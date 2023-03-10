The Times: The real King Charles is self-pitying, selfish, charming & a hoarder

If you have twenty minutes this weekend, you should absolutely read Hilary Rose’s piece in the Times of London: “Why the real King Charles is complicated — by royal insiders.” Subhead: “The coronation is less than two months away. But how is Charles going to shape up as monarch? Kind, dutiful and happily married (second time around)? Or irascible, insecure and easily frustrated by malfunctioning fountain pens?” It reads like a somewhat exhaustive history of King Charles’s failings and triumphs as well as his fundamentally dysfunctional nature. I’ve read a lot of royal books and I’ve never heard some of the details and stories in this piece. Some highlights:
Camilla manages Charles: Some of the King’s friends compare him to Eeyore, prone to melancholy and self-pity, not to mention the petulance briefly on display during the accession when a fountain pen didn’t work. Many agree that what the Queen, Camilla, excels at — as she did with the pen, stepping in with another — is managing him: cheering him up when he’s glum, indulging him when he needs it, geeing him up when he doesn’t and knowing how and when to persuade him of a particular course of action when his staff have tried and failed. “Leave it with me,” she says to courtiers, with one press secretary describing her as “the final court of appeal”.
Generational trauma: “If the Queen had taken half as much trouble about the rearing of her children as she did about the breeding of her horses,” a private secretary remarked drily to Robert Lacey, “the royal family wouldn’t be in such an emotional mess.”
A typical day for King Charles: He is up before 7am, to find the day’s papers laid out for him on a tray. He sips tea from a bone china cup. In the background, the radio is tuned to the Today programme. He may take the opportunity to do a headstand in his boxer shorts, for the benefit of his spine, or he may save that for later. He dresses in a bespoke suit from his Savile Row tailor, a bespoke shirt from his Jermyn Street shirtmaker and bespoke shoes from his cobbler. He douses himself in Eau Sauvage and breakfasts on seasonal fruit, seeds and yoghurt. At 8am he starts on his paperwork. The day has begun. Engagements run from 10am-5pm, when he stops for a sandwich and a piece of cake, having once proclaimed, somewhat histrionically, “I can’t function if I have lunch.” After tea he carries on working, breaks for dinner, served at 8.30pm sharp, then works again from 10pm until midnight.
How the king’s staff describe him: “He’s a demanding boss because he’s very demanding of himself,” one of his staff told Valentine Low. He could be at turns indecisive and stubborn, with an explosive temper, a man who would kick furniture in his rage. He had no interest in hearing criticism and no intention of acting on it. He yearned to be recognised for his efforts on everything from organic farming to climate change, and sought out people who agreed with him rather than challenged him. One dinner companion realised that he became actively annoyed if challenged. He cherished the role of convener, however, bringing people together to solve whichever passion on which the lighthouse beam was shining.
How Camilla worked Charles after she married Andrew Parker Bowles: Tina Brown argues that Camilla then “deftly” wove Charles into her life with her unfaithful husband as an insurance policy, making him godfather to their first child, keeping alive the sexual chemistry and vetting potential brides for their suitability and how much of a threat they posed to her. At one ball, when Charles was dating someone Camilla didn’t consider suitable, she is said to have snogged him passionately on the dancefloor. The unsuitable girlfriend duly departed in a huff, never to be seen again. “HRH is very fond of my wife,” drawled Andrew Parker Bowles, “and she appears to be very fond of him.”
Basher Wills: The result was that, behind closed doors, William and Harry were brought up in an unhappy home by warring parents who were prone to shouting, sullen silences, vicious arguments and tears. According to one infamous story, William was seven when he pushed tissues under the bathroom door to his weeping mother and told her, “I hate to see you sad.” At school, he took it out on others and was known as Basher Wills. A nanny described the atmosphere at home as at best difficult to deal with, at worst toxic. “I hate you, Papa, I hate you so much,” William once shouted. “Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?”
No one wanted Camilla: His mother thought he would either have to renounce Camilla or the throne, and his grandmother would have nothing whatsoever to do with her. For Charles, though, she was non-negotiable. Charles was obsessed with rehabilitating his public image and in winning public acceptance of Camilla, whom Tina Brown describes as “sexual and emotional comfort food” for the king. “Camilla stops the pompous thing with Charles,” a friend told Brown, adding that she put up with his endless whingeing about how underappreciated he was and his “self-pitying paranoia”.
Diana’s death: According to Robert Lacey, Charles’s immediate reaction was self-pity — “They’re all going to blame me” – then to fret down the phone to his private secretary that the fallout could destroy the monarchy. Nothing in his temperament or upbringing had prepared him for single parenthood, so he largely outsourced the job to others, immersing himself in his work and his mistress. Although today the monarchy is riding high on the glamorous new Prince and Princess of Wales and their three small children, at the turn of the century, Tina Brown argues, a “damp melancholy” and “deep dullness” had settled over it. The Queen had been crystal clear that the monarchy must never again be outshone by any one member and, once the dust had settled over Diana’s death, solid, dependable, middle-aged Camilla could at least tick that box.
