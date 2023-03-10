The Palace is already making plans for the Sussexes’ Chubbly attendance

For nearly two months, all we’ve been hearing from Buckingham Palace and the British media is that the Sussexes are invited to the coronation and they better show up, because King Charles has a whole list of punishments and snubs he will enact. That’s what it’s all about: please come to my miserable Chubbly so that we can performatively snub you and put you in your place. Is it any wonder why the Sussexes have not confirmed or declined their attendance? Now that we know that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are using their titles and their dogsh-t grandfather won’t do anything about it, I do kind of wonder if THAT was the quid pro quo and not any of the Frogmore Cottage eviction sh-t. Like, Charles basically said: the grandbabies will have their titles so long as you come to my Chubbly. I know it doesn’t work like that but I could see how that manipulation would work on Harry. Speaking of, Becky English at the Mail had another “exclusive” about the Sussexes’ possible Chubbly attendance.
Buckingham Palace is making plans for Harry and Meghan to attend the King’s Coronation, The Daily Mail can reveal. Staff organising logistics for the historic occasion have been instructed to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their programme for May 6, sources have said.
Insiders caution that there has been no word yet that the couple have formally accepted King Charles’s invitation, which their spokesman revealed was recently sent to them in California ‘by email’. It is likely that negotiations around what events the couple would attend, where they would sit, what they would wear and, of course, their security, will go right to the wire.
But the fact that officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating their attendance is the strongest suggestion yet that the Sussexes could make an appearance, despite spending much of the last three years throwing brickbats at the monarchy as an institution as well as the rest of the Royal Family.
One source told the Mail last night: ‘Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning…. the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything. No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted – it could, of course, be just in case they do – but it’s clearly not a “no”. The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.’
A second source with knowledge of Harry and Meghan’s thoughts on the issue backed the suggestion they could fly over, saying: ‘The indication is that they are, although there is a lot that needs to be worked through first.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Keep in mind, the Sussexes still have not received a written invitation – they only received an e-vite from the palace, which they dutifully announced earlier this week. And while this exclusive is dated March 9, those “palace sources” have been saying the same thing since January, which is that the king “expects” Harry to show up and the palace is “making plans” for the Sussexes’ attendance. I have no idea if the Sussexes have indicated anything to the palace – your guess is as good as mine. But I just hope Harry and Meghan know (by now) that if they do go, it will be a total sh-tshow with Charles and William arranging for various snubs and denigrations to be played out over the course of their visit. Also, congrats to King Charles once again – I’m sure he loves that his coronation is solely about his younger son’s attendance.
King Charles III leaving Clarence House, London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prince Harry and King Charles III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
2022 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
2022 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
I thought the Chump King was going to exile Harry tho? So many change and no clear communication with his own son and wife. Charles is a boring messy old goat.
Charles is too distracted by his coronation plans. And he is wishy washy
I’ll bet the Palace is indeed making plans for Harry and Meghan.
Is Camilla’s pal Mark Bolland a Gordon Lonsdale style Canadian comedian?
Or is Camilla’s pal Mark Bolland a Jim Carrey and Mike Myers style Canadian comedian?
What about those payments? Who else was paid by Camilla or her proxies in cash, in favourable jobs, in oligarchinous Real Estate, or in Crown Jewels Gemstones levered out of their settings during so-called cleanings and fittings and replaced with glass lookalikes Mr. Bean style?
I’ve been back and forth on whether they should attend. Most recently thinking they should show up with their kids looking amazing and f* them all BUT after the Christening snub, nope. For neither the grandfather nor uncle to attend is a clear indication that they’re not considered family. Sadly I do think Harry & Meghan will show up, suffer the abuse and go home. They seem to take the high road.
Oh c’mon…..Harry and Meghan knew that Charles and W&K were never going to attend. Logistical nightmare.
They – esp W&K – sneak off on holiday unseen all the time. W&K repeatedly holiday outside of the UK and no one finds out until much later. They were given over a year to schedule the date into their calendars. If they had wanted to attend, they could have easily.
I hope they keep distance from the keen s if they go. The writer ignored how badly treated the sussexes were by the r o y a l s and media since 2016.
It was painful to watch how hideously the royal family treated them at the Queen’s funeral. Personally I’m not ready for more blatant cruelty.
The funeral behavior was obnoxious and painful to watch. If H&M decide to go I’m afraid I’ll have to start referring to the Chubbly as the Snubbly. All I can picture is a round table with Willy, Cams, and Charles plotting and cackling at how they will get their jabs in and other Meghan.
Yeah I agree. Meghan is SO clearly not welcome there, and I don’t for the life of me know why Harry would put her through that.
I’d say he should go alone but then the question is, why is he participating in something where his wife is not welcome?
I just do not get it. I feel deeply sorry for Meghan.
@Shazbot – I tend to agree. I hope they don’t go. Especially if the quid pro quo was titles for American children? Seems like a pretty lame trade.
But I think it’s important to remember that this is the pinnacle of his fathers life. What charles’ life has been leading up to for 70+ years- officially becoming the head of a nation, a commonwealth, and a church. It’s clear Harry still has some affection for him – so even though I think this whole thing should be abolished, I will never understand what Harry is feeling right now.
@ Southern Fried, it was extremely difficult to watch. I can’t help but see how Meghan flinched as KKHater stepped in her direction and her reaction was one of someone who was utterly afraid of her. KKHater certainly is an abusive and vile woman to have treated Meghan in that manner, including her equally vile husband. It costs nothing to be kind but it’s not within their DNA to be so. Bulliam and KKHater will certainly take every advantage to be unkind and publicly disrespectful. A leopard never changes its spots.
I feel like New Kids on the Block singing “Please don’t go, girl.” Naturally I know that Harry and Meghan will make whatever decision makes sense for them and their family, we have no say in it, and we should avoid parasocial relationships but I still hope they don’t go. It’s going to be a hot mess.
