Will Prince Harry & Meghan attend this year’s Met Gala on May 1st?

This year’s Met Gala will be held on May 1st, because that is the “first Monday in May.” On May 6th, King Charles will throw himself his big coronation party. Is it possible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will only turn up for one of those events that week? For years now, people have been predicting that the Sussexes would be invited to the Met Gala. We have no idea if invitations were ever extended, but I imagine that calls were made to see if the Sussexes would *like* to be invited. So far, they haven’t shown up at any gala or the Oscars or the Oscar parties. I would love to see them at all of the above. Well, so would the Royally Us podcast, and now the Daily Mirror claims that the Sussexes will be invited to the Met Gala?

With Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flying off shelves and his documentary with Meghan Markle soaring to the most-streamed spot on Netflix, the former Royals have begun to enter into their celebrity era. But it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now look to cement their A-list status in Hollywood by making their debut at the showbiz and fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala this year. It will be a first for both Meghan, who did not merit an invite when she was an actress on Suits and Harry, who will be the first royal to ever attend the bash if they do get the greenlight. Coveted invites are sent out by a select committee, headed up by Vogue supremo Anna Wintour, with only the top ranking stars of screen, fashion and music meriting a pass. Royal commenters are holding out that the pair might be on the guest list for more celebrity events this year, including the highly coveted Met Gala – which is set to take place on the 1st May this year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Speaking of their recent appearance at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s vow renewal in Montecito, California, the Royally Us podcast hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi believe this may not be the only time that Meghan and Harry find themselves on a celebrity guest list this year. Christina said to listeners: “It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that’s where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves — on that A-List Hollywood circuit. I think this is the first of many times we’re going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits. I would keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield.”

My gut says that out of all of the upcoming events, we would be more likely to see them at the Vanity Fair Oscar party or some Netflix event connected to the awards season. While (again) I would love to see them at the Met Gala, I just don’t think they would want to go? Especially this year, where the theme is all about honoring Karl Lagerfeld. Meghan didn’t have a particular attachment to Lagerfeld, you know? She might be more willing to go if the theme was something of interest to her.