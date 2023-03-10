Prince William & Kate really didn’t donate anything to earthquake relief

Yesterday, I gave the Prince and Princess of Wales the benefit of the doubt, honestly. William and Kate visited the Hayes Muslim Center yesterday and the goal of their visit was to highlight the amazing fundraising work the center has done to raise and direct much-needed money to Turkey and Syria’s earthquake relief. Now, William and Kate show up empty-handed to refugee centers and foodbanks all the time, but I thought… maybe with something like earthquake relief, they’ll actually make a donation through the Royal Foundation? But no – I cannot find one thing about the Waleses donating anything from their foundation or their personal funds or the Duchy of Cornwall or anything.
It’s even more notable because King Charles actually made a point of donating to earthquake relief and publicizing the donation too. The king donated back in February, within something like 48 hours following the earthquake. Charles and Camilla donated to the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and they were publicly thanked for their “generous donation.” Now, William and Kate do a lot of work with and around DEC, and by that I mean, they show up to DEC “events” about once a year. It looks like Will and Kate were also highlighting DEC’s emergency relief fund during this visit, as nearly all of the coverage highlighted DEC’s work alongside the Hayes Muslim Center’s fundraising.
So long story short, while William and Kate’s visit *did* platform the efforts of the Muslim community in London to raise money for disaster relief, the royal couple also did not make an effort to do anything other than show up and make origami cranes. Next time, make and publicize a donation from the Royal Foundation. It’s that simple.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I mean. Gotta keep old girl in wiglets.
Those 2 are just greedy
I honestly think that’s what it comes down to. The more they have the more they want. Misers.
So true. I’d like to know if these charities ask to be graced by their presence, or are simply informed that they’ll be the next photo op recipient.
@ Acha, I think it is simply the PR guru calls organizations that they feel could boost these 2 grifters. This is all a ploy to make them “relatable” or “charitable” but they have never made any effort for anyone but themselves. I hope that the next organization sees how utterly useless these 2 are and deny any opportunities for another photo-op, as that is all that they are geared towards.
And they hate POC. #royalracists
When I lived in London, i helped at a children’s hospice whose patron was Charles (or Camilla, don’t remember, they showed up together).
The charity is informed ahead that the royals are coming + given a list of dos and don’ts as a matter of fact. The don’t ask if they are wanted, they announce…
To be fair though, most people involved enjoyed the visit (including the children). There’s this obsession with the royals. To me, as a foreigner watching them fawn over these inbreds, it feels like Stockholm syndrome.
And jewelry, And clothes. And shoes.
Wonder how much is being siphoned off for the Middletons or whoever William has on the side?
How are they so bad at this?! It’s such easy PR for them I don’t understand it!
It could be an easy win for them, but their staff is worse than inept. They do no research, so KKKHate rolls up and tries to shake hands, getting an instant cultural lesson when her hand is left hanging while she gets a demonstration of the appropriate greeting. It’s pathetic.
And we call these people diplomats. Unbelievable.
@Sophie
Well it seems that the Scum has found a job for WanK at which they seem to excel: the Scum is parading WanK around as their brand ambassadors. LMAO
@kaiseratcb should really do a thread on it.
Honestly, the empty handedness offends. Why not bring some nice dates to the center? What exactly do W&K’s staff do for them?
My goodness! Is Catherine ill? She looks haggard and old! Hardly recognized her.
I hardly defend them but if they go bearing gifts for one charity, they have to do it for all.
Not sustainable.
@Princessk Nope. Making gifts is certainly sustainable with their income. They are the ones pushing modern royal roles so giving isn’t merely a nicety, it’s their duty
But isn’t that what the Royal Foundation is for? Providing grants to organizations that need them?
@Beanie Bean I don’t think that the Royal Foundation was set up to provide grants for other organisations, it is there for projects which William and Kate want to set up and run or spearhead themselves.
@Carrot They do occasionally gift money but the British royals are always counting their costs and trying to save money. The have two types of money, one that is straight from the government and then their private incomes. I think that they try to accumulate as much private income as possible and avoid dipping into it so that they can have it for a rainy day like if the monarchy is abolished and they have to fend for themselves.
A lot of it is stashed away so that children and grand children can inherit money. I wonder if we will be able to know the contents of the Queen’s will. I doubt if she will leave much to Charles and William, they are building up their own stash but I think Anne, Andrew and Eddie will get money and grandkids and some nieces and nephews.
