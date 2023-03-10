Prince Edward finally gets the ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ title on his 59th birthday

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9, 2021. Shortly after his passing, the Earl and Countess of Wessex went on a grief tour, giving interviews about how hard Philip’s death was for them and how they were looking forward to taking over the Edinburgh ducal title. The DoE title had been promised to Prince Edward for years, with QEII even making a special announcement about her wish and Philip’s wish for Edward to have the Edinburgh title once Philip passed away. The thing is, once Philip died, the title went to his first-born son, then Prince Charles. Charles said “no way Jose, I’m not giving this title to Ed.” Charles was also pissed about the Wessexes’ “obvious” PR campaign. When Charles became king, he apparently told Edward and Sophie that they weren’t getting the DoE. Then, in January, he had a change of heart. Suddenly, he softened on the idea. And now here we are – today is Edward’s 59th birthday, and as a gift, King Charles has made his youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh. Sophie is finally a duchess, y’all.
King Charles has conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his youngest brother, the Earl of Wessex, on the occasion of his 59th birthday, honouring the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
The title will be held for the lifetime of Prince Edward and means his son, Viscount Severn, now becomes Earl of Wessex.
Buckingham Palace announced the news in a busy week for royal titles, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirm their children will use the titles of “prince” and “princess”.
A palace statement said: “His Majesty the King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon the Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.
“The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be in Edinburgh later today where they will attend a reception to mark the first year of conflict in Ukraine.
Edward was promised his late father’s title more than 20 years ago on his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones in June 1999 when the Queen made him Earl of Wessex and Buckingham Palace announced he would in time become Duke of Edinburgh.
[From The Guardian]
There was some talk that Charles would wait until Edward’s 60th birthday to give him the DoE title. I wonder what changed? Perhaps someone finally convinced Charles that it looked incredibly petty to deny Edward and Sophie the title after all this time, especially because Charles was going against his mother’s express wish, which she put in writing.
Now, reportedly, there are caveats built into this gift. The DoE title is only Edward’s for the length of his life and it will not be inherited by his son James, Lord Severn, who will actually go by the Earl of Wessex now, I think? When Edward passes away, the DoE title reverts back to the crown, and the title will likely eventually be passed down to one of Prince William’s children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Earl and Countess of Wessex, with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9, of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. Prince Philip, was the longest-serving consort in British history.,Image: 604743240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie Countess of Wessex at the Queen‚Äôs Green Canopy Garden, which highlights the importance of trees and woodlands to the environment during a visit to the Autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show on September 20, 2021 in London, England. This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show was delayed from its usual spring dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also prompted its cancellation last year. Previously, only two World Wars had caused the event’s suspension.,Image: 633044422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex at the Queen‚Äôs Green Canopy Garden, which highlights the importance of trees and woodlands to the environment during a visit to the Autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show on September 20, 2021 in London, England. This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show was delayed from its usual spring dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also prompted its cancellation last year. Previously, only two World Wars had caused the event’s suspension.,Image: 633044501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, son James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn and Prince Edward attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683741350, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince Edward attends the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683760756, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain November 12, 2022.,Image: 737052198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.,Image: 741761897, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Parry / Avalon
-
-
Prince Edward and Sophie with family leaving Sandringham Church after Christmas Day service,Image: 746498374, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Malcolm Clarke / Avalon
-
-
Royals Host State Banquet In Honor Of South African President State Visit To The UK
Featuring: Earl of Wessex and Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals Host State Banquet In Honor Of South African President State Visit To The UK
Featuring: Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Does KFC think this will make it look as if it was his decision about Archie and Lili and not that PH forced his hand? Or did he finally get a clue how grasping he and Will look getting new titles immediately and giving the shaft to everyone else against QE’s wishes? Does he think it will make him more popular and less likely to have protests if he does what QE wanted?
My guess goes to your first question. He is probably hoping to muddy the waters and make it seem like he was being gracious to archie and lilibet by giving them their titles. He knows full well that most people don’t bother checking the facts. And they most definitely won’t know the difference between a royal title and a title of nobility.
This was my first thought, @Snuffles. Then I thought, no rational person would be that petty. But KC IS EXACTLY that petty!! His entire life is a game of holding onto things and bringing them out at opportune times. He lives in such a bubble that he fails to see how idiotic this looks to anyone mildly paying attention. Congrats to Sophie and Edward, they’ve finally got what they’ve always wanted…as a result of Charles trying to one-up his son, not because of anything they’ve done. These people are sick.
Nah. I think he’s probably gonna give Cami’s children title. So now he’s lining his ducks
I doubt it. I think the clause stating the title to revert back to the crown upon his passing was williams idea. I think he wants the DoE title for louis or for charlotte’s future husband. Providing she marries a male of course
“the DoE title for louis or for charlotte’s future husband”
If the titled is used for one of the Wails children, Charlette should be made a Duchess in her own right with the title going to her first born child regardless of gender. Forget her husband who will probably be non-royal. Why should the non-royal husband be made a Duke in his own right?
Not only are the Windsor-Glücksburgs racist but the are sexist too. Parliament made this correction for the Crown in 2012. The Peerage, via KCIII (The Fount of all Honors), needs to make the correction too!
They won’t make Charlotte a Duchess in her own right. That would happen over the dead bodies of the aristos who are fighting tooth and nail to prevent firstborn women from inheriting titles, wealth, estates, etc. Yes, William could do it anyway, but that group of wealthy, entitled, male idiots would extract payback.
I agree this is at William’s demand. He wants that either for Charlotte’s husband (provided she marries and marries a man) or for Louis.
They’ll be saving Charlotte for the Princess Royal title when Anne’s gone.
Have royal dukedoms typically been given though to married-in males, not married to the monarch, and who do not have nobility or aristo heritage?
