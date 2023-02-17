Orlando Bloom calls relationship with Katy Perry challenging: ‘never a dull moment’

Orlando Bloom is very lucky he’s hot because he’s crap at discussing relationships. He’s just being honest, but some things maybe don’t need to be said into a microphone. Like about how he decided to propose to Katy Perry because he was bored with being single. Or how he wasn’t getting enough sex seven months after she gave birth to their daughter. Orlando is on the cover of Flaunt magazine. He’s, well, flaunting, his physique. He’s also talking, again, about his relationship with Katy. This time he called it “challenging,” as they are from very different places. However, he also said they were connected and that their challenges meant that, “there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Orlando Bloom is speaking candidly about life with Katy Perry by his side.

The actor, 46, appears on the cover of the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine, where he opened up about challenges the couple face and how there is “never a dull moment” in their relationship. Referring to Perry, 38, as his “baby mama and life partner,” Bloom told the publication, “We’re in two very different pools.” “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” he continued. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.” Added Bloom: “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

[From People]

Orlando has approached his relationship with Katy as being from different planes before. He cites their age difference, their industry difference, backgrounds, countries, etc., as how they simply approach everything from an alternate perspective. And I can see his point. Their spheres barely intersect other than being celebrities. But clearly they have that connection Orlando references because they got back together and stayed together for a while. And relationships are challenging. I don’t know about “really, really, really, challenging.” Maybe Orlando was referring to life’s challenges as the ‘really, really, really’ part. Whatever he meant, I just know if he were my life partner, I’d ask him to tone it down in the press. I’m fine with him saying this all to me, but I don’t know that I need the world to know that we’re standing in our separate pools, emotionally challenging each other, trying to remember how blessed we are.

Photo credit: Instagram and Cover Images