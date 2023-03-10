Duchess Meghan ate a chopped salad in LA & Harry sent cupcakes

As we discussed yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex was in LA on International Women’s Day (Wednesday). She was with her Archewell team, and they did some work with and for Harvest Home LA, a nonprofit which helps pregnant women in crisis. Meghan and Archewell not only made a IWD donation to Harvest Home, but they organized a pop-up store for a fundraiser, plus Meghan took her Archewell team to lunch at Gracias Madre. Well, People Magazine had more info, including what Meghan ate!

Meghan Markle celebrated International Women’s Day with members of her Archewell Foundation team. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, enjoyed lunch at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, a vegan Mexican restaurant, with 10 women from her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation. The couple founded the organization — which includes their charitable foundation and programming hubs, Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio — in 2020.

A fellow diner tells PEOPLE that Meghan sat in the middle of a table in the back of the restaurant for the late lunch. The group appeared in good spirits as they chatted and laughed. The Duchess of Sussex wore an all-black ensemble and white flats with her hair swept back in a bun and ordered the chopped salad.

“She seemed really happy and was laughing a lot,” another diner visiting California from Lansing, Michigan, tells PEOPLE. “I still can’t believe it was her. She’s even prettier in real life.”

For dessert, the group was treated to a special delivery from Prince Harry — a dozen vegan cupcakes from Sprinkles.

“This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone,” Meghan was overheard saying as the treats were passed around.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Meghan and members of the Archewell Foundation team also visited Harvest Home. The group created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant and made a donation to the Los Angeles organization, which helps provide housing, mental well-being support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since it was established in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 women and their children.