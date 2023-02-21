Will Prince Harry & Meghan attend this year’s Met Gala on May 1st?

This year’s Met Gala will be held on May 1st, because that is the “first Monday in May.” On May 6th, King Charles will throw himself his big coronation party. Is it possible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will only turn up for one of those events that week? For years now, people have been predicting that the Sussexes would be invited to the Met Gala. We have no idea if invitations were ever extended, but I imagine that calls were made to see if the Sussexes would *like* to be invited. So far, they haven’t shown up at any gala or the Oscars or the Oscar parties. I would love to see them at all of the above. Well, so would the Royally Us podcast, and now the Daily Mirror claims that the Sussexes will be invited to the Met Gala?
With Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flying off shelves and his documentary with Meghan Markle soaring to the most-streamed spot on Netflix, the former Royals have begun to enter into their celebrity era. But it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now look to cement their A-list status in Hollywood by making their debut at the showbiz and fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala this year.
It will be a first for both Meghan, who did not merit an invite when she was an actress on Suits and Harry, who will be the first royal to ever attend the bash if they do get the greenlight. Coveted invites are sent out by a select committee, headed up by Vogue supremo Anna Wintour, with only the top ranking stars of screen, fashion and music meriting a pass.
Royal commenters are holding out that the pair might be on the guest list for more celebrity events this year, including the highly coveted Met Gala – which is set to take place on the 1st May this year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.
Speaking of their recent appearance at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s vow renewal in Montecito, California, the Royally Us podcast hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi believe this may not be the only time that Meghan and Harry find themselves on a celebrity guest list this year.
Christina said to listeners: “It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that’s where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves — on that A-List Hollywood circuit. I think this is the first of many times we’re going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits. I would keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
My gut says that out of all of the upcoming events, we would be more likely to see them at the Vanity Fair Oscar party or some Netflix event connected to the awards season. While (again) I would love to see them at the Met Gala, I just don’t think they would want to go? Especially this year, where the theme is all about honoring Karl Lagerfeld. Meghan didn’t have a particular attachment to Lagerfeld, you know? She might be more willing to go if the theme was something of interest to her.
So far, I would say not. KC3 probably is talking to them outside of the public’s ear, but is most likely refusing to say and do what will heal the rift in the Family and apologize to Harry, Meghan and their children.
People still believing that Charles is capable of being discreet after all that’s happened and the fact that he’s married to Camilla always amazes me. If Charles was talking to Harry we would know about it.
Yeah I doubt he’s talking to them when even People is saying that nothing has changed and invitations haven’t been received just a few weeks ago.
He barely ever talked to Harry before all of this. He’s definitely not now. Chuck does. Not. Care.
It would be nice to see them at one awards party or the MET Gala but I think they just want to lay low. They had a lot on their plate at the end of 2022 and probably don’t want to deal with the bullshit. But who knows.
I keep thinking maybe they’ll show up at the NAACP awards again. At least in a filmed clip for the digital civil rights award they set up through archwell.
I agree with you. If they were to participate in a public event like this, it would have to be related to their work and their appearance would have to directly benefit one or more of their charities.
I do not see that happening at the Met Gala. That being said, I would love for them to attend some of these Alist events and enjoy themselves (if that is possible).
I agree, after a long time laying low, im 100% sure that they don’t want to be seen at a costume party which is basically what the met gala is, a few days before coronation.
I agree. I just don’t think that Met would be their scene. I think Meghan enjoys having more of a shadow presence now and I don’t see her or Harry putting themselves out there or following a certain theme.
Agree with you 100%. I do not think the Mat Gala is their type of scene.
I assume they were invited the year Serena was a co-chair. I agree, it’s not their scene.
I can’t really see them going to it, but I guess its not impossible. Agree with others that something like an Oscar party is more likely, but even that I don’t think is all that likely at this point in time.
I agree it’s not their scene…which is precisely why I’d love for them to go. F it! People keep trying to make them out to be attention-seekers and celebrity hangers-on. Let them show us all the power they wield now. How much everyone wants to associate with them now, versus the other way around. All eyes on them, rather than anywhere else in the world. Live it up all you want, Sussexes, and make them eat their words and their hearts out.
