human inside of your body. It IS some super human sh-t!!! Carrying and creating a human in your body isn’t for the faint of heart, especially the birthing part.
I have come to believe that if we relied on men to give birth, the population would dwindle. My husband is so cranky when he is sick and I couldn’t see him giving birth. And this is based on viewing many, many men over my 6 decades.
I remember my dad, having the flu, lying on the couch and saying to my mother (who had borne five children), “If you felt this bad you’d be dead!”
Historically that was true. Not any more. I’m the earner in my marriage. If anyone’s trading their body for financial security it’s him.
Even historically there were exceptions. Consider the rich American women who married into the UK aristocracy. She’s also ignoring things like caring for a spouse when ill, childcare, house duties, bringing in money from a job to contribute to household finances. Let her find a prostitute to do that.
It’s all true and marriage always had the potential to be a partnership. But even the heiresses who married into aristocracy had to sign away all their legal autonomy. Maybe indentured servitude is a better analogy than sex work. Either way she’s 50 years too late to be edgy with that observation.
It probably is a better analogy because the men likely still had sex partners and considered the legal ones just to be for procreation, status, and household duties.
For the overwhelming majority of people, it wasn’t really. Women hunted and gathered, and then they did agricultural work alongside their husbands. Even in the 1950s, lots of women did labor market work, and the stereotypical middle class housewife had lots of domestic work to do.
Good point when you consider that men didn’t really work outside the homesite so commonly historically.
Yes, women have always had many responsibilities within the context of marriage, but the comparison lies in legal autonomy, which is something married women sacrificed as recently as the 1970s. I doubt Julia Fox really understands the historical context of her comments, though. It’s just something she heard somewhere and decided to take on as her own battle cry, even though we all watched Kanye turn her into his next dress up doll.
I took such offense to her take on this.
I work 50 hours a week at a stressful job, raise my kid and run a household. I deal with all the difficult drama that goes on in daily life. Sex workers have sex with people, sometimes provide a listening ear, and get paid– then they go about their day and don’t have to deal with all their clients BS. It is NOT the same. Not saying sex work isn’t hard work. But the 2 are not comparable. How dare she?
LOL- not sure why I care so much what she has to say. I should maybe take that up with my therapist.
I’m sorry, did you just imply that your “job” as a wife and mother is harder than being exploited and – most of the time – abused? I find the term “sex worker” so offensive, it’s a term invented by liberals to sanitize the “profession”. If you’d ever read accounts by current or former prostitutes, you would know. There’s always one who goes on some random podcast or is active on social media who presents the image people want to see – the empowered “sex worker” doing it on her own terms. That’s the rarest of exceptions. I can’t with this.
@Turtledove I always feel like people with this sentiment is so odd. Of course, marriage and the work a woman does in her marriage is not the same as other responsibilities of a sex worker. It’s not comparable; what’s fascinating is we shouldn’t shame sex workers and we shouldn’t put down women in stable relationships. None of it is a zero-sum.
the term sex work was made up by sex workers. not all of whom are exploited or abused. it’s hard work, and it’s made more dangerous by the way it’s treated. yes trafficking and abuse are huge problems and should be stopped. but that isn’t the reality for many other men and women who engage in sex work. and banning all of it isn’t going to stop it, or save actual victims. it’s just making it more dangerous for everyone. saying it’s impossible to be an empowered sex worker is a conservative trope. (never mind that plenty of them hire sex workers.)
Yes. Let me wear this bodysuit that shows my seemingly homemade aluminum breastplate and face mask, while my greasy hair just hangs there.
The wife is the same as a prostitute talk is old and all depends on the marriage and the people in it.
BUT . . . she’s saggy. Can’t you tell?
If you want to gather clicks by showing off your apartment, go ahead. But don’t say sh*t like that. You called every wife a prostitute while downplaying the abuse most prostitutes suffer daily. It’s not smart, funny, or thought-provoking. It’s just dumb.
She reminds me of the completely chaotic friends I had in my 20s that I kept around just to hear what bananas bad take they’d come up with next. She might be high. Lol. Good times.
What a weird, regressive and transactional take on relationships.
When I was married, I guess it was my husband who was the sex worker, since I made more money?
In a healthy relationship, it’s a partnership to make your family and household work, so even if you’re not bringing home the bacon you are contributing to the partnership. You aren’t trading sex for for anything.
Plus women (gasp) often want sex and aren’t doing it for something in return!
And on top of everything else, do we really need to compare sex work to marriage to respect sex workers?
Nah, I don’t like her.
“And on top of everything else, do we really need to compare sex work to marriage to respect sex workers?” Exactly. This.
I just can’t with this woman. she goes out and displays herself like a piece of meat and then says sh*t like this. Go away, Julia, your 15 minutes are up.
