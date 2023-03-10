Duchess Meghan ate a chopped salad in LA & Harry sent cupcakes

As we discussed yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex was in LA on International Women’s Day (Wednesday). She was with her Archewell team, and they did some work with and for Harvest Home LA, a nonprofit which helps pregnant women in crisis. Meghan and Archewell not only made a IWD donation to Harvest Home, but they organized a pop-up store for a fundraiser, plus Meghan took her Archewell team to lunch at Gracias Madre. Well, People Magazine had more info, including what Meghan ate!
Meghan Markle celebrated International Women’s Day with members of her Archewell Foundation team. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, enjoyed lunch at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, a vegan Mexican restaurant, with 10 women from her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation. The couple founded the organization — which includes their charitable foundation and programming hubs, Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio — in 2020.
A fellow diner tells PEOPLE that Meghan sat in the middle of a table in the back of the restaurant for the late lunch. The group appeared in good spirits as they chatted and laughed. The Duchess of Sussex wore an all-black ensemble and white flats with her hair swept back in a bun and ordered the chopped salad.
“She seemed really happy and was laughing a lot,” another diner visiting California from Lansing, Michigan, tells PEOPLE. “I still can’t believe it was her. She’s even prettier in real life.”
For dessert, the group was treated to a special delivery from Prince Harry — a dozen vegan cupcakes from Sprinkles.
“This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone,” Meghan was overheard saying as the treats were passed around.
In honor of International Women’s Day, Meghan and members of the Archewell Foundation team also visited Harvest Home. The group created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant and made a donation to the Los Angeles organization, which helps provide housing, mental well-being support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since it was established in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 women and their children.
A chopped salad? Now I have to look at the lunch menu, because yesterday I only looked at the brunch menu. Okay, it looks basically the same as the brunch menu – she ordered a “starter” salad as her entree. I wonder how big the chopped salad is? It sounds good, although I would prefer the Caesar salad. I’m also kind of mad at Harry for sending cupcakes because it looks like Gracias Madre already has a pretty good dessert menu. I mean, cupcakes are thoughtful, absolutely. But I would want to try the vegan Tres Leches Cake!
Harvest Home also posted some photos of Meghan volunteering:
Instagrams courtesy of Harvest Home and People.
Sounds like the stories of Meghan treating palace staff to treats and gift baskets are true, if this is any indication. You wouldn’t know it to read the Rota rags though.
According to KP, Meghan’s a bully. We know that was a lie. They just didn’t want to work for a black American actress.
The staff were indirectly, subtly instructed to display signs of disrespect and act in bad faith towards Meghan. But she seems so over it now.
I mean, look at her! Meghan’s classical attire and natural class smack of Jacky Kennedy’s sense of chic. Here’s a woman who is not “still learning” but positively acting for poor relief. Not to mention how cute it is that Meghan turned Women’s Day into a platonic new Saint Valentine rendez vous.
Newsweek has a piece about Simon Case who was Will’s PA during the bullying caper. it refers to this time and suggests that Case is likely to have to leave his government position because of bullying. Harry refers to them as the Wasp the Bee and another insect. I guess the bullying report was never released because the bullies were Case Knauf and another Little by little the leaks will come out
“ She’s even prettier in real life.”
This is exactly how I imagine her to be. Yes she’s photogenic but in person it’s probably on a whole other level because you also get her charm and charisma. She has a light that I’m sure shines when you see her in motion.
I too imagine she is much more stunning in real life as well. She radiates such warmth and light in every aspect. Meghan is certainly a woman that sees what is wrong with the world and takes the opportunities to support them wholeheartedly as well.
She looks like she radiates. Bright smile, bright mind, bright eyes, kind spirit. Down to earth so it’s not cloying. (Yes I have a tiny crush.)
Harry’s a lucky fellow.
The BM also photoshop her pictures a lot to make her look bad so people are always positively surprised when they meet her in person.
I’m wondering how long we’ll have to wait (probably not long) for the pow to not so subtly copy the DoS outfit. Can our little wiglet resist the buttons on those pants? Plus, how quickly will the words “great joy and much appreciation” appear in at least two press releases about something the pow is photographed attending for some reason? If only our little wiglet could remember to bring something (anything) more substantial than her jazz hands to an event. One can’t fake their way into being, doing and looking like the DoS. The woman speaks clearly, with competence and passion, about the issues that matter to her. She backs that up with time, money, and the knowledge that her bringing attention to a cause makes a real difference. There’s no cos-playing, inane ill-thought-out questions, flapping hands, or foolish comments. The proper staff has been vetted and hired with the expectation the work necessary to accomplish real-world goals will be done. No pie charts, weird claymation, or award-like ceremonies celebrating not much at all…?
Now i’m craving Mexican food
Honestly this seems like it was such fun. And a boss that treats you to a lunch and cupcakes? is Archewell hiring because i would love to be part of their team lol.
