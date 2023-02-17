Prince William & Kate took George & Charlotte to the ‘Rings of Power’ set

We haven’t seen Prince William and Kate do any events this week because their kids have a school holiday. The general rule is that if the kids have a week off, Kate takes a month off. It’s a wonder that Kate even agreed to go to the BAFTAs with William on Sunday, that’s how thoroughly she refuses to work when her kids are on a break. Anyway, last Friday, William and Kate took their two older children to the set of The Rings of Power, the Amazon spinoff series based on the Lord of the Rings characters/mythology. I don’t know anyone who’s watching the Rings of Power, but we’re supposed to believe that William and Kate are superfans of the series, so much so that they organized a private set visit. This happened on the same day William visited Ipswich first responders and he made fun of a woman’s homemade cupcakes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a special night out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte! According to The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their two eldest children to tour the set of The Rings of Power last Friday and see the show being filmed. The royals peeked into the production of The Lord of the Rings spinoff airing on Amazon Prime Video and met some of the cast members. The outing came on the first day of half-term break for George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, who attend the Lambrook School.

Though younger brother Prince Louis, 4, also has time off as a Lambrook student, The Sun reported that he didn’t tag along for the Rings of Power tour. The U.K. paper described William, 40, as a “Lord of the Rings superfan” and said the royals enjoyed a “low key” visit to the set. The show was filming in a forest in Buttersteep Rise, Ascot, about a 20-minute drive from the family’s home in Windsor.

“William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance. They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set,” a source told The Sun. “It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out. It was a huge honour for the cast too,” they added.

As they typically do when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have off from school, Prince William and Princess Kate, 41, scaled back their schedules this week in order to spend more time with their kids.

[From People]

I would ask why Louis wasn’t included, but we know why – Louis has already been branded the problem child, and God knows, Louis probably would have torn sh-t up on that set while his parents did nothing. What I find especially bizarre is not Lou’s absence, but rather how this was a flat-out private visit. You would think that Kensington Palace would release some photos and turn it into an actual event (after the fact) on the Court Circular. Like, I could very easily explain why it’s important for BAFTA President Peg to visit local film and television productions in the UK. Instead, there’s a bizarre emphasis on how this was a private family event. Weird.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “Prince William & Kate took George & Charlotte to the ‘Rings of Power’ set”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:28 am

    I’ll bet they’ll count it as “work” at the end of the year when they’re scrounging up numbers from anywhere.

    And I doubt the cast felt “honored.” I’m sure they felt like time was wasting and there are only three more hours of daylight left and yet we have to pause shooting to entertain this prick? Pay me more!

    Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      February 17, 2023 at 6:17 pm

      Right? It’s a ‘huge honour’ to meet two lazy, entitled good-for-nothings and bow to them. The honour of meeting a royal is gone with QEII.

      Reply
  2. Nic919 says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:33 am

    Louis is going to be 5 in a few months and visiting a film set is exactly the kind of fun thing he would enjoy. It’s really off to exclude him from this.

    You can make an argument for not being in a state funeral or boring coronation ceremony, but this wasn’t even something done with media around.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      February 17, 2023 at 11:32 am

      They could have taken louis. The reality is that he is being treated like a spare. Which tells me that in the future he might end up spending quite some time with his uncle and aunty and californian cousins.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 17, 2023 at 1:09 pm

        Yup. Louis is already being treated as the ugly stepchild and will wonder why he is being treated differently. Louis may already see that he is being treated differently and it will not turn out well for him in the long run.

        But this is the Middleton Method, right????? We all saw how THAT turned out…….

    • The Recluse says:
      February 17, 2023 at 4:14 pm

      I’m beginning to wonder what this says about Kate’s ability to control him. First we see and over-excited/tired child getting worked up at the Jubbly parade and now he’s being left out of a potentially fun field trip.
      Nanny does all the mothering and control work. Kate does not.

      Reply
  3. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:33 am

    I’m torn on this.

    Rings of Power has been ripped apart from all sides mainly because of it’s diverse cast and being women-centric. Sure, some of the writing was a bit dodgy for such an expensive show, but the hate was disproportionate.

    So saying they like Rings (even if it’s fake – lets face it, it’s fake, Amazon just paid them big bucks for this) is nice to hear, that show needs some positive recognition, and it doesn’t hurt if it’s done by the very people whose racist fans probably hate the show.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 17, 2023 at 10:18 am

      I watched the first episode then left it but came back a couple of months later and really got into it. It starts slow as there are so many threads they need to show but once those threads started coming together I loved it.

      I don’t know if it was just me but the twist towards the end took me completely by surprise. Absolutely did not see than coming and DAMN.

      Bring on the next season and more people saying they like it!

