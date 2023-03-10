Duchess Sophie getting the Edinburgh title is ‘what Philip would have wanted’

Let’s not pretend that Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, wasn’t openly campaigning for the Duchess of Edinburgh title before Prince Philip was even in the family crypt. As we’ve noted repeatedly, Sophie spearheaded the PR blitz for the Edinburgh titles, giving interviews and encouraging friendly royalist media to take up the Wessexes’ cause. Today is as much Sophie’s triumph as it is Edward’s. Sophie wanted to be a duchess and she finally got it. After years of dithering and leaking, King Charles has finally given Sophie and Edward the DoE titles. So, here’s Sophie’s victory lap – she organized this pretty quickly, huh?
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has now been elevated to Duchess of Edinburgh, after it was announced that her husband Prince Edward has been given his late father’s Duke of Edinburgh title. This raise in royal status for Sophie, 58, is a touching tribute to the late Queen’s daughter-in-law who lovingly called her ‘mama’.
It is believed that she was viewed by the late Queen as The Firm’s safest pair of hands, because her marriage to Prince Edward has lasted, while she was also hailed as the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’ during Megxit in 2020. Queen Elizabeth II’s title of Duchess of Edinburgh passing to Sophie gives her a front-and-centre role as one of a reduced number of working royals, as King Charles begins to slim down the monarchy.
Sophie’s previous rank as Countess of Wessex, meant she was of an equal rank with her husband Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex. However their new titles of Duke and Duchess are of a higher rank, elevating them in status to just below the monarch. Duchesses are also referred to as Her Royal Highness. Meanwhile the title of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most senior in the Royal Family.
The move is a touching and lasting connection between the late Queen and her much-loved daughter-in-law, Sophie. She was noted as the late monarch’s ‘favourite’ family member and closest confidante. Experts previously noted the Countess being in the spotlight is what Prince Philip ‘would have wanted’ and helped to ‘keep his memory alive.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Ah, yes – this reminds me of the PR campaign she began waging in the days, weeks and months following Philip’s death. Everything was all about “this is what Philip would have wanted.” Philip wanted her to be a duchess, Philip wanted her to court the spotlight, Philip wanted Sophie to be one of the most senior members of the royal family! Granted, Philip clearly wanted Edward to have the DoE title. But… yeah, the Wessexes’ campaign was tacky as hell and I don’t blame Charles for shutting them down temporarily as punishment. I also think it’s funny that Charles kept them waiting this long. But hey, Sophie eventually got what she wanted.
The Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Countess of Wessex at the Duke of Edinburgh Award garden party, at Buckingham Palace, London.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive for a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.
The Countess of Wessex arrives at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Public at the Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visit Manchester ahead of the Queen's funeral.
The royal couple visit the Council's book of condolence at Manchester Central Library to add their signatures, before moving on to view the floral tributes left in St Ann's Square by locals in mourning.
The pair will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle for her late Majesty and view their books of condolence and meet with volunteers involved with managing the tributes.
Sophie Countess of Wessex
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visit Manchester ahead of the Queen's funeral.
The royal couple visit the Council's book of condolence at Manchester Central Library to add their signatures, before moving on to view the floral tributes left in St Ann's Square by locals in mourning.
The pair will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle for her late Majesty and view their books of condolence and meet with volunteers involved with managing the tributes.
Sophie Countess of Wessex
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James Viscount Severn
Royals Host State Banquet In Honor Of South African President State Visit To The UK
Countess of Wessex
London, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Nov 2022
You just know that this racist hag was seething that Meghan had a Duchess title before her. A black woman, born and raised in America was duchess before her. Her and her butt kissing loser husband are embarrassing.
One of the few times I approved of Chuck being a petty jerk was him slow walking the Edinburgh titles because of this bitter rude hag Sophie. She’ll be insufferable now, as lacking in charisma, style and decency as she is. Maybe she’ll finally buy some nice shoes to go with her shiny new title and stop dressing like she an extra on the Golden Girls. Can’t stand this nasty woman. I feel bad for the City of Edinburgh but congrats to Edward I guess.
The interesting thing to me about Sophie is that apparently, before she was married, she was in PR. I just have to wonder, was she really REALLY bad at her job or what? Her missteps are just so… seriously, anyone with a PR background shouldn’t make such obviously bad PR decisions. A ‘look-at-me’ tour right after a royal death? Seriously, show us how grasping you are!
She’s allegedly the inventor of Mr Blobby. So that’s another grudge we can hold against her.
Her business went bust to the tune of over a million £ and TQ bailed her out. She also fell for the fake sheik incident so she’s not that sharp.
Insufferable is the word.
That third para of the DM quote makes no sense. As earl and countess she was of equal rank to her husband (but now they’re not)?
And duchesses are referred to as HRH – well, no, not all duchesses, only the Royal dukes and duchesses.
At first I thought it was an American publication, but no it was DM – shoddily written, at least a good portion not true, etc ..