Agree as well. Why go to a club that makes it clear over and over that it doesn’t want you as a member. One that is already plotting to ostracise you in any way they can get away with. It was clear why they went to the jubilee ( as it was for the queen and harry loved her dearly ) but this coronation is a 100% an institution event. Honestly it would make far more sense for Harry to meet his father privately and maybe the two can try to mend bridges if that’s what he wants, than participate in this pantomime on a world scale. Sure they will also be criticized for not going but it will be nowhere as vile as when their every move and interaction with the other family members is dissected by the tabloids, risking being booed by the derangers, opening snubbed by the balcony nonsense. More than that, i wonder what it will be like when Archie and Lili are old enough to come to these events. How will they feel to be relegated to the back benched, while their cousins are glorified, to see their parents treated as lesser than. Its all so very sad, by continuing to attend these things, i fear harry is setting his family to be also be treated as the “spare family”
Well, I don’t think that they’ll have much of a relationship with the wales children so sitting with them wouldn’t be that big of a deal. And they’d likely be fine sitting with the Brooksbanks cousins. Just saying, sitting by the heirs, William and Kate, seems rather unpleasant so not sure anyone cares that much. There’s no way to know how much they will attend in the future.
It all reminds me of how they were ramping up for the Jubbly and getting so excited about H&M “sitting in the second row.” That didn’t hit the way they wanted because nobody wants to sit next to W&K or C&C anyway. They thought they were putting H&M at the “kids table” but it wound up being the “fun table.”
@Dominique I think that just as with the titles for their children, the Sussexes’ position is that they won’t allow themselves to be pushed out or denied their birthrights because it’s convenient for the palace. Yes, it will be uncomfortable, but they are fully aware what they’d be walking into and will be much more mentally prepared than they were at the Queen’s funeral because that was an unplanned appearance and they were grieving.
Also, to your point re: it would make more sense for Harry to meet his father privately, I think it’s important to remember exactly who they’re dealing with – Charles is not a reasonable person. There is no “meeting privately” on the table with him. If Harry misses his coronation, the single most important day in Charles’ life that he’s been desperately anticipating his entire life, Charles will absolutely never forgive Harry and any hopes of reconciliation will be gone forever. If Harry truly wants some form of peace with his family, he sort of has to go. Of course, William will be furious because if he had it his way, Harry would never set foot on English soil again, which honestly for Harry is just another reason to go, to show he can’t be bullied by his brother anymore, heir or not.
@Sunday everything you said is right on!
I think Harry is wise to the machinations of the Palace toads. He will want EVERY DETAIL of their visit (if they do attend) from transport, security, seating arrangements and the travel to and from each venue in WRITING, with names attached to the communication. Harry takes no chances with any of them and WILL have receipts on everything said and promised. That way, should camzilla, Charlie BULLYAM or chameleon Khate try any snide briefings, Harry will say, excuse me, BUT and publish
@ Mary Pester, I think you are spot on with the conditions that Harry will want every second of their attendance in writing with no chance of Bulliam and KHater being able to interact with them. As Bulliam would love the opportunity to publicly snub and chide Harry at every chance.
It is past time for Charles to rein in his heir and his equally vile wife.
At the Coronation there will be focus on Charles and Camilla but the eyes of the world will be on Harry and Meghan. They are more world famous than ever before.
I wonder what the foreign language sales of Spare have been like.
The people who are going to be overshadowed mainly are W&K and the rest of the family, who are always juggling for media attention normally and will be even more put out by the presence of two superstars, and l predict that Archie and Lili will be in group family pictures.
This event is international so who cares if they are snubbed by certain family members, the whole world will see their bad manners.
Ugh, it certainly feels as though H&M might indeed be going, doesn’t it? I’m not sure that’s a great idea in terms of mental health, safety, or the British media. I wish H&M all the best with what they choose to do.
It does. Especially knowing that becky actually has sources that are willing to speak to her. On the other hand, you could also interpret this in a way that harry and meghan haven’t rsvp’ed yet, but they might and palace staff have simply been told to prepare for that.
I am also not above thinking that this is the Mail expressing an explicit wish towards charles. When the news of frogmore broke, i could almost hear the rota’s hearts break because the chances of them attending had become significantly smaller.
Becky says in her piece that there’s no confirmation that Harry and Meghan will actually be there but the staff is preparing as if they will be there.
There’s still no confirmation that they’ll be going. All this is saying is that the palace expects them to. They very well might but this is basically just a scoop that the palace is planning for all scenarios. Which duh.
I think they are going. Unless they’re playing mind games by not saying anything, they could have announced it. With everything going on (baptism, titles,etc), Harry and Meghan are pointing to going. It makes me sad and disappointed considering how they’ve been treated for years. Why would they put themselves through the abus not only from family but the press. From a PR point of view it’s also a huge mistake to go.
This time they are going in forewarned and mentally prepared.
@bothsidesnow, your right, BULLYAM will be looking for an opportunity for his “I’m the heir stance” and Khate will be looking at Megan to see if she has a tiara that outshines hers. It’s all just a game of one-upmanship to them. But how sick are they going to be the day after, because all of us on here know that the British press will give a fleeting nod to the coronation but the PAGES will all be Harry and Megan
As I said before whether they go or not Harry and Meghan are going to overshadow the coronation. And I agree with Kaiser that if they do go Harry and Meghan better mentally prepare themselves for leaks, smears, snubs and the attempts of humiliation that will come their way.
LOL. I just said the same thing. I’m not copying you Amy Bee, honest:)
They can go for the ceremony and leave right after
This is what I am thinking they will do. Go to the main ceremony and then leave. They did it for the Jubilee and it seemed fine. It doesn’t matter if they go or not, the coronation is centered around them and not Charles. I don’t want them to go but I understand if they do. Also, it shows how much better Harry is compared to his dad. Charles didn’t go to his granddaughters christening but Harry will go to his dads shiny hat parade. I doubt Harry will even speak to his dad and brother if he does go. He didn’t at the Jubilee.