The Queen gave 12 million pounds to Andrew to settle his case, apart from a yearly allowance.
@PrincessK — They have many, MANY millions of pounds stashed away that they could use without dipping into the foundation money. They’re just effing cheap. I’m a retiree on a fixed income and don’t have a lot of money to spare but I donated, and every time there’s a disaster or a war, I bloody well donate. I also donate on a monthly basis to Plan Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society. It’s called compassion, something those two lack entirely.
A gift from W&K (yikes! already not a good moniker) doesn’t have to be the same for everyone. Or they could go the uniform gift route; there’s enough to give decent, meaningful gifts throughout the year. If they were to give what? a 10K gift a week? It would be unarguably generous and less than is spent on wardrobe for the visit itself
Please explain to me how someone with an annual income of over 23 million pounds a year cannot “sustain” making even a token donation to the handful of charity orgs he visits each year.
They are so bad at it because they DONT CARE about anyone or anything other than themselves. After all BULLYAM might want a new helicopter and god knows that the cost of living crisis has played hell with the cost of khates new wiglets and clothes
I peeked at the 1.4K comments on the original DailyFail article last night and many of the comments were very negative. it looks like they’ve scrubbed many of the comments but perhaps the general sentiment around W&K is changing?
That’s W&K’s karma. Karma doesn’t sleep.
They are easily in the top 10 most useless couples in the world. Jared and Ivanka also rank up there but these two serve absolutely no purpose at all
Is anyone really surprised by this?
Nope. It’s standard operating procedure for these two clowns. Actually, that’s unfair to clowns, who are hardworking and bring joy to sick children.
Maybe “ass clowns” is better?
“No talent ass clowns” is best!
It’s sort of that I’m perpetually surprised how I’m still ever surprised?
I’m with you @ Carrot. I am surprised every time these two make such asses out of themselves and I never learn.
Maybe he doesn’t pull in the bags of cash like Charles did. Charles getting exposed for that ruined the POW gig. They do have control of the Duchy income now though. I guess, they don’t want to donate their “own” money.
@ equality, no they don’t want to share and they simply refuse to be generous to any program, even their own patronages that have been closing over the years. They have more money than some small countries but they are too greedy, selfish and entitled to that cash. It’s revolting really.
They probably think their time is worth money. But it’s not worth as much as they think because these vacuous nimrods aren’t capable of very much. Sure the org gets a photo op, but that lasts about 5 mins given the pace of the news cycle and social media.
I’d love someone to measure donations prior to a WK visit, the day of the visit, and the days after.
There already has been research done that shows that royal visits make no beneficial impact on the organizations whatsoever.
And I’d say, that’s especially true with these two bozos who never even publicize how to make donations! They never follow up on social media with links to donate or even the name/links of the charities they visit. Their SM is just photos of the two of them sharing festive glances, making children of color uncomfortable, and jazz handing their way through the engagement.
The other problem is that their “fans” aren’t really fans, they’re just racist haters of Meghan. So even if the Wailses did their jobs better and told their followers how to donate to these worthy causes, no money ever gets raised. Unlike the Sussex Squad who regularly raise tons of money for charity, the Wailses’ followers are bots and racists.
As a non-profit person for most of my work life, “highlighting, listening and learning” are the “thoughts and prayers” of the non-profit world. Useless. Actual donations matter…A LOT. I’ve seen those studies too, but I think it matters what kind of visit you make. When you show up with your $, I think it communicates that the charity is trustworthy and legitimate, and seriously – anything (even $25) matters because you’re always budgeting for toilet paper and printing paper and snacks for clients to help with low blood sugar and anxiety – I would venture that kind of royal visit would in fact make a difference. It’s royal tradition to show up empty-handed…that’s the problem.
This time at least their Twitter contained links for both DEC and the Hayes Center.
https://twitter.com/kensingtonroyal/status/1633850348606554112?s=61&t=szZ0-PyK9yWaaSyHkpzRQg
Our local news usually has a segment on charity and events going on, so this is the same, but much more costly here the public are paying for a fashion show.
Kate and William are like children. They get send out on an engagement to try their hand at different things. This time they learned how to make origami, last time it was spin class. Did they even make a few remarks to commend the Hayes Muslim Centre for its fundraising efforts? They’re such lightweights.
yep. They’re like kids on field trips.
