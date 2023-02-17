Leo DiCaprio ‘looking for something more mature in the relationship dept’

It’s so fascinating to watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction to being publicly and vociferously called out for exclusively dating women under the age of 25. Leo was with Camila Morrone for over four years, and in those four years, the culture changed in a way Leo didn’t expect. He expected to just be able to date 21-year-olds forever, and everyone would still think he’s cool. He was shocked when everyone clowned on him when he dumped Morrone around her 25th birthday. He tried some desperate damage control, throwing himself at Gigi Hadid (an ancient spinster of 27) and he was shocked by the universal condemnation at being seen with a 19-year-old Israeli model. Now Leo’s “friends” are whining to the Daily Mail about how Leo never wanted to be clowned on like this and he never expected people to make jokes about his under-25 rule.
Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘not pleased’ with the ongoing jokes and speculation about his love life – and is desperate to ‘ditch’ his image of only dating women under the age of 25 while settling down in a ‘more mature’ relationship.
A source close to the 48-year-old actor laid bare his frustrations over the scrutiny he faces every time he is photographed with a young woman, while revealing that the Titanic star wants to find a ‘real’ relationship – much like the long-term romance he had with 25-year-old model Camila Morrone.
‘Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women,’ the insider revealed to DailyMail.com. ‘He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there,’ the source adds. ‘He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him. Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real.’
[From The Daily Mail]
For what it’s worth, I do think Leo cared a lot about Camila. That was the most serious and long-term relationship he’d had since, when? Gisele, really. Leo and Camila even had dogs together. So the question is… if he had something real with Camila and he really cared about her and they were raising dogs together, why did he dump her on her 25th birthday? And why is he looking to recreate what they had by dating a 19-year-old, who he will inevitably dump on HER 25th birthday? Anyway, I love how unsettled Leo is about being criticized. That man has hundreds of millions of dollars, billionaire friends, a whole-ass P-ssy Posse at his beck and call, and he can’t stop the internet people from making fun of him and it’s driving him crazy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
LOL, LOL, LOL. What a fool.
A tiger cannot change its stripes.
He’s too far gone. Any relationship with a woman over 25 will be seen, and most likely will be, PR. Unless he gets the therapy he desperately needs he’ll be seen with 25 year olds until he’s in his 70s.
If he had sense, he’d beg Camilla to take him back and keep what he had in the first place. I hope she and the dogs are very happy together and tell him to pound sand.
I suspect she wanted children and he said no way. And that’s why they split.
Or wanted to get married
She more likely wanted to exploit her bystander acquired fame to work more and earn more and that didn’t suit him.
Oh no, now I feel terrible. Calling out this grown-ass yachting environmentalist multi-millionaire actor for exclusively dating women who could by now easily be his daughter and then dumping them when the clock strikes midnight … it is CRUEL. Will nobody think of his feelings?
I don’t believe this story at all. Why would he care what a bunch of internet trolls say about him. He’s a famous actor. He’s a millionaire and handsome. He could care less and he’ll continue to date models. It’s his life. Why do people care who he dates or that he doesn’t want to settle down?
“ He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department “ “He wants to ditch this image once and for all”
So he started dating a 19 year old ? 😅😅😅
Loooll hhaha I needed this laugh today. I’m actually disappointed, I thought he was more intelligent than this. He and his bros are really this simple. My god.
And Gigi Hadid 27 year old ancient spinster. Hahha it makes me lol every time.
His bros wouldn’t let him date an older woman
You took the words right out of my mouth, Coco!
The language they use ALONE shows how childish he and his ‘posse’ are…the ‘relationship department’? Who speaks like this except the emotionally stunted?
I always thought the”she’s mature / special / different” was total code for “I finally found one who’s an idiot for the game that’s most important for me to play.”
If he started dating a 19 year old that shows you he doesn’t care what people say. He’s gonna do Leo.
@ Fabiola
😅😅😂
If he did care he wouldn’t run to the media with stories like this and how they are not “dating” 😂😂
LOL If he had cared about Camila he wouldn’t have dumped her the minute she turned 25.
