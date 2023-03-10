“Hot Guy Friday: Idris Elba looked amazing at the ‘Luther’ premiere” links
  • March 10, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Hot Guy Friday: Idris Elba at the Luther premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
This week, ex-lovers Florence Pugh & Zach Braff reunited for the premiere of their film (he directed, she stars). [Dlisted]
I literally just learned this week that Ron DeSantis worked at Gitmo. [Jezebel]
2023 Oscar predictions. [LaineyGossip]
Fourteen good puppies did a conga line. [OMG Blog]
How Diane Warren became a 14-time Oscar loser. [Pajiba]
Rachel Zegler wore Dior to the Shazam premiere. [RCFA]
Y’all let’s get through the Oscars before we focus on the Met Gala. [Just Jared]
I don’t understand Noah Cyrus or her outfit. [Egotastic]
Former strippers reveal their secrets. [Buzzfeed]
Chanel looks so different now, post-Karl Lagerfeld. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dakota Fred Hurt diagnosed with brain cancer. [Starcasm]
Cher is making albums with AE. [Towleroad]

Embed from Getty Images

19 Responses to ““Hot Guy Friday: Idris Elba looked amazing at the ‘Luther’ premiere” links”

  1. NjGr says:
    March 10, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Not crazy about the rust-colored pants, but that green is very good on him!

    Reply
  2. HeyKay says:
    March 10, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    Looks to me like he is moving into a spring look with the light green jacket. I like the shade of green but not the cinnamon colored slacks, good shoes tho.

    I must be one of the only people to never watch any Luther. I know it’s a big hit show for years.

    Reply
  3. Southern Fried says:
    March 10, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Immediate thought seeing Idris I imagined honeydew and cantaloupe slices with prosciutto at a cafe table in Europe on a sunny day lol
    For reference I watched Luther this morning, Paris Can Wait last night and am hungry. He is a snack.

    Reply
  4. zazzoo says:
    March 10, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    One could stop at Idris Elba. Looks amazing is understood.

    Reply
  5. NMB says:
    March 10, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    HOT GUY FRIDAY! Literally, this is one of the reasons back in the day I started reading this blog.

    Reply
  6. FHMom says:
    March 10, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    Well hello, Hot Guy Friday. It’s been ages.

    Reply
  7. LolaB says:
    March 10, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    Honking for Hot Guy Friday!

    Reply
  8. Lexilla says:
    March 10, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    Didn’t there also used to be something about a biscuit each week? Am I making this up?

    Reply
  9. AppleCart says:
    March 10, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    I’m happy Luther is coming back but sad no Ruth Wilson in the imdb credits. Luther and Alice had crazy chemistry. But I will take my Idris in any form!

    Reply
  10. TIFFANY says:
    March 10, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    The Fallen Sun is good.

    Andy Serkis is CHILLING in this.

    Reply
  11. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    March 10, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    Re: the article about Dianne Warren’s Oscar losses — for the “How Do I Live” entry, the article only mentions LeAnn Rimes, but it was Trisha Yearwood’s version that appeared in the movie, and Trisha was the one to perform it at the Oscar ceremony. Just wanted to give a little acknowledgment/love to Trisha.

    Reply
  12. jgerber says:
    March 10, 2023 at 2:57 pm

    I like the green on him, but not the cinnamon slacks. Idris Elba all day, every day.

    Reply
  13. Lattenow says:
    March 11, 2023 at 12:58 am

    Love hot guy Friday and yes… Idris for the win

    Reply