Your “15 minutes” comment is so apt here, because I feel like Julia is really shooting for Warhol Superstar fame-whore (she gives me Andrea Feldman vibes), but the result is more John Waters Dreamlander. Which, if she can laugh at her own ridiculousness, is not necessarily a bad thing.
The 15 minutes part is accurate, but let’s save the misogyny for the right. Women are not pieces of meat for wearing whatever they want.
She’s actually pretty when her makeup doesn’t make her look like she’s peering out of a cave.
I didn’t think much of her, but I’ve been coming around a bit on that. First off, she loves her son—a while back Celebitchy posted an article where she takes people from n a tour of her apartment. Her choices, would not necessarily be my choices, but if you look her up on Wikipedia, she’s not had a “normal” upbringing. And her dad and brother were just arrested. I sort of feel like life has given her lemons and she tries to make lemonade a lot.
Same, I’ve really developed a soft spot for her. I think Kaiser’s take is 100% correct, she reminds me of old school George Clooney or more recently Robert Pattinson where if an interviewer catches them on the right day they will just talk shit half the time for the fun of it.
I generally don’t share my views on marriage because people get very sensitive about it (fair enough) but if I’m honest I don’t particularly find anything she said too out there.
At the end of the day, they might do the same thing, but one does it the whole day, everyday.
Shes right, both are just people and neither one is better than the other. Some comments here seemed to assume being a prostitute is a bad thing, or that prostitutes are somehow “lower” class of people.
Literally none of the comments assumed that. None. I was just thinking about how great that people were plenty articulate to object without attacking or demeaning prostitutes.
Well…..there is a commenter who is i) offended by the term “sex worker”, it’s apparently a liberal sanitization of the profession and ii) states that the empowered prostitute is the rarest of the exceptions, all of which could imply that prostitution is a bad thing or is associated with lower/vulnerable class of people. This commenter is likely coming from a good/protective-of-others-place, but it’s certainly a darker perspective.
…so maybe that’s what @nikomikael is referring to.
Everybody does something for money. For her, it’s hanging out with an anti-Semite while dressing as his ex-wife.
Zing!
Omg love her. Love the fact that she has bonkers ass takes on everything
I find Julia refreshing. Love.
Marriage =Prostitution? So is Julia a reader of radical feminist texts by Andrea Dworkin, Christine Delphy and their peers? It is an interesting and explosive perspective, but begs for more discussion, nuance, and analysis, not just a throw away comment in an interview.
Unfortunately we live in a society these days where speaking stupidity gets in the news – and this is a prime example.
I have boys (and girl) and I agree with @Swack – then make sure you raise decent human beings.
And far as her wife and prostitute comment – she really needs to learn to keep her asinine thoughts to herself.
Seems like someone has been reading Studs Terkel’s “Working.”
I don’t mind Julia, I don’t believe she is stupid and she knows exactly what to depending on the medium she is speaking to.
Do I believe she feels that way about her son, absolutely not. There is the expectation that she would say something like this and she is just delivering.
Would we be talking about her if we really saw her life and how put together she is.
Ah yes. I, a JD with a post doctorate, represent 8 hospitals, am a prostitute to my husband, an MD, with whom we share two children, divide the childcare and household chores equally, enjoy our time together, enjoy intimacy, shared finterests, travel, and so on. Yes, I’m a the same as a prostitute.
What a moron.
I find her kind of funny, but it sounds like she has only dated really selfish and immature men. They can only treat you how you let them treat you.
I low key like this woman. Seriously. She IS thirsty. But she owns it. And I respect that. And I honestly don’t disagree with a lot of what she said – minus the wife/prostitute stuff. Because that’s just silly. But I like what she said about being able to handle and take care of herself no matter what. I think more women should have and vocalize that kind of confidence in themselves. We don’t hear it enough.
I kind of like her. She’s talking about patriarchy…whether she’s intending to or not. And I agree with lots of what she said. Many, many women end up in transactional marriages with men who do not do their fair share of childrearing or housework. Because, due to the wage gap, men make more money. This matters immensely with the current cost of living. You can’t leave. You’re trapped with a partner who doesn’t give a shit. In the home, in the bedroom. If you aren’t in this situation, consider yourself a lucky statistical outlier.
+1
Exactly this.
She’s sharing some radical feminist talking points and I love it. Some of its been filtered through her own trauma sure, but it sounds like she’s been reading Dworkin or McKinnon. Good for her.
Also, the lipo explains her insane abs. I’m really happy she shared that.
So I see people are on a mission to let her thirst make her famous. Hard pass.
man I do like her. Yeah of course I don’t agree with everything she says and she can say some really dumb things (like the marriage thing) but she can also say some smart things and fun things. I agree, she’s like an old school wanna be celebrity and she’s fun. I like the line that you’ve got to be a little delusional to make it. Because she certainly is! loveher
Well, Marx did say in The Communist Manifesto that marriage and prostitution are similar.
For some reason, i really like her ! I do not agree with everything but i like her personality !