I’m starting to think they will go, but 100 percent carry Jubbly energy. The funeral was stressful and traumatic for a million different reasons, but the lack of mental and emotional preparation, blended with grief was huge. And still with the horrible snubs THEY looked proud, regal and on the world stage. Yes the British tabloids and the RF got their digs in, but globally they couldn’t really win. They can’t deny he came to support his father (despite him not deserving it), and they can be just as hidden as they want. They don’t have to play nice for everyone. Let all of them do the pomp and circumstance nonsense, the WORLD will want to see H+M. They can take their babies go see the Spencers and decompress in South Africa. The funeral was awful. But from my professional PR perspective, they can turn going to Chubby into a win easily, if they detach. The RR and the BRF can get short-term wins but they are always playing Go Fish when H+M are playing The Queen’s Gambit-level chess.
Exactly. They can go to the ceremony and then pack up the rest of Frogmore and leave. Harry will look like the better man by going. How they handled the Jubilee was perfection. They clearly had a plan on how to navigate it. The funeral was something different and was days long. This definitely has a Jubilee feel to it. They can go and look amazing and unbothered like they did for the Jubilee and then go home.
This is what I think they’ll do. Basically attend with big “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” vibes. They’ll go to the ceremony and that will be it.
If they go, I hope that’s what they do. Ceremony only, visit who they want and leave.
They didn’t dutifully announce the evite, they confirmed a palace leak. Again. Also, why is the garbage rota actually reporting this like it’s news? Is it because for once, the palaces seems to have their shiznit sort of together and are actually planning appropriately for a possible contingency, that the Sussexes might attend? Not that they could do otherwise now that they leaked the info about the email.
I continue to wish the Sussexes well and grateful that I am not in their predicament. To go somewhere where you know you are not wanted has to be a burden. The easy out is not to attend but as mentioned Harry will not take the easy out. His heart is good but his instincts re his family are piss poor. Those folks are yearning for the opportunity on their grounds to try to inflict as much discomfort on him and his wife as possible. If the choose to go I wish them a safe journey there and back to their home.
I think we all love Harry here, and his compassion and generous spirit is what thankfully sets him apart from most of his family, but I have to agree with you. He reminds me of something my dad says about my exceedingly kind uncle who has a tendency to fall for every sob story he hears: “His heart’s in the right place, but sometimes, I don’t know where his brain is.”
☝️💯
I agree. When is enough, enough? At this point, if they decide to go to the Clowning, there is nothing that the palace can do to H&M that would keep them away from going to a royal event. This isn’t the end. Next it’s the Jubbly, then a Thanksgiving for the queen’s death, then Christmas. After the funeral, I would’ve changed my number. But more importantly, they should consider the mood surrounding the Chubbly before attending. There are protests already planned, the economy isn’t in a good place, and even A list Brits are reading the room. Going to $100 million Chubbly isn’t a good look when the country is starving.
Prayer circle that the palace is doing The Most and H&M straight up don’t attend.
Anna, I’ll join your prayer circle… move over a little, lol.
Save me a seat please and thank you
I’m with you as well lovey
@anna Sorry can you explain this?
I don’t think Harry will put up with them being jerked around in any way if they go, they do have the power to speak up this time, and or just leave.
Well, they almost have to go now since it’s beginning to look more and more like they’re the ones being coronated. Whether they will be there is all the royals reporters seem interested in.
They’re so obsessed with the possibility that the Sussexes will “overshadow” their precious Chubbly, but these relentless leaks and “will-they-won’t-they” reporting are already overshadowing the f–king PLANNING of the entire shitshow. And I bet Harry and Meghan will catch hell for it, too. They can’t win.
‘They can’t win’ – exactly! I hope they stay home for this reason. I honestly don’t even feel like it’s safe for them to be in that country anymore.
You summed it up perfectly.
What if, please hear me out, what if Charles actually wants Harry and Meghan to come here? I mean not really wants as a loving father, but because their star power is essential to his reign? That would mean that gossip dripping from BP would stop, but it could work for the short time of the chubby. I definitely miss them, so that may cloud my judgement lol, but I feel that at least for appearance sake Charles can do it.
It’s not being disputed that Charles wants Harry to be there. If we go by what happened when the Queen died, he doesn’t want Meghan there.
So you don’t think he can spin this in any way and make his press friends shut up for a few days until Harry & Meghan come here and leave? PS I don’t disagree with you re Meghan
No. Charles never did anything to protect Harry and Meghan when they were in the UK, why would he change now? He wants the press to continue to attack the Sussexes because in his mind they’ve been disloyal and betrayed the family and the press attacks protects him from scrutiny and criticism. You’re free to disagree with me re. Meghan but she was barred from going to Balmoral on the count that she wasn’t family. That’s enough to convince me that he doesn’t want her there. Furthermore the Royal Family believes that Meghan “radicalised” Harry. They blame her for Harry’s decision to leave.
I can believe he wants them there because, otherwise, the optics would be terrible for him…imagine having a special ceremony for the coronation and your own son is absent… I don’t know if something similar has happened in other countries in a coronation…
No, I agree with you re Meghan! I didn’t say I disagree! I just thought that from a PR perspective it’d be good to appear that he is “remorseful” and wants to move on, even for a few days (as I don’t think that the press can stay quiet for a few days). Or better he can keep them quiet.
Sophie – Why would you think them attending would make the BP gossip stop? If anything, IMO, it would make it worse. If they attend there would a billion stories about how the Sussexes are hungry for attention and/or trying to upstage Chuckles, and how they’re being put in their place with the seating arrangements and tiara choices, etc etc. The leaks would go into overdrive, not lessen.
And also, when has Chuckles ever shown an ability/desire to stop leaking, protect Harry and his family, tell Camzilla and her smoking buddies to lay off the Sussexes etc.? Never and he’s not about to start now. He’s a weak, pathetic man, father, and king.
If the leaks won’t stop, there’s no reason for Harry & Meghan to appear here. After everything they’ve been through, why would they go back if no one can ensure that gossip can stop even for a few days? It’s a bit hypocritical in all fairness, but in this way Charles can appear as a family man as possible. I don’t know who can convince though for all these things you’ve mentioned
Yes it’s a tiara event and you know they’ll want to make Meghan look bad either by no tiara or a very minor one. They are such awful people.
