Madonna: ‘Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol’

For the most part, I dislike armchair diagnosticians, but Madonna’s profound body dysmorphia is plain to see. Madge has been messing with her face for well over a decade, but in recent years, she has gone waaaaay overboard with the cosmetic work and plastic surgery on her face and body. This became a topic of conversation again during and after the Grammys, when Madonna turned up looking like a Bratz doll and then played the victim when people suggested that her cosmetic work looks sh-tty. Well, Madonna is now making a “joke” about it:
Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az
— Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023
What I don’t get is… yeah, she actually does look less puffy. She doesn’t look filled to the brim with fillers and painkillers. She looks like she yassified her puffy Grammys face. So… is that the “joke”? Look at me, I’m not puffy anymore? All of this is just so… aggravating. I was never some ride-or-die Madonna fan, but to watch her as she tries and fails to be a 20-something Instagram provocateur is just weird.
I’ve also spent too much time trying to figure out what she’s done in recent years. I think she’s gotten a chin implant and something done to her cheeks. The lip fillers are clear and overdone. Don’t forget about her ass implants as well.
Madonna makes me sad with all this plastic surgery.
She seems to be following the Kardashians instead of being the trendsetter she has always been.
Madonna was famously in the gym constantly and now she had butt implants? Why? Why?
She is a self made success. Creative person, why doesn’t she turn to something behind the scenes.
I hate to say this but Mick Jagger looks every minute of his true age, can you imagine what he’d look like if he started injections and fillers? No.
Why behind the scenes? So women should hide after a certain age? I mean ya I think she’s got some issues with the plastic surgery, but I think the problem is we don’t see enough older people in FRONT of the scene!
We shouldn’t hide because we have wrinkles and saggy tits. Ya maybe people can’t do stadium tours anymore (although Tina Turner did them a looong time) but that also doesn’t mean she should be relegated to the bleachers. I kinda think that’s the point she’s making.
Being behind-the-scenes may have changed the way Madonna values herself. It would be less about her physical image and more about her contributions and talent…I mean, that’s the hope.
Like obviously she is not well at this point.
THIS. Makes me sad for her.
I totally agree with you. I happened upon a interview Madonna did when she was turning 50. She was owning that! She looked amazing. Now, everything about her is plastic and it makes me so sad. The woman who was such a trendsetter and DGAF what people thought, now seems to be all about what people think.
Exactly, she was such a trendsetter and didn’t give a single f what people said, not doing this to herself and owning her age would’ve been so badass.
I’m mostly confused bc…she looks the same? More or less. I don’t see a huge difference in puffiness? Am I missing something?
You’re not alone. More flattering lighting, maybe, plus better defined eyebrows?
I’m guessing her personal photographer took it and edited it.
Poor lady… she’s never going to turn back the clock.
Still looks like an alien from a z-list sci-fi show though…..
It really is a shame. I feel like she’s almost ruined her own legacy with how out of control this has gotten? I feel bad writing that.. I believe it’s every person’s prerogative to do what they like cosmetically but with Madonna it just seems to be really coming from a desperate place.. beyond the norm of pressures in the industry on any woman. And she has the money to have had the best of the best work – she could have probably aged amazingly well (by celebrity standards) and it’s all just gone in an insane direction. Really sad!
Sighhhhh. I get the pressure on stars to look eternally youthful, so part of this may be on us the public, but still, this is not good. I just saw Bruce Springsteen in concert a few days ago and he looks great. He looks older, for sure, but he looks amazing (and still pretty hot!) and fit and his energy level for 3 hours is through the roof. I feel like this is the standard she should be aiming for.
Joan Rivers once said that you do plastic surgery for yourself, & if it makes you happy go for it. Clearly, Madonna agrees & wants to look a certain way. I think she looks like an alien and it makes me sad that someone who likes to spout being yourself clearly has an issue when she looks in the mirror. Aging gracefully is something everyone will deal with when their time comes but it seems to me that Madonna, as always, is more look at me than for herself. It’s seems sad & steeped in insecurity. Not at all what I would expect from the Material Girl from the 80s
Madonna hurt her hip and she cannot really dance anymore. So she’s unable to be in the sort of shape that defined her, in her own mind, as unattainable and a “knock-out.” Her fixation on her face is a combo of so many different things, but she is definitely not defying the patriarchy with these surgeries and fillers. The problem with so many of these people is that they only see their “smooth” skin, and not the fact that it is abnormally smooth, or that it dimples when they move their muscles and try to speak. That’s the horror of it. And you cannot undo an overfilled face without other surgeries, because the skin has been stretched to the max. The woman on Shrinking, who was on Cougartown before that, and other guest spots before that, is also an example of this. When she’s totally still, her face looks plump and youthful, lips full, but when she speaks, you see how much of a struggle it is, the veins straining in her neck, and it just emphasizes, rather than deemphasizes, how youthful she is not. Each of them would look so much better with nothing done.
More like “look how cute I am now that I can control the camera, filter, and image.” I saw her months ago in Manhattan and she looks older than her photos and bloated.
Any swelling, puffiness, stiffness, pulling and filling of the face is better than having a crinkled face. That is the message that Madonna is sending to the world. I have no other explanation for the things that she has done to her face. She is a world celebrity and having wrinkles is not an option. I feel ashamed of our society where looking old is a worse than death.
Is it though? The majority of women do age naturally.
Madonna has never been my taste, but I can appreciate what she is going for. Kind of a Cher-style, damage is already done might as well fuckn embrace it thing. It’s funny.
At this point, I’m asking myself why is Madonna still relevant? She’s entitled to do whatever she wants, we all know she has the money. If she wants to be a 65 y/o woman and pretend she’s 25, that’s her right. I just don’t feel obligated to stroke her ego and tell her she looks good when she clearly doesn’t. I’m done with her desperate “Look at me! Pay attention to me!” behavior. Those who want to pay attention to her can do so, she just needs to quit trying to play the victim every single time she’s criticized.
It has to be cheek implant with fillers on top, right? Plus a full facelift? The way her eyes can’t fully open is concerning but I can’t tell if that is surgery, fillers or too many pain meds. I don’t know if I find the surgery so bad but when she then adds all these filters onto her posts it’s just comical. It’s similar to Vera Wang. You don’t look like that in person so why pretend so hard?
In her “defense” she always sold herself as desirable and sexy so I’m sure it is very difficult to realize that your body and face change no matter who you are. Too bad she doesn’t realize it was her brains and confidence that really made her so successful.
Oh wow, in the first photo her fingers are actually very swollen (I think the fishnet gloves are meant to disguise them). Surgeries, even elective ones, can often trigger an outsized autoimmune response — the body wants to repair itself of injury — resulting in systemic inflammation, which in turn puts even more stress on the body. So although she’s overfilled, yeah, there’s probably more happening here. I hope she’s taking good care of herself.
This is what I don’t get. She has the money and the connections (I assume), to get her face work done by the most skilled of surgeons. Why does it look like she went to a cut rate doctor in an alley somewhere?
I *think* that the issue is that she wants more interventions than can be done well.
She is likely going to top notch docs, but then she asks for “level 10″on everything when what would be BEST for her is “level 6/7”. The doc isn’t going to tell Madge NO. The doc isn’t going to turn down the $.
It’s a little like when I was in my 20s and was dying my hair super blonde. I was getting my whole head done. My stylist would occasionally suggest adding some low lights for contrast and I would refuse. To me if was the lighter the better. And while I probably would have looked better with some low lights, I was happy with my flourescent fake blonde. I think these celebs have the same “blindness”.
She can’t outrun old age. No amount of cosmetic surgery, fake butt, fake boobs, etc. will stop time. As others have said here, Madonna’s fear of aging is pathetic. Embrace it instead of being the foul-mouthed, sarcastic, self-obsessed famewhore you’ve always been and grow as a person instead of letting desperation for relevancy be the only guiding principle in your life.
Madonna is an icon and a legendary badass and its sad that for far too many people, incl Madge, that’s not enough. IMO these desperate acts are diminishing her legacy. Its shocking how many celebs are willing to tamper with their faces, which is usually their bread and butter. You’d think that all of the examples of plastic surgery gone wrong would serve as cautionary tales but nope. Some of those plastic surgeons should have been sued into oblivion.
Dr. Gary Linkov and Lorry Hill have videos on YouTube about the many procedures Madonna and other celebrities have undergone. Dr Linkov recorded a special video after Madonna’s appearance at the Grammys. He specifically talked about fat transfer and how it altered the proportions of her face.
I follow her on Instagram and I feel embarrassed for her. She is trying so hard to be young, sexy, and relevant. and doesn’t know or care how ridiculous she appears. She could have been a trail blazer for powerful women aging, but instead is being dragged kicking and screaming into the world of old age.
I’m 40 and she’s been in the spotlight before I paid attention to that type of thing. Seems to me that she’s always been copying whatever’s the hot trend at the time (Material Girl, even her earliest look she just looked like a risqué Cyndi Lauper). She looks like a nightmare and I have no respect for this “legacy” of hers that she feels warrants her a pass/respect. If I saw her on the street I would cross it.
Wish she were in the news for her music 🎶 instead 💕
Of course that’s photoshopped. Anyone remember when she put her face on that Australian girl’s photo and posted it as her own?
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRnFkQWW/
OMG that’s just another level of crazy 😱 like she needs help ASAP.
Well my beef with her dates back decades to when she was using Black people and the LGTB community for shock value. Look at me – i’m such a provocateur screwing… gasp.. Black men!!!
Omg look at me all over this (hold your pearls ladies this is shocking and offensive) Black priest (some actor) in the Like a Prayer video!!! With burning crosses! What a fun day for a Black actor to be in close proximity to burning crosses while some mediocre White woman gyrates and jumps around near him.
I’m soooo edgy and next level! Cause screwing Black men is so offensive shocking and avant garde. GTFOH. She has always been vile. Always.
That movie Truth or Dare really turned me off her. What a self absorbed, narcissistic, vapid woman. At one point she’s talking with her dancers and monopolizing the entire conversation. A Black woman tried to say something and Madonna shushed her “I’m talking!” It was Kamala Harris “I’m speaking” in reverse. Of course she shushed a Black woman and is now so desperate to have those same features that she’s willing to look like a blow up doll instead. Those lips are ridiculous on her. I’m old enough to remember her original features.
After I saw the film I said her aging is going to be a category 5 disaster. And here we are.
She hustles I’ll give her that. But really she’s another pop star with a grating, whiny voice who takes up way too much space in the universe.
Agree: her skill is her hustle (the result of her intense need for attention). She has appropriated every trend attributed to her. Sure, she brought worldwide attention to vogueing…years after gay POC invented it. Remember her “I’m a geisha” phase? So much cringe.
She was up to the same BS not too long ago when she used the N-word because she thought it was the “cool” thing to do. She then got mad because she was called out for using a racial slur.
She laughed it off and was offended that people were calling her racist because she couldn’t possibly be because she has black kids.
She definitely pulling a Kardashian here Cosplaying as a black woman with all these plastic surgery for the attention.