Anthony Armstrong-Jones’ mother was of an aristo lineage. He only received an earldom once he married Princess Margaret. Snowdon became a favorite of the Queen Mother and of QE-II, despite his conflicts with and mistreatment of Margaret during their sad ‘rebound-driven’ marriage.
Meanwhile, Philip was a Prince of Greece with strong family ties to the Windsors and to the Mountbattens (as well as to Danish and Russian royals). Plus, being married to the monarch, made his royal dukedom reasonable.
Charlotte’s hubby, whoever he may be in future, might receive the offer of an earldom. However, unless he is related to foreign royalty in his own right, I’d be surprised to see such a future spouse given a dukedom, especially not the Edinburgh dukedom. Because of its royal prestige, that’s why they aren’t allowing Edward (the fourth son, to pass the Edinburgh title down to his son, James, as typically expected with a dukedom).
Charlotte is going to be The Princess Royal. That title is reserved for the eldest daughter of the monarch, and is then hers for her lifetime . There’s never more than one at a time, and it’s not automatic, so after both Anne and FKC are both gone, it would up to PWT to decide if she gets it.
Its rare, but there have been instances where the daughter inherited. When Lord Mountbatten was made a !ord, he made sure the title could pass to.his daughters since he had no sons. When Queen Victoria’s granddaughter Louise married the Earl of Five she raised him to a Duke son and after it was apparent they wouldn’t have any other children, issued orders to allow their daughters to inherit.
This comment has nothing to do with Edward but Sophie really needs to get better bra’s.
I think that about so many of them. The Queen was the worst, but Eugenie desperately needed a fitting too.
As does Mette-Marit.
And she needs to avoid pleats.
I think Mette-Marit gets a bra pass. She has pulmonary fibrosis and a properly fit bra would put pressure on her diaphragm & ribcage.
Charles is also known as being cheap, so giving him the title probably also means he won’t get him anything else. The dude is realizing this week that he looks like a sht husband, a sht father, a sht grandfather, a sht brother, a sht son for not following his mother the Queen’s wishes, and a sht king for all of his sht. Who is the courtier who stepped up and told him the real sht he needed to hear?
This was my exact thought. He heard about the peasants being searched for eggs and finally a lightbulb went off. He looks like $hit, mind you it’s because he totally is a $hit person. He is fine with being awful, but his Kingship cannot stand for anyone to actually realize it!
^^ Yep. Chuck having ‘a change of heart,’ is simply made-up spin. It looks like Chuck & crew got a clue after the publication and success of Spare, combined with the negative public reaction to withholding the Edinburgh dukedom, and ‘evicting’ the Sussexes, along with negativity surrounding news about Camzilla and her family’s planned participation in the Chubbly. Public protests on walkabouts and celebrity artists turning down invites to perform for the clowning, also weren’t helpful. There have even been grumblings among royalists regarding Chuck’s petty selfishness. Thus, Chuck is now scrambling to change the narrative, hoping for some positive spin.
Equally he did this so it would be all over the press today, in the false hope it would stop them talking about harry and meghan, HE had 2 hopes of that, one called Bob and the other called no lol
@Mary Pester, I don’t know what the Bob part means but I lol’d at your last sentence.
Congratulations Edward on your Dukedom(how generous of your brother to release his kung fu grip on the title your parents wanted for you. /s) and Happy Birthday! As others have mentioned, let’s hope the new Duchess gets a better bra and agree, Sophie needs to stop wearing pleats.
I guess someone finally got through to Charles that he was being hella petty about everything.
Interesting that Edward can’t pass it down to his son. Sounds like Willy threw a fit because he wanted it for his kids. Selfish Willy just trying to grab EVERYTHING for himself.
So may Ed live into his hundreds.
This ^
Won’t William be able to revoke the title when he becomes King? All the more reason to see the BRF implode within the next few years (and it will, I think).
@EM – Only an act of Parliament can revoke a peerage title.
Is William in the room with us right now?
To be fair, Prince Philip wasn’t able to pass the Duke of Edinburgh title down to his son either…
Actually Phil did pass DoE to his son Charles upon Phil’s death. Chuck was DoE (along with all his other titles) up until Liz died. When Chuck became monarch all his titles besides King (and Duke of Lancaster I believe) reverted to the crown.
Sorry, Mateo, I meant Edward. The late queen and prince had meant Edward to be the recipient of the DoE title, but Philip was unable to pass his title on to Edward because it reverted back to the male/crown.
When Philip died the DofE title went to Charles automatically as his oldest son. He couldn’t pass it directly to Edward and neither could Charles. After Philip died Charles requested a ruling on if he should use the DofE title in Scotland instead of using Duke of Rothesay and the answer was no because the DofR was an older title and thus senior to the DofE title. When QEII died all of KFC’s previous titles merged with the crown and went into abeyance.
Yes, he did. Charles became DoE upon Philip’s death because he was the eldest son. When QEII died, Charles became King and all of his other titles (PoW, DoE) reverted back to the Crown.
Duke of Lancaster merged with the crown in the early 1400s and has been used by the monarch ever since. Duke of Cornwall passes automatically from the prior heir to the new heir. Elizabeth was *Duke* of Lancaster because Queen Vic decided to be Duke to make it clear she held the title, not her husband. LOL probably way more than anyone cares about.
Duke of Cornwall only passes to a male heir. The board of trustees for the Duchy of Cornwall refused to ratify changes that would have made a firstborn daughter of W&K the heir to the Duchy.
If that had been ratified, it would have upset the applecart of the male aristos who keep grabbing titles, estates, wealth from their older sisters. iirc the case brought by multiple disinherited women is still before the European Court of Human rights.
