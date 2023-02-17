Orlando Bloom calls relationship with Katy Perry challenging: ‘never a dull moment’

Orlando Bloom is very lucky he’s hot because he’s crap at discussing relationships. He’s just being honest, but some things maybe don’t need to be said into a microphone. Like about how he decided to propose to Katy Perry because he was bored with being single. Or how he wasn’t getting enough sex seven months after she gave birth to their daughter. Orlando is on the cover of Flaunt magazine. He’s, well, flaunting, his physique. He’s also talking, again, about his relationship with Katy. This time he called it “challenging,” as they are from very different places. However, he also said they were connected and that their challenges meant that, “there’s definitely never a dull moment.”
Orlando Bloom is speaking candidly about life with Katy Perry by his side.
The actor, 46, appears on the cover of the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine, where he opened up about challenges the couple face and how there is “never a dull moment” in their relationship.
Referring to Perry, 38, as his “baby mama and life partner,” Bloom told the publication, “We’re in two very different pools.”
“Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” he continued. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”
Added Bloom: “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”
Orlando has approached his relationship with Katy as being from different planes before. He cites their age difference, their industry difference, backgrounds, countries, etc., as how they simply approach everything from an alternate perspective. And I can see his point. Their spheres barely intersect other than being celebrities. But clearly they have that connection Orlando references because they got back together and stayed together for a while. And relationships are challenging. I don’t know about “really, really, really, challenging.” Maybe Orlando was referring to life’s challenges as the ‘really, really, really’ part. Whatever he meant, I just know if he were my life partner, I’d ask him to tone it down in the press. I’m fine with him saying this all to me, but I don’t know that I need the world to know that we’re standing in our separate pools, emotionally challenging each other, trying to remember how blessed we are.
Photo credit: Instagram and Cover Images
It sounds like torture, sustained by a blood pact or something.
Sheesh, I don’t know Hecate. I read the interview and I just thought “you pig!”
There were so many glaring red flags for me. I was like “this dude is so toxic, I need to shower after reading this.”
I would have been devastated if I had read about myself being described like this by my partner 😭
Katy has given him 2 babies. I think he had 1 with Miranda. I felt like he was giving me – I’m 46 years old. Body is fit asf. I can do better than this baby mama
And I honestly won’t be surprised if in a few months we read that he has a much younger, banging new chick on his arm
It’s like Bey says “If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it”
And I hope hope hope I’m wrong and he is a good man ❤️🩹
Agree. This reminds me of when Ben Affleck said a similar thing about his marriage to Jennifer Garner while accepting an Oscar. The marriage ended shortly after. I wonder if men like Orlando and Ben signal their intentions in public forums to avoid a private confrontation.
Was just coming here to say this. Men are pretty clear when they speak. He’s saying he’s in a wildly mismatched relationship and he’s unhappy. Relationship end is in the near future.
I think he’s a bit of a dumbarse, but trying to sound intellectual and profound. Personally, I don’t find him at all attractive, but can see how some women would. I think he’s a tool and my advice to him would be, “Go and sit over there, look pretty and shut up.”
I’m trying to imagine the bail money I would need if my husband told me to go sit down, look pretty and shut up.
He came to my friends potluck with Perry a while ago, and she said she was really taken aback by the dynamic. He was super sweet, and apparently Perry was very demanding and he just sort of followed her around like a whipped puppy dog. So maybe there’s more than meets the eye here?
My friend was a doorman at his and Miranda’s New York building. He had nothing but wonderful things to say about Orlando. He even recognized my friend a year after he no longer worked there and knew him by name. I’m guessing he is actually very nice but he doesn’t read well on paper
I can…totally see this. Katy is a Scorpio. And Orlando is a Capricorn. The person in charge in that relationship is HER
I have always had the vibe that he is an incredibly patient man in this particular relationship…
they only have one kid, their daughter Daisy, and then he has one with Miranda.
Yes, I kept thinking that his pool is a pool of douches.
I thought citing the age difference as leading to different outlooks on life so bizarre. They’re only 8 years apart..??? My husb is 8 years younger than me (36 & 44) and with a few minor exceptions (for inst, I remember 9/11 much better) we really have the same kind of upbringing and outlook on life. Like, we both remember a time without cellphones, without school shootings etc etc.
So unless there’s just a severe difference in maturity, I don’t see why 8 years would be an issue…
Exactly Kitten. I’m almost six years older than my husband, and we’ve always paddled the boat with relative ease. And neither he nor I would announce publicly how hard marriage is. In fact, we’ve explained how fast the years have flown lol.
