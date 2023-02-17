King Charles faced ‘Not My King’ protests at a visit to a Milton Keynes foodbank

We’ll get to the protests in just one moment, but I’d like to talk about this first: King Charles was out and about in Milton Keynes yesterday and one of his stops was at the area foodbank. Charles showed up empty-handed, and he seemed to find the whole “food bank” situation bizarre and hilarious, if the photos are any indication. I’m not saying royals should wear sackcloth and ashes to their foodbank visits, but A) BRING SOMETHING and B) don’t look so f–king jazzed that you’re doing a poverty-tourism event. Also: stop sticking your tongue out when you laugh, oh my god.

Now, let’s talk about the protests. The staff of Republic, the antimonarchy group, organized a decent-sized protest outside of Charles’s event. The republicans were mingling with the monarchists in the (underwhelming) crowd. They held up signs reading “Not My King.” The sign-holders managed to get in many of the wide shots of Charles’s arrival and his short walk-about among the crowd. The protest got a lot of coverage in the UK and here in America, especially on social media. A very good stunt. The protesters even tried to call out questions to Charles but he ignored them.

After the protest, Republic’s spokesperson Graham Smith told HuffPo that Republic is “concerned about recent police harassment of peaceful protesters at royal events. We’re determined to get the message across that it’s ok to protest against the royals. Instead of a pointless coronation we need a serious public debate. Republic will be protesting at the coronation, driving home the message that this is not a national celebration, but promotion of the monarchy at huge cost to the taxpayer.” Bless Graham Smith. And he’s absolutely right – even if you’re a British person who likes or doesn’t care about the monarchy, you should absolutely support republicans’ right to protest and demonstrate. Other than the egg-tossers (barely a misdemeanor), the demonstrations have been entirely peaceful. Protests are meant to be disruptive, so… go get into good trouble.