@ notasugarhere, these conditions that Charles has placed on Edward finally receiving his DoE has Bullyiams fingerprints all over it. Bullyiam is making certain that his father bestows every title, control and leverage into his pocket. It isn’t enough that Bullyiam will be king one day. Bullyiam is sitting in his playpen making certain that he has everything to exert control and lord over everyone once he becomes king. Bullyiam doesn’t care that he is screwing over his own uncle and aunt. As long as he has ownership of everything is ALL that matters to him.
To add to your additional comment, I find it interesting that these atrocities are before the European Court of Human rights. They are certainly a bunch of misogynist vipers.
Agreed. That’s why I see William’s fingerprints all over the 2012 change to the Letters Patent, not Charles’s. IMO W&K knew the gender but refused to reveal it to QEII or Charles. Lots of protestations, oh we’re waiting, aren’t we cute and old school. That would explain Charles’s failed attempt to secure the Duchy of Cornwall for a male or female heir. And the changes that QEII made to the LPs.
I could see William also saying, ‘Oh grangran, you know Harry. He may never marry, he wants a private life. Just write this for my future kids, you can always change it later’.
The case is also before the EU Courts because it denies political representation based on gender. All those younger brothers, cousins, elderly uncles are inheriting seats in the House of Lords and excluding women.
I agree with your theory @notasugarhere. re:the 2012 LP. Also see it as a Kate/CarolE negotiation. Can completely see William saying that to QE2 and adding he’s a wild party boy-he doesn’t want to settle down. Believe W & W&K have been subterfuging(made up word?) long before Meghan was on the scene.
pg. 290 of Spare, last sentence, “It might not happen, Harold! And you’ve got to be OK with that.” . What loving sibling says that to their sibling in their early 30’s that?
Not ones I know. Or, honestly, at any age. Love doesn’t discriminate at a certain age. William never wanted Harry to be happy or find happiness in a relationship.
That’s where the ‘wingman’ bs stems from.imo
You can hear their thought process. “Which one of King Chuck’s monumental failures at kinging can be most easily turned to bring some good publicity since Harry has bested us at every turn?”
DoE is certainly the easiest, but it’s Edward, so it’s hardly going to land him favorable press coverage for months.
No one should have a title because they were born. That’s all I’ve got today. These antics are exhausting, arrogant, entitled and just plain stupid.
yes. literally entitled!
the word “surly” is similar… it comes from “sir” as in, you’re acting like some rude (en)titled snob. sirly. but now it’s spelled with a u.
It’s ancient hierarchical, colonialist, monarchical patriarchy (thus misogyny) at its best! Entitled to the max in their own little bubble, is their way of life and state of being.
Aw finally Edward, lol.
Interesting that it is not hereditary though. I imagine James doesn’t care, but it does make the whole “Charlotte will get it” convo make a bit more sense. Wonder if there was discussion backstage about hereditary vs. just for Edward’s life. Edward is only 59, the title is likely not going to be available for any of William’s children until they are probably already married. I mean you could still upgrade at that time I guess, and maybe the thinking is that Edinburgh will be the new title for the younger son of the monarch, as opposed to York? IDK. But Edward could live another 30-40 years.
Can’t remember but why is it likely to go to Charlotte rather than Louis?
Oh, just because there that was that random story a few months ago that Charles wasn’t giving the title to Edward because it was being “saved” for Charlotte in some sign of how modern and forward thinking Charles and William are now. Most people speculated it was for Louis though IIRC.
I think it was Becky English maybe who suggested Charlotte. I wonder if the rota are annoyed by this as well. So much briefing that Edward wouldn’t get it just to turn around and give it to him anyways.
As the second son would not Louis be duke of York
@Tessa – only if Andrew is dead by the time Louis would get the title. The whole “second son is the Duke of York” isn’t set in stone. (Queen Victoria’s second son was – the Duke of Edinburgh (until he succeeded his uncle as Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.)) What happened was that the title of the Duke of York kept reverting back to the crown, either because the Duke became the king – Charles I,James II, George V, George VI or died without sons. So often it was given to the second son. But if Andrew gets some of his parents genes he could be around for another 40 years or so!
To me this whole sh!tshow was a mix of Chuck being a d!ck to his brother and Peggy being an even bigger d!ck to his father and Uncle about it. I think Chuck is finally understanding that his dream of the working royals just being his family is down the toilet and he needs his siblings to support him – the Wails aren’t going to step up and do more, regardless of what Chuck dangles in front of them.
I will never ever buy Harry’s comment that they are being held back by Chuck and Cams – I agree that they are likely telling them not to ‘pose with a tennis racquet’ etc.. but I will never believe they are telling them not to work.
Totally. Slimmed down monarchy with totally indifferent people like Peggy & KKKhate who don’t really want to make a difference, dont really want to work and dont really have the ambition to do good in the world isnt gonna work. Now KFC is going to have to convince his siblings to jump in the working royal boat and he’s gonna have to pay up for it with titles and who knows what else. Charles is in his power trip mode and just realized he put himself in deep sht
@ Digital Unicorn, of course he is having to give in to bestow his brother what was promised to him more than 30 years ago, though with conditions. The fact that Charles placed conditions on his brother is simply another f# you to the mix. I am certain that Sophiesta is happy to a point but not allowing their son the title must stick a bee in her bonnet.
@ DouchesOfCornwall, of course Charles has realized by now that his heir and his wife are lacking in every aspect of being “working” royals. They simply refuse to work no matter how many carrots Charles had dangled in their face. The mere fact that Bullyiam refused to complete the Duchy program but was still granted full control tells Charles that his heir is a lost cause. But for Charles to stick it to his own brother with those conditions tell us what we need to know. Bullyiam is pulling the strings with regards to the conditions that he placed on the DoE. Neither of them care about screwing over their own family, even those that have fully supported and worked on behalf of the Monarchy.
That’s a good point. Andrew has tainted DoY for a generation or more. Even when it reverts back to the Crown upon his death, they may balk at bestowing it on Louis. So maybe DoE becomes the new title for the second son?