Yeah. this. I guess it’s because I’m the exact same age as Leo, but his particular case is really highlighting the gross of men dating women much younger than them, for me. I cannot fathom dating a 19 year old. I have a 13 year old, and the thought of a child (because that’s what they still are, prefrontal cortex not being closed and all that) only 6 years older than my son being a sexual partner?! Nope, I can’t.
It’s like he knows they are fully adult at 25, and thus dried up husks.
So it took the public making fun of his 25 rule to have him have a come to Jesus moment lol. I mean, the public isn’t dumb. He dates younger women because he clearly doesn’t want kids (which is fine) and he wants control in the relationship. They are young and blinded by the fact a superstar like Leo is paying them any attention. In their mid twenties, their brains finally start to mature and they start to have more agency, thinking about a long term future because they also have goals they want to achieve in life. And that’s when Leo dumps them. It’s not a healthy way to live and I think the ridicule has forced him to confront why he dates younger women and he is not happy to have that thrown in his face.
Dating old women would be better for someone who doesn’t want kids.
I also think it’s because Leo knows he behaves in a way that an older woman would not put up with. He parties a lot and in general seems immature. Very few women his age would stand for his fratboy lifestyle but a young 20 year old would because they are so in awe of being with Leo and he knows that. I think that’s the dilemma, he won’t be able to find someone his age to date but now his reputation among the 20 year old set is well known lol. He’ll always be able to find a young woman to date though.
I came here to say the same thing @coco. The not wanting kids like is a crock of bs. He’s 48. The likelihood of an oopsie with a woman his own age is so much smaller than it would be with an 18-25 yo.
I used to think his dating under 25 rule was about not wanting kids, but if it is that HE doesn’t want kids, he could freeze sperm (if he isn’t 100% sure) and get a vasectomy.
I also had a theory that he has no interest in settling down, so he ends things when they are 25 for THEIR sake. As in, he sets them free before they have wasted too much of their time. At 25 these gorgeous young women still have plenty of time to find a guy that wants something long term, and to have kids if they want that.
But that second theory makes him sound way too noble. A guy with a self-named “p*ssy posse” is probably not that altruistic. Another member once said they would pay big bucks to read a real professional psychoanalysis on him, and I agree with that. There is something just wacky behind his dating habits.
@AmelieOriginal I totally agree. He’s looking for a teenager/super young adult because he wants to LIVE like a teenager. Even without kids, most adults do not have the energy for or interest in living the way he wants to: perpetual parties, travel, late nights. His girlfriend was beginning to get real acting jobs and they had dogs. Those are responsibilities that do not lend themselves to Leo’s lifestyle.
As for finding a partner closer to his own age who also wants to party 9+ months a year… well, that takes a toll on your appearance. (It certainly has on Leo.) He wants a party/travel buddy who looks like she’s 22, so he can delude himself that he looks like HE is 22, too.
Exactly. JFC, I’m 48 and I don’t know a single person who wants a baby at my age. I know there are some out there, but I don’t know any of them.
“Another member once said they would pay big bucks to read a real professional psychoanalysis on him, and I agree with that.”
Guy has _major_ mother issues, sounds like.
Wait, what? I don’t get dating younger women because he doesn’t want to have kids. Those ladies are more fertile and easier to impregnate. That’s a great reason to date women his own age. I’m 40? 41?42? Maybe 43?…. I can’t keep track anyway-at this point I’m just looking for a good guy to partner up with without the added stress of raising kids and parenting at my ripe, young age. A guy has got to be INCREDIBLE and someone I think would make both a great partner and father for me to even consider the POSSIBILITY of putting myself through getting pregnant, miscarriage, carrying, and birthing a child this late in life. Leo ain’t it so I can’t imagine him meeting a mature woman in her late 30s-mid 40s who’d see him as someone to have kids with. If he sticks to his age and slightly older that’ll give him both more mature and disinterested in kids options. Dating younger to avoid kids makes no sense to me.