A complicated king: On the one hand, the King has enough emotional intelligence to send handwritten letters to strangers who are bereaved or bereft. On the other, he seemingly couldn’t even bring himself to hug Harry the day his mother died. He is a kind man with a terrible temper, a visionary who sometimes cannot see beyond his own navel, and a man who delights in hunting and shooting but told his future daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, that he couldn’t bear to think of any animal suffering. He’s sufficiently engaged with the real world that he set up the Prince’s Trust, but so detached from reality that he thought Lucian Freud might be up for a painting swap: one of his for one of Charles’s watercolours. And he is so tone deaf to the feelings of friends that he turns up to dinner parties with his own martini and to house parties with his own furnishings.
Charles is not thrifty: While the Queen was famously thrifty, with one-bar electric fires and Tupperware containers, Charles models his domestic life more on that of his grandmother, who kept four homes permanently staffed, drank so much vintage pink champagne that she was Veuve Cliquot’s biggest private client, and summoned staff at mealtimes by ringing a Fabergé pearl bell. Like hers, Charles’s homes are cluttered, with one friend calling him an outright hoarder. Clarence House and Birkhall, both remodelled for Charles by Robert Kime after the Queen Mother’s death, are a riot of rugs, cushions, tassels, swags, pelmets, paintings, china, ornaments, books and serried ranks of silver-framed photos on cloth-covered tables.
See, there are actually some details in here which make me almost like Charles and remind me that this is the father-in-law who charmed then-Meghan Markle when they first met. He’s eccentric, weird, a man of passions, temperamental, and an interesting conversationalist. But on the other side, he’s fundamentally selfish, self-pitying, self-indulgent and a dogsh-t father who treated Diana and her sons poorly. He’s a weak man who is led around by the nose by Camilla, of all people. I don’t know… it feels like there will be more anti-monarchy protests in the months and years to come.
fundamentally selfish, self-pitying, self-indulgent…and a racist.
The issue is not Camilla’s monumental ick factor. The issue is that Camilla is a monumental risk to national security.
If earlier threads are correct and William has been honey trapped by two R…. women, then William is also a monumental risk to national security and cannot be crowned.
“If the Queen had taken half as much trouble about the rearing of her children as she did about the breeding of her horses,” a private secretary remarked drily to Robert Lacey, “the royal family wouldn’t be in such an emotional mess.”
Is this serious? They can write this, but Harry can’t say it about Charles?
Right? And as far as I know, the queen never retaliated by evicting her son. Sure he’s the heir but still I don’t think she would’ve evicted any of her children. She may not have been emotionally great with her kids but she didn’t seem to financially abuse them in the same way. Or maybe she did and I just don’t know about it.
Charles was financially independent as soon as he was invested as the Prince of Wales because he automatically inherited the Duchy of Cornwall when he became Prince of Wales. He was able to do as he pleased and he did so he had no fear of eviction.
The only thing he couldn’t push back on was his marriage to Diana although he wanted to marry Camilla. The politics at the time wouldn’t permit it so he acquiesced and married Diana. Camilla was not the right stock for the powers within the institution and Charles hadn’t yet built the necessary relationships with the powers that be to put up a challenge for a marriage to Camilla at the time.
Regardless, from what I have read or followed in documentaries over the years, she was in love with APB and wanted to marry him but she wanted to be Charles’ mistress like an ancestor of hers (I think her great grandmother or there abouts). Apparently there is quite a bit of power in royalty for mistresses. They don’t have to conform to the daily rigidity within the institution and they can throw their weight around outside of the institution because they have the ear and attention of the royal. That was the game she wanted to play but Charles became heavily dependent on her for validation and she obliged, much to her benefit financially and if I might speculate, politically (I believe she is well-connected in media and government as well).
Mstj Camilla and Charles met before she married Andrew. She wanted to marry Andrew. Charles told his biographer he was not interested in marrying Camilla at the time and did not tell her that they had a future. He never bothered to ask his mother then if he could marry Camilla
He was not forced to marry Diana. He proposed to other women who turned him down. Camilla became Charles married mistress on the late seventies
Charles had other mistresses notably dale tryon. At the time Charles would have risked not being future king by marrying Camilla in the seventies.
With respect to Diana, I do not think that QEII or Philip literally forced Charles to marry Diana but I do believe they told him he had to get married and he had to get married soon. I also think they told him that if he didn’t marry Diane, then he needed to let her go and find someone else just as suitable ASAP.
I think the Queen Mum and Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy were the ones forcing the issue of Diana on Charles.
As Tessa mentioned above, Charles had proposed to several women who turned him down. From all I have read, I believe there were four serious contenders he proposed to and they all turned him down.
Baytampabay the queen mother suggested Diana but did not force him. Lady f e r m o y had no power to tell Charles to marry her granddaughter. Philip wrote a letter to Charles saying to break up with Diana if he did not want to marry her. The queen was not confrontational and would ostrich. It seems from what I read Camilla was endorsing Diana and she and her then husband would host c and d. Charles should have let Diana go if he knew he did not love her.
