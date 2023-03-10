“Hot Guy Friday: Idris Elba looked amazing at the ‘Luther’ premiere” links

Hot Guy Friday: Idris Elba at the Luther premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Not crazy about the rust-colored pants, but that green is very good on him!
That is a green that is hard to pull off and he is absolutely rocking the hell out of it
Looks to me like he is moving into a spring look with the light green jacket. I like the shade of green but not the cinnamon colored slacks, good shoes tho.
I must be one of the only people to never watch any Luther. I know it’s a big hit show for years.
Your homework this weekend is Luther.
Immediate thought seeing Idris I imagined honeydew and cantaloupe slices with prosciutto at a cafe table in Europe on a sunny day lol
For reference I watched Luther this morning, Paris Can Wait last night and am hungry. He is a snack.
Idris and melon slices, haha, my mouth watered. Like, my dog is like, what? Is it good?
That is such a lovely image @SF. Idris is a snack.
One could stop at Idris Elba. Looks amazing is understood.
HOT GUY FRIDAY! Literally, this is one of the reasons back in the day I started reading this blog.
Same! Hot Guy Friday and From the Desk of Clive Owen kept me coming back lol
Well hello, Hot Guy Friday. It’s been ages.
Honking for Hot Guy Friday!
Didn’t there also used to be something about a biscuit each week? Am I making this up?
Hmm I don’t remember that
I’m happy Luther is coming back but sad no Ruth Wilson in the imdb credits. Luther and Alice had crazy chemistry. But I will take my Idris in any form!
The Fallen Sun is good.
Andy Serkis is CHILLING in this.
Re: the article about Dianne Warren’s Oscar losses — for the “How Do I Live” entry, the article only mentions LeAnn Rimes, but it was Trisha Yearwood’s version that appeared in the movie, and Trisha was the one to perform it at the Oscar ceremony. Just wanted to give a little acknowledgment/love to Trisha.
I like the green on him, but not the cinnamon slacks. Idris Elba all day, every day.
Love hot guy Friday and yes… Idris for the win