Part of me wants them to have a trusted someone pack up their stuff and ship it to Cali and never go back. Then another part of me wants them to have a huge going away party at frogmore with Tyler Perry, Oprah and other friends. As far as the ceremony, if they go, petty snubs and cruelties will be thrown at them left and right. They’ll walk in with their perfect posture and look glamorous and full of grace.
I’ve gone back and forth. I’m now at: Harry should go. If he doesn’t, he might feel a deep sense of irreparable regret, and Charles the Petty would never stop belaboring that as THE central issue between them. And if Harry goes, Meghan would go. I’ll assume that the security issues will be resolved— at least for that one trip. After that, barring significant changes in the BRF’s deep dysfunction, while there might be a few funerals that they might want to attend, that would likely be it for attending occasions that center around the BRF.
Harry wants a real, positive relationship with his father. While that might not ever be possible, if Harry doesn’t attend the coronation, then that’s likely to be a bridge burnt that can never be repaired. I think Harry is kind enough to not burn that bridge completely for himself and potentially for his kids. I suspect that Harry might be one of the few — if not the only one ever — who has genuinely loved Charles for himself, despite his many deficiencies.
My personal preference would be for the Sussex family to celebrate Archie’s birthday at home, with a giant castle of a bouncy house. But I know that’s partially my own joyous pettiness speaking. I also know that many years ago, despite a history of significant discord, I had a similar decision to make. I’m glad that I attended the event , and most of my reasons have little to do with the actual guest of honor. I’m sure they’ll do what’s best for them, for the best of well-considered reasons.
I don’t think they should go, I think they should release pics of Archie’s party at home in CA with celebrity attendees. bUT, I think they will go to the Uk. I think this is what the whole title thing was about…I think the kids will be there too. Gross.
I bet you King Charles is itching for an official family portrait.
He could have had a very nice family portrait if he had gone to his granddaughter Lili’s christening.
” don’t think they should go, I think they should release pics of Archie’s party at home in CA with celebrity attendees. ”
SAME!!!
This could be seen as the Sussexes official goodbye. What reason would they have to attend any Royal event from this point forward, especially if they are treated like garbage? They don’t need the royals. The royals need them. I think behind the scenes, Charles has been begging them to come. He needs them there for world attention to be there. I think he’ll backtrack on Frogmore as well. He didn’t look tough. He looked cruel. And he gave them a reason never to return, which is awful for the rota.
If the rumor of Eugenie and Jack getting Frogmore is true, it’s a nice compromise. They could easily share the home. Harry and Meghan rarely come anyways. Also, it would make Charles look frugal.
I actually think the funeral was the official goodbye. All that constant “humiliation”- not allowing Harry on plane to Balmoral, no uniform then uniform without the ER, mean girls’ treatment towards Meghan- it showed that Harry was willing to put up with it all because of his deference and love to his Queen. But why submit to that and worse for this sh!tshow?
@Ianne: If he backtracks on Frogmore, he will be called weak. He got a lot of praise from the press for kicking them out so he won’t backtrack on that decision.
That’s not a family, though, is it? Families don’t make decisions based on what the Daily Mail thinks of the individuals involved. That’s a corporate, PR move.
Harry isn’t part of Charles’ family. The BRF isn’t a family. They want to fire Meghan, and demote Harry until he returns with a pay cut, willing to work overtime to get in good with the boss.
These people are sick, and Harry was brave and strong to walk away.
So why would special plans need to be made around two unimportant guests? They are being relegated to “the cheap seats” with the other unimportant non-“working” royals. Wasn’t that the story? So why would any different plans be needed? These royal “experts” need to get their stories straight.
@ equality, that’s an excellent point. Why all of these special measures and specific details regarding whether H&M attend???? Is it for specifically to turn the Chubbly into a public display of snubbing them? Or to relegate them as not-important and not to show that Harry is an heir to the king??
As much admiration I have for Harry as he is more of a man than the entire Salty Petty Island men all bunched together, I think that he seems to want to be the bigger person in attendance but at what costs??
IF WE BELEVE MEGHAN and what she said in her sit-down interview with Oprah, it was the PALACE that was questioning whether their kids should be prince or princess. Thus, this whole new palace spin of “We were just waiting for Harry and Meghan to decide if they wanted their kids to have these titles” HAS TO BE total bullsh*t. There WERE negotiations going on. And I believe their attendance at the Conjob, and maybe even a permanent place to stay in London when they come, is part of it. And MET and Royal security. Even if Frogmore was taken, another space is being offered and negotiated.
Highgrove. It meets their needs, it’s grand enough for the son of the King, it would prove Charles does want to make amends and it would drive William out of his mind.
Charles can let them stay at Highgrove but it’s not his to give. It belongs to the Duchy. Charles has a life tenancy which means William didn’t get it to live in yet but he is Charles’s landlord. Of course, we see what the RF does about leases so Charles is lucky it was decreed by the duchy when they purchased it.
You know after reading that there will be a hearing in May for one of Harry’s law suits against the Mirror or the Daily Fail, did the tabloids push Chuckie into evicting Harry in order to make it difficult for him to come to London and testify. It seems like he has a solid case against them for the hacking of his phone for YEARS! Idk – just a thought. There really didn’t seem to be a valid reason to evict them from Frogmore Cottage
I have the thought that the reason Harry may be considering going is because he doesn’t want Charles to able to use him not going to the Chubbly as a sticking point in reconciliation. Harry keeps saying that he wants to reconcile with his family, so he may have that on his mind. Not sure, but just a thought.
Exactly right. Harry knows his father, and he knows that if he misses Charles’ Big Day, the day he’s waited for his entire life, Charles will hold it over his head forever.
