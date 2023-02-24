Selena Gomez dethrones Kylie Jenner as the most followed on Instagram

View this post on Instagram
Despite not using it herself, Selena Gomez is somehow the most followed person on the app. Again. This was definitely a headline seven years ago and at the time I remember being slightly surprised because it was still Disney vibes back then. Selena stayed number one for awhile, but she was dethroned by Ariana Grande last year, and apparently by Kylie Jenner as well. Now Selena is back on top — she surpassed Kylie to reclaim her Instagram throne. Not bad for someone who doesn’t even like the app!
Kylie Jenner’s reign as Instagram’s most followed woman has come to an end for now. Celebrity news fan account PopFaction noted this morning that Selena Gomez, formerly the platform’s most followed woman, exceeded Jenner’s follower count. While at 10 A.M. EST this morning, Jenner actually still had a slight edge, Gomez surpassed her as the day went on.
At 6:25 P.M. EST, Gomez officially led with 380,644,778 followers. Jenner, meanwhile, is close behind with 380,425,729 followers.
While Gomez has been more active on Instagram lately, she spoke to Vanity Fair earlier this month about how she actually only has TikTok on her phone. She removed Instagram years ago and has her assistant post content for her to her page.
“The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile,” she said. “There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”
I wonder how Selena feels about this news. She’s been pretty vocal about not being on or liking Instagram as much as TikTok and not all followers are fans. But still, she’s a celeb and they typically crave the validation and popularity. I’m sure her team is happy about it and they do the posting/content for her anyway. Most celebs have social media teams, but I like that Selena is more open about hers. Also Selena and Kylie’s follower counts are still pretty close (for celebs) with followers within hundreds of thousands of each other. I can’t imagine Kris Jenner likes this headline so maybe someway, somehow, Kylie’s followers will creep back up. There was a weird fan-made beef earlier this week where Selena fans thought that Kylie and Hailey Bieber were shading Selena because they all posted something about a filter with eyebrows. I didn’t really get it, but Kylie and Selena took pains to shut it down and I buy that any drama they may have had in the past is long over. Sometimes a filter is just a filter and everyone has eyebrows.
I usually don’t click on kartrashian news, but I’m here for this one. go Selena!
And she didn’t have to steal product ideas from POC, nor did she have to steal marketing designs, nor did she culture vulture anybody plus she has her actual face and body. Finally America thank you
Selena is a WOC herself
She also spend the week-end cyberbullying other women on social media. And now 5 people are getting death threats because of her actions.
I looked this up and couldn’t find anything. Can you give details?
Yeah, I couldn’t find anything on this either. Sources?
Someone wrote a deep dive about the Justin/Selena/Hailey saga and the role of the kardashians in all that and Kylie comes off as the biggest mean girl.
I’m skeptical of this. I mean Selena is obviously a high profile celebrity but I’m not understanding how she would be the *most* followed on IG.
I think both of them probably buy followers…?
It’s so baffling. Selena Gomez of all people??
Yeah, like even Beyonce only has 297 million, so I’m really not believing that Selena Gomez genuinely has over 380 million, lol.
Yeah they’re definitely buying followers
It’s the drama.
I believe it. I’m 40 and use instagram but I dont follow celebs and most of my friends don’t either. We use social media for contact with friends and family. The generation that grew up with Selena follows everyone on every platform (most, not all). And while a lot of kids/adults who love Selena also love Beyonce, the younger generations are more into “following” celebs on SM than us older ones.
Idk, I’m only a couple of years older than her, I follow lots of people on various platforms, but her following is absolutely disproportionate imo. Taylor Swift only has like 250 million and Rihanna has 144 million. Zendaya has 168 million. It’s not really adding up. Even Ariana Grande who is way bigger than Selena has only 357 million.
This is the second post I’ve read recently that completely mis-states the article. Selena is the most followed *woman*. The most followed person is Ronaldo followed by Messi. Ronaldo has almost 200 million more followers than Selena.
Why would Beyoncé have more followers than Selena? Selena’s peak fan-interaction period was also Instagram’s peak period, when she was late teens, early twenties. Her and Kyle cultivate a much different style of social media following than Beyoncé.
