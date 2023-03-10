The Palace is already making plans for the Sussexes’ Chubbly attendance

For nearly two months, all we’ve been hearing from Buckingham Palace and the British media is that the Sussexes are invited to the coronation and they better show up, because King Charles has a whole list of punishments and snubs he will enact. That’s what it’s all about: please come to my miserable Chubbly so that we can performatively snub you and put you in your place. Is it any wonder why the Sussexes have not confirmed or declined their attendance? Now that we know that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are using their titles and their dogsh-t grandfather won’t do anything about it, I do kind of wonder if THAT was the quid pro quo and not any of the Frogmore Cottage eviction sh-t. Like, Charles basically said: the grandbabies will have their titles so long as you come to my Chubbly. I know it doesn’t work like that but I could see how that manipulation would work on Harry. Speaking of, Becky English at the Mail had another “exclusive” about the Sussexes’ possible Chubbly attendance.

Buckingham Palace is making plans for Harry and Meghan to attend the King’s Coronation, The Daily Mail can reveal. Staff organising logistics for the historic occasion have been instructed to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their programme for May 6, sources have said. Insiders caution that there has been no word yet that the couple have formally accepted King Charles’s invitation, which their spokesman revealed was recently sent to them in California ‘by email’. It is likely that negotiations around what events the couple would attend, where they would sit, what they would wear and, of course, their security, will go right to the wire. But the fact that officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating their attendance is the strongest suggestion yet that the Sussexes could make an appearance, despite spending much of the last three years throwing brickbats at the monarchy as an institution as well as the rest of the Royal Family. One source told the Mail last night: ‘Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning…. the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything. No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted – it could, of course, be just in case they do – but it’s clearly not a “no”. The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.’ A second source with knowledge of Harry and Meghan’s thoughts on the issue backed the suggestion they could fly over, saying: ‘The indication is that they are, although there is a lot that needs to be worked through first.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Keep in mind, the Sussexes still have not received a written invitation – they only received an e-vite from the palace, which they dutifully announced earlier this week. And while this exclusive is dated March 9, those “palace sources” have been saying the same thing since January, which is that the king “expects” Harry to show up and the palace is “making plans” for the Sussexes’ attendance. I have no idea if the Sussexes have indicated anything to the palace – your guess is as good as mine. But I just hope Harry and Meghan know (by now) that if they do go, it will be a total sh-tshow with Charles and William arranging for various snubs and denigrations to be played out over the course of their visit. Also, congrats to King Charles once again – I’m sure he loves that his coronation is solely about his younger son’s attendance.