They did on their Twitter. Don’t know about Instagram
Again. Duchess Meghan worked with the Muslim community by helping with the Together: Our Community Cookbook Book by The Hubb Community Kitchen. She also didn’t wait until an earthquake devastating that community to assist. Willy and Katy are just such a huge disappointment over and over again.
I like Meghan and think Together was a great project. But she was there and that specific need existed because of the horrific Grenfell fire.
And this earthquake created a specific need within the Muslim community and these two have brought nothing to the table…Again.
Yeah, as girl_ninja says, this earthquake has definitely created specific needs. I don’t expect W&K to fix all the consequences of it, but choose one tiny piece and work to address it.
Unfortunately, “work” is the operative word, and W&K don’t do that.
William went to Grenfell and pledged to work with them, but it was simply a PR photo op. Three weeks later, the Together Cookbook dropped and Billy tried to steal the money. That’s how much he ‘cares’ about the victims of Grenfell.
Yet they, the media (especially Camiltoe) found a way to link the Hubb center and women to terrorism, funny how they won’t do that this time involving W and K.
Unable went to shake the Imam’s and he politely decline, don’t they read their Cliff notes before they leave their palaces.
I remember when Meghan had the party for the Hub women, that Harry went to hug or kiss one of the Women and Meghan held onto his hand and stopped him.
What a diplomatic embarrassment these two (Wales) are…
They do nothing of substance. All they do is “highlight” what other people do or issues that others address. As my late mother would say, they are as useless as a tit on a boar.
Lol.. that is a🎯👏🏼. It always amazes me when they report or state that these people “work so hard” or “bring in tourism” it is mind boggling that people believe the propaganda that is pushed out to the public about these visits.
instead, they’re the tourists! disaster tourists, poverty tourists, trauma tourists, etc.
What they end up doing is highlighting their uselessness.
Top picture it looks like willy and Katie are at different events, she looks zoned out or serious and he looks like he is having a good time. Sigh . These two never fail to disappoint me .
I don’t know what is up with Kate but she is looking tougher and rougher everytime I see her . This job is pulling her under . She did not factor into her big prize of princess and queen that she would have to play work or show up so much to so many things. Chica wants her month off now . Lol.
And finally, Meghan helped a center open a pop up shop . She took the volunteer workers to lunch and her and harry foundation donated money . Willy and Katie have access to so much money and all these two are interested in doing with it is shopping and vacationing? This is beyond disgusting
No she provided a lunch at the center for the volunteers, Then she took ArcheWell employees who volunteered with her to lunch.
In that gurning photo she looks exactly like Bill the Kate.
They thought they would have Harry and his wife(whomever he married) to do all the work. After they ran H&M left, they have nobody to boss around and send to these functions. William thought he would have Harry to boss around for life. Also Meghan hosted a lunch for the center, had a pop-up boutique and then hosted lunch for Archwell volunteers at the restaurant(woman owned)! Contrary to popular belief, they are well thought of here in the States. Negative Nellie’s make the headlines, but they are not the majority.
In that top photo Kate is pulling her left arm over & leaning away from whomever is sitting to her left. Doesn’t want their cooties, I guess.
Come on now, Kaiser, they donated the greatest gift of all – their smiles.
I actually appreciate them being so pathetically bad at this because (hopefully) it will hasten the end of the monarchy. They are utterly useless and actively harming the very institution that supports them through their laziness and incompetence. 🤷🏽♀️
So I think the Sun raised money for this and in a tweet apparently the duke and duchess praised Sun readers for their donations. Gross. Thanking tabloid readers. Yeah, Will and Kate have a lot of reasons to thank tabloid readers, but in this case, they did more than these fools.
But Keen got to play dress up! That’s worth something, right?
Lowlife’s “William and Kate folding cranes at Hayes Muslim” must be a sentence he’s been dying to write since he joined the rota.
Y’all…her face. I don’t know if it’s the makeup or what but it looks so bad. When there’s no hair to distract you it’s all you notice. Talk about getting the face you deserve.
Her and Peggington both (getting the face they deserve). They are both vile, cruel, racist, lazy grifters and their outside matches the inside.
That second pic. Yikes. Someone had her forehead botox updated but skipped the facial fillers. Interesting she’s not getting photoshopped by the RRs anymore.
The pictures from inside the mosque highlight how odd it is that Kate wears 4-inch heels absolutely everywhere possible.Tall people can’t help being tall, but she obviously prefers to look down her nose at others.
William is 6’3″ and Kate is 5’9″ – so maybe she wants to look relatively the same height for the photos.