Harry knows that he’ll never have the big, happy family unit with the Windsors that he and Meghan have created for their children in CA with Doria and Ashleigh and their close-knit circle, but tentative peace is better than open warfare and he just wants the nonstop barrage of hate to stop. Not going to the coronation is not a viable means to that end – I can just see the “Harry SNUBS the King!” headlines screaming in perpetuity. (I also think that’s the reason Harry didn’t point-blank call out his family as being behind the media leaks in Spare – he’s not stupid, he knows it, he just also knows that saying it means he’s burnt that bridge forever and the fighting will get even worse, which he absolutely doesn’t want.)
As the other article today pointed out, Charles is inherently self-pitying, it’s just his (poor) character. He would wallow in Harry missing the coronation and stealing international headlines for the rest of his life, and would punish Meghan and the children for it the most. Harry won’t let that happen, and if it means they have to deal with the nonsense for a few more days then they’ll suck it up and do it.
I think they are waiting to see what the plans entail – making sure not to be snubbed again prior to rsvp. I think they want Charles agreement to see the kids as it will be Archie’s birthday. The Sussexes have a little more power than they did at the queens funeral because they can back out if the palace pulls anything shady.
Just tell Chuck there’s not enough money in your budget to make that expensive trip and then proceed to give Archie the most lovely birthday celebration he could imagine.
It would be awesome if the chubbly happened and was buried under a story about Archie’s birthday
I don’t think there was any quid pro quo for the Sussex children’s titles to be used. The title matter was settled since last year as confirmed by the Sussexes spokesperson.
I think with the announcement of Harry’s court case trial scheduled for May 9 and Harry being a witness, BP anticipates that the Sussexes will be in England on the weekend of the coronation and likely to attend the coronation because they will already be in the country. Of course being in the country is no guarantee that they will attend the coronation but from a planning perspective it makes sense to anticipate their attendance and include them in the plans.
Rebecca is basing her ‘EXCLUSIVE’ on available information and deductive reasoning. She is spinning it into an exclusive story but that’s what the DM does to make money.
Excellent point about the timing of the court case. However, I’m curious who was putting out the info that Harry might testify? If it was the tabloids, then this could just be them using their own original suppositions as the ‘fact’ in the next articles about the Chubbly attendance. Also, Meghan testified remotely in her case, right? So even if Harry were to testify, he might not necessarily have to be in the UK.
But anyway, you make a great point about how the Chubbly attendance could just be deduction (not that I give them much credit for being that smart since their standard operating procedure is to just be stenographers for palace sources).
I agree with your point about the tabloids’ ‘suppositions’. I don’t read them. I follow the celebitchy blogs to see what trash the tabloids continue to peddle about the Sussexes and debunk the fake stories and I avoid giving tabloids the clicks.
I read the story about the lawsuit in Reuters yesterday. Below is an excerpt from the story referencing Harry’s role. Not sure if he’d be allowed to ‘take the stand’ remotely. I think Meghan’s trial was during COVID lockdowns so the remote option might have been on the table for her because of restrictions in place at the time.
Reuters: ‘David Sherborne, a lawyer representing Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court that Harry would be “the only witness” relied upon in his case – raising the prospect of the prince entering the witness box to give evidence.’
OMG they have Sherborne? Fantastic news. He’s a great barrister, represented Coleen Rooney and won against Rebekah Vardy. He’s really slick.
I have to agree that this is all an educated guess on her part, and the narrative is twisted into an “exclusive” to sell papers and get clicks. If they or Prince Harry attends the trail date will be factored into the trip. I am unclear if Prince Harry would be called to testify and required in person right away though. I think he is probably negotiating his security and until he has written guarantees on that they won’t issue a formal acceptance to the chubbly con-a-nation. Now with the court date the security would have to extend to cover that time frame also. I imagine the press attacks against him will get even worse between now and then. I am truly baffled that there isn’t an injunction on any paper they are suing from printing articles on them. I just don’t understand how they are allowed to just continue.
@mstj, agree about your point that any preparations for Harry’s attendance at the Coronation arose because of a likely attendance for the court case the following week. I still think BP doesn’t know if the Sussexes will attend, otherwise it would have been splashed across the front pages. For my part, I hope they skip the Coronation and Harry attends only any necessary Court proceedings. In any event, this court case will overshadow the immediately prior Coronation; and, I’m loving it!
I will also add that only BP’s Men in Gray have been in “communication” with Harry about the Coronation. I don’t think it’s been reported that the Sussexes actually received an official invitation. Probably more like: so, are you coming? Charles probably hasn’t even picked up the phone to call his son.
“These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.”
“It is likely that negotiations around what events the couple would attend, where they would sit, what they would wear and, of course, their security, will go right to the wire.”
One of these things is not like the other.
The Palace has MONTHS to plan to plan the Chubbly. Just plan on giving H&M the best seats and treat them nicely, and then don’t change the plans at the last minute (go right to the wire). Then it’s up to H&M if they want to come.
Personally, I hope H&M stay home and celebrate Archie’s birthday. Maybe watch the Chubbly on TV, with all the banter about H&M not being there.
I actually think C will give his darling boy and wife a very good seat at the televised coronation. They will be excluded from any smaller receptions or family events..
“They will be excluded from any smaller receptions or family events.”. But Charles will first invite them so he can then publicly disinvite them.
Yeah, Charles will do this in an attempt to redeem himself in the eyes of his critics. It won’t work, but he’ll be on his best behavior in the spotlight — then get his digs in when fewer people are looking.
Harry and Meghan will be seated at the banquet and possibly one or two parties.
My question is if H&M do come to the Chubbly, where will they stay? Have they already been booted out of Frogmore or do they still have stuff there?
Last we read I think Charles had supposedly extended his ridiculous “deadline” for them to move out of their own house until the fall, so in theory they could probably stay there. The question is really whether they would want to stay there, and whether Frogmore is still the safest place for them. I don’t know the answer to that.
It’s not my life, nor my family, but I really wish they wouldn’t go, especially Meghan. I get standing by your man, or whatever, but that’s usually in situations where you aren’t being emotionally and physically (cue Clarkson, Baldimort) abused. If Harry wants to go to his Pa’s party so much, why can’t he go alone? Why does Meghan have to endure a weekend of abuse?
