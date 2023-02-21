Megan Fox & MGK are ‘still not in a good place’ but she’s ‘backtracking’

There were a lot of Megan Fox updates over the weekend, with People Magazine insisting that Megan is “not giving up” on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and Page Six reporting that Megan had found texts & DMs from other women on his phone, which is why she got upset two weekends ago. Then Megan revived her Instagram to tell us that “there was no third party interference” in her engagement. Some of you took that as Megan trying to appease MGK – and maybe she was – but I think it’s far more likely that the tabloids were crawling all over MGK’s bandmate Sophie Lloyd, who has just been innocently doing her job and yet people are convinced that she’s the other woman. In any case, People Mag has a new update:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “still not in a good place,” a source tells PEOPLE, after the actress returned to Instagram Sunday to shut down rumors about the couple.
Fox, 36, who completely deactivated her Instagram account last week after hinting at a potential breakup between her and 32-year-old Kelly (real name Colson Baker), shared a post after reactivating it stating that there was no cheating involved in the relationship.
“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”
A source who is familiar with both Fox and Kelly tells PEOPLE that the Transformers actress had initially suspected something was amiss and reacted out of emotion.
“She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit,” the source says. “She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”
“Their relationship is crazy and intense,” the source adds, “yet it wouldn’t be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week.”
[From People]
“Their relationship is crazy and intense” – after more than three years? Like, can they settle down at some point and just chill out and make dinner? Megan is a 36 year old mother of three, why is still doing crazy and intense relationships at this point in her life? Those crazy and intense relationships happen when you’re young and too dumb to see all the red flags. I do feel like Megan is a habitual ignorer of red flags too. Anyway, I bet Megan had good reason to freak out and take her engagement ring off, and she should go with that reason and not backslide. Easier said than done for many women, I acknowledge that.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave the Dolce and Gabbana office in Milan as Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring.
Pictured: Megan Fox – Machine Gun Kelly
BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave the Dolce and Gabbana office in Milan as Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring.
Pictured: Megan Fox
BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Scottsdale, AZ – Meek Mill, MGK, and Megan Fox attend Drake’s Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Pictured: Mgk, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Sub-Zero / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Scottsdale, AZ – Megan Fox and MGK exit Drake’s Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK
BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Scottsdale, AZ – Megan Fox and MGK exit Drake’s Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK
BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Scottsdale, AZ – Megan Fox hopes in her SUV waiting for MGK after Drake’s Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Pictured: Megan Fox
BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Shotgetter / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cash App And Visa present h.wood Homecoming Party at Super Bowl LVII
Featuring: Machine Gun Kelly
Where: Miami, Florida, United States
When: 11 Feb 2023
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.co/Cover Images
-
-
Cash App And Visa present h.wood Homecoming Party at Super Bowl LVII
Featuring: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Where: Miami, Florida, United States
When: 11 Feb 2023
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.co/Cover Images
-
-
Cash App And Visa present h.wood Homecoming Party at Super Bowl LVII
Featuring: Megan Fox
Where: Miami, Florida, United States
When: 11 Feb 2023
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.co/Cover Images
Dude. No. Being the target of an abuser doesn’t make you a “dumb” person who ignores “red flags”. That is a victim-blaming take that keeps a lot of people, mostly women, in abusive relationships. They know they won’t get support because everyone will say they were dumb. No. They were targets.
I don’t want to victim blame Megan. I too have been in her situation. At the same time, I also feel there comes a point when you do have to hold yourself accountable when you consistently enter toxic relationships and ask yourself why you keep finding yourself in this situation. That’s what I did. Being abused is NEVER a person’s fault but I strongly believe that healing is up to the individual, especially so they can break the cycle. In Megan’s case, whatever is causing her to consistently get in these toxic entanglements needs to be healed. If she can’t heal for her own sake then for her sons’ sake so they can see that treating a woman the way their mother has been treated is never okay. As for this mess with MGK, I just hope she can disentangle herself from this creep.
I also feel the biggest problem with abuse victims is that we as a society exist in two extremes: the first being victim blaming and the other is victimizing which leads to infantilizing people who go through this situation. There is no medium and there should be.