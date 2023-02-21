Brad Pitt’s girlfriend’s husband Paul Wesley filed for divorce last week

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten an update on Brad Pitt’s completely real and not transactional in any way relationship with Ines de Ramon. We first heard about Pitt and Ines last fall, when someone’s crisis manager blanketed the gossip media with updates about how friends introduced them, and how things were heating up between them, how they spent Pitt’s 59th birthday together, how they’re “close to being officially exclusive.” Ines and Brad spent New Year’s together in Cabo in one of the most awkward paparazzi set-ups I’ve ever seen. Pitt also tried to pretend that his 29/30-year-old girlfriend is keeping him young and vital. Instead, he looks like a desperate loser who exclusively fake-dates married women. Ines’s husband just filed for divorce last week.

Paul Wesley is moving forward with his divorce from ex Ines de Ramon. About five months after the Vampire Diaries actor and jewelry designer announced their breakup, Paul filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court to end their four-year marriage. According to the court document obtained by E! News Feb. 17, Paul—who didn’t fill out a request for spousal support—cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split. The 40-year-old listed their date of separation as “TBD,” though a rep for the couple told E! News in September that they had broken up in the spring of 2022. “The decision to separate is mutual,” the rep said. “They request privacy at this time.” Paul and Ines tied the knot in August 2018, per the filing, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until a year later at the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

I know why he won’t, but if I was in Paul Wesley’s shoes, I would make a big, nasty fuss. I would give interviews and talk about the real timeline of their split and theorize about what Ines is getting out of this mess with Pitt. Speaking of, Pitt has been in New York for weeks now, filming Wolves with George Clooney. He didn’t invite Ines to join him, but he did send her flowers and bread on Valentine’s Day:

Despite being on opposite sides of the country, Brad Pitt made sure that Ines de Ramon’s Valentine’s Day was a special one. The “Bullet Train” actor, 59, reportedly sent a bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to the jewelry company executive at her office in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail. De Ramon was later seen flashing a smile as she carried her gifts out of the office and into her car. A source confirmed to People that Pitt — who is in New York City filming “Wolves” — was indeed the one who sent the flowers and French bread to Ramon.

So authentic, it takes my breath away! I’m absolutely positive that Ines and Pitt’s publicist did NOT organize the peonies photoshoot with a friendly paparazzo, of course not!! HOW DARE YOU. I wonder if she got a bonus for ensuring that the baguette made it into the same frame too. Lord.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail had an exclusive wherein “sources” revealed that Brad has introduced “most” of his children to Ines. I suspect we’re supposed to believe that Maddox and Pax don’t count, because those two hate his guts. A source claims that Brad and Ines are “bonding” over their respective divorces even though “Brad’s relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very lowkey.” The source also “insists” that Pitt “doesn’t give a damn” what Angelina thinks about Ines, “In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else.” just FYI, Brad is the one suing Angelina over her efforts to disentangle herself from his toxic abuse.

