Courteney Cox admits ‘doing stuff to my face that I would never do now’



Years ago, Courteney Cox started getting work done on her face. She started with fillers and kept going until she looked other than herself. I’m saying this because Courteney is one of the few celebrities who admitted to injectables and said she regretted it. It took her a while to dissolve and lose the changes she’d made, but she reversed them and learned to accept the face age gave her. Looking back, Courteney acknowledges she took measures to look youthful that she would not do now.

Courteney Cox, 58, has no problem admitting where she went wrong. She admitted that for a while, she struggled to accept the physical changes that accompany aging. “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she said. To assuage those feelings, Cox began getting injections in her face. But rather than finding the fountain of youth via injectables, Cox says she started to look “really strange.” “I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh sh** I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,'” she said. Growing older with the world watching, many of whom remember Cox as a 30-year-old TV star, is no easy feat. And people had plenty to say about her change in appearance. But when those close to her began to chime in, she knew something had to change. “I’d say, ‘The day you realize what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,'” she said. “The scrutiny is intense,” she said, “but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.”

[From Yahoo!]

I empathize with Courteney on this. I remember looking in the mirror years ago and seeing an older version of myself. My first thought was make it stop! I went with lotions and potions instead of injectables. Of course, my face matured and I look my age, but it doesn’t bother me anymore. There was a period, though, I refused to look at myself in photos because of the face looking back at me. Back in the day, I thought Courteney was one of the most beautiful faces on television. To have to deal not only with beauty changing, but the world at large discussing it, I understand why she went to the lengths she did. Thank goodness she didn’t make any permanent changes so all of it could be a past regret and not a present one.

I found Courteney’s comments about her friends talking about her face interesting. Does she mean behind her back? Or did they have some kind of injection intervention? Now that I write that, it should totally be a thing, especially in Hollywood. And I hope those same folks who talked about Court’s face took a look at their own.

One last thing: this is coming up again because Courteney will be 59 this year, so reporters are taking a Face Your Age approach to her interviews, I guess. But she had a great line about turning 60. She said, “there’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast.” We always assume someone is complaining about their age when they comment on it, but this is such a better answer. Sometimes, it’s just acknowledging the passage of time, not regretting it.