Ok, she’s the most followed woman.
I understand all of this, but it still doesn’t add up. Are we defining likelihood of higher followers as resulting from interactions with people? Taylor Swift does that a lot, Ariana too. The curation of IG’s and the way it is done seems to get more uniform the higher up and people with massively higher net worths from much higher profile careers get more attention and follows. That’s not difficult to understand. So, yeah, forgive me, I find it not very plausible that she has this big of a genuine following.
The idea of Instagram’s “peak period” seems misleading given that while Tiktok is bigger with teens, it still has fewer users than ig.
She has a lot of fans in South America.
People are sometimes surprised Bad Bunny is usually the number 1 on Spotify each day, but that is the same reason.
Whoever is the most famous in the US isn’t always the most popular worldwide, as can also be seen in that the top men are football players from Portugal and Argentine.
Well, that’s the thing. I can understand Bad Bunny’s popularity. I can absolutely understand the popularity of football players internationally etc. And I can understand her having a lot of followers. But my point is I don’t get why she has the highest amount, lol.
There’s popularity and then there’s most-followed, and the latter is what I don’t understand about Selena specifically.
Her makeup brand has really blown up too. Maybe that’s part of it.
Well, Selena does bring the drama.. To her credit, Kylie seems to avoid drama. I could be wrong, though, because I try to avoid all things Kardashian
My two cents is that I think Beiber is a mean girl. And I think she does say shady things and then cries that she’s being cyber bullied. And it seems like Kylie avoids the drama for the most part but I don’t think she is entirely innocent here. I also think Selena likes being the victim and having people come to her defense so she can say “oh no, leave them alone. they didnt mean it” so she can look like the bigger person. I have a 12 year old daughter. Very similar drama/nonsense in her friend group. THese 20-30 something ladies need to grow up. These are not real problems.
Selena is the most followed woman. The most followed person is cristiano ronaldo who has 552m followers to her 382m.
ok? Where did I say that she is not the most followed woman?
I believe it because her Rare Beauty is constantly sold out at Sephora because all of her stuff is TikTok viral. Her makeup and skinline are great and Kylie’s is more gimmicky and trash. Easy win for Selena.
I wonder if she has a big international following. Selena looks very…ethnically fluid? (I don’t know the right word). Like she looks Latino but can pass for Arab, can look Asian can look eastern European can look white American can look Mediterranean, can look Scottish etc…so it makes her appealing to many people, I think that’s the way the future is going atleast in terms of appeal.
It boggles my mind that either of them have so many followers. They’re both so incredibly boring.
Exactly. I don’t get it at all. So glad to be gen x when I read stuff like this lol
There is something off about her. Everything in me wants to adore her because she’s so endearing sometimes and her projects are so good, but I get a feeling that ALL of the openness and vulnerability is calculated. Am I crazy?
Hard to fake Lupus, a kidney transplant, and bi-polar disorder.
Good.
I find her way more wholesome and a good role model.
Kylie Jenner was “most followed”?? Revolting. Omg how I cannot stand that family.
Go Selena!
I don’t think for a second she faked any of those things! Not at all. Doesn’t mean she isn’t guilty of pot-stirring.
How many of their followers are actual human beings and not bots? The KarJenners are known to “buy followers”. I don’t know about Selena, but I’m happy she dethroned Kylie.
So I don’t actively follow any of these women because I’m a *geriatric* Millennial. I’m 38, so I pretty much have 1 ft in the grave 🫠 but I did follow the tea today about Hailey Bieber making vomit faces 🤮 when talking about something to do with a Taylor Swift song and Selana clapped back and all I can say is I can’t fkn wait to turn 40! OMFG. No wonder Millennials and Gen Z have such a bad rep. Gen X, I understand. I’m sorry
Hailey Bieber? The nobody with no talent mocked Swift? Aggg. Jeez. Has she no shame?
Can never understand why! Lol
Good. Selena has better and more interesting things to say. Love her.
Always loved Selena, too. What I don’t understand is why/how Kylie Jenner is a f-cking billionaire. Is it just me? I’m glad Selena de-throned her.