YES, to everything you’ve said.
Because she loves him @RAWIYA . She wouldn’t want him to be alone among the pack of wolves. They are in this as a team and I don’t think there’s much they couldn’t face together. If this were me I would be there with him every excruciating step of the way with my head held high. She’s done nothing wrong, they are the ones that should hide themselves away not her.
The Chubbly is less than 2 months away…I can’t help but think the prep for such a trip for Meghan would require a lot more time. I mean, the formalwear, the tiara? You can’t just throw that together in a week, right? I guess they could prepare then back out at the last minute if things go south, but the investment of time and energy and money—it’s wow.
Plus for everyone else in the UK and beyond who hasn’t yet received their Chubbly invitation—my aunt in Cleveland gave more notice for her wedding so people could make adequate plans. WTF, Chuckles? WTActualF?
I’ve been having the exact same thoughts about the timing of the invitations! It seems so late to me too. It’s so last minute for the amount of planning this Chubbly will take. And, as you said, even for the attendees to have their outfits made up, tiaras polished, etc.
Do other people know if this is typical for other royal coronations or is this just more evidence of the king, his mistress, and their sycophantic bootlickers being an absolute shitshow?
I guess Meghan has the wardrobe selected and ready for fittings.
I know they have been reserving the balcony for so called working royals, but it hasn’t been a good look, rather sour actually. Chuck should have all siblings, his and Camilla’s children and their families. I realize that leaves an opening for Andy, should he be excluded or just boo’ed?
Also, this will be the last coronation that Harry attends so he should push for everything he wants.
I I were Meghan and for some reason going to this mess I would rewear one of the “you coulda had a bad bi$ch” final dresses. She could remind them of what they lost and be nice and “thrifty” like dear Kate
Maybe they attend the ceremony and skip the rest of the events?
This is amusing. They have other monarchs and heads of state as potential guests but the focus and the planning is all around whether or not H&M will attend.
Nah. ‘Here are the titles, now come to my coronation’ is not a quid pro quo when they follow it up with snatching Frogmore Cottage back. William and Chucky still don’t want them there, and I bet there hasn’t been a sincere apology and admission of wrongs.
This is so lame…an EVITE??? Surely something like this warrants an engraved invitation. Well, if they do go, hopefully they’ll bring the children and celebrate little Lillibet’s birthday there with her cousins. Also, hopefully they’ll work out security—that’s really the most important thing—that they come back alive.
The palace is afraid an invitation will end up for sale on the net.
Ultimately it’s their decision. I may or may not be happy with it or it may not be my personal choice but I will respect it’s the decision *they* have made even if, again, I personally disagree with it.
I don’t think they have made a decision or at least communicated it to the palace but you’re right: my guess is as good as yours.
I think they should go, dress in beautiful clothing, effortlessly steal the show and all of the attention, and bask in the love from the adoring masses while totally ignoring the retched pit viper family members. Show them ALL who SHOULD be king.
Since Charles Spencer has already said he will not attend, I hope that he offers the Spencer Tiara for Meghan to wear to the Con-ication. It would befit this incredibly strong woman, would allow Diana’s spirit to haunt Charles and his side piece and cause heads to explode. Especially, Willnot, Cannot and Carole Middleton. The Perfect Revenge!
I hope so, too. You know Camilla would only loan her the ugliest, most hideous tiara from the vault, if one is offered at all. And I’m sure there’s no shortage of designers willing to make her a gown to wear, even on short notice.
Now that a court date for May has been set I think Harry and Meghan will be in the country so I could see them attending the conanation. The sticking point will be where they stay. Personally, knowing how far into the pockets of the media the BRF are I don’t know if I’d want to stay anywhere near an official residence for fear of anything being reported back to the defence. The other obstacle is of course the children. The rags will be doing everything they possibly can for pictures and I don’t know how that can be avoided unless they stay in a royal property! It’s a tough one but, I’m sure they’ll work something out that will suit them.
I agree with Chrissy above. Charles Spencer has already blatantly said he doesn’t want to be any part of that clown show. I hope he lends the Spencer Tiara to Meghan so everyone including Cowmilla and chuck will have aneurysms. I’m really wish this is what happens.
Don’t the Spencers have a second tiara? Honeysuckle flowers or something? If that’s still in family possession that would be pretty incredible but what better FU from Charles Spencer to KC could there be to have Meghan wear a Spencer family tiara?
If H&M do attend, I HOPE they are treated well.
I think Charles will try to spin this as “We must all come together, do better in the future, blah, blah, blah”
He is struggling to keep The Firm open and realizes H&M are the big draw.
Why wouldn’t all arrangements be made as one would for the second son and daughter-in-law of the king? They should be accorded every courtesy their position is entitled to- and cut out this working and non-working royals nonsense. And I still question the e-vite. I believe the Sussex spokesperson said that they had received correspondence regarding the coronation. Sounds like a contract proposal for attending. If they can’t work out the details, then they wouldn’t attend.
For a family who are all required to coordinate their calendars so as not to have competing events on the same day, the choice of having the coronation on Archie’s birthday feels incredibly intentional.
💯
There has been a change of heart since this date was intentionally chosen.
The larger question is why??
I think this date was chosen because it’s exactly a week before the Liverpool based Eurovision Song Contest & peripheral events/parties (9th to 13th May) with the Eurovision Big Party on 7th May too.
The palace probably realised that they will get quite a few thousand more international tourists in the Chubbly crowds because many people/families spending a fortune to travel to England/Liverpool to party, or to support their countries in the contest, will likely decide to make a vacation of it and experience all the events.
Ticket sales are expected to be especially high anyway because of people showing support & solidarity for Ukraine (England is hosting on their behalf). Liverpool is only 4 hours by hire car up the motorway from London and less than 3 hours on the train. Tourists can therefore get to flag wave and party at two major events for hardly any extra £/$/€.
For these Eurovision tourists showing up to wave & cheer the Chubbly golden coach parade will just be an opening act in their England party week.