I agree, Kaiser. I don’t see them going to the Met Gala this year (not sure how interested Harry would ever be? He’s not a ~fashion~ guy.). But I am actually betting they’ll pop up at something Oscars-related, though just as attendees, not as presenters.
Probably not. I can’t think of any event they’ve done that’s like the Met Gala.
H&M just don’t strike me as people who show up at galas and (public) parties and whatnot just because they’re “celebrities.” If it’s tied to a project or if they’re announcing a major award they funded, sure, but not just to be seen.
There’s so much projection in the story about how H&M want to find themselves among “A-list Hollywood.” Again, the obsession with Hollywood (when Meghan has always been so much more than just a Hollywood-focused actress) from the rota rats. Also, rats, they don’t hope or wish or want it, H&M ARE A-list movers and shakers who exist beyond the narrowly focused “Hollywood” set.
Harry (and Meghan) won’t be the first royal to attend the Met Gala. Diana and Beatrice have attended. I don’t think they will be there. This obsession with this notion that Harry and Meghan want to be A list Hollywood celebrities is unhinged. I’d be surprised if they went to any Oscar parties but if they did the most logical party they would to go is either Elton’s party or Beyonce and Jay-Z’ party.
Yeah Vanity Fair has been pretty negative with the coverage of H&M recently. If I were them I’d stay far away from their Oscar party. Agree Beyoncé’s or Elton’s make sense as they’re actually personal friends.
They’ve always skewed negative since the beginning especially because of Kate Nichols so nothing new there but don’t think they’ll go to that party.
I thought Diana had been. Queen Rania has been also.
I was surprised that the Daily Mirror got that wrong, but that would mean a journalist doing his/her/their job by actually researching before they write an article. I could see Meghan and Harry attending the Met Gala if they were co-chairs, but not just to be seen. The same with the Oscars/Vanity Fair party. They are highly strategic about what they go to.
No, don’t see this happening. Or the Coronation.
I can remember all of the headlines last year saying that they wouldn’t be attending the jubilee as they were going to the Oscars, then it was the met then it was a polo tournament, but THEY went to the jubilee, so maybe the press are desperate for clicks and sales so we will see this sort of story until after the coronation. Mind you, if they did attend anything I think it would be eltons as they are close to him and he supports the sort of charities that they do, plus it would be viewed by them as another way to help Archwell by drawing attention to it
They’re just running down the list of possible events they can make appearances at.
I don’t think Met Gala would be their jam. The most likely possibility is them appearing at the NAACP awards to present the winners of their annual Digital Civil Service award.
Gah sorry I just wrote a reply before scrolling down but yes like you @snuffles and @polo, I agree that presenting the digital civil rights award could be a possible appearance.
If they don’t physically show up, they might pre record a segment for their award.
Lol, as long we’re talking possibilities, I’m putting together a little knitting event – maybe they’ll come to that.
While I would LOVE to see Meghan fashion on the red carpet and Harry along I just don’t see them going this year especially with the coronation close by. I’m thinking the NAACP will be the one possible place we’ll see them because of their award but even them going is not guaranteed. I think they lay low until Invictus Doc promo starts.
Maybe an announcement or two between now and then for Archewell grants/donations or upcoming projects.
Maybe if the rumors are true we’ll finally gets Beyoncé visuals ; )
Harry’s going to be at the Better up conference in March so we’re going to see him sooner than when the Invictus doc promo comes out. Plus polo season starts in Spring.
Oh yes true forgot about that. Yeah i looked back at what articles were being written this time last year and yes they were super quiet minus better up, archewell and a few videos. I think it will be the same though I hope to see more of them this time around.
I wish they would. Come on, you’ve cut so many cords, it’s time to just have some fun and live your American life!!!
To be fair they do seem to be having fun and living their life it’s just not in public. The Netflix doc shows clearly that they get around a lot.
But I get what you mean..I want to seem them a la Lizzo and Adele living it up at these big events.
But if I were Meghan I wouldn’t want that kind of spotlight after what she’s been through the last 6 years. They seem to be really enjoying their quiet life.