Younger women are less likely to want kids even if they are more fertile. Sure, there are some under 25s who are gung ho on having kids young but many don’t. Also how many under 25 models are raring to get pregnant? They are in the prime of their career and sad to say, their thin bodies are their moneymaker even if things are starting to change. Pregnancy takes them out of the model game for awhile and then there’s the added pressure of getting “pre baby body” back. Most of them are doing everything they can to avoid getting pregnant and carefully watching their weight. It’s probably why Leo specifically dates models too. It’s not until late twenties/early thirties that most people start to seriously think about it (that’s the way it’s in my friend group anyways). It puts off the conversation of “I think I might want some kids” for a few years. By 25, most women are thinking about their long term future and that may or may not include kids. If Leo wanted kids, he would have had them by now. He could always pull a George Clooney but he’s had plenty of time to knock up a young model and he hasn’t yet.
I could be totally off obviously but I don’t think I am.
My take is: 40 something women do not compromise that easily.
We are less inclined to deal with childish behaviour.
If we already had children we don’t want another one, if we don’t have children we have reasons and our approach (at least mine) could be “I didn’t want to have a toddlers, I don’t want to have a 50 something man going 13”.
40-somethings are not likely to want to go through pregnancy and running after toddlers. So, no, this is a red herring. Besides which, if he doesn’t want kids, he can just get a vasectomy.
It’s also a physical thing. He’s only attracted to the young.
I think he dates young because he just wants someone to have fun with. Most women before 25 are not looking for marriage and kids. After that woman start looking for a long term partner and Leo doesn’t want that type of relationship. I would rather have a guy dump me then string me along when he had no intention of getting married or any long term plans with me.
O please if you stop fan girling for a minute you would know that not all women/ older women what to be in a relationship/ serious relationship nor are they looking to get married.
Ah yes, because 40-something women can’t have fun at all and want to have babies? Uh no.
Lol! The whole story is just so lol to me. He really did think he could keep on keeping on with literal teenagers of the modeling world and everyone would be all “go Leo!” about it. The bubble has been burst and now poor Leo has to slog through PR dates with 30 somethings. The horror!
I know! My gut response to this post and Leo’s alleged feelings are 🤣🤣🤣. You reap what you sow. He’s been sowing this behavior and reputation for a while why should he expect to reap comments and perception of being serious and mature about relationships? 🤡
It really is so fascinating and hilarious to see Leo and his people react to the public make fun and pile on him. What’s gross about his relationship with Camila is that he was always gonna dump her and that is/was quite clear. So this talk of trying to find something like he had with her is bullshit. He wants to keep f*ckin very young women and not be criticized for it. Clooney is lucky that he found and fell in love with Amal cause if he was still doing that younger women mess, he would be getting dragged too.
I don’t know who has thinner skin, Leo or Elon lol.
The problem is that his idea of looking for more mature relationships is scoping out the attendees at his nearest senior prom. Don’t do X bad behaviour, repeatedly and publicly, then get your knickers in a knot because people are pointing out that you frequently do X with people in Y age-range.
It’s never bothered him before, but if he wants to change the perception of him then it’s an easy fix. Stop doing the thing that people are criticizing, you ageing fool.
That’s the irony that really has me chuckling. We are laughing at what you have been doing. Not something people are projecting into you/reading into too much. You do this consistently and we notice. If you don’t like that image change your behaviour. Spare us the woe is me.
Maybe poor Leo can call Clooney for advice on how to finally date an appropriate woman? Just a thought.
Let’s all remember that Amal Clooney is nowhere near George Clooney’s age.
she’s 45 to his 61. yes, that’s 16 years, but if Leo went that route his GF would be 32. That’s not terrible.
I know that I was all “16 years is a LOT” the other day with Chris Evans and his new GF, but 41 and 25 is much different from 61 and 45 IMO. the size of the age gap loses a bit when both players are older.
Wasn’t it said that Clooney was so bothered by an Amy Poeler/Tina Fey golden globe joke (that he would rather float away in space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age) that he met Amal and got married within a year.
Egos are a thing. Such sensitive creatures these pampered hollywood old men.
That was an AMAZING joke LOL.
I mean Amal is 45 and George is 61 so there is still a huge age gap there. She was in her mid 30s and George was around 50 I think. But she was an accomplished career woman unconnected to Hollywood and not the usual mid twenties starlet George usually dated.