Maybe that’s why they want the DOE title to return to the Crown, because the tainted DOY one will sit on the shelf for awhile and they’ll use the Edinburgh title instead.
They’d be fools to use York for VERY long time. The SEO on that may be soiled for life.
I would think that between recent events with Andrew and historical events of the DoY being one of the major perpetrators in the enslavement of millions of Africans who he captured, beat, killed, raped, and then branded with the initials of his title it’s time to do away with that title once and for all it represents the pure evil of the empire and it’s many crimes against humanity it should not be used as an honor because it represent the devastation of so many.
The fact that the “allegations” against Andrew were for the rape of a “trafficked” minor just add more sins and crimes against humanity to that title.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/mar/23/british-royal-family-monarchy-historical-links-to-slavery
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_African_Company
I don’t really care what they call Eddie or his children. His wife is another matter, she will be gloating I’m sure.
This makes the most sense to me. As much as I would like for Charlotte to be a Duchess in her own right, her father (or mother) do not seem to be that modern in thinking so she’ll inherit the Princess Royal title and the Duke of Edinburgh will be the back-up title for second son, Louis.
I wonder if we’re going to get Louise and James using the Princess/Prince titles now. I have to admit I’m a bit confused if QEII stripped that from them or if it was really the case of the parents not wanting them addressed that way.
@Denise – QEII did not strip titles from Louise & James. At the time the initial discussion took place, Sophie & Edward were not earmarked to be full-time working Royals. I believe the Princess Royal and maybe semi-retired Duke of Gloucester were the examples they looked at to try a craft a ‘Life Plan” for the Wessexes moving forward. However, I could be wrong.
@Beck1 My hope is that by the time the DoE is again up for inheritance, Scotland is again a free and separate country. 🙏🏻🤞🏻
Listen! 💯 Spot on, there’s just too much of a God-like complex going on with Chaz, the Mistress “Friend of Clarkson” Queen, and Willis and their Faustian bargains seem to be up for payment based on their actions and decisions.
It seems like BP is going on a “magnanimous” blitz this week. I wonder why and why now.
I mean he’s trying to counteract his petty image. He’s trying it lol. Buy it’s one of those things of how long until the true nature comes back out.
He’s “trying” alright! Very trying. Is Virginia Guiffre about to spill something really damaging? Is, as suggested above, Charles going to bequeath his stepchild(ren) with a title? Is something about to leak about W&K? Finally updating Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on the website and finally fulfilling QE’s promise to PE on the DoE title…it just feels like KC needs a lot of really good press all of a sudden.
The complete population of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, lead by the commentariat of the Daily Fail, would rise up as a mob, complete with pitchforks, torches, grenade launchers and raw eggs, to storm Buckingham Palace and Clarence House if KCIII gives a Peerage, Title or Style to any of his Parker-Bowles step-children.
London will be on Fire for months. Popcorn anyone??
@ML — I think it’s as simple as the fact that he’s almost universally unpopular, and so is Queen Side Piece, has finally penetrated his bubble of self-regard and self-importance. “Oh, my heavens … do the peasants think I’m uncongenial? Off with their heads! What do you mean I can’t behead anyone? I have to court the unwashed for their regard? Ridiculous! Oh, very well …”
He definitely needs lots of good press before the Chubbly. And at this time, he has only a few weeks to get it. Good luck with that, Chucky Boy!
I think it’s about looking “kingly.” His previous attempt to look kingly by evicting H&M didn’t go down very well, so now he’s trying the opposite by being magnanimous.
Per the commentariat of the Daily Fail and the Dim, evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore really did not bother them. Giving the keys to Pedo Andy is what stuck in their crawl and cause them to gag-a-maggot then choke a big one.
The commentariat of The Daily Fail Online and The Dim want Pedo Andy banished to a bothy hut with no running water in the Outer Hebrides or to a lighthouse in the Falkland Islands.
In reality, Bay, I think most of them are bots posing with whatever BP or KP approved message is being dictated. They have no problem with what Andrew did, they just want to pretend they do. Much like people/bots pretend to be fans of Emma McQ – to claim they don’t hate Meghan because they’re racist, see they ‘like’ Emma.
@Eurydice agree and I wonder if the roster of ready and willing dukes for chubbly cosplay is a bit lacking?
@ML, I think your aptly named “magnanimous” blitz is a ploy to re-frame the mood for his big king day, and to reverse the tide of entertainers turning down his clowning concert gig. I think the widening trickle of protestors at C&C walkabouts and snubbing by the A-list stars has them shaken.
there is absolutely no interest in going to see the clowing. This will be a snooze fest with empty chairs eveyrwhere. He better put his whole family up on the balcony because man is he going to look stupid up there alone with his homewrecker mistress and peggy and kkkhate’s kids. Im expecting cringe and embarrassment
But I do want to go, I have been saving eggs for months now 😂and my wheelchair has a hidden slingshot!!
Edward better make a phone call to Harry and Meghan to thank them for getting him that title a year earlier.
😆😂
LOL, right??
In my mind what happened is that S&E called up Charles and threatened to go rogue like Harry if they didn’t get the title. Charles can’t have another branch of the family dis-engage.
I don’t think the superfluous son would ever go rogue. His wife might, but she could never convince him. He’s no Harry.
My thoughts exactly @Startup Spouse. Seeing Harry and Meghan checkmate the King may have emboldened the lesser Royals. Who says Sophie and her team can’t start #Princeofpegging or #Princewilliamaffair trending to put a little heat on to get their way.
Sophie and Edward cannot afford to go rogue. As others have pointed out, they have a similar deal on Bagshot as Andrew has on Royal Lodge. Without their working royal funding, they don’t have the SG funding to pay all their staff and the upkeep at Bagshot. They go off-script, Charles yanks them as working royals and yanks their SG funding.