I’m too lazy to look it up, but I’m pretty sure I remember that Katy grew up in an extreme, cult-like religious environment. That’s something that leaves its mark. Combine that with superstardom and it’s not unreasonable to think she may be a nightmare combo.
As a couple they look odd to me, and they last despite everything.
They make it work somehow.
I don’t know….I smell divorce number 2 on the horizon
They aren’t married
I don’t think he said anything bad but being honest. Their relationship can be challenging cuz they come from different places and are different but somehow make it work. Not every relationship is easy.
The best Orlando was the character he played in LOTR, Legolas. He seems like an awful partner. He seems mean.
I will forever love Legolas but Orlando Bloom is just yuck.
I only ever found him attractive as Legolas. Maybe it was the long blond hair? Replace him with any other actor in that wig and I still would have loved the character.
Same! Re the interview – keep in mind the author might have “cherry picked” what he said to make headlines.
Once again proving how dangerous it is to elevate celebrities.
People fell for Legolas, & assumed that character’s attributes carried over to the actor himself.
Celebrities need to just stop talking all the time. We don’t need to know everything like how often you bathe or how little respect you have for your partner’s dignity.
The challenging person in the relationship is him, no doubt.
I remembered when he dated Kate Bosworth years ago , they had an on/off relationship , she also lost a lot of weight when she was with him- I wonder if she also took an emotional toll in that relationship. I thought Orlando would last with Miranda(being she’s a Victoria Secret Model that would fulfill his fantasy) but they eventually ended up separating and she’s now married to a techie billionaire. I agree with the commenter above that he probably is(was) a toxic person. Hopefully he’s just a very sarcastic person and he’s matured enough that he and Katy are in a good place and happily raising their daughter. He has a baby girl now and hopefully his perceptions has changed where he wouldn’t want his daughter ending up with a toxic guy who only wants sex.
On a separate note, I forgot that his biological dad wasn’t really the dad he’s known to grow up with but is actually one of his moms friend. I thought that only happens in a fictional Anna Todd novel.. lol.. 🙂
“On a separate note, I forgot that his biological dad wasn’t really the dad he’s known to grow up with but is actually one of his moms friend. I thought that only happens in a fictional Anna Todd novel.. lol..”
It happened to 2 guys I worked with. They did the DNA testing thing and found out their real father was the next door neighbor.
A little off topic but Jack Nicholson experienced something similar. He didn’t learn until teens/early adulthood (?) that his “mother” was really his grandmother and his “sister” was his mother.
On topic….Orlando & Katy always seemed like a mismatched couple to me, I see no chemistry between them (in photos at least).
That was Bobby Darin’s story, too. Darin grew up thinking his grandmother was his mother and his mother was his sister. He only found out after he was already famous while on a talk show, of all places! Certainly didn’t help his health any, what with having had heart problems since he was a young child.
I, at least, always knew my father wasn’t my biological father, thanks to having never met the guy and my parents only marrying after nine weeks together just after my fourth birthday.
She actually lost all that weight AFTER him. And has never gained it back. And I attribute it to her leap into the fashion world and wanting to fit the “It Girl” standard. Gotta fit into those designer sample sizes
Yes, she lost the weight after the breakup, not while she was with him.
Just an aside from Kate Bosworth, but I didn’t realize she was dating Justin Long now! He really has somehow dated some of Hollywood’s most beautiful leading ladies (Drew Barrymore, Amanda Seyfried, now Kate Bosworth). It must be his personality and other skills because I’ve never found him attractive.
They’ve been together for a little bit. He must be funny and sweet. I’ve never seen her look as happy as I do in the photos of them together.
Justin Long is pretty over the top with his Kate gushing, but I’d MUCH prefer my partner to tell the world how much he loves me rather than how difficult it is to be with me.
Orlando as legolas, hot? Yes. Orlando now? eh.
No one is obligated to share anything about their relationship or their partner with the public. Also, you don’t have to say only the kindest and most flattering things about your partner. But, saying nothing is an option.
I have nothing nice to say about Katy. Just based on how she acts in regards to social media and her contradictory white feminism I can only imagine what it’s like to live with her. So his description tracks for me.
I’m with you. She’s always given me mean girl vibes. Her commercial, where she is nasty to her assistant, fits my impression of her.
And everything I’ve read about Orlando leads me to believe he’s exhausting as well. I hope the kid has solid caretakers in her life.
I’ve only actually heard nice things about him from people who have interacted with him. He doesn’t strike me as the sharpest tool in the shed but he isn’t a mean girl like Katy.