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 17, 2023 at 10:22 am

        That’s exactly how it was for me, although I watched the episodes as they premiered. I wasn’t really into it but sort of kept plugging along and then as more of the storylines started coming together it got better, and by the last episode I was like OMG WHEN IS THE NEXT SEASON THIS IS AMAZING.

    • Eating Popcorn says:
      February 17, 2023 at 10:24 am

      My son is a die hard Tolkien fan, his problem with the series wasn’t the diverse cast (they are actors after all) it was the writings divergence from the source material. I am sure these two don’t know the difference.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        February 17, 2023 at 6:18 pm

        The divergence from the source material is kinda a specious argument – especially since apart from The Hobbit and The LotR trilogy, Tolkien changed his opinion about a lot of the lore (fx at one point Galadriel had 2 children and later just one. Celeborn is missing from centuries at a time without explanation, etc). A lot of the legendarium is edited from scraps of paper. Furthermore, they don’t have the rights to The Silmarillion, which is also a worked that has been shaped into its shape from Tolkien’s notes and unfinished work.

        The show is basically adapting the Appendixes, which aren’t a story as much as a collection of histories from Middle-Earth – and those histories are VERY compressed. They need to fill in a LOT of blanks – and they needed to compress the timeline a lot because Tolkien’s timeline spans millennia to make it watchable.

        I think it is a good show – and the backlash against was sadly very predictable because of racism and because of part of the Tolkien fandom being pearl-clutching purists. People said the EXACT same things about Peter Jacksons LotR trilogy (which also diverge quite a but from the books, where the canon is much more firm than the sources about the Second Age, which are messy and sometimes contradictory).

    • JanetDR says:
      February 17, 2023 at 10:43 am

      I was hesitant to try it but the look of it was so right! I decided I would watch just to appreciate that and fairIy quickly became a fan.

      Reply
    • Patsy says:
      February 17, 2023 at 10:59 am

      That you actually think those 🐋s attaching themselves to the franchise is a good thing, jokes on you
      Those people are bad news for everything they touch
      Watch that show fail so bad
      It’s going to be sad to watch

      Reply
    • Suze says:
      February 17, 2023 at 11:08 am

      My husband and I are currently watching it and really enjoying it! It is beautifully shot, and I’m liking the performances. The actor who plays Elendil has the loveliest voice, I could listen to him all day.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        February 17, 2023 at 6:23 pm

        It really is very beautiful – you feel like you’re in Middle Earth. The costumes are gorgeous as well. I love the performances and adore Galadriel as this fierce, traumatized person who can’t put down her sword. I didn’t expect to be much invested in the original characters but I ended up being really charmed by Nori, Poppy, Disa, Arondir and Bronwyn. The chemistry between the various pairs was so good, Elrond and Durin was just precious and funny while Bronwyn and Arondir was just so beautiful and poignant. Loved the belligerent but also funny and flirty chemistry between Galadriel and Halbrand (they chemistry tested those two actors twice).

    • Elon's Sink says:
      February 17, 2023 at 12:40 pm

      Hubby and I watched it as the new episodes premiered. LOVED IT! (We’re die-hard LOTR fans so we may be a tad biased). Can’t wait for season 2.

      The twist in the season finale was so good.

      Reply
    • JoJo says:
      February 17, 2023 at 1:08 pm

      A self confessed lifelong LOTR and all round Tolkien fan here too I’m afraid 😂. I really enjoyed the Rings of Power and also can’t wait for more. I hope the kids enjoyed the set visit, what a great half term treat. As @PATSY says above though I hope their usual Jonah like tendency to poison everything they go near doesn’t rub off on this.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Nice for Charlotte and George, but what an easy PR win to have arranged for a group from the school or, better yet, a group of interested children who wouldn’t normally get such an experience, to tour the set.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      February 17, 2023 at 1:13 pm

      Excellent point @ equality!! Too bad the Aerley Yares expert didn’t catch on to that to showcase her “expertise”. It’s a shame that her expertise is also treating her third child as an afterthought as well.

      Reply
      • BuzzKell says:
        February 17, 2023 at 2:16 pm

        oh, she only cares about 0 to 5 years. After that, she realizes that the kids have become smarter than her and have become competition.

  5. Steph says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:37 am

    The way you speak about Louis…
    Anyway, I think it was originally going to go in the circular but after all the shit they’ve gotten about their poverty tourism someone told them this would be a terrible look right now. Or maybe I’m just expecting actual competence.