IMO Sophie has always known which side her bread is buttered on. She developed interests in horse racing and military history – because that got her in good with QEII. Louise was sent out to learn carriage riding because that got her in good with Philip.
We’ve seen how Sophie is firmly in racist, meangirl camp kowtowing to Keen at every opportunity. Even if Charles wanted to sideline them, if they can get W&K to advocate for keeping them on to do the work W&K should be doing? They have a chance at staying on the gravy train.
Hahahahahahaha
I actually wonder if it was the reverse, if Charles had decided to give them the DoE title now (so they would have it for the Chubbly) and was going to update the website accordingly and H&M got wind of this and were like, wait a minute, you can make him DoE but our children are still Master and Miss on the website, not the Prince/ss they should be?
I think Edward was always going to get his title ahead of the coronation just to stir up some PR and headlines.
As for Archi and Lili, i think theirs were tied to negotiations around leaving Frogmore, even though they always had the titles, the BRF only had to agree to acknowledge them begrudgingly. H&M knowing there would be no formal announcement like with Edward went ahead and announced it in People.
Will Louise be styled as lady Louise of Edinburgh.
No she will remain Lady Louise (Mountbatten) Windsor
If she wants to she could be Princess Louise of Edinburgh – the current styles are the choice of Edward and Sophie, legally she’s the grandchild of the monarch via the male line so is entitled to bush the title Princess if she chooses.
Maybe now that Edward and Sophie are a duke and duchess they’ll push for their daughter’s title especially since her brother got the upgrade to Earl and she’s hasn’t gotten anything. Or if she’s smart, she’ll further her education, get a job and get out of that crumbling institution.
Freeshalori she’ll need to do that anyway, as they’re not going to make her a working royal title or no title.
Nota, what do you think the odds are that Louise will get her princess title now or the Edinburghs won’t rock the boat and leave it as is. She can certainly be a non-working royal with it like B&E.
I’m not convinced Charles won’t try to find a way to remove HRH and princess from Beatrice and Eugenie somehow. He’s that petty and obsessed with destroying anything related to Mummy’s Fav Andrew.
I don’t think Edward and Sophie wanted their kids not to have prince/princess titles. They always planned on gradually introducing those titles somewhere along the line, but in the last 10 years they started to read the room a little better. Just as they may have planned on Louise being a working royal, along the lines of Alexandra, but never said that quiet part out loud.
Guess that means, I wouldn’t be surprised if Louise and James start using royal titles. Charles really f’d it all up the second he didn’t have his mother change the Letters Patent at Archie’s birth to make Archie a prince right then. Or QEII f’d it all up when she wrote the unnecessary Letters Patent update when W&K were expecting George
The reason given for QEII writing the1917 Letters Patent update for the Cambridge kids was because they really did not know the first child would be a boy.
This reason really does not make sense because if George was born a girl, the update to the 1917 Letters Patent could have be issued the day after the birth with the exact same result; all Cambridge kids are HRHs.
Secondly, how many Royals in today’s medically advanced world do not know the sex of their child before it is born. IMAO very few.
As I just wrote above, I think W&K knew the gender and refused to reveal it to QEII and Charles. Esp if Charles had known, he wouldn’t have made those frantic attempts to secure the Duchy of Cornwall for a male or female heir.
Someone spoke sense to Charles. His first instict was always ” i waited long enough, now I will get EVERYTHING.” This week was all about minimizing damage.
Now, who convinced Charels? We know who did not. Camila is only good to throw people under the bus, but she is smart. I think I understand how she survived until now: she does her damage in the name of ” protecting Charles” then steps back. She watches as Charles deals with the blowback. In this case, she watched Charles lose Harry and align himself to William,
Problem ( to William) Charles will never blame Camila for any bad publicity he receives. He will blame William. I think this is what is happening. Charles wants to distance himself from the ” green with envy and red with rage” PR of William Pegginton and is finally listeing to the men in grey, Or maybe Anne? ” Just give them their titles, they are worth nothing really , you will look good and they will stop complaining,
Camilla is.manipulative not smart. I don’t think camilla was the one to persuade Charles. During the fake sheik interview Sophie made negative remarks about c and c. Camilla may not have not wanted Sophie to have that title.
I did not say nor implied it was Camila. Quite the contrary. she is his rotweiller. But she is smart in which she does not move unless with his tacit approval. The one screaming at Charles is William. It is not hard to imagine William also gives the worst advices if asked. I think Chares simply asked someone he respects like Anne or listened to some ancient weezer at BP.
@Tessa
I hear you, loud and clear.
I can see Anne, to the extent that she cares, to tell Charles just to do it, especially as she knew her mother and father wanted Edward to be DoE.
I agree Becks1.
Joy. Sophie face is about to be set to permanently unpleasant now that she is a duchess. However i am hopeful that she can finally afford a real stylish because her clothes so far hurts my soul.
Both Sophie and Camilla need better supporting under garments.
God yes, I have $30 bralettes for at home that do better than these rich lady’s foundation wear
Aww, Edward and Sophie must be so happy today. I bet they each put an extra lump of sugar in their tea. But I can’t help but wonder, is Charles simply on a damage control blitz with handing out all these titles before the Chubbly, or is this another saving face tactic—as in, the Sussexes check mated him big time this week, forcing him to acknowledge Archie and Lili as prince and princess, so now it’s “No, I’m dealing with ALL the titles this week. Harry and Meghan didn’t pull one over on me!”
I wonder that, too. If Charles had always planned to pass on the DOE title to Edward, why didn’t he do it right away, as with the POW titles? Why did he keep the Wessexes on the hook for so long and leak about how displeased he was with their behaviour? It smells fishy to me. I feel like something forced his hand. 59 isn’t exactly a milestone birthday.