It appears to me that the queen’s abuse was by neglect, not malice. It seems as though she was very detached from everyone and everything except her animals. She bred herself for heirs and was quite an impersonal parent. She wasn’t very bright and just did as she was told (by the courtiers).
@ Tessa, oh look!! Charles and Bullyiam have something in common. They are both royals who were destined to be kings and they both had many, many women turn them down. Even their futures of wealth and privilege were not enough to convince any self respected women to marry them.
@Tessa – I did not mean to imply that Queen Mum and Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy actually “forced” Charles to marry Diana.
I believe that Queen Mum and Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy promoted Diana at every turn as “perfect” and encouraged Charles to look for a perfect “consort” not so much to look for a perfect match for a marital partner. This is what I meant by “forcing the issue”.
The rota rats can write it, Chuck can say it on national TV and in books, but Harry, oh no!
We’ve now found out who Cam’s new scape goat is; the late queen! Everytime Chuck makes a mistake; it’s mama’s fault. Cam is a much better mummy to me.
That is what it sounds like @ Couch potato. What an incredibly dysfunctional relationship that is. As for all of the kvetching he has expressed with regards to his terrible upbringing you would think that Charles would want better for his children as all parents do, but he wasn’t willing to do that. But he was willing to allow the QM to prop Bullyiam into the his head of how “special” he was and how he would lord over all that surrounded him.
Charles is simply a shell of a man willing to have Cruella dictate his orders and decisions.
That leaped out at me too. I realize it was a different time – but she was also the QUEEN. Philip could’ve spent more time with the kids rather than gadding about and looking for evermore excitement. (Again, I realize i’m making this comment a bit unfairly given that I’m looking at it from a current lens and not the time and “the way things were done” in that rarified air but it turns my crank that the one parent with the bigger job is bearing the brunt of the criticism)…
Philip only “got-on with” and was close to Anne and Edward. Philip tolerated Andrew but he did not understand and could not communicate with Charles.
I think this may be the rota’s response to Spare. Maybe? Who the fuck knows with these people, but the parallels are making it clear that someone wants the world to know that Chuck is a lot like Harry, but vain, snobby, and a failure to launch into a Harry.
I’m halfway through the article, and my jaw may never get off the ground. They even included how Chuck lost his virginity, allegedly.
No matter what people say about their privilege e.t.c I would never swap life with these people. Probably wouldn’t even want to be a celeb child in general but especially a royal child everyone just seem so misberable, sad and so much pain, frustration and they will never deal with it such a shame.
I grew up with several White Russian “royals” and aside from the money, none of them would want it back. They’re all very happy being normal people, with a fancy name, and whatever hand-me-down jewels were tucked in with them when the servants put them in an iceboat and said “Finland’s that way…”
Very interesting. Do pour some more of this strong hot tea.
100%. What caught my eye though: the Queen Mum “… drank so much vintage pink champagne that she was Veuve Cliquot’s biggest private client…” #LifeGoals !!
Yes!!!!! Lolz
No wonder she lived to over 100, she was totally pickled.
This was a fascinating read – but basically confirms everything I felt/suspected. Especially after reading Harry’s book. Charles is much like…his Great Uncle. You know…the one who abdicated to marry his Nazi-sympathizer mistress. Who ALSO was the only one who could manage her husband and led him by the nose. That family seems to breed angry, weak-minded men. Will is just another example of this.
The difference is that William would never let Kate lead him by the nose. His mistress, on the other hand….
Aww, Kate finally has something in common with Diana beyond Big Blue.
Word, Sarah.
The Times basically just confirmed everything Harry said. Was that the intention?
My thoughts exactly!
This. If you noticed, when Spare was released they said Harry was betraying his family by airing their dirty laundry but they never called him a liar.
The one thing I will NEVER understand about QEII. She was well loved. She and Margaret were very close to their parents and her Dad was upset when she wanted to marry Phillip because A) he thought he was too old for her and B) he would disrupt their little foursome. Phillip seemed to love Anne to no end, why were they so awful to Charles? All of the current dysfunction can be laid at the feet of the Queen and Prince Phillip. They were terrible , terrible parents but I doubt that even she would have forced her kids to walk behind Phillips casket because she was afraid to face the crowd alone.
PS– Who thinks the Wales are glamorous? LOL!!!
Just because someone themselves grew up in a loving environment does not mean they’ll grow up to be a loving parent themselves. And parents can easily treat one kid a lot different than the other(s) in non royal families.
QEII who was considered stable and rock solid traditional was a terrible mother.
Margaret who was considered wild and a little too bohemian was, by all accounts that I have read, considered a fabulous mother.
No one can predict.
@Mel: “PS– Who thinks the Wales are glamorous? LOL!!!”
🤣😂😜 Yep, that sentence stuck out like a sore thumb. I did a double take and was SMH. Nope!
The Qm only spent an hour a day with Elizabeth and Margaret so….it’s all relative.