Yeah they seem to just enjoy being with their children and friends more than being out there in the public. They will come out when they have something to promote.
Agree a lot of these events seem fun? But also kind of boring if that makes sense. If I lived in that house with a pool, a veranda, the trees, Lili’s bunny garden, and Archie’s chickens, it would take a lot to get me out of the house.
Ummm, Harry and Meghan are already A-listers and the recent successes of their joint and individual projects should remove any doubt. They probably get regular invitations to attend various Hollywood functions. The RRs are so desperate for any news re the Sussexes’ attendance at some Hollywood gala, so that they can spend weeks bellyaching about it. I’m more interested in whether they attended the NAACP Image Awards, which should be airing on Feb 25th..
If Harry and Meghan are not going to the coronation it’s unlikely that they would be at the Met Gala earlier in the week.
Look, I’m sure the Sussexes are ALWAYS invited to the Met Gala. When you’re that famous, you have a standing invitation to ALL red carpets.
I can see them lowkey showing up at the VF party or something else in support of Harry’s Invictus Games series or something. They’ve proven time and time again that they don’t show up to things unless it’s for their Foundation, a political cause they’re passionate about, or to promote a project with an interview.
When Meghan used to appear on red carpets it was either to support a friend, to endorse a brand as the ambassador, for something she designed or starred in. As a rule she didn’t walk the red carpet just to walk it. If she had a connection with the Met or the theme I would not be surprised but I would be surprised if she just showed up as a guest.
She’s more likely to pop up at a fashion show. She was photographed front row at a LOT of fashion shows in her pre-Harry life and she enjoys fashion as a creative outlet. She’s stated in several interviews how fun she finds fashion. I smile when I think about how she used to say she was eager to leave some archival pieces behind for her daughter. Now Lily will get to enjoy them.
Lol it would be sooo funny if she already had a close bond with Anna Wintour and/or Karl Lagerfield due to her time in the fashion world and that’s why she shows up. The UK Press are always pissed when its brought to light how well connected Meghan is.
Jeez, they have a lot of possibilities going on that first week of May: Archie’s birthday, Met Gala, and King Charles III’s coronation. I can’t wait to see which one(s) they will choose to attend. I know that Met Gala’s outfits are usually very outlandish looking and I just can’t picture Meghan in some kooky designer’s gown or something.
I don’t think the Met gala is their thing f this year. I think if the theme resonated more or if there was a philanthropic connection or they were co-chairs. There is this huge assumption, by both lovers and haters, that the Sussexes want to be in this celebrity sphere on some party circuit, but so far that hasn’t materialized. Maybe they’ve finally caught their breath and are just hitting their stride, but not assuming anything. I just found the last few Met galas a bit so-so. The clothes too off theme, too many clueless influencers/tik-tokkers , and decline in attendance by the past big name attendees. I wish they’d show up at one of the Oscar parties like Elton John’s.
“Speaking of their recent appearance at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s vow renewal in Montecito, California, …”
For crying out loud, they didn’t make an “appearance” at Ellen and Portia’s vow renewal. There was no red carpet to walk, no paparazzi, and all we saw of H&M were some blurry cellphone snapshots. They went to a private party hosted by friends. The derangers are just drooling to see these two make red carpet appearances at events frequented by Hollywood celebrities so they can say that H&M are frivolous fame-seekers.
I don’t think they’ll go to the Met Gala, even if invited. Let’s hope the invitation list won’t be published, or their being no-shows will be trumpeted as, “Sussexes snub Anna Wintour!” Of course, if they don’t show, the headlines will blare, “Wintour has no time for fame-starved grifters!”
Yeah remember in the lead up to the Beckhams wedding..they initially said they were invited and wondering if they would go then Page Six had a exclusive which sounded like a tabloid reporter saying they weren’t invited, why would we have them here when we could have William and Kate.
Yet now court docs show they were invitired and probably sent Dayani as representatives for them. Ugh
Harry and Meghan are more interested in growing their Foundation and meeting Corporate people.
Did you guys miss the story about Megan having lunch with Getty Jr. and is going to dump Harry for him, apparently according to lord/lady Colin, his wife asked 👹 to tell Meghan to stay away from her husband.