H&M have consistently been more generous to the BRF than they’ve had to be. So I think they’ll go. It’s not our decision to make.
IF they go, they’d be wise to plan it like the Jubbly and just attend the coronation at WA and skip the pre- and post festivities.
I really hope they don’t for their mental health and physically wellbeing. Who needs all that stress? Last time they were there it was horrible, at least what we saw. These people just want their reflectors, don’t give it to them. Fuck the monarchy!
Harry need to attain a court case against daily mail in May.
So he is already in the country.
I’m not sure if Britain royals have the same power as my country but
1. If a king leave his country for any reason holiday or work.
2. The next in line have to cover for his duty.
3. Some of king duty/power is in giving permission to rent/sell land that in Royal possession.
Or like the past Queen power, she can accept/kept on hold for the new prime minister to do his job
4. Harry is 6 in lines. God forbid if anything happen to the other 5, the next one beside Harry children who will be in charge will be Andrew.
5. Andrew had sold so many military secrets that the Queen had to fired from his job.
6. Harry who is a military man loves his country. HE NEED TO MAKE SURE HIS LINE IS SAFE. Even his family is shit he still want to protect his country.
In order to do his job he need to go to the coronation. Not for his father but for his duty.
H and M will go. The RF will be themselves. Nothing will ever change and life will go on until Charles passes.
This is a plausible possibility…
I think the Frogmore story has the RR freaked out. They know that the current royals do not have the selling power. The loss of the Queen really caused the RF to lose a lot of its luster around the world because Charles, and especially Camilla do not inspire loyalty to the monarchy. The BM are already starting to pick on Wills and Kate. They need to have the Sussexes at the chubbly to gain viewing numbers. There is a lot of anger and apathy about the chubbly. The royals need the Sussexes more than the reverse. The same RR who were saying to stay away are now freaking that they may actually stay away and their chance to cash in will be gone. Also, they know that one of the main appeals of the monarchy is this “unifying” aspect they say they have. It may not be true, but despite all the supposed HATE for H&M, the people were all so excited to see the photos of H,M & W,K at the funeral. Headlines were the nation needs this. Like it or not, the BM and the Monarchy are coming to realize that a publicly fractured family is a major turn off for supporters of the monarchy (not the rabid royalist, but everyday supporters). They are asking if Charles can’t keep his own house in order, how can he unite the country. Maybe the Queen was on to something there by not outcasting her kids, even though I am sure she was not happy with their behaviors. Of course that is kind of what a parent is, they may not always like you, but they will always love you. Charles needs to get his head out of his ass and grow up (at 74!!).
Preparing for the possibility of the Sussexes’ attending is smart; it’s what they should do, given the security threats to Meghan and Harry and the tensions with the Wails. Only the trash Windsors would think they deserve a cookie for doing the bare minimum to host their possible guests.
If I invited 100 people to my wedding, I don’t get a special prize for making sure I have a venue that can accommodate that number, you know? Why do the royals want to brag that they are doing the minimum?
I do think they might be trying to play the Sussexes by leaking this, trying to make it seem like a done deal and thus harder to decline, not unlike what Harry and Meghan just did to them by announcing Princess Lilibet and daring the palace to contradict them. However, the Sussexes had a much stronger case – Lily IS already a princess by the letter of the law.
I also think there might be an element of trying to drum up excitement using the Sussexes’ popularity.
I agree, Jay. They’re using the Sussexes to hype the Conjob (hat tip to another commenter for that nickname). Using the prospect of gorgeous Meghan in a magnificent gown and a tiara alongside dashing Harry to promote the Clowning. Even if they don’t attend, the air of excitement is in place.
Shrewd, but it will backfire if H&M don’t show up.
Kind of like what the Midds did around Pippa’s wedding. They exchanged info and product placement with tabloids, always with the hint/idea that Meghan and Harry would attend.
I wonder if KFC has started banging the Wails’s heads together to get them to stop being such obvious b&tches to the Sussexes? I’m sure Charles would pop a clog if Keen behaves the way she did at the Commonwealth church service, and Philip’s and QEII’s funerals. Both Keen and Pegs need to be read the riot act and paste on happy faces for the occasion. But I bet my last nickel she’ll have her hatchet face on and glare daggers at them. She’s certainly not able to keep a poker face or bland smile on for the duration, she has to make it all about her. I have a feeling the Chubbly is going to be a hot mess if the Sussexes show up.
If they go, I want Meghan to outclass Kate in every way. … Go to the ceremony in a fabulously chic gown and the Spencer tiara, and her gorgeous and loving prince on her arm, and then bounce to celebrate Archie’s birthday with people who actually love them.
Let the birthday party guests help to strip Frogmore Cottage for party favors. Who needs Party Pieces when you can take home a light fixture chosen by Meghan?
Honestly I am not surprised at this, with the christening reveal and the fact that they have already talked/settled on the kid’s titles months ago it doesn’t seem to me like Harry is backing off his family.
I still lay bets on him doing some half-in half out work for Charles. Charles needs Harry more than he needs him. With Invictus coming up in 6 months Harry is going to outshine them all again. If Charles was smart he would use that to get his popularity up with the younger people that Harry and Meghan have won over.
But I doubt this happens. That family can’t help but leak and turn on each other.
I never got the sense that Harry was ever in attack mode.
He just wants to be left alone to be. The probability of your suggestion, however well-intentioned, is slim due to adherence to hierarchy.
This in itself should not be a problem, but it is William and Kate.
That’s enough to deflate the most high energy individual no matter how upbeat they are.
A lovely idea but unless the Sussexes are a glutton for punishment, it would not materialized.
I’ve said this before, so apologies. If they go, I hope Meghan wears the Spencer tiara. Every single article, mention, picture of the con-a-nation will include the fact that Meghan was there wearing Diana’s tiara. Diana will get mentioned every time Meghan does.