I’ve never read that princess Margaret was a good mother. Her children were mostly raised by a nanny which is why they turned out well – they had a good nanny. Margaret was described as instructing them as if they were dogs. “Now sit”
Philip was said to be jealous of Charles because the latter was going to be king and he never would be. Plus Charles was a disappointment because Philip was a classic alpha male and Charles was seen as a wimp.
“Phillip seemed to love Anne to no end, why were they so awful to Charles?”
I think it is the toxic patriarchal view that Charles was not a manly man. Anne is always described as stoic and strong, the attributes the society holds as the golden standard. Charles as their first born didn’t meet these expectations.
Then it sounds like George and Charlotte are repeating that pattern.
Philip was impatient with Charles because he considered him too soft and sensitive for the heir. On the other hand, he seems to have had no problem with Edward quitting the Royal Marines because he was the baby and not expected to inherit.
Yes, this. I think Charles was rejected by his parents early on because he was sensitive, artistic, and probably more emotionally needy than Anne. They reacted by being stand-offish with him. Which always works. :rolleyes
Prince Philip resented the influence Louis Mountbatten, Earl Mountbatten of Burma had on Charles.
Once Phillip married Liz, and the Mountbattens were safely only one heartbeat from the throne, Louis Mountbatten “dropped” Philip and began to use all his abilities and resources to guide, mentor, stage direct, and influence Charles. In the past, he had done all of this for Philip. The Prince Consort in his debt was not enough for Louis Mountbatten, he wanted the future sovereign KCIII in his emotional debt.
The Queen Mum could not stand Louis Mountbatten and the influence he had over Charles.
I see Anne as a blunt personality, a tomboy who rough-housed with her younger brothers, while Charles was effete – a solitary book-worm by all accounts, into classical music and non-trad religions, not particularly sporty except for polo, the needy and self-pitying type who was indulged by his Grandmama over all the other kids. Philip saw him as unmanly and weak because of his esoteric interests/ friends.
I honestly don’t think anyone but Camilla has ever liked Charles. Neither of his parents did.
I don’t know, I have conflicted feelings. Anne is just temperamentally better suited to get along with Philip. Elizabeth and Charles always had the heir thing come between them. Sure, Elizabeth was her father’s heir but she was ten or so when it became clear he was going to be king.
I also think Lord Mountbatten and the Queen Mother did a lot of damage. They both wanted to use Charles to further their own ends.
I question whether the Escort actually likes Charles the Unlikeable. I feel it was and is more about her ambition, greed and desire to emulate her ancestor, Alice Keppel, than anything she enjoyed about Charles’ personality.
Philip.was also seen as a philanderer and a fortune hunter. If I was Elizabeth’s father, I would be a bit uneasy about him dating my daughter as well. Elizabeth was very different from the hollywood glamor girls he courted before her.
Mountbatten pretty much groomed Philip to marry Elizabeth. I think he cared for her and eventually came to love her, but when they married, she loved him more than he loved her.
Elizabeth was bound and determined to marry philip.
No doubt Elizabeth wanted to marry Philip and never really considered another match after the age of 16.
Also Elizabeth, 100% supported by Queen Mary, wanted to marry a HRH not a British Duke. Though Philip was from a deposed house, his royal lineage was impeccable. Queen Mary also highly aided Louis Mountbatten in promoting this match as she wanted Elizabeth to marry a Royal not a titled commoner peer.
Philip had to ‘toughen up’ (aka ‘suppress any emotions’) at a very young age to survive. His childhood was spent being pushed from pillar to post as a mostly unwanted guest among various family members. His mother was institutionalised, his father left him to live with his mistress, and Philip’s four elder sisters married. Then a tough, Scottish school was where he found acceptance, athletic success and a semblance of stability. These experiences coloured how he viewed and dealt with his introspective, soft natured, non-athletic, bookish eldest son. He clearly thought that he needed to toughen Charles up by being extra hard on him and the school that suited Philip so well was the worst possible choice for a quiet child like Charles.
Add to that Charles being basically ignored by a mother, who was young & under extreme pressure from her own over-bearing, controlling mother and machinating courtiers, it was all a recipe for disaster.
Harry is right. This situation has been forged in dysfunction going back generations. He is just the first with the courage to hopefully stop the rot for his own children.
Bingo. Philip’s childhood was beyond traumatic. One of his stabilizing forces was his maternal grandmother, the marchioness of Milford haven (queen Victoria’s granddaughter Victoria of Hesse who married Prince Louis Battenberg). She was very much the ‘get on with it’ type having suffered numerous dramas and tragedies in her life. The deaths in her childhood of a brother, sister and mother. The murder of two sisters, four nieces and nephew in the Russian revolution. The scapegoating of her husband for his German name in WW1. Her surviving siblings on the wrong side of WW1. Her daughter Alice’s deafness and mental instability. The early death of her husband in 1921 and eldest son in 1938. The near execution of Andrew of Greece in 1922 amidst the Greek revolution. The death of Philip’s pregnant sister Cecile, her husband and two sons along with Victoria’s sister in law Eleanor in the Hesse plane crash in 1937. The deaths of two nephews, Henry and Waldemar, of hemophilia.