Maybe the recent update to the Sussexes’ titles is what caused Edward and Sophie to demand their own rise in the ranks? Or maybe he just decided to pretend that this was always part of the plan. It’s the week of giving out titles! (But we’re only giving out two and we started midweek). But it was totally planned!
If Charles thinks that this makes him look magnanimous, he’s quite wrong. It does, however confirm for me that the Sussexes definitely caught the palace off guard with their announcement of Lilibet with her full title. That broke in People, an American outlet and the palace scrambled when reached for comment. If it had been part of an agreement or negotiation, the palace would have wanted to announce it themselves just like this with appropriate fanfare and an immediate update.
DoE is a Scottish title. I wonder if Scotland becomes independent whether the title will still be valid? Curious 🧐
Secondly, last October it was reported that Charles had hired a constitutional law expert as his deputy private secretary to advise him on his slimmed down monarchy plans and handle issues regarding Harry ‘s memoir which was yet to be published at the time of his hire. I am interested in seeing what else comes down the pipeline. The royal sycophants have been pushing for Charles to punish the Sussexes for a while but ramped up since this week’s news where Lilibet’s title was used to announce her christening.
Historically, monarchies have been cold and cruel so it will be interesting to see how Charles moves forward – the level of his cruelty during his reign.
Finally, I think the title conferred to Edward today was to keep Edward from breaking ranks after the Sussex news – Charles’ attempt to steady his ship.
That’s interesting about about the private secretary having some expertise! Certainly someone has made Chuck see that he has to follow some rules as well as his mother’s written wishes.
I don’t know if it would change anything if Scotland becomes independent (fingers crossed) because IIRC, there are no lands or responsibilities with it, just an made up title. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong!
I agree with a lot of this. Duke of Edinburgh is not a title that will last Edward’s lifetime, because Scotland will be peacing out of the UK shortly. So it’s no rosacea off Charles’s nose. Also, Charles realized his punitive tactics were drawing negative publicity globally and stirring anti-monarchy sentiment, so he’s doing an about-face ahead of the May Conjob in order to try to change the tides toward apathy, at minimum, lukewarm acceptance at best for his reign.
The SNP leadership race is getting a bit messy following Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-64887664 Scottish independence is unlikely to happen any time soon.
The Scots Nats don’t want to abolish the monarchy in Scotland. Or at least they didn’t, when QEII was alive. That may change of course.
There was also some sideways talk of an independent Scotland handing the monarchy to the Jacobite heir (ultimately Joseph Wenzel of Liechtenstein through his mother).
IIRC the Scottish throne is older than the English one, dating back to the 500’s. Where as the English one dates to the Norman Conquest of 1066.
But since many, many people decend from royal blood, I for one think it is beyond time to dispense with hereditary monarchies.
The title would still be valid just like Irish Connaught one was. The 1st Duke passed it to his grandson in 1942, after Irish independence. When the 2nd Duke of Connaught died in 1943(?) without a son it went into abeyance and now couldn’t be restored because Ireland is not part of the UK. Same with Edinburgh. If Scotland becomes independent, Edward will be the last DOE since James, unusually, won’t inherit. It would be a new creation for someone like Louis which couldn’t be done if Scotland wasn’t part of the UK. It’s basically a grandfathered in thing.
Thank you @BQM for explaining how the title will be impacted if Scotland becomes independent. So Edward may likely be the last DoE.
I hope james and Louise get outside careers. Charles and will most likely will not let them be working r o y a l s.
They are being raised with that very idea in mind. Louise already did a stint in retail before she started to attend uni.
Once Baldy of Wails gets his hands on the Crown there will be no need for working royals as there will be no monarchy left to work for.
Charles the Turd is not blink, his sensitive feelings are hurt due to all the eggs and boos coming his way.
Okay, good I guess. The problem for CIII The Petty is that he and his courtiers brief about his “strength” and pettiness for **months** until they get backed into a corner of ill will and backlash from the subjects and have to pull something out of their *ahem* hats to appease them. It looks like he does the right thing, finally, under duress and at random to offset bad press. He still looks like a sh!t father, brother, monarch.
King of Flip Flopping 🩴🩴
I never understood why Eddy never got a Dukedom when he got married. Everyone else did. And petty to not make it pass down able. I bet Beatrice becomes Duchess of York when RandyAndy dies.
IIRC, Edward was offered a dukedom, maybe even Sussex, but he turned it down to wait for the DOE title and I seem to remember he was charmed by the Wessex title – is there a Shakespeare connection?
In Shakespeare in Love, colin firth is the Earl of Wessex I believe.
Yes, Edward liked the title of Earl of Wessex in Shakespeare in Love and asked that he be given that upon his marriage. And the Duke of York title will revert back to the crown upon Andrew’s death because daughters cannot inherit the title.
He was offered Duke of Cambridge not Sussex.
LOL, Edward is so unserious.
There was also a LOT of working royals when he got married. Both Kent couples, the Gloucesters, Alexandra, all three divorced queen kids, William about to be 18, etc.
I’m sure him declining a Dukedom was a bit of a relief to the courtiers, at the time. Talk about a bloated monarchy! 1999 was about as big as it got.
Regarding Beatrice becoming Duchess of York, I’m guessing no way. Even if she’s entitled to it, the crown will want that back and put tremendous pressure on her to do so. (To bury it for generations, but back none the less.)
Bea cannot become Duchess of York when her father croaks, the title automatically reverts back to the crown where it will be reassigned to a male heir whose potential wife will become Duchess. Anyway, who’d want it given its awful history.
@molly Looks like the slim down monarchy plan is blowing up in smoke without a thought of the future variables and work load needs. So probably E&B will be needed in the future IF the Monarchy exist as it is (most likely not) and could be made Duchesses (a bargaining chip since they have been treated like disposable paper plates). Looks like it is possible for a woman to be granted a duchy in her own right: Barbara Palmer, 1st Duchess of Cleveland, Anne Scott, 1st Duchess of Buccleuch, and Cecile Underwood, Duchess of Inverness, the Duchess of Marlborough, and so forth.