They also took a run at Leo once too, telling the audience to be as warm and welcoming as a supermodel’s vagina when they introduced him.
“Friends” of Camilla say she dumped him. Bruised ego?
Need I point out that Camilla is also too young for him? 35 to 60 is a large range, Leo. Try it!
“35 to 60 is a large range”
You can’t be serious. My soon to be ex husband is 50 and even HE is dating a 35 year old. And he isn’t a celeb. Leo isn’t going past 35. I’d be shocked if he dated a 30 year old.
When I was 19 I couldn’t have handled a serious relationship. I guess these models have to adapt to adulthood in a way I didn’t as a college kid. Between studies, internships, waitressing, hanging with friends, I only saw my BF for quickies between classes and Saturday night dates. Even if an elderly mega star wanted to date me, I would’ve been far too scattered living life in a million directions to make that work. I’m exhausted just thinking about who I was then. Totally gonna mock any old dude who even wants that.
I know I’m going to get jumped on for body shaming but here goes. Leo isn’t the young looking leading man he once was. He is starting to look ruff. So when you put him against a young beautiful woman the difference is totally obvious. That is why this is all happening now. Yeah he’s also an immature person. But you never hear him in interviews. It’s always just photos. So it has to be visual.
Sure, Jan. I’ll believe it when I see it. Otherwise, this is more PR fluff. Pretty soon, we’ll be getting stories from his camp that he fell for his latest teenager because she’s an “old soul” that he really wants to settle down with. This is all so utterly predicable.
“He wants a mature relationship” lol, no he doesn’t or he wouldn’t date early 20 something women and then dump them at 25 -when maybe they’d want something more serious.
It’s not only ridiculous but gross, if he really wants a mature relationship why doesn’t he find a mature woman? Is that too much for poor old Leo? *
This wins funniest statement of the year.
Didn’t realize he was venturing into comedy.
Getting back to his sitcom roots.
Question (maybe off-topic?) – preface to say I’m not a Leo fan/don’t care about him one way or the other. My question is about getting info from the Daily Mail. How can we just assume that the info the Daily Mail giving is actually what Leo is thinking/doing? If we are going to assume the Daily Mail’s information regarding Prince Harry is suspect, isn’t all of their info suspect?
I mean, this isn’t breaking news: it’s not some secret that Leo prefers women under 25.
And this “source” is clearly someone from Leo’s PR team doing damage-control. I think the DM is mostly trash but even a broken clock is right twice a day.
This is the same bs Leo PR have been run to People magazine and other outlets for months and as recently as last week with.
No he’s not.
He’s so thin skinned about it and I don’t know why he even cares. He used to own it and it’s not like he’s trying to win an Oscar or anything (done that). I think at this point he can’t stand the criticism because even he knows how pathetic he is.
Perhaps Leo is bad in bed. Younger women with lesser experience will not recognize that in him. Women with more “history” will. That’s my theory and I’m sticking to it.
I’m pretty sure there have been stories about that (keeping his headphones in and her doing all the work IIRC) but as to their veracity who knows. It does seem likely.
A blind item on another site alluded to this very thing, @gabby and @sarahcs. The lady is the one in charge of “making things happen”.
This tool has only himself to blame lol.
If he’s sick of being linked to every young woman he spends time with … maybe he should, ya know, hang out places with people his own age.
Full disclosure, I’ve zero interest in him or who he dates. I only read through this thread because I’d read all the royal ones and I was bored.
However, now I have read all the comments two things spring to mind.
1. It just sounds like he’s got a common-or-garden commitment phobia and is a bit of a saddo.
2. I really need to know what happened to the oft mentioned dogs (from his ‘long’ relationship). I do hope he doesn’t also discard dogs as casually and childishly as he does women.
Yeah they all say that they want a relationship so they don’t look like a bad guy. But if he wanted a relationship he would date his age range. He’s just another Garden variety fuckboy
It’s think he should date Kate Winslet. They could be the new Bennifer… Also his best acting was when he was in his teens and early 20s, I think he wants to relive those days.
Too late Leo, the pattern is too long, too obvious, and too many are just too grossed out.