Yeah, this description totally tracks for me as well.
+1
I’m with you. I just cannot stand her. Something about her rubs me the wrong way.
I’m not a celebrity or married to one (haha obviously!) but if my husband talked about me and our relationship this way, I would be devastated. I don’t get why he had to put it all out there this way?
If it was me, I would feel dishonest to make my life feel like a fairytale when it’s not, so I wonder if he is just trying to normalize that a lot of people relationships take hard work to see the other person.
I agree. Long term relationships aren’t constant romance and sex. They can be boring and still happy.
I don’t really have a problem with what he said and how he described their relationship. It doesn’t sound like a version of #strugglelove just explaining their differences in how it works. I think he’s a passive personality and she gives more spirit to the relationship. I think she’s the “leader” or CEO in their relationship and this is how he can explain it.
So we can basically expect them to break up at some point because whenever actors talk like this about their spouses, a divorce/break up is inevitable. It could be several years for now but it will happen. When they got engaged, I thought to myself that yeah those two are never getting married. I know they had to push off their 2020 wedding due to covid and they had a baby but it’s been more than 2 years at this point. You can easily go to the courthouse at this point and do a legal ceremony. I never really got them as a couple. They broke up a year after they got together and then a whole year later got back together and then got engaged a year after that. That’s always a red flag to me, when a couple gets back together after a somewhat lengthy breakup. It doesn’t always mean things will go south but I just don’t see these two lasting.
They never made sense to me, either & his description of their challenges/differences just sounds like they are incompatible. I’ve seen relationships like this in person–they never last. It doesn’t even mean either partner is a bad person, they just might be wrong for each other.
At least he isn’t out there talking about how much they hate each other like Kristen and Dax.
What is this magazine that we’ve never heard of? Perhaps it was taken out of context? The reporter exaggerated? He has a reputation as a nice guy, so I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt.
I don’t see anything wrong with this. There’s SO MUCH BS in the media about love and relationships, and so many people get divorced because they thought things should be much easier if only they’d picked the right partner. I live with a husband who’s VERY different from me, and it has been a big challenge for both of us for 42 years! But we make each other laugh like nobody else, and we are both 100% committed to each other and want our partner’s happiness as well as our own. Orlando doesn’t ever imply SHE’S the one who’s problematic, or claim any superiority. He just says they’re very different. I say good for them.
I agree with Ameerah M. Capricorns (Bloom) are practical, down to earth and sometimes socially rough around the edges. Scorpios (Perry): intense, emotional, control freaks. I imagine Orlando spends a lot of time trying to figure out what the hell is going on with Katie. And Katie expects him to read her mind. Most of my really good friends have been Capricorns – I am a Scorpio. I guess I admire their stability and desire to accomplish things. And my great love was a Capricorn.
I don’t know… His comments are way harsh but I think he and Ben Affleck are just more transparent than most celebrities. How many times have we heard celebrity couples gush about how perfect they are for one another only to learn that they are splitting up a few weeks/months/years later?
Usually a good indicator of a future celebrity split is when they renew their vows.
I remember when Orland was THE IT guy. I don’t like his DINO wife at all, she sucks.
Yeah. That LA mayoral race opened up my eyes on these DINO celebs. I’m so glad Bass won instead of the used-to-be-until-five-minutes-ago- Republican-billionaire. Katy, Gwyneth, Kardashians et al. They’re on my shit list. But honestly I’ve never liked them
Dear Orlando,
Your mid life crisis is showing, badly.
Katy has her own $$ and her career is still on a upward trajectory, she does not need you at all.
When’s the last time he got a movie offer? Years, years. He does have LoTRs money tho.
If Bloom breaks up w/KP he will be fair game for every gold digger, influencer, Eurotrash, wannbe model, yachter, whoever can get close to him.
Emily Rentajetski and a million other flash in the pan IT girls have their radar up on scan, I betcha.
Tom Brady and Orlando can bond over “She’s hard work”. What a couple of wealthy, entitled, lucky idiots.
let’s not forget that Disney money from Pirates — Bloom has been a central character in two of the biggest movie franchises of the last two decades.
I don’t get the hate for the guy — buy all accounts he is low key and a really nice guy. I have zero doubt that KP is a pain in the ass to be attached to and he seems to love her and their family enough to put in the work.
Would we like him more if he just lied about it?
Katy deserves better. I think she just has bad luck in love cos Russell Brand and that whole fiasco. I hope she meets someone who really respects and loves her how she deserves one day.