She wears those heels to loom over preschool teachers and nurses on solo visits. I think it’s a power play, meant to make her stand out among the common folk. From these indoor photos, it’s interesting to see that she isn’t that much taller than everyone else.
There’s no way she’s 5’9. The press has tried to make her tall like Diana for years but not possible.
If she’s standing next to William, at 6’3, wearing 4″ heels, she’d be over 6′ tall. Even when you look at the photos she’s almost five inches shorter than him in heels. 5’7 and I’m being generous.
Check out her standing next to Nicole Kidman (famously tall actress) when they did their LA trip and you can clearly see that even with her platform heels she’s not even close to Nicole’s height.
KASalvy, ditto the pictures of her next to Michelle Obama. Kate and her stans have always exaggerated her height. They *wanted* her to be 5’10” like Diana but she’s nowhere near that. Often her heels are 4-5″ plus a 1″ platform. Because she likes looming over people by any means necessary/available.
Kate was also dwarfed by Michelle Obama, despite Kate’s usual 5-inch stilettos.
IMO, She doesn’t wear heels everywhere to look down on people. She wears them all the time because she has messed up feet. In that top picture she’s not wearing shoes. You see she has a bunion, her big toe crowding her others, and it looks like she has hammer toes on three of her remaining four toes. You’ll start to notice that she never wears open toed shoes or strappy sandals when on the beach. Always those ugly close toed wedges.
That picture makes me wince. She’s normal-to-above-average height walking around in her stockings. Why would she ruin her feet by wearing stilettos every day?
Kate will never be the smartest, kindest, most accomplished, most respected, or most loved woman in any room — but by God, she will do her best to be the thinnest and the tallest!
Personally, if they showed up emptyhanded AGAIN to the food bank (or in this case, relief organization) I’m in charge of, at this point, I would absolutely call them out publicly and call on other organizations to refuse to act as backdrops for self-serving photo ops. Judging by what happened to Ms. Fulani and Sistah Space, I understand why some groups (including this mosque) would be hesitant to shame the Wailses, as that would probably amount to self-sabotage, but how much backlash would ensue if a white person were to do that? Their behavior is beyond offensive and after several other similar incidents, I think it’s safe to say it’s deliberately dismissive. They. Just. Do. Not. Care.
That sounds great, but remember what happened to SistaSpace. The media would eviscerate you and destroy your organization.
I was surprised that they tagged the organization on Instagram but nothing in the post about if you want to donate, here are some other things you can do or a link to the actual website.
This is the bare minimum and they can’t manage it.
Meghan went to the Hubb for months. Diana visited organizations quietly. Harry visited veterans quietly. These two bozos have never done anything quietly. I’m sure the organization was forgotten by them the moment they left.
They barely do anything noisily.
I LOL’d, Brassy Rebel.
A friend of mine used to work at the Royal Marsden in the late 80s and 90s. She said that Diana would regularly drop in unannounced and unaccompanied to see one of her ex RPOs who was undergoing treatment there. Apparently Diana herself didn’t want any fuss but the senior management at the hospital would try and fall over themselves if they knew she was in. So the nursing staff just didn’t tell them and let Diana come and go incognito. She’d pass the nurses’ desk on the way in and wave at them.
Considering how much they briefed the papers. about only doing big events aka red carpets full of celebrities..folding origami must be torture for them.
Billy wanted to be seen as a statesman like his brother and he’s stuck cutting ribbons and doing art projects.
Good for him!
They make something that should be so simple so hard. “If you wish to help this organization, here is their direct link to donate money. They are also accepting donations of XYZ which can be dropped off at ADDRESS. The Royal Foundation has also made a donation.”
I mean even if they don’t include that last line, at least make it easy for your 14 million followers on IG to donate (who are all very very real people and not at all bots.)
Time is not being kind to these two.
The massive amount of photoshopping seems to be slowing down and I think it’s deliberate. It appears even the tabloids are starting to get sick of them.
Donations? Why do they need donations when they got to see Big Blue in person! Isn’t that enough for the peasants?
The royals continue to believe that their job is done when they grace the event with their presence.
It was in the past but, we’re now in a completely different era. I still can’t believe events like this are William and Kate’s idea of modernising the monarchy. All I see is more of the same with a huge dollop of entitlement. As others have said they don’t even need to do that much – just tagging the organisation into their tweets would be a huge benefit.