Literally never. I know you all are feminists and want women to become duchesses in their own right but it is never going to happen. (See ECHR, GFA, etc).
Everyone in that weird family should just refuse to go to the Chubbly if they don’t get what they want. Now is the time to force Chuck’s hand on everything.
Also, something about all of this (the Chubbly, the titles, etc. etc.) is making the Royals seem like they live in an alternate universe. I mean, they do, but everything was already settled when I was born and stayed settled until the Queen died so I never thought about it much. But with everything going on in the world, their gilded shenanigans are so out of touch and off-putting.
@OriginalMich:
I agree completely. All this faff over which titles get inherited vs reverting to the monarchy vs going into abeyance, yadda yadda, smacks of obsessively rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
I did wonder about the inheritance thing, because whilst Edward has been very involved in the D of E awards scheme for years his kids aren’t going to be working royals and he’s been keen for them to have normal lives. Having it revert to the crown is a sensible solution, and keeps it available for the next Queen Consort’s spouse.
Also because there’s a lack of available titles. The dukedoms of Gloucester and Kent will become non royal in the next generation. And no chance of them reverting to the crown anytime soon as there are plenty of male heirs. This would’ve eventually happened with Edinburgh too if it went to James.
Right now york and Sussex are in use and Archie will inherit the latter. York is likely tarnished for awhile so that puts both out of use for likely decades.
Cambridge can be used by George if Charles is still king when George marries. Otherwise it could go to Louis when William is king.
Albany and Cumberland are tied up by the fact those titles were stripped from the German princes who held them in 1917. Their heirs still have claims though. Others, like Connaught, can’t be used as Ireland is now independent.
That leaves only Clarence, I think. It’s not like Windsor will ever be used again. If Scotland becomes independent during Edward’s lifetime, Edward will be the last DOE since they’ve said James won’t inherit. Otherwise it’d be grandfathered in.
@BQM Interesting…what about Duke of Buckingham, Duke of Suffolk, Duke of Cumberland, and Duke of Ross?
LOL @Fireside Chat. More importantly, what’s happening with Gene Chandler’s Duke of Earl? Love that song.
It’s important to understand that there can only be one holder of a title, whether it’s Earl, Duke, etc. Duke of Buckingham has now reverted to Viscount Cobham. Duke of Suffolk is now Earl of Suffolk. Duke of Cumberland was bestowed on the King of Hanover and was suspended under the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, for Germanness. Duke of Ross hasn’t been created since 1514 and they wouldn’t cause issues among the Scottish people.
Lol congrats Eddie.
I can’t see the Waleses being anything other than big mad about this. I’m assuming the delay was partly if not wholly due to William bullying his dad to keep it for his own kids. Big losing week all round for W&K lol!!
Actually keeping James from inheriting frees up the Edinburgh title still. It depends on how long Charles, Edward and William live. We could still see the Dukes of Cambridge (George) and Edinburgh (Louis) in later years. Or for Louis and George’s sons.
I hope George’s first is a girl so there will be a queen as monarch
My theory that I have absolutely no evidence for, just a feeling – I think Charles had been intending to give the Edinburgh title to Harry when he became king. I think the delay was maybe hope that it could still happen – not suggesting that it was offered to or even talked about with Harry, but maybe it was an idea that the king just needed some time to let go of.
I very much doubt this even if family relations were amazing. Harry was not going to get two dukedoms. If this was a plan, they would have made him an Earl or something when he got married.
In fairness, it might have been Charles’s plan not QEII’s plan. Her plan was for Edward to get it. Any machinations Charles wanted to do later around the DoE title had to wait until both his parents had passed.
Dollar bet the Wessexes raised a stink because of the royal titles for Archie and Lili. This looks like clean up on Aisle 4.
Congrats to them, they really wanted those titles.
Good for them, honestly. I’m no fan of Sophie and Edward, but they hustle a lot more than W&K, for a lot less fanfare.
LOL loyalty to that family is not rewarded. Harry worked his ass off and they repaid him by trying to destroy his more popular wife. Eddie had a signed agreement and Chuck made him wait almost 2 yrs after his dad died give him that Ducal title and added the caveat that it ends with him. That was not a part of the agreement. He can’t even pass that title down to his kids and if Sophie outlives him she goes from duchess back to countess.
“slimming down the monarchy” is just Chuck code for I KEEP EVERYTHING because the sovereign grant isn’t shrinking its just being doled out to less people.
Charles couldn’t give Edward the DOE title upon Philip’s death because he inherited it as his heir. The time to give it to Edward was when he became king 6 months ago and the title reverted back to the Crown, and he was reneging on doing so until now.
Sophie will still be the Duchess of Edinburgh when Edward dies. Same as if she had no son and it went to some distant cousin like in non royal peerages. She’s Dss of E until she dies.
I notice the palace has already updated the line of succession to include the new Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Wessex titles!
No surprise, it shows how fast they can do it when they want to.
I’m imagining Charles telling the website intern “While you’re on there updating the Sussex titles, we may as well throw Edward a bone, get it all over with…”
right because changing two words on a website is such an onerous task. poor sausages!
I think it’s a solid compromise. Edward gets the title and resolves the issue of not wanting it to go way too far down the line. But considering Edward is 59, the Wales’ youngest turns 5 this year and the average Windsor family member’s lifespan, Edward might very well be alive by the time W&K’s kids get married.
“Congrats” to Edward and Sophie I guess. They got what they wanted.