Well, delusional is definitely the right word for this, so at least she’s got that going for her.
Please, she would have married Kanye on a dime, taken his last name, spouted whatever talking points he wanted her to. We ALL saw how hard she clung onto him and tried the most to keep it going when he was done with her after a couple weeks.
I am so far over these women who get together with THE WORST men, throw and fling themselves at them, do the most and act desperate to the nth degree, then after being discarded turn around and say all men are trash and heterosexual relationships are inherently harmful. That’s legitimately fucking moronic. It’s very much a YOU problem, Julia.
Yes, millions of men are trash. Millions of hetero relationships are harmful. And equally true = millions are not. YOU are the one picking the trash men and YOU are the one accepting the trash behavior and YOU are the one participating in the harmful relationships. Kanye has shown who he is for literally decades. Dating back to when he said he would need 1000 showers after being with Amber Rose and Kim loved it because him attacking another woman made her feel special. Julia is cut from the same cloth. Getting together with an abusive anti-semitic Nazi who has treated every woman he’s been with like garbage, because you’re desperate for a come-up, is not proof that all men are trash and all hetero relationships are harmful, it’s just proof that YOU choose those things because it gives you some hit of validation.
A wife and a prostitute are doing the same thing. Nice try at dividing women into categories and pitting them against each other while being misogynistic to both. A prostitute – first off, let’s talk about the majority of prostitutes of the world, which is women who are not in wealthy countries and are either violently forced into it or women who do it because it’s the only way to feed their children. Not talking about the small minority of women with other financial options who choose to do it for pocket money so don’t get it twisted. The majority of prostitutes of the world never know if the next john will be the one who will rape, beat or kill her. They suffer horrific injuries to their insides, which just keep getting worse as they have no choice to take a break or stop. They receive infections that they have no way of treating. They get physically and mentally scarred in a way that never heals. To compared it to just being what you do with your husband when you’re married is so disgustingly glib and erasing of the horror these girls women go through.
And then on the other hand to presume that for women, getting married is an arrangement where she exchanges sex for financial support. What in the everloving fuck? This is straight out of the “men’s rights” playbook. She is quite simply a moron. Single women with no kids passed single men with no kids financially a long time ago. We passed them in college degrees a long time ago. MUCH less qualified boys are now getting affirmative action over girls in college admissions. For real! Men get far more financial benefit out of marriage than women do in every possible way. I can’t with this desperate for attention idiot.
Where is the like , love , standing O button when you need it? So sick of people who commit to thirstiness to be famous and then the spew what sounds like profound nonsense and everyone oohs and ahhs. You folks really want to take advice from a woman who intentionally lets her kid live in a rodent infested apartment and films it?
Go stand over by the has beens, sweetie.
Her and Emily RentAJetSki jump on my nerves.
Thank You, Next Hot Girl looking for 15 minutes of fame and money, Step Up.
JF clearly has issues to work out in therapy. And for her son, I hope she does.
She’s growing on me. She truly does not care.
Right now Mr. Jaded is in the kitchen washing dishes and tidying up. Later on he’ll do the vacuuming. Does that make him a male prostitute in her eyes? If I initiate sex later on will he heave a sigh, roll his eyes and say no, I have a headache? She’s so off-base with this crap I cannot believe it. She’s only mildly famous because of her brief relationship with a lunatic anti-Semite and white supremacist. I’d say that was prostituting herself to the richest buyer. Take all the seats Julia.
Actually this wife is doing it midday, not the end of it, but go off Julia
She reminds me of the 90s and 2000s when celebrities weren’t so serious.
Courtney Love, Ke$ha, Heidi Montag, Nicole Richie etc.
I also miss the time when celebrities weren’t trying to be thought provoking all the time.
She’s like a 2020’s Truman Capote and Holly Go-Lightly! An endearing b*tch, a gossip, kind of flighty, has almost nothing good to say about anyone, changes her mind several times a minute. Her interview with Ziwe was out of this world hysterical.
She maybe needs a filter and will probably develop one eventually, but right now she has convinced herself and others it’s charming and I don’t know that it will always be.
I take none of her comments seriously and I guess I don’t see why anyone here would. It’s not like she’s a role model or influencing girls. she’s clearly her own brand of fruit and nut.
She also clearly hasn’t experienced healthy relationships but I don’t know that many women in their early to mid 20s who have, as well have experiences with healthy masculinity. incel influence is on display here which is sad.
She’s an idiot. And by the way, these are radfem talking points — radical “feminism” is misogynistic, anti-sex worker, transphobic, gender essentialist, racist, and altogether fascist. It’s feminist like the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea is a democratic people’s republic.
Oh right she’s famous because she dated a Nazi! Yeah, that fits.
Real radical feminism is much needed and it’s very much the opposite of everything this dunce has said. Radical simply means root -> going to the root of the issue. Some people have appropriated it to mean extremism when that’s not what it actually means at all.