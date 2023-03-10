The trailer for Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy new comedy has got people excited

Jennifer Lawrence won her Best Actress Oscar years ago and since then, she’s mostly made dark dramas and big-budget studio films. While she’s good in practically any genre – I’m actually a J-Law Is A Great Actress Truther – I don’t think she’s ever been given a raunchy sex comedy script before now. Part of that is simply how Hollywood operates these days – there are not that many raunchy sex comedies being made, and when those scripts exist, they’re mostly for teens or actors in their early 20s. So, J-Law is entering her old-school Cameron Diaz Era and I’m enjoying it? Here’s the redband trailer for No Hard Feelings:
So, to earn some money and get a Buick Regal (a great car, I had one), J-Law’s down-on-her-luck working-class woman agrees to seduce a 19-year-old who is about to head to Yale. It looks funny? I laughed a few times, especially when she yells “just get the f–k in here right now” and “I’ll date his brains out.” Andrew Barth Feldman plays the young guy, Percy, and his parents are played by an ancient-looking Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti. Broderick is now at the age where he’s playing the dad in raunchy sex comedies, omfg. Oh, this is co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky who co-wrote Bad Teacher (a pretty great Cameron Diaz comedy) – full circle.
Screencap courtesy of trailer. Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Laughed so hard at that trailer. I’m definitely going to see this movie.
Yup, me too. The whole house heard me laugh out loud.
I am certainly going to see it as I was laughing so hard I was afraid I was going to pee!! I adore JLawrence and I have always enjoyed her acting. This will be a comedy gold!!
I am glad there is a movie that is not trying to take it self too seriously. It’s about time. I cannot wait. I’m there.
I saw the trailer yesterday, and the Dad’s face was SO familiar! So now in my head, the movie will be “Ferris Bueller gets his kid some action….”
LOL! Love it!
I miss Cameron Diaz. I always thought she was underrated. But yes, this looks good and something different from all of the nonstop marvel and marvel-type movies.
Agreed.
I respect your opinion, but I do disagree. Personally, I think she’s awful, especially in “The Other Woman”.
Did not see that one. I loved her in Knight and Day (you do need to get past Tom Cruise disdain but he is really good in it if you can – I loathe what he has done but still was charmed by him in that role). She really has a comedic knack but maybe needs a certain role.
Knight and Day is literally a moveie about a man who drugs a woman multiple times to drag her around the world.
and also sort of cringey in the holiday, but I still love that movie. You know what was unwatchable? the sweetest thing! I wanted to like that movie but just could not get into it
I like cameron diaz just because she seems nice and fun. I heard she’s coming back!
Another downvote on Cameron Diaz in “The Holiday”! Cringey is the word.
I love Cameron/her characters in “The Holiday”, “The Other Woman” and “The Sweetest Thing”. Especially “The Holiday”. I quite enjoy that movie. I love the scene when she shows up at Graham’s home unexpectedly and learns he has children. Then tells the girls to ignore the wine? in the gift bags. Loved the tent scene too. Cringey, to me, would be There’s Something About Mary. Laughed but cringed more.
Loved J Law’s character in Silver Linings Playbook. Laughed at the trailer. I will wait until it’s on cable or streaming. It seems like a good breakaway for her. Something fun.
Cameron wasn’t the best dramatic actress but she def had great comedic timing – this type of movie is where she used to shine.
This looks truly terrible to me, but not everyone has to like everything so I hope it does well for all involved.
Me, too, SAS. I really like Jennifer Lawrence but I couldn’t even finish the trailer.
I thought the trailer went on too long, I don’t think I could make it through the whole movie.
For some reason I thought to Risky Business (I’m old)
Me too! Risky Business, Pretty Women, Irma LaDouce, Breakfast at Tiffany’s – I’m so tired of these hooker with a heart of gold movies!
A hooker once lent me her phone to call a friend.
That looks so dumb/cute. I’ll watch it.
The trailer is so good, I’ll watch it.
I’ll watch it – Jennifer is pretty good at comedy and she looks like she’s having a good time with this role.