Not only am I craving Mexican food, I am also craving a salad.
*off to food apps to see where I can order for lunch*
I might just treat my (vegan) sister to lunch there to scope it out lol. It’s only about 10 min. away 😉
Meg (and Harry) are DOERS, not talkers. They do their “learning” in the lead up to what needs to get done to HELP.
The chasm btwn the two couples’ “approach” to Service is bigger than the Grand Canyon at this point.
Gracias Madre is delicious. I ate there a few years back. Mexican, like Indian, is one of the best vegan cuisines IMO because naturally vegan beans of all kinds are traditional to many of those dishes. Processed vegan cheese is a fake food, I’d skip that. But sign me up for the creamy pepita and cashew nut sauces— A+ double-plus good!
I agree, Indian cashew-based sauces are out of this world. That Gracias Madre menu makes my mouth water.
Okay yesterday I said harvest and archewell hadn’t released any pictures from harvest home to protect staff possibly but now it’s seems they were always going to but the paps caught them leaving and broke their normal routine when they volunteer.
Glad to see harvest home get free press and also the restaurant thru ate at.
Happy Meghan is living her truth while being her authentic self. Also nice to see Meghan out and about, she looked so chic, and unbothered, reminds you of her Suits days. Freedom really looks good on them both. Loved how they helped this center who helps those less fortunate with goods as well as a monetary donation. Harry’s efforts were typical man efforts, he wanted to show his appreciation and sent cupcakes vs letting the group know he was sponsoring the desserts from the menu there to show his appreciation while honoring IWD.
This is how you do charity, by doing something meaningful and impactful. Love that they can do this freely now without a stuffy establishment behind them
@ Z, this is EXACTLY how you do charity!! And what an incredible organization that Harvest Home is. I love what their mission is as there are so many women that face insurmountable challenges when they have broken free from such dark places.
^^ Yeah, exactly! I believe supporters who love Meg were kind to her and reached out with gifts and good wishes during her pregnancies, especially her pregnancy with Lili, during which she could be private and surrounded by love from her Mom, Harry, and nurturing friends!
Ever kind and charitable, I think that Meg did some research in 2021 and learned about Harvest Home. She helped them with diaper donations shortly before giving birth to Lili, as I recall. She graciously passed on all the good will, love and support that she had received from her inner circle, and from Squaddies around the world! 🌐🌌
Exactly. Can you imagine the staff when they were part of the royal family??? They were asked to coordinate things like this and had NEVER had to work before! They thought they were bullied because H&M expected them to work! LOL
So the paps staked out the restaurant and questioned other patrons to find out what Meghan ate? How “irrelevant” and “unpopular” she is.
That was from People Magazine.
They still questioned other patrons. Is that common with People reports? I don’t read the mag.
Not really, but it’s Meghan, so all boundaries are broken.
Honestly, I think the Archewell team might have set up the pap shot from the agency (Backgrid) and the People story….although these spotlight charities very directly so it is good PR for the organizations involved.
Why would Meghan need to set up pap shots, when they can use Archewell and the Charity was going to post it on their Website.
If she wears going to set up pap shots, it would’ve been outside and inside the charity. Notice only Archewell and the Charity posted pictures from inside the building.
I don’t think Meghan sets up pap shots. Since the photos were of her leaving, I would suggest someone on the staff at the restaurant called Backgrid to let them know she was there.
I agree, I’m sure the paps were called in advanced. It’s free publicity.
Guys, working with paps is s piece of a PR and media strategy. Meghan very likely worked with Backgrid for the exclusive.
Why would she? To control the pictures and promote her charitable work/ Harvest Home. She knows just candid pictures of her will get attention. Again, note these were an exclusive. Thats a sign right there.
Please understand that big celebrities do this often. It’s part of their PR strategy and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it.
Free press plus she can claim 50 % for working lunch. Now that’s a boss bitch ! ❤️
Equality, without meghan and harry most of these paps would have been out of business YEARS ago, oh how I wish I could copy, paste and send this to Khate with the addendum, THIS is how you do charity work! But there again, doubt there is any need to because I expect Khate knows exactly what Megan wore, how her hair looked, what shoes were on her feet, what she ate, what Harry sent. So what are the odds that within 48 hours Khate will be all over this look (apart from her wiglets of course) maybe with her high ponytail tied on, or we will have pictures of her baking cup cakes 😂😂😂
I’m usually pretty irritated by the RF but now I myself am incandescent. I’m sitting here in England knowing more about Harvest Home than any place or charity that W&K have ever been to. I think back to recent activities of theirs and all I can envisage is bottle green jeggings.
Once again Meghan is showing us how it should be done. Classy AF
And they didn’t show up empty handed for just a photo op.
Janey, you and me both
And they made a donation to Harvest Home. THEY MADE A DONATION. See Willy and Kate, it’s not that hard. Why don’t you copy keen that?