I saw that too, and thought ‘what the heck?’ And then to follow it with a ‘however, their duke & duchess titles are higher rank’ doesn’t really make any kind of point. Saying she’s equal in rank to her husband with the Wessex titles, but Edinburgh is higher. Huh?? Apples & oranges.
Ditto the HRH reference. They’re English, don’t they know their own stupid system?
Sophie is finally a Duchess. She can now add that to her other accomplishments, such as being a mean girl and a racist bitch to Duchess Meghan. A title doesn’t bestow grace or class. Sophie has no class whatsoever and that will never change.
No matter how grandly you dress up a bigot, they’re still TRASH.
Yup. Lipstick on a pig is still a pig, just with lipstick on it. And someone please tell Sophiesta to go to a proper shop to be fitted for a decent set of bras. My gawd woman, you 3 years younger than me and I keep a better set of bras than you do as well as a fresher choice of clothing. No one dictates that you should dress as an old maid either.
She’ll be preening at the Coronation for sure with her new swanky title, let’s hope she upgrades her wardrobe as well as her daughter’s too.
They could elevate this woman to a Queen and she would still be an after thought. She has zero charm and charisma and she certainly dresses most times like a chamber maid. She will always be an after thought because of who she married and the long list of faux pas she has committed. The space these folks occupy in the real world is laughable and she quickly found out after her many shenanigans.
Another day, another delivery of a large box marked fragile mirror, for Camilla and her Russian handlers to add to their creation if what James Jesus Angleton called a wilderness of mirrors.
OMG, how the press and Sophie love to rewrite the not so distant past. Have they lost their tiny little minds 😂”safe pair of hands???,” safe hands possibly but NOT a safe mouth. Have they forgotten Sophie and the fake Sheik? The story is still there and how long before her partner in the PR company that she had to shut down, comes out with the FULL facts, or is that already in the hands of camzilla for future briefings?
Sorry typo error = if. Correct phrase = THEIR CREATION OF WHAT JAMES JESUS ANGLETON CALLED A WILDERNESS OF MIRRORS.
It must have been killing her all these years that she was a mere Countess and not a Duchess; meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has been making bank all these years with her Duchess of York title. And this article makes it seems as if all Duchesses are HRH instead of just royal Duchesses. And Sophie has had the HRH since she married Edward. Even if Edward hadn’t been made Earl of Wessex, she’d still have been HRH Princess Edward.
I think Meghan outranking her has been what Fiesta couldn’t stand, then Meghan’s children being referred to as prince and princess was too much. I think Fiesta went crying to Camilla and asked her to get KC to give the dukedom to Edward.
Why would the Wessexes “campaign” for the Edinburgh title? Surely they knew how these things worked, and that the title was not available until both the Queen and Philip had passed away. and the title reverted to the Crown? It just seemed so unseemly. I think Philip, being the macho kind of guy he was, and who complained about not being able to pass his name to his children, just wanted to be able to pass on his title to a son. Luckily, William chose Cambridge, leaving Sussex for Harry, making Meghan the first Duchess of Sussex. Also, it appears the first Duke of Sussex was a fairly “liberal” kind of guy, so the perfect title for Harry and Meghan.
They campaigned to get KC to stick to the deal and not let it lapse into the ether. He was a party to the agreement with his parents, back when E and S got married. Disgraceful that he floated not giving it at all. I guess he did that so that he could at least cut the tail. Still shameful – I’m sure it would have disappointed PP.
I think Charles had planned to bestow this title on Edward for his 60th birthday. However, he has done it now as a distraction from all the bad press he’s getting due to his perceived capitulation regarding Lili & Archie’s titles. It was always going to be a popular move with their fan base, who are still having melt downs over Princess Lili and Prince Archie finally being correctly titled on the succession list. He’s done it now to try to distract derrangers and RF Stans, claw back some Kingly kudos and save the country a load of eggs.
@ Jojo, I don’t think KC3 is safe from any eggs or protests. There are still people freezing and starving and his £10,000,000 Chubbly party isn’t flying right now or ever. There was no love or admiration passed to Charles from Lizzy either so he is already 5 steps behind the curve.
Good luck Chuck as you are going to need it. Actually, you had better hope for a windfall of warmer weather and cheaper prices too if you think that your Chubbly is going to garner any “love” for you.
I think Sophie in particular blackmailed Charles to make this happen. Charles doesn’t want anyone else giving interviews about him and walking away it happened.
“However their new titles of Duke and Duchess are of a higher rank, elevating them in status to just below the monarch”
This can’t possibly mean that she’s now above William’s wife in that whole bowing and scraping thing? Does it?
Yeah so poorly written. I noted that above too.
It’s such a weird thing to say!
They still rank below the Sussexes since Harry is the son of the current monarch.
And a non-royal duke/duchess would be addressed as “Your Grace.”
For the love of God, who cares about these stupid titles? The whole thing is silly.
I totally agree the whole titles thing is completely silly and the sooner it’s all abolished the better. However, so long as there is any chance titles & honours etc. can be weaponised to further bully, ‘other’ or belittle H&M or A&L their use and abuse needs to be monitored by those of us who would be vociferous in immediately calling out such passive aggressive actions.