This looks extremely awful, like an even worse retread of the crap like American Pie we left in the 90s. How are people finding this even remotely funny?
This is totally a movie I will go see at 1:45 pm, by myself, with all the snacks, and laugh my you-know-what off.
Well, I won’t go to a theater to see it but I will watch it on Netflix/Amazon..sometimes a dumb slapsticky moronic flick is just what fills the bill. 🤷♀️😜
Looks cringey to me. Why did they have to get an actor who plays 19 but looks 14.
I’ll probably watch but this looks very dated.
Oh, I didn’t notice we’d fallen into a time warp and were back in 1993.
I kept expecting the kid to be gay, or a balanced human being with projects of his own with old timey parents who’d never heard of consent but oh well.
Isn’t Lawrence a bit old for this role? I’d imagine someone in their early twenties, not a 30 year old, but hey why stop at these details.
i know, right? i hate when films expect audiences to find anyone over 30 to be sexy or seductive or appealing. and there’s absolutely no evidence or anecdotes out there to suggest younger guys may find older women (32? what a hag) attractive at all.
You missed the point so much that you may trip over it.
Signed: a sexy 47 year old woman
I really could not get into this preview at all. Brought out my inner puritan I guess. I found the whole premise distasteful and exploitative. Not exactly the Graduate. Was just like ew and outrage for me.
Sometimes I just want a dumb laugh. This looks like it qualifies.
This could be so bad, in so many ways, but based on the trailer they’re somehow managing to thread the needle?
It doesn’t seem like she’s seducing a child, or that it’s against his will, or that she’s been exploited (well yes she is but she seems to have *some* agency?) or that it necessarily ends with him becoming the stud on campus 80s/90sc style.
I almost spewed my coffee at “this kid is unf-ckable!” though, so maybe my bar is low 😅
Going to stick my brain the freezer and enjoy the f-ck out of this.
This is where I fell. Like it’s straddling the line but not going over. I laughed at a few points in the trailer and JL looks great and like she’s having fun. I loved watching her angrily skate along the road.
She’s long overdue for a comedy role. Her wry humor was one of the best parts of “Don’t Look Up.” The thing I don’t understand about the premise, though, is just…why is he 19 lol? That’s a perfectly normal age for a young man to still be coming out of their shell and growing socially. It basically feels like they took the premise of “Failure to Launch” and made it odder. There’s a lot of stuff you can get away with comedy that you can’t with drama, but we’ll see.
Some people see Jennifer as funny and authentic, I see obnoxious and entitled.
This looks like such a ridiculous movie. I’m totally watching it. And am I the only one who thinks Matthew Broderick looks kinda hot? He looks better now than he has in the last 20 years.
I was horrified by this trailer and I can’t believe she agreed to be in this movie. It is in such bad taste. Imagine the roles reversed. Just no.
Yeah but it doesn’t work to simply reverse the genders. I can’t imagine many 19 year old boys feeling truly threatened by the idea of a hot older woman working hard to get them into bed. I imagine most 19 year old boys would relish the prospect! That’s why the material can be turned into a comedy – successfully too it looks like. I’m deffo watching this!
This assumption that all young men must be willing is a major reason why people laugh react to news stories about female teachers assaulting their students.
This is such a weird film premise post Me Too. Can we not do sex comedy anymore without implications of non-consent?
I fully support giving J Law more comedies, but this doesn’t really interest me.
Oh there’s so much wrong with that movie but it looks like a fun ride so I’ll definitely be seeing it.
I like her as an actress, but she’s done some really awful indie movies, so it’s good to see her in something that might be funny and popular with the public.
Mehbeh…….
I did laugh at some parts, but I think this is a weird movie choice for someone of her Oscar-winner status who tends to be lauded by critics. It’s not a script I’d expect her to pick though maybe she’s playing some version of herself in this.
I hope she got paid a lot because I could see critics dinging this movie. If the paycheque wasn’t monumentally huge, I do think this movie is a strange pick for her.
She look different. Little done in the face . They all do. But I like the change of scene of a movie. Not too bad. She definitely deserved her old successes for a different reason.