    Reply
    • Leonelda says:
      February 17, 2023 at 9:50 am

      I am Team Louis over here! Lol

      Reply
      • WHAT says:
        February 17, 2023 at 10:50 am

        Is it me? 🤔 Is there a future divide between princess 🧱 Catherine and princess Charlotte. The pics picked makes you 🤔? Remember the outing they had with Charlotte when enough people was complaining that George went to everything and not her. If you go back and look Charlotte interacted with wish he was Will more than Kate. But anything can change in the future, but they’re using the kids to fill the gap that California was to be in

  6. MSTJ says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Did the public need to know this? They’re so keen to get good coverage in the media they are willing to throw the kids into the narrative. O well, anything to feed the wolves (tabloids) so they don’t chew us up.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:40 am

    This has always been the Wails’s way – shove as many events into one day and then drip feed to the press to make it look like they r SOOOOO busy.

    Have yet to watch the 1st season.

    Reply
  8. aquarius64 says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Cue the kid rollout when you get bad press (South Park, rudeness to cupcake baker, etc.) Louis a no show is fear of him wilding out like he did at the Jubbly.

    Reply
  9. Well Wisher says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:48 am

    I am happy that there are no images accompanying the visit, but more so there is no need for this to be public knowledge.

    Reply
  10. Shawna says:
    February 17, 2023 at 9:59 am

    That picture of them during Philip’s funeral – whoa. Genuine drama.

    Reply
  11. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 17, 2023 at 10:01 am

    It’s a good thing it’s not on Netflix. William would have trashed the set and assaulted all the actors.

    Reply
  12. AmelieOriginal says:
    February 17, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Every time I see pictures of Kate from the Queen’s funeral and that ridiculous big hat with the huge netting covering her whole face acting like she was the Mourner-in-Chief, I get so annoyed. Like she was dressed like it was William’s funeral and she was a widow. We knew her outfit would be over the top but when I saw that hat, I wanted to grab it off her head.

    As for Louis not being included, I think it’s fine. He’s 4 and toddlers can be so unpredictable. I love kids but toddlers to me are like little drunk adults. They are very confused and don’t quite understand what’s going on and it’s not like he would get much out of it. It’s like bringing a 3 year old to the Grand Canyon, they aren’t going to be able to appreciate it or remember much at that age. Whenever I mention to my mom “Oh I would like to go here or do x/y/z” she’s always like “we did that when you were 5!” And I’m like “Cool, I have no memory of doing that so it doesn’t count!”

    Reply
    • MADONNA says:
      February 17, 2023 at 10:22 am

      Then why were they taking George everywhere when he was a baby, even taking him on a tour when he was only 6 months old? Oh yeah, because George is the future king and Louis is the spare and unwanted child. Let’s not forget that William only wanted two children.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 17, 2023 at 10:54 am

      Maybe it’s because I grew up in a normal family, but there were three of us kids & if we did something as a family, it was all of the family. Nobody was left at home, not even our dog! (She was family, too.)

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        February 17, 2023 at 11:31 am

        Normal families of three kids tend to do activities with all the kids. The Early years expert thinks it’s okay to exclude the one still in his early years I guess.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 17, 2023 at 11:30 am

      Louis will be 5 years old in April. He’s not a toddler and has been attending school since September. Going to a tv set would have been a fun thing for him to do and he’s old enough to understand. Besides I’m sure nanny Maria was there to help, especially since this was a private no media event.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 17, 2023 at 12:01 pm

        I was going to say this. He’s almost 5. When my son was that age (a few months younger than 5), we went on a cruise to Alaska. He was able to behave on the flight. He was able to behave on a few bus tours, and at dinner each night, etc. Even when he was excited walking around the ship (as I imagine Louis would be at the RoP set) it was perfectly age appropriate behavior.

        If Louis was 18 months or 2 years old, it would be a bit different. The age gap between him and Charlotte isn’t so significant that he should be excluded as much as we’ve seen.

        ETA and then when we do see him, at something like the Jubbly concert, its not as appropriate IMO because of so many cameras, the long stretch of time, etc. This was a private visit with no cameras.

      • Jaded says:
        February 17, 2023 at 12:25 pm

        This makes one wonder if he has some serious behavioral issues? We all saw him behave like a nasty snot-nosed brat at the Jubbly. Maybe he’s got ADHD or has merely inherited his father’s “Billy Basher” childhood tendencies. Either way, it’s weird that he’d be excluded unless he had a cold or flu — little kids are like petrie dishes at that age.

  13. Becks1 says:
    February 17, 2023 at 10:11 am

    LOLOLOL at the line about “scaling back” their schedules this week. Scaling back from WHAT?!?

    William really was taking the helicopter all over england that day wasn’t he?

    As for visiting the set – yeah, we may roll our eyes at it being “work” but in the context of his role with BAFTA, supporting the UK film industry and supporting filming in the UK seems exactly like the kind of thing that should be work for him. but it was a private visit? I agree that someone told them it would be a bad look to put this on the CC especially with the kids there.