This was Philip’s example. You didn’t discuss it. As Philip told a biographer, he just ‘got on with it. It’s what one did. It’s what one does.’
And George Milford haven was far more relevant to his life than his brother Louis Mountbatten. George and his wife nada Torby (with help from Nada’s sister Zia) financially supported Philip. He was very close to both them and Zia’s family. Zia’s son Alex was Philip’s best friend and idol. He was killed in ww2. Zia’s daughters and grandchildren became amongst the best friends of the queen and Philip. Their links continue today with William.
Mountbatten basically took over when Philip was grown and wrote his brother out of Philip’s history. Philip was closer to edwina than Mountbatten himself.
I actually don’t think QE2 parents were good at parenting at all… He seemed like a man child himself who threw temper tantrums, the Queen Mum seemed extremely egocentric and cold. The “us four” might have stemmed more from a controlling tactic and neediness rather then an healthy attachment
The generational trauma of the Windsors go back centuries!!!!! Queen Victoria was a terrible parent – and she herself had an awful upbringing.
Could it just be that Elizabeth couldn’t stand or bond or work to understand her son as he would ultimately take her place? She was incredibly reluctant to give up any power or prestige which probably could be said for many monarchs. Look at how VIctoria treated her eldest son.
Victoria would’ve shared more with her son had he a) been more like intellectual Albert and b) she didn’t irrationally blame him for Albert’s death. She included her other children in government affairs.
They voted Jeremy Clarkson the sexiest man in the UK, and write about Camilla being ‘stunning’ and ‘radiating beauty’. Not too much of a stretch to think the Waleses are a glamor couple. The taste level is different in the UK, apparently.
I heard that he comes to dinner 15 minutes late to miss the starter.
Diana called him a man child, because it’s all about him, Cowmilla caters to his every whim.
Everyone knows he is jealous of anyone who gets more attention than him, Harry and Meghan must have given him flashbacks to Diana, and he was going to try and control them, not going to happen to a woman that knows her worth.
Diana wanted to cater to Charles but Camilla would not allow it.
@Tessa,
THIS. When Di said ‘there were three of us in this marriage’ she was not kidding.
I think Pegginton and Wigginton Wails are more jealous of the Sussexes than KCIII is or could ever be.
OMG, that article is a trove … and it only heightened my disdain for Charles.
He was so “detached from reality that he thought Lucian Freud might be up for a painting swap: one of his for one of Charles’s watercolours.” This line is going to make me laugh all day.
This reporting confirms what Harry wrote in “Spare”: that his father is selfish and standoffish; that Willy has anger issues; that Camilla runs the show. Diana was right: Charles isn’t fit to be king.
I mean, I have read it through, and now I am going to start again. This is Real Housewives of Salty Isle, the tea is everywhere. I am going to have to take notes, to absorb it all.
I haven’t read the article, but the extract posted here was nothing new. I’ve read all that before except the bit about Charles being a hoarder. Previous articles said he couldn’t stand clutter and that’s partly why he and camilla live apart. She’s very messy.
The girlfriend he snogged camilla in front of was Anna Wallace. She said “nobody treats me like that – not even you!”
Camilla was whoever Charles wanted or needed her to be, UNTIL she got the ring on her finger and the crown on her head. More and more SHE will be at the front and Charles will be the sulking little boy trailing along behind her (and possibly her son). I think the days of thunder are going to start AFTER the coronation when camzilla will start to dominate everything and every one. And it will then be to late for Charlie to do anything about it. Harry is the one who saw it all coming and got his family the hell out of that zoo. I almost but obviously don’t, feel sorry for BULLYAM and combat barbie because they have no idea of the amount of sht that’s about to rain down on them, hey BULLYAM, you won’t be able to go crying to your brother now will you. Can you imagine the phone call “Harry, it’s William, I need your help papa is letting cam rule the roost, she is leaking stories about me and being so mean to Khate” to which Harry replies “and”?? “but Harry, Harry you have to help me, you know I had to be hard on you as I’m the heir” , Harry replies “suck it up buttercup, karma is a bitch” puts phone down and laughs till it hurts
Not to worry, as soon as the holy oil hits Camilla she’ll probably burst into flames.
Either that or she’ll melt like the Wicked Witch of the West.
I must admit that I am looking forward to watching Camilla go after Carole Middleton.
I will take one large popcorn with extra hot butter, a box of raisinets and a large cherry coke, please.
“everybody’s going to blame meeeeeee”
well guess what, that’s because it’s his fault!!!
I have blamed him since 1996. and more and more people are starting to see it. nothing like being labeled a conspiracy theory nutjob only to be proved correct.
Where to begin with this absolute mess of a person this mess of a family. Harry has luckily come out on the other side. Happy and healthy and finally loved.
The writer, Hilary Rose, is one of the hardest face Karens out there.