Lol, technically it’s kind of true in this case. Phillip did want Edward to have the title so it is what he would have wanted. Now did he want Sophie acting like a stunt queen from the second he took his last breath? Doubtful.
Lizzie and Philip must be looking up at what a shitshow this has been. Congrats to Sophie tho, her hard work finally paid off. Now a duchess but she’ll always be a ford fiesta.
Lol, upgrade in title but not car model.
“Looking up”…caught that! 😀
Sophie has the most extreme case of RBF I have ever seen.
Well I actually feel a little slimy after reading that🤢.. I need a nice hot shower to wash off the stink of that article.
Good on Chuck for making them work for it. If harry was at home I’m convinced chuck would’ve took years to give Edward that title. Really make him work for it. Do multiple walkabouts, have a plan, maybe get some eggs thrown at them. Lol.
If I was Scottish I would demand some work from the royals. Not just Pappa giving titles.
Upon E&S’s marriage Edward declined a dukedom in order to inherit his father’s. He was offered to be made a duke at his marriage. He and S made the decision to wait. Not sure they are so power hungry….Philip wanted DOE for them. They were very close to his parents. Everyone making them out to be horrible people…not sure why.
He also took over running the DofE Awards, didn’t he? It would make sense for whomever is head of that to have the title.
No, according to the DoE Award website, Ruth Marvel is the CEO. Actual professionals run this thing, probably why it’s so successful.
Edward and Sophie do the figure heading since Philip retired.
She’s been waiting for this title for a long time. She better hope Charles lets her keep her house.
Totally off topic, but why do all these “royals” have such poor posture? Is that not something they teach them? I went to etiquette classes at a very young age, and I’m no “royal,” but I was taught a lot of things, including how to carry oneself in public. I’m sorry but I just can’t with these slumped over sloths.
Does that mean Louise and James have also been upgraded to Princess and Prince of Edinburgh?
James was upgraded to Earl of Wessex on the website but nothing changed for Louise.
In theory she would be Princess Louise of Edinburgh but the HRHs aren’t being applied to either of the kids. James would be Princes James, Earl of Wessex.
They’ve always been Prince and Princess since they were grandchildren of the monarch when they were born. But I don’t think they’ll add “of Edinburgh” to their names since the “new” dukedom is non-hereditary.
The children have always been a prince and princess and have an HRH but S&E chose not to use either. They decided to let the children use the titles or not when they are grown and Louise obviously decided not to as she is 18.
She is still a racist mean girl only now we can call her ford fiesta, the Duchess of racist. Oh I meant Edinburg, no I meant cruella , no i meant Edinburgh. Oh whatever, she is just mean and rude.
This is what the late monarch and Prince Philip wanted for Edward as it was announced on their wedding day.
Sophie may have been as wonderful as expressed, but this was announced in a written statement before the accolades.
Since Prince Charles had agreed to the arrangement that was alsi touted on the website for years before a change, it was the right thing to do.
It is about integrity, not if their behaviour met his standards, Sophie was horrible to the Sussexes as prescribed, what else did he need.
At the end of the day it was about the duke and his parents, even if Sophie took a page out their playbook and campaign openly for something that was already bequeathed to them with the clear and concise understanding that the title will not passed down to their children.
I suspect Charles told them he would award it on Edward’s birthday not long after the Queen’s funeral because they did not campaign for it after her death as they did after Philip’s death. And they continued to do tours and overall still work harder than the couple at Adelaide cottage.
I’m getting the feeling that Charles is starting to smooth over some feathers in the family.
After all, he can’t afford to keep losing people after H&M.
He’s gotta keep everybody quiet.
She was the RF “secret weapon”. So secret that most people have no clue who she is.
LOL, so secret the rr don’t even send someone to cover her tours.
I get so many are upset and I don’t really have any time for old gal Sophie but I’m not faulting the campaign for DoE. Charles was being a petty prick about it. His parents were pretty clear about their wishes. Sure they’re dead but they like to cherry pick which, when and how they choose to “honor” them. The Wessexes no matter how you feel about them put in the work for the The Firm. Even if that work is being a racist bitch, it’s firm-mandated. From a corporate perspective she’s earned her promotion. I know… this bloody system, ay?
Yes, but how “audacious” of her.
How much you want to bet Fiesta still has a sour face?
These two, live a life of complete luxury, too bad if they didn’t get elevated titles.
One wonders if the new DoE will time to have a coronet crafted before the coronation? I’m sure it’s a pressing issue now.
Y’all—Chucky is handing out titles like Oprah so people don’t pay attention to his already titled wayward brother who is threatening to do another tell-all interview (but this time, with an American
broadcaster). Magnanimity, my ass; it’s all smoke and mirrors to keep us commoners from pulling the curtain.
Don’t you love how by making this a lifetime title instead of hereditary (like all previous royal dukedoms) Charles managed to honor the letter of his fathers wishes instead of the spirit? Edward gets to be DOE but can’t pass it on to his own son so the title will end up back with Charles’ descendants.