I understand everyone says Edward is young and will live a long time, but honestly in todays photos he looks a bit unwell and like he has lost a lot of weight from an already slim frame. Even in the photos of Sophie smiling at him, it almost seems like a sad, knowing smile. I hope I’m wrong but it’s just a feeling.
This is the current order of preeminence in the BRF. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orders_of_precedence_in_the_United_Kingdom
Harry and Meghan are still towards the top. Archie and Lili outrank the new Edinburghs. A pyrrhic victory for Sophie because Meghan still outranks her as the sovereign’s daughter in law.
The Sussexes still outrank Ed’s family in two ways: the order of precedence in the royal family, as you pointed out, but ALSO in their peerages. Peerages are ranked (high to low) Peerage of England, Peerage of Scotland, Peerage of Great Britain, Peerage of Ireland, and Peerage of the United Kingdom. Both Harry’s and Ed’s dukedoms are Peerages of the United Kingdom because they were bestowed after 1801. And within each sub-category, dukedoms are ranked by age — and since Harry was bestowed his dukedom before Ed, his title is older and thus “higher” in precedence. Ed’s descendants won’t inherit so this part won’t matter, but IF his male descendants could have inherited, at some point neither Harry’s nor Ed’s descendants will be “royal” so the order of precedence for royalty won’t matter, but the ranking among peers would continue, so Harry’s male descendants would have always outranked Ed’s.
I think the Duke of Edinburgh “title” should in future be given to any future Queen Regnant’s husband! Since UK changed inheritance laws so that the first born male -or female- will be Queen Regnant/ K’regnant.
Does seem since Prince Philip served so long -as QRegnants husband – that his title Duke of Edinburgh has a much bigger significance now. and should be reserved in Future as *life_time title of all future Queen Regnant Husband.
And i do agree with those above who felt Charles was giving it to Edward Now because of his ugly bs with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and not acknowledging their titles last year…
There will not be a future Queen Regnant. The only way it’s even close to vaguely possible is if something happens to George or he abdicates. And that’s only a vague possibility, assuming the monarchy survives through Chuck and Willy, which I don’t think it will.
I am happy that the late Sovereign and Prince Philip’s wishes were finally honoured in this case.
Congratulations to the Edinburghs
&
Happy 🎂 to Edward!!!!
I think it is all part of Charles trying to settle things quickly before the Coronation.
He needs to put on a good front before no one shows up.
The scrambling behind the scenes must be tiresome.
Such a loser family. Congratulations Eddy.
Chuck didn’t do this out of the goodness of his heart. There’s something in it for him. I agree with Lady Hanbury, he’s going to give the Rot’s children titles.
Who is Lady Hanbury???
Wrong Place
I don’t know if he’d go that far. Remember the massive mocking and protests when W&K floated the idea of Mike and Carol(E) getting titles? I could, however, see Charles arranging for Camilla’s kids to have free housing.
The Frogmore Cottage thing about it being a kind of royal peculiar, not officially/legally Crown Estate property? There are others like that around. One could be moved to Frogmore Cottage, the other to Garden House vacated by Margaret Rhodes. Or they both get free housing at Sandringham for life (private property), like at Wood Farm and York Cottage. I’m not convinced the Andrew-to-Frogmore Cottage thing is a done deal.
At long last, Edward the forgotten has been remembered lol! With so few dukedoms left and it being held previously by Philip, I’m not surprised it’s been given to him just for his lifetime. Louis will most likely inherit it when he’s gone.
Eddie should thank Harry and Meghan for getting him that title..Chuckles had to pacify the royalists calling for a republic simply because Prince Archie and Princess Kiki’s birthrights were acknowledged 😂🤭
*Princess Lili’s
I have trouble believing that this has anything to do with the Sussex kids and their titles. This is Ed’s first birthday since his mother died, there was a lot going on back in September, it’s the logical time to give it to him. Ed and Sophie are in the city of Edinburgh today. That’s no coincidence … this has been planned for months. Thinking the King’s hand was forced is a bit of a stretch, imo.
I think Charles’s hand was forced. It was quite a nice coincidence that Edward was in Edinburgh and it his 59th birthday. For once, the gods are giving Charles a break. Everybody could have gotten what is rightfully or morally theirs on the same day Charles created William Prince of Wales. I believe he made William Prince of Wales to erase Diana from the conversation in his reign- because Diana was the last Princess of Wales in the minds of many. So petty revenge again seems to be the motivation.
Maybe now Sophie can unscrew the sour, angry “if looks could kill” expression from her face. That is if it hasn’t stuck.
They need to get rid of all these ridiculous titles. You want to have a monarch? Fine, the monarch is head of state and thereof has (sort of) a job and a title that goes with it. NOBODY ELSE in the family needs or should have a title. They should all be commoners, but I can make an exception for the actual monarch if that’s what the British people want.
Charles must have forgotten to get him a card. *Hm, what have I got here that will make me look like the most generous big brother ever?* These people.
The new Earl of Wessex is growing up to be quite a looker, I’d say. Seems to be a likeable kid. I hope he doesn’t turn salty.
OK he’s a duke but nothing changes, right? He’s the same level in the pecking order as before, he’s still hrh just the duke of rather than the earl of. Sophie still gets addressed as your royal highness. James gets an upgrade. I realise these people are as petty as f and every pin, ribbon, whatever makes them giddy so this is extra giddy but it means nothing in reality, right?
I’m curious what will happen to the Dukedoms of Kent and Gloucester after the current dukes die. Both are royal dukes and grandsons of George V so their children aren’t Royal Highnesses but will inherit the dukedoms (they’re part of the family, but not HRH), those are historical royal dukedoms.that will no longer be royal
They will just become normal dukedoms. See Duke of Westminster, Duke of Devonshire, Duke of Marlborough etc. Money, land, but nothing royal. The longevity of 20th and 21st century men means that they have to think much more carefully about bestowing royal dukedoms in the future.