Earl Spencer would have to loan Meghan the Spencer tiara, and he shows no signs of wanting to get involved in the Windsor mess. He has said he is not going, and he is spending the day privately. Besides, I think it would be an apalling move, not to mention petty. If there is a tiara event, and Harry and Meghan attend, the right thing to do would be for Charles to offer his daughter-in-law, but with Camilla whispering in his ear, I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t offer one. In which case, Meghan would be adorned only by her glorious hair.
“Meghan would be adorned only by her glorious hair”
NOPE.
That’s what the palace minions intended for the wedding and the Spencers were not going to let Harry’s bride go unadorned. In retrospect it is clear her veil was scalloped edged for this reason before the queen stepped in to offer M one. She is Harry’s wife and mother to Diana’s youngest grandchildren. It ‘is’ a FU move but that isn’t the same thing as being petty in IMO. The Spencers as a family were rewarded for joining the crown with C&C making Diana’s life a misery and the tragic loss of Diana (under, frankly, cloudy and suspicious circumstances). It is the woman who gave Diana the most pain getting crowned this day. Whether the Sussexes have a loan of a tiara (or even had one made of their own with conflict free gems or a meaningful provenance from historical ones), Meghan should have a tiara at an event that calls for one. If her in-laws give her the use of theirs, well, too bad Fred and Gladys.
This would be the occasion to re-wear her beautiful wedding tiara, if she’s even loaned it. And that’s if she’d even want to wear it. Or if not a tiara, a beautiful diamond comb/ornament in her hair like Rose Hanbury or Princess Charlene at her wedding. But she needs to wear something significant in her hair to show them her status. That’s if they even attend.
You know what? I wouldn’t be surprised if William is appealing to his Spencer aunts for Kate to wear Diana’s tiara. Technically, she is the princess of wales now and it would be a coup for Kate. Plus the very added bonus that Meghan could not wear the Spencer tiara. It’s possible Kate will wear it. Gross.
I hope they don’t go. Let the palace make all the arrangements then have James Holt or Fergie go in their stead. They owe it to Archie to spend his birthday surrounded by love instead of hate and abuse.
What a mess. The titles weren’t negotiated. BP has known for months that H&M wanted the titles so that they kids can choose later. Since BP was being stupid about the whole thing, H&M announced it themselves. The Palace had to change their website. I bet their steaming about that.
Will they attend? Well, one thing I’m pretty sure about is that they will not allow the Firm to use their children. I seriously doubt they will be paraded anywhere. Can they be there, but not attend the Clowning? Afterall, H wants a family, and this is specifically a Firm event. If they showed up in a sign of support for KFC, but didn’t put in a formal appearance would that be enough? They could have Archie’s birthday party in the UK if that’s what they want. Harry has to stay for the trial, so it’s possible they all could stay until that’s finished and they have Frogmore Cottage all packed up. If the Sussexes put out a statement about being there for KFC, but not involved in the Firm event I would hope that would stop some of the bm mess.
Between them, KFC and Fails has made a mess of this. Kicking them out of Frogmore Cottage was a gross mistake. How do you now expect your Son to attend the Clowning when you’ve told the world that you don’t want him there. The royal family and their staff are laughingly ludicrous. They are so, so bad at their jobs.
Yep. I honestly think that Charles the Impotent listened to the wrong people and didn’t realize how bad this would look. Your son, who paid for the renovations, who you haven’t stood up for with regards to necessary security that other countries have provided, etc. you decide to take away him and his family’s home. He is not smart at all.
And for all the RR and others crowing about now they can never come back to the UK was pretty funny. They all thought this would mean that now no one would care about them and instead it turned into, you owe him money you clown. And also you and your haggish wife are boring. And your other son is a melomaniac. Also how is your brother still being protected by you.
I really wish they wouldn’t go. For SO many reasons. I’d love to see them wait as long as they can and release a statement
“Regrettably, H&M do not feel safe or welcomed to the coronation and will therefore not attend. No personal invitation was made by the King and no acknowledgement or apology has been offered to the Sussexes for the treatment endured by the institution and its members.“
and peace TF out
I agree with based on the information that is publicly available via leaks.
But make space for what is not known that can change the dynamics.
Whose to say when they get there that ever thing they do will not be leaked, and exaggerated or not??
If they do go, I think the courtiers have already said they will be “controlled” and basically go unseen so they won’t pull focus. So they will hide them somewhere, but all the cameras will be seeking them anyway. And remember, certain insane royals want their pound of flesh in terms of international snubbing and humiliations so some royals will WANT them to be seen, but only as they are mistreated. A shit show, for sure. I’m most worried about the Sussexes’ physical safety and hope the kids stay home. They’ve ramped up the hatred and rage so much, virtually putting targets on both Harry’s and Meg’s backs. I can’t IMAGINE walking into that situation. It’s INSANE.
In their reply about enquiries about the e-mail from BP, the Sussexes mentioned Archie’s birthday as a consideration.
An indication that they are considering their options and weighing their obligations.
If the rf under King Charles111 want a slimmed institution and 👪, it is better that the Sussexes make plans for what seem like the beginning of the end.
Ok, this is how it went in my mind:
– QEII passes away.
– .1 second later every title updated except the Sussex kids
– BRF brief the media that they are lording over H&M until Spare comes out to be “earned”
– Spare comes out, Harry makes it clear he’s ready for a ceasefire and wants a family
– between Spare and now: 293746392926383-jillion briefings against the Sussexes (children included) by the BRF
– cut to a week ago or so: BRF tell H&M – “F U we aren’t going to Montecito for a christening, YOU come here to bend the knee and kiss the ring at the Chubbly” and then actually don’t show up
– H&M say eff it, we know the law, our PRINCESS was christened with her real family
– BRF – *cough cough* “Of courseeeee the deaaaaarrr cheeeeldren were ALWAYS going to have titles! It’s all that Meg’s fault. BUT it now means H&M are coming to the Chubbly!”
– Harry and Meg: “Yeah, no… hold up bruh, we NEVER said anything of the sort.”
Here’s hoping they stay home for that bday bash! I’m still thinking it’s up in the air.