90% of her article inventory is bashing Meghan and stanning the Wails’.
$50,000 says Hilary Rose has a deranger account.😒
This write-up trashing Chuck, is simply reflective of the right wing base who favour William taking the throne NOW.
Well she did call the Wales glamorous so her judgment is off.
Yeah, this reflects what seems to be a common sentiment in Britain: Charles is terrible! Let’s move on to the violent son with anger management issues.
Thanks for the background. How are these super monarchists so bad at understanding how the state works? You don’t skip.
Innteerrresssttiinngggg…. I was wondering how this remarkable outpouring of honesty got published. Looks like it’s more agenda-pushing, raising the Willy vs Chucky caged deathmatch stakes even higher.
Someone(s) clearly capitalizing on the boos and jeers and egg-throwing clarity that Eeyore will never ever ever be liked, and his comfort cow will never ever ever be accepted.
It’s a dumb, dangerous game of course
Forcing Charles to… What exactly? Abdicate? Retire 6 months after the coronation?… will weaken the monarchy even more. Watch Republic’s membership roster soar.
WanK still coasting on the memory of his hair and her thinness. They look glamorous and young ONLY bc they’re juxtaposed against ossified fossils. Remove the old people, and your only see bald/glum/rage-y/selfish/Soviet-compromised Wills and the melted mess that is Kate.
My mom was born two years after colonialism ended in my county and putting the pieces back together… It took a generation to stop teaching English in schools and bring back our language so she couldn’t even help me with homework.
I should be pleased to see this colonizer country imploding so badly. But I’m honestly shocked and rather sad. Not for the monarchy but the people. White privilege is a drug.
Jegede, there’s a massive bot push on twitter right now with that talking point. Clearly a huge paid bot /troll farm presumably paid by Wails backers (Russia I suspect) and its full on. All the same talking points. They want bully in.
Wow!!! 😯 They (tabloids) have been emboldened. They took a few details from Harry’s book when describing a typical day for Charles. Some of the information had also been covered in other books or documentaries about Charles and the Royal Family. What I am surprised about is that this is being printed in a tabloid so close to the coronation. It’s pretty much telling/admitting that Camilla is in charge and that the King is not capable of functioning effectively without her. In my opinion it’s essentially saying Camilla is the Monarch being crowned on May 6.
Now the question is – is this a KP supported article or just rouges going off on their own? I did see something on the internet from the Sun today about the Wales’ appreciation of the Sun’s Turkey disaster drive raising £1.5M. The times is a Murdoch paper so I wonder about the article’s connection to KP. Curious 🧐
Meh. She appears to have read a bunch of royal biographies, spoke to a couple people who confirmed what those biographies said (eg the biography authors), said nothing new and told a bunch of old stories, probably was paid a fortune and the Times dropped its paywall in an effort to publish the “definitive” royal profile. Camilla comes out smelling like a rose so it’s an easy bet this had Palace approval. Colour me unimpressed. They did far better with the infamous “The Other Brother” profile of William imo…
paywall in effect for me. 🙁
Yeah, a bunch of this material looks like a direct lift from Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers.
Oh dear, Chucky is whitening his teeth for the Con a nation.
These details are absolutely delicious. My favorite is that he lives like the Queen Mother, it’s incredible she was the biggest private champagne client.
Also, every single thing he puts on his body is bespoke and Harry had to buy his clothes from TK Maxx. What a greedy, miserly human. At least it sounds like he’s miserable most of the time, even in his fancy clothes and houses.
I’m also confused about how he can be working those hours. It doesn’t seem to fit with all the house parties and fancy dinners?
The only compliment I can pay Charles is that he is well dressed.
And they only have him sleeping 7 hours! Some of his issues may stem from sleep deprivation. At his age, he needs more than 7 hours of sleep at night.
Guess we know why he couldn’t “afford” Meghan!
I DIED at the detail that his breakfast is yogurt, seeds, fruit (while the entire table is carbs)…..um, like an avocado? And the headstand???? He does yoga and eats exactly the same thing Meghan was condemned for.
I’m not sure who is going to be incandescent with rage about this article, but I for sure know all of them are in England.
“Queen had been crystal clear that the monarchy must never again be outshone by any one member”…
Hmm… And who/what is “the monarchy”? Her, of course. Charles gets 100% of the blame for being jealous of Diana but methinks the saintly Queen disliked Diana’s popularity intensely as well.
The Queen set the stage for the RF’s fundamental stupidity in not seeing how H&M could be a massive asset, not a threat that “outshone the monarchy” 🙄
EVERYTHING here backs up Harry 100%. It shows, clearly, that Harry was actually being very kind. He didn’t point out that his dad wore bespoke everything every day while he shopped the discount bin at TJMaxx. He didn’t go into how Cowmilla manipulated his dad, thereby making it clear that SHE was the brains of the operation, the coronation is essentially of HER.