As for the gaffe. Well words fail me! Seriously, how many Muslim countries have this pair visited? Surely the “do’s and don’ts” would have sunk in by now? Or is she so arrogant to believe that as a Princess of Wales those type of things don’t apply to her?
Imagine how furious Charles would be if he attempted to fold a paper crane and it didn’t go well.
Many times look at their interactions at charity events and get the impression they don’t really want to be there but they are only excited for the fun exercises that do not require thinking or knowledge about the charities and their objectives. If there are no fun activities they generally look disengaged, like they want to escape from the venue as quickly as possible.
I think William and Kate are not keen on the charity ‘work’ that comes with their roles. I think they both prefer the ‘work’ that applies to the state functions – the military parades, the investitures, the state dinners. I think the importance of those roles feed their diet (egos). Outside of the state functions, I think they prefer to just chill in their circles. I think that’s how William envisioned his role and that’s what Kate was expecting when she pursued him. I think Harry marrying a famous/popular woman and stepping back from royal ‘work’ pushed them to have to do more and they are not enjoying having to dedicate so much of their time to the charity work. They feel betrayed by Harry because before Harry married, he could do all the ‘work’ they didn’t want to do.
I agree with your comments. I really don’t think they looked beyond their wedding to what their future might hold. They probably thought they could hide away in various country estates and take lots of expensive holidays.
Despite all his faults, Charles kept up a very busy schedule as Prince of Wales and now the Dolittles are expected to step up and they don’t have the skills or the motivation to do so.
Peg and Keen will be the death of the Monarchy. As King, William will literally only do as much as he has to. Queen Keen will make 2 or 3 visits a week to things in order to justify her wardrobe. I see them spending money on things for themselves – entertaining and vacations. The public will finally be able to say, “enough.”
It all seems like such a game of pretend now that the Queen is gone. The Monarchy really doesn’t benefit the public, the govt could hire celebrity guests to do what the royals do.
The Royal Foundation money isn’t even their own personal money. They have literally nothing to lose by making a donation and everything to gain publicity-wise. I just don’t get it.
Harry & Meghan probably donate mainly Archewell money and not their own funds – and that’s fine! That’s what foundations are set up for.
William and Kate are SO bad at this.
I wonder how much they actually get in donations and how well it is managed. They did, after all, try to repurpose some of what H&M brought in for their charities.
‘Repurpose’ is such a nice word for ‘tried to steal every penny of money Harry and Meghan raised’.
I’m awaiting the future investigations into wrongdoing by this foundation AND the spinoff EarthSh!t and who knows how many shady donated suitcases of cash from trips to the UAE, etc.
That may be part of why it was spun off. 1) so William could claim he had ‘founded’ a charity too since Harry co-founded his own at 19 and 2) plausible deniability for wrongdoing around any suitcases of cash at EarthSh!t.
This reminds me of Trump. He never contributed to charity and is more likely to grift off of any proceeds. They are deplorable– getting publicity off tragedies, need and suffering, but not contributing a dime to help. At least Charles (whom I fully believe is a murderer) donated freezers to a food bank. His Prince’s Trust has actually done a lot to help people. Charles sucks, but Will and Kate suck harder.
Always flashing Big Blue. How droll!
If I was a betting gal, I’d wager that Kkkeen has trained her left hand to do most of the preening and hair twiddling she does in public. Gotta keep reminding us of the Diana connection. How tiresome.
Completely off topic but looking at the top photo…is Kate getting bunions? High heels really take a toll on feet and I wonder if her feet are getting damaged.
You mean they didn’t even bring the usual “royal gift” of a framed photo of themselves?
I wonder if places get sick of having to come up with craft projects for these two grown adults to occupy themselves. It’s like every one of their events must include a project Princess Mean can get a gold star on. It’s like trying to entertain kindergartners on a field trip.
Showing your prematurely aging face or alarmingly bald head at a charitable event and getting your picture taken is NOT public service. It’s tone-deaf, selfish narcissism, using instead of helping the needy. I genuinely loathe these two, honestly.
Yet they, the media (especially Camiltoe) found a way to link the Hubb center and women to terrorism, funny how they won’t do that this time involving W and K. Funny how dog whistling works
Will’s gonna carry one of those paper cranes around in his pocket for the next 6 months, isn’t he? So he can bring it out and brag about it, the way he did with his airplane shoes.
Plus, doesn’t the Duchy of Cornwall make a ton of money? How about making a donation from there? These grifters are so greedy.