    I personally love LOTR and really enjoyed Rings of Power, although it took me a few episodes to really get into it. I can’t see William really being a fan but maybe he is.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    February 17, 2023 at 10:19 am

    I’m going to guess that this was made up by the Sun. According to the Sun we are to believe that Tom Cruise was a friend of the Queen’s but he wasn’t at her funeral.

    Reply
  15. Julia K says:
    February 17, 2023 at 10:20 am

    I feel for Louis. At age 4 he is old enough to feel excluded, “less than”, not wanted. My heart is still sad about what my own 4 year old said many years ago when she was left behind when her older sister went to summer camp. ” Why don’t they want me? “.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 17, 2023 at 11:00 am

      Aw, goshdarnit! That must’ve hurt.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      February 17, 2023 at 11:32 am

      He’s going to be 5 in two months, so there is no way he’s unaware of the exclusion.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 17, 2023 at 1:23 pm

        That is correct. Louis is perfectly aware of being excluded. He’s not a toddler and this type of outing would have been perfect for him.

        Me thinks that Keen, and useless WanK, simply can’t handle Louis so they exclude him.

      • QuiteContrary says:
        February 17, 2023 at 7:04 pm

        Poor kid. Being excluded by anyone hurts, but especially by your own family.

    • SAS says:
      February 17, 2023 at 7:35 pm

      I’m not familiar with the show but if the children are watching it too, Louis will feel extremely excluded when the older two come back all excited talking about the things they saw from TV. Awful.

      Reply
  16. SURE says:
    February 17, 2023 at 10:22 am

    ‘I think when you look to the Cambridges and how they are raising their children, away from the spotlight, in pretty ordinary schools, in a regular cottage on the grounds of Windsor, having bucket and spade holidays and teaching them to sail on the broads in Norfolk….’ I guess visiting film sets is what Katie Nicholl regards as raising the children away from the spotlight by exposing them to regular, ordinary experiences. I wouldn’t be surprised if this visit is used as part of a video package at the BAFTAS highlighting W’s “work” as president.

    Reply
  17. Chantal says:
    February 17, 2023 at 11:08 am

    I guess its nice that they included Charlotte on this outing with George but leaving Louis behind again? How is he supposed to learn how to act in different settings if he’s constantly left behind? I doubt that Britain’s laziest couple actually schedule separate but fun events for Louis, who’s K’s favorite according to the RRs. This “royal” dynamic being forced on the children is worrisome. I guess this is the locally renowned Middleton Model…

    Reply
  18. SueBarbri33 says:
    February 17, 2023 at 11:56 am

    It’s strange too, because they could have definitely lied about Louis being there. There aren’t any photos anyway, and they lie about everything else all the time. They really want us to know he was excluded for some reason. He seems like a handful, but the other two kids aren’t really that much older. If they could find something to occupy 7-year-old Charlotte, then surely nanny could have helped them wrangle Louis.

    Reply
    • Paulkid says:
      February 17, 2023 at 5:11 pm

      Poor Louis, I think he would enjoy this sort of outing and rise to the occasion? Or bring the nanny in case he needs a breather! Sad that he was left out of an activity perfect for his age.

      Reply
  19. Blujfly says:
    February 17, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    All regular people get personalized private set tours and to watch television filming with a 7 year old and 9 year old in tow, right?

    I’m old enough to remember when Kate went to the Downton Abbey set and it wasn’t the first time because the Middleton family had received a private tour the year before.

    These people do nothing but demand special treatment and watch television.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      February 17, 2023 at 12:48 pm

      I’m also old enough to remember that she spent several hours at the downton abbey set which is far longer than she normally does.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 17, 2023 at 1:25 pm

        Yes but there were famous actors there and not the lowly peasants so Keen was able to spend hours there. Keen has her priorities and it’s NOT the peasants.

  20. Mary Pester says:
    February 17, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    Sorry, so sorry but I just can’t help it and I’m laughing like a loon just thinking it, “Prince Peggington” loves ring of fire!!! 💍🔥😂😂😂

    Reply
  21. Sheri says:
    February 17, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    The photo in the car where Charlotte is looking at her mother is exactly pure Diana.

    Reply
  22. tamsin says:
    February 17, 2023 at 5:12 pm

    They didn’t say whether or not George and Charlotte were big fans, though. So this was a fun trip planned for Dad and they got to tag along. At least they found things to interest them. If they continue leaving Louis at home for a series of events, he will get a complex. They’re already treating him like the odd man out or the afterthought. One time I thought it would have been nice for Harry to have had a younger sibling- at least he’d have company at the back of the Abbey.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment