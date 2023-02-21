Brad Pitt’s girlfriend’s husband Paul Wesley filed for divorce last week

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten an update on Brad Pitt’s completely real and not transactional in any way relationship with Ines de Ramon. We first heard about Pitt and Ines last fall, when someone’s crisis manager blanketed the gossip media with updates about how friends introduced them, and how things were heating up between them, how they spent Pitt’s 59th birthday together, how they’re “close to being officially exclusive.” Ines and Brad spent New Year’s together in Cabo in one of the most awkward paparazzi set-ups I’ve ever seen. Pitt also tried to pretend that his 29/30-year-old girlfriend is keeping him young and vital. Instead, he looks like a desperate loser who exclusively fake-dates married women. Ines’s husband just filed for divorce last week.
Paul Wesley is moving forward with his divorce from ex Ines de Ramon. About five months after the Vampire Diaries actor and jewelry designer announced their breakup, Paul filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court to end their four-year marriage. According to the court document obtained by E! News Feb. 17, Paul—who didn’t fill out a request for spousal support—cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.
The 40-year-old listed their date of separation as “TBD,” though a rep for the couple told E! News in September that they had broken up in the spring of 2022.
“The decision to separate is mutual,” the rep said. “They request privacy at this time.”
Paul and Ines tied the knot in August 2018, per the filing, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until a year later at the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.
I know why he won’t, but if I was in Paul Wesley’s shoes, I would make a big, nasty fuss. I would give interviews and talk about the real timeline of their split and theorize about what Ines is getting out of this mess with Pitt. Speaking of, Pitt has been in New York for weeks now, filming Wolves with George Clooney. He didn’t invite Ines to join him, but he did send her flowers and bread on Valentine’s Day:
Despite being on opposite sides of the country, Brad Pitt made sure that Ines de Ramon’s Valentine’s Day was a special one. The “Bullet Train” actor, 59, reportedly sent a bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to the jewelry company executive at her office in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.
De Ramon was later seen flashing a smile as she carried her gifts out of the office and into her car.
A source confirmed to People that Pitt — who is in New York City filming “Wolves” — was indeed the one who sent the flowers and French bread to Ramon.
So authentic, it takes my breath away! I’m absolutely positive that Ines and Pitt’s publicist did NOT organize the peonies photoshoot with a friendly paparazzo, of course not!! HOW DARE YOU. I wonder if she got a bonus for ensuring that the baguette made it into the same frame too. Lord.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail had an exclusive wherein “sources” revealed that Brad has introduced “most” of his children to Ines. I suspect we’re supposed to believe that Maddox and Pax don’t count, because those two hate his guts. A source claims that Brad and Ines are “bonding” over their respective divorces even though “Brad’s relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very lowkey.” The source also “insists” that Pitt “doesn’t give a damn” what Angelina thinks about Ines, “In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else.” just FYI, Brad is the one suing Angelina over her efforts to disentangle herself from his toxic abuse.
Because Brad Pitt deserves none of our attention, and my only advice to Ines is run the f**k away, I want to talk more about Paul Wesley and how interested I am to see more of Paul as Captain Kirk. I wasn’t sure what to make of him when he showed up in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (husband’s a huge nerd & Star Trek fan…admittedly so am I).
I was quite impressed by him in SNW even though we didn’t get much of his Kirk yet. I’d also like to see more of him in the coming seasons.
He felt the most Jim Kirk didn’t he? Rather than Shatner’s delayed speech and overacting, he had the midwestern clip and the kind of straightforwardness I would expect. Still it lacked the fun campiness I expect from Captain Kirk so I hope we get more of that in the future.
Is the baguette a joke like “my d*ck in a box”?
Otherwise it looks very random, and yet it’s still the most interesting thing about this fake relationship yet.
Just go away, Brad Pitt.
Did Brad Pitt become a Scientologist? This seems like one of their weird set ups.
The french baguette is possibly a nod to an upcoming trip to France in his chateau?
Ish to all of this nonsense.
No idea who the other people are in this mess but other than his wealth, Brad Pitt is a vile person. And no amount of money fixes that.
Is it mean to say that those peonies look ragged and fugly? And maybe I’m just too country but I have never heard of giving someone a loaf of bread for valentines.
While I would be thrilled to receive a baguette, I really don’t understand the significance of giving carbs so someone who will never eat them?
Paul Wesley is pretty low-key and doesn’t seek out much attention, so I can’t imagine him wanting to make this into a publicity thing for himself.
I doubt she’s met any of his children. The Daily Heil makes things up out of absolutely nothing all the time.
Of course they haven’t they want nothing to do with him, so why would they randomly meet him to meet his fake girlfriend?
Pitt PR team can’t keep up with the many lies they have told about his “relationship” with the kid that the stories always contradict each other.
Honestly, that timeline of Wesley and De Ramon’s relationship from the E! article sounds sketchy as well. They supposedly were married in August 2018 but weren’t seen publicly together for a year after that, and they haven’t settled on a separation date. Things that make you go, “hmm.”
Why can’t Brad just date a beautiful, classy, mature woman like Andie MacDowell or Susan Sarandon? This would so repair his credibility in my eyes. Even Angelina was too young for him…
So if he dated someone like Andie MacDowell or Susan Sarandon you would forget that he’s a white beater and a child abuser?
Another mid-life crisis being played out to an international audience…OY! One would think that Brad might want to start a relationship with no drama….but since that’s never happened….poor thing.
Brad Pitt is now the definition of a sad sack.
What happened to his clothing style? I feel like in the past one or two years his style got very much „I try to look like a young hipster but look like a desperate old try hard“. When did this start and why? Anyone any ideas? Other than that: what a huge step down for her. Jesus. I hope she gets what she wants out of this.
Such a sad, pathetic, little abusive asshole, he is. Hope you get something out of it, girl, cause BLERGH, he sounds like such a pest to deal with…