I’m shocked at this being published. I wonder what the push back will be…
Biographers have written a lot of things attributed to the Queen. I doubt she said anything about no one member outshining the monarchy. That was them spinning someone’s narrative, likely a courtier or a royal adjacent Duke, Duchess, Earl, Lady or the like.
I think the Queen just wanted to avoid scandals because almost all her children did not live up to the values of the CoE. They had broken marriages – divorces. I think she was very disappointed and viewed it as a reflection of her, as her failure to her religious duties a monarch. She was so close to her faith and religious belief that I think that failure pained her greatly although as monarch she could not admit to emotion. I think that’s why she resisted Charles, the heir, marrying Camilla. The Church, her faith, was most important to her.
Clearly, it’s inadvisable for a monarch to be a person with a history. Maybe they should change the succession to choosing from whichever babies are born at the exact moment of the old monarch’s death.
But, super interesting piece. How would one analyze nature vs nurture in an environment like that?
“If the Queen had taken half as much trouble about the rearing of her children as she did about the breeding of her horses,” a private secretary remarked drily to Robert Lacey, “the royal family wouldn’t be in such an emotional mess.” Damn, it finally took Lizzie dying for them to criticize her. I thought she was the most perfect person who never put a foot wrong ever. 🙄
Charles gets to blame his mother for his own shortcomings as a parent
Horses are easier to deal with, they don’t talk back.
That comment was made long before the queen died. I think it may have been as far back as the 90s after all the scandals of the wales and York’s.
“[Chucky] sought out people who agreed with him rather than challenged him. One dinner companion realised that he became actively annoyed if challenged.”
And this is why he won’t — why he CAN’T — be a good king. It’s also why he won’t extend an apology to H&M, and why he doesn’t think he did anything wrong or requiring an apology. And at 74, he’s not likely to change.
I don’t feel sorry for H&M; they’re well out of it. I don’t feel bad for Camilla, doomed to cosset and pamper a man-child for the rest of her life; she knew what she was getting herself into and walked all over Diana to get it. And I don’t feel bad for WanK, those self-centered loons. Indeed, Willy is a chip off the old block. I do feel bad for Britons, who are going to have to put up with a tantruming narcissist as head of state for the next 15-20 years.
and also pay for it.
How is this piece any different to what Harry wrote in his book? It even seems like his book was used as source material.
Charming no way imo. That picture of Charles goofy expression and Camilla loving looks is the perfect photo to include
Royal writers always paint the royal men as childlike and emotionally lacking. The women they marry are painted as brazen, bossy, mommy figures. Camilla and Kate are Charles and Wills bodyguard.
The relationship dynamics between these two couples are really weird.
To rephrase lacey if Charles had taken half as much trouble about being a good husband to his first wife and good father to his children as he did in keeping a mistress the royal family would not be in such an emotional mess.
Sorry Tina Brown you are not making Camilla look good.
What!? This part is hilarious.
”Although today the monarchy is riding high on the glamorous new Prince and Princess of Wales and their three small children, at the turn of the century, Tina Brown argues, a “damp melancholy” and “deep dullness” had settled over it. The Queen had been crystal clear that the monarchy must never again be outshone by any one member and, once the dust had settled over Diana’s death, solid, dependable, middle-aged Camilla could at least tick that box.”
No that is how they actually are! All of them except H&M. What the Queen did was suck the hotness and glamour out of it like she did with her much more popular sister. The Queen insecurity showed. She was jealous of Philip and Margarete and did everything to keep them down and controlled *sound familiar*. Her mother was the worst and most damaging to the entire family always up to something to control, manipulate and place her self in power to make Liz a puppet Queen. She wouldn’t even give them a great education or prepare them for the real world so they could be “nice young ladies. She was a fool and ignorant and had to much power.
“She wouldn’t even give them a great education or prepare them for the real world”
The Queen Mother did not have a proper education so she was going be damn sure her princess daughters did not receive a proper education either.
The Queen Mother NEVER lived in the real world and saw no reason why her princess daughters or anyone else she loved (Charles???) should live in the real world either.
I am very surprised no one mentions Wallis Simpson when speaking of Cowmilla.
She operated in very much the same way, albeit never got to be queen. She also did not ruin someone’s marriage.
She was known to be very rough on Edward and I suspect a little domintrix in her.
Perhaps history repeats itself.
I see Wallis Simpson as a completely different person, different personality and different situation from Camilla.
I guess you could say Wallis ruined her own marriage?
Ernest Simpson took the blame for the divorce. Edward never publicly outed Wallis until she was divorced and talked about the woman he loved during the abdication speech
Oh noes not kink the evil the horror must be stopped at all costs!
Yeah no. This is bull, and all to distract from the MAN who’s the actual problem. It is very much like Wallis Simpson that way, yes. While both Wallis and Camilla are awful people, they did NOT “bewitch” the men in question or something. The men were always like that. And kink doesn’t brainwash people, ffs.
Ernest Simpson divorced his wife to marry Wallis.
It isn’t as if this description of KFC is a surprise. This certainly exposed the Escort for who she really is. The only thing they can say about WanK is that they’re glamorous (that’s a matter of opinion). Are we sure this wasn’t written by a republican?