She makes look effortless but she simultaneously treated her staff, honored international woman’s day and donated time and money to Harvest Home. I really love how Meghan and Harry are so efficient with their time. Harry had Better up, Archewell had Harvest Home and Meghan wanted to do something for her staff and honor International Women’s day. A nice use of 48hrs in LA.
The CEO of Better Up was having a love fest with Harry Wednesday night. Stephen Colbert was super friendly to him.
Harry just have that personal touch that make strangers comfortable with him.
When he appeared on video at the NAACP Award Show, without Meghan, there was a running joke on Twitter, saying black folks invited him to the Barbecue and now he taking over.
“Harry just have that personal touch that make strangers comfortable with him.
When he appeared on video at the NAACP Award Show, without Meghan, there was a running joke on Twitter, saying black folks invited him to the Barbecue and now he taking over.”
I love it! honestly I paid attention to all those people when Meghan married in; would have probably stopped paying attention except for the incredible racism, xenophobia, misogynoir coupled with a few more isms, etc… I started seeing in the reporting around her; now I am a queen Meghan stan! I have learned to appreciate Harry. My huge respect for what he did to put a stop to it and protect his family! very very very few people in the world will ever have the courage to do what he did!
The way the DM reported on this she was lunching with friends while William and Kate visited the Hayes Muslim Centre to highlight their fundraising efforts. I’m happy Meghan is able to enjoy days out of with her staff.
WanK visited the Muslim Centre “to highlight THEIR fundraising efforts.” Their work. Not Will and Kate, who just came for the pictures and adjacency to working people. Cute. Seriously, that is some con.
I can’t get over how refreshed and bright eyed she looks. All the shit that she and Harry are inundated with from a certain sect of that island an she looks fabulous. Ready to serve as always.
the DM was losing it over the price of the entrees there. Um, like London is a very LCOL city? The prices at that restaurant really weren’t that absurd, even for where I live in the burbs, I can imagine for LA its considered fairly normal.
She looked great and I’m glad she was able to enjoy herself with her team.
Totally superficial, but does anyone know where her coat is from??
Max Mara cashmere.
😀😘
I followed the Instagram link above and trolls are still following her around and posting on this charity’s gram. Ugh hard to believe the vitriol is sustained even now. What’s the point anymore?
I really don’t understand what’s going on in the minds of that kind of people. There’s something seriously wrong when you take the time to write shit about people doing good deeds and going after charities.
Why on gods earth would these vicious trolls do that?? Do they hate Meghan so much that they are now attacking an organization purely to make themselves feel better?? What a bunch of sore losers that feel the need to attack any organization that is benefiting from Meghan. There is a certain place in hell for these people.
So after careful consideration, I would order the mushroom fajitas. I don’t love meat substitutes so this would be my choice with a margarita or a Paloma.
I’ll have the Madre bowl! 😋
I just love how tactile she is. Putting her arm around someone, giving a hug (to the young lady outside Balmoral?), looking like she wouldn’t want to be anywhere but where she is at the moment. I’m guessing she’s just a touchy feely, warm person.
^^ It’s who Meg is, naturally. Plus, it’s how she was raised, as she herself has previously written about. So, kudos to Meg’s Mom, Doria, and to her maternal grandmother, Jeanette. (In turn, 💗 for Meg’s great-grandmother, Netty, who migrated from Georgia to Cleveland way back-in-the-day). Though Meg never knew Netty, I’m sure she’s absorbed in spirit what was passed down from Netty to Jeanette and to Doria. Kind, strong, and independent matriarchs.
And, as Doria said in the Netflix documentary, there were a circle of women who helped her as a divorced single mother, to raise Meg. That group of women included neighbors, friends, Jeanette, and Doria’s older half-sister, Saundra. All of these female influences surely shaped Meg’s strong advocacy for women and girls.
Also, a shout-out to her grandfather, Alvin Ragland, a Baptist minister, and to her paternal grandmother, whom Meg dearly loved, Doris Markle. It is through Doris Markle’s ancestry that Meg is related to the Spencers.
The cupcakes were such a sweet touch. They’re such a lovely team.
My husband always remembers International Women’s Day. It makes me love him even more.
She often wears some of my favorites like Tibi and staud, I love everything those styles stand for. It’s very American clean and with form but just a little relaxed. I’m impressed by how in the know she is about her brands. Interesting that the worst she’s ever dressed was when she was in thick of British royalty, I shudder thinking about it.
The desserts at Gracias Madre are bland and flavorless. They *look* good but they don’t taste like anything. There are *much* more delicious vegan desserts out there, and I’m sure Sprinkles vegan donuts are among the tastier choices. I’ve only had regular donuts (not vegan donuts) at Sprinkles but I would take those donuts over any dessert at Gracias Madre any day.