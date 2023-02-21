People: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner ‘are spending time together’ in LA

By all accounts, Bad Bunny is a really good guy. He eschews the performative machismo and embraces his femininity. He’s an outspoken LGBTQ ally. He’s raised a lot of money for charity, especially for Puerto Rico. His real name is Benito, and he’s 28 years old. He recently bought a home in LA, and now he’s getting to know his new city. Of course the Kardashian-Jenners descended on him like vultures! Kendall Jenner has been off-and-on with Devin Booker for a few years, and there were rumors that Kenny and Devin were back “on” just a few weeks ago. But Kendall still hooked up with Benito when she got the chance. And now the Kardashian Machine is briefing People Magazine about it.
Kendall Jenner is hanging out with a new man. A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 27, and rapper Bad Bunny, 28, “are spending time together.”
“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” adds another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”
On Saturday, Jenner and Bunny were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ. While Jenner sported leather pants, black boots and a gray oversized jacket for the outing at Wally’s in Beverly Hills, the Puerto Rican singer donned cream pants, a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat.
Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
[From People]
Please, Kris Jenner loves this. A new demographic! Anyway, I still feel the same way – why not? They’re both young and free, let them hook up. Chances are, it will only be a brief fling anyway. And as far as that family goes, Kendall is the most discreet, honestly.