It’ll be interesting to see if the bm goes after KFC and Escort to get KFC to abdicate so that Fails and Wails can take over. Here’s the thing I keep thinking. Why do the Tories think that Fails is easier to handle? Tell me how ANYONE can handle him in a rage? It appears he’s in a rage a lot. If anyone thinks that Wails manages him, they need to rethink their position. The Tories are going to be sorry if they push for an abdication.
He sounds mentally ill
Chucky or Peggington?
CBers, these comments are helping me thru a lousy Friday. 😀
I admit I can’t wait to see his chickens come home to roost for Charles.
I hope Camilla drops stone cold dead 2 minutes into the coronation. She deserves it AND once again Charles would be pushed outta the spotlight. Serve the both of them right.
I am Team next generation. I give up on C, W, K but am rooting for G, C, L, A and L to be happy and lives their lives on their terms.
@Heykay: Your third line made me grin. I’ve been hoping for that also….but didn’t dare write it. I also thought thru who else of prominence could *pass* a day or so before this clown-show which might put it off. (A popes death changed C&C’s wedding date).
Camzilla is a couple of years older than Chucky Boy, isn’t she? And her mother died at 72, although her father died at 89. It’s entirely possible that Chucky will outlive her — and if he does, I expect he’ll collapse when she goes. What’ll he do without an older woman to tell him what to do, where to go, and how to poop?
The older he gets, the more and more I see in his face his resemblance to the queen mother. That slightly crazed grin that must have come from drinking too many bottles of champagne before lunch time!!!
This article did give me a bit of perspective on William. He grew up in a house full of yelling and tears, watching his father borderline abuse Diana. It’s not surprising he had a lot of anger that just ended up festering. Now look at him. He might have been prone to moodiness, but that should have been recognized and his parents should have tried to help him manage his feelings. Instead his upbringing just exacerbated it.
I’m not making excuses for him. I am just saying he needs therapy. He needed it decades ago.
William was treated more special by his grandmother and great grandmother. After Diana died harry was scapegoated to try to make William the heir look better. Now his fans think he can do no wrong and imo he believes his own publicity
I will say one thing that stuck out to me about what happened to him after his mom died. When they made them walk behind the coffin. That he felt dizzy and sick for weeks. He was abandoned too by Charles. Lots of trauma during this formative years. I don’t think he was spoiled by Charles he was handed off to handlers. Charles abandoned everyone when it suits him and wants them back when it suits him. Everyone is a toy to enjoy or discard. The only thing I feel Cam has is that she knows what he wants to hear. I thinks Charles worst fear is for Cam to leave him. She is the only person that matters to him and its evident to everyone now.
I grew up with fights between my parents and the makes ups that followed. It really caused me to hate the idea of marriage *like prison*, having a family *like anchors* and being stuck with someone that I can’t stand. Also lots of rage that I have worked through and healed now but in the past lord help you if you had feelings for me. I associated a relationship with abuse so I was always on guard that *insert anyone I dated* was going to abuse me so I over asserted myself over nothing. Anyhow seems his rage comes from trauma deep inside his body. Trauma re-wires a persons brain and can even age you. Its impossible to get help in a system that doesn’t support mental health.
Don’t forget W was nicknamed Billy the Basher in Kindergarten for his temper when he was 4-5 years old. His parents marriage may have exacerbated this personality trait but it was there to start with. With the QM and Q marking him as special, it just grew.
A lot can happen to form your personality by the age of 4 or 5. Again, he might have been genetically prone to anger easily. But what he saw at home, and the way he wasn’t taught or made to try to manage his feelings as most toddlers and very young kids are, clearly didn’t help.
Oh finally someone not willing to lick Chuck’s boots and say it how it is.
An explosive temper with his employees so where is the investigation
Camilla is being described as a manipulative pacifier for an adult human being.
Does any of these revelations indicate the kind of sovereign he will be?? If not.
Then it is all inconsequential…
I can’t get over this whole chess/checkers thing.
They literally bypassed the the entire courtier system by allowing people magazine to publish a small article on them.
The courtiers spent 6 months prevaricating about their “sacred website”, and people mag was all “we heard this”
And guess who flinched first? It wasn’t people mag
Chuck is a narcissist. He is not led around by Camilla. She is his doormat and rottweiler — she’ll protect him from everything and never make any emotional demands on him whatsoever. That’s why he CHOSE her.
Sometimes you can see the train wreck coming. It’s going to get UGLY.
The monarchy looks like it’s going to die with Charles. William will get to bury it.
Charles is a real person with strength and weaknesses like everyone else. But I must say he does disappoints sometimes through inaction. I wish he reigns alone and not in partnership with Willy. Make your mark as a King.
Damn… this almost made me feel bad for William… maybe he’ll get therapy one day.
“ The Queen had been crystal clear that the monarchy must never again be outshone by any one member” – whether it’s actually a thing she said or not, I think this summarizes one of the important “